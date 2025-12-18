OVS-Kernel Hardware Acceleration

Switchdev tuning improves its performance.

OVS-kernel supports two steering modes for rule insertion into hardware:

SMFS (software-managed flow steering) is the default mode; rules are inserted directly to the hardware by the software (driver). This mode is optimized for rule insertion.

DMFS (device-managed flow steering) rule are inserted using firmware commands. This mode is optimized for throughput with a small number of rules in the system.

The steering mode can be configured via sysfs or devlink API in kernels that support it:

For sysfs : Copy Copied! echo <smfs|dmfs> > /sys/ class /net/<pf-netdev>/compat/devlink/steering_mode

For devlink : Copy Copied! devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 00 : 08.0 name flow_steering_mode value "<smfs|dmfs>" cmode runtime

Notes:

The mode should be set prior to moving to switchdev , by echoing to the sysfs or invoking the devlink command.

Only when moving to switchdev will the driver use the mode configured.

The mode cannot be changed after moving to switchdev .

The steering mode is applicable for switchdev mode only (it does not affect legacy SR-IOV or other configurations).

mlx5 debugfs displays software steering resources. dr_domain including its tables, matchers, and rules. The interface is read-only.

Note New steering rules cannot be inserted or deleted w hile the dump is being created,

The steering information is dumped in CSV form in the following format: <object_type>,<object_ID>, <object_info>,...,<object_info> .

This data can be read at the following path: /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/<BDF>/steering/fdb/<domain_handle> .

Example:

Copy Copied! # cat /sys/kernel/debug/mlx5/ 0000 : 82 : 00.0 /steering/fdb/dmn_000018644 3100 , 0x55caa4621c50 , 0xee802 , 4 , 65533 3101 , 0x55caa4621c50 , 0xe0100008

You can then use the steering dump parser to make the output human-readable. The parser can be found in this GitHub repository.

OVS-kernel supports two modes that define how the rules match on vPort.

Mode Description Metadata Rules match on metadata instead of vPort number (default mode). This mode is required to support SR-IOV live migration and dual-port RoCE. Note Metadata matching might impact performance. Legacy Rules match on vPort number. Legacy matching does not affect performance to the extent that metadata matching does. It can be used only if SR-IOV live migration or dual port RoCE are enabled/used.

vPort match mode can be controlled via sysfs :

Set legacy: Copy Copied! echo legacy > /sys/ class /net/<PF netdev>/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode

Set metadata: Copy Copied! echo metadata > /sys/ class /net/<PF netdev>/compat/devlink/vport_match_mode

Note This mode must be set prior to moving to switchdev .





Offloaded flows, including connection tracking (CT), are added to the virtual switch forwarding data base (FDB) flow tables. FDB tables have a set of flow groups, where each flow group saves the same traffic pattern flows. For example, for CT offloaded flow, TCP and UDP are different traffic patterns which end up in two different flow groups.

A flow group is limited in size to save flow entries. By default, the driver has 15 big FDB flow groups. Each of these big flow groups can save 4M/(15+1)=256k different 5-tuple flow entries at most. For scenarios with more than 15 traffic patterns, the driver provides a module parameter ( num_of_groups ) to allow customization and performance tuning.

The mode can be controlled via module param or devlink API for kernels that support it:

Module param: Copy Copied! echo <num_of_groups> > /sys/module/mlx5_core/parameters/num_of_groups

Devlink: Copy Copied! devlink dev param set pci/ 0000 : 82 : 00.0 name fdb_large_groups cmode driverinit value 20

Note The change takes effect immediately if the FDB table is empty (no traffic and all offloaded flows have aged out). You can switch this dynamically without reloading the driver. However, if there are still offloaded flows when you change this parameter, the change will take effect only after all flows have aged out.



