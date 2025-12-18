Known Issues

4776492 Description: Occasionally, upgrading PLDM BFB from DOCA v3.2.0 to v3.2.1 may lead to an assert 0x7 in dmesg.

Workaround: Install DOCA v3.2.1 bfb file using "bfb-install" command, and power cycle the server.

Keywords: PLDM

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

4604969 Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

4683823 Description: Some diagnostic data counters share hardware resources and cannot be configured simultaneously since 64-bit counter formats (e.g., DIAG_DATA_PARAMS_CONTEXT.output_format set to FORMAT_0 or FORMAT_1) consume more hardware resources per counter.

Workaround: If a NO_RESOURCES error occurs, use output_format FORMAT_2 to reduce resource usage.

Keywords: DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

4685736 Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.

Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

4535791 Description: When running sync2 on an EP configuration, the following error may appear during the MLXFWReset sync2 operation: ERROR: System Off: operation not handled. Although sync2 is intended for use in a switch topology, it can technically run on an EP configuration. However, this is not the default mode, nor is it a typical or recommended use case.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: sync2, EP configuration

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

4534767 Description: In multi-probe mode, only one slot of IFA1 or IFA2 is allowed, although IFA1 and IFA2 can operate together.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCC, IFA1, IFA2

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

4394475 Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port .

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4422120 Description: Any BFB upgrade from the October GA (2.9.2) to the new BFB will trigger a 0x00b4 assert. Nonetheless, the update will complete successfully, and the customer can safely ignore the assert.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BFB upgrade

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4216761 Description: For all host-related counters, the buffers used by the Arm are the same as those used by the host. Buffer usage is tracked collectively, combining both ARM and host consumption.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4125431 Description: The MKEY created by software (VirtIo.Net DPA App is created with a length of 1 byte and used to access L2 memory. Since the minimum translation size is 64 bytes, using a 1-byte MKEY results in a translation error and triggers an exception.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MKEY

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4303583 Description: The query_header_modify_pattern command may produce inaccurate results when specific fields are used.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: query_header_modify_pattern command

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4296168 Description: Running mlxfwreset fails when the DPU is configured as the root complex for NVMe drives. This issue impacts the configuration use case where the DPU acts as the root complex for NVMe drives, rather than the BF-3 in the host functioning as a PCIe Switch for the NVMe.

Workaround: To ensure the firmware reset works correctly, explicitly run the fwreset command from the host using the "--method 1" flag (hot reset).

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4193036 Description: The initial allocation of DPA_THREAD on group affinity allocates memory for all EUs, including stack, core dump, and other resources.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 32.44.1036

4007228 Description: NC-SI pass-through requires the user to allocate a MAC address to the platform BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NC-SI pass-through

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

3787618 Description: NVIA register is not allowed for external host if any field of EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs is not set as the default.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Host privilege

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

3636631 Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IOMMU

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614529 Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220, is 5200 MT/s.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DDR5 link speed

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3728450 Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SW_RESET

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614288 Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hot-plug operation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

- Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification. For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C clock

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3439438 Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534128 Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Flash access

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534219 Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform: echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

Arm reboot

Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3547022 Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3439438 Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3178339 Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865 Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3275394 Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

2878841 Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3412847 Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Socket-Direct