OVS Live Upgrade

No manual intervention is required during the upgrade process. To initiate an NDU, reload the OVS systemd service:

initiate live upgrade Collapse Source Copy Copied! systemctl reload ovs-vswitchd.service

This command launches the client process, triggers synchronization, and transitions control to the new instance. The old process exits cleanly after handover.

Progress and any anomalies are logged to the OVS log files.

After the upgrade, confirm that:

The new OVS process is active and managing the datapath

All ports, flow rules, and dynamic state have been retained

No traffic interruption occurred during the upgrade

Use standard OVS utilities to verify status:

Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl show ovs-ofctl dump-flows <bridge> ovs-appctl dpctl/offload-stats-show ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows





If an error occurs during the synchronization or switchover phase, OVS will automatically revert to the original process to maintain service continuity. All rollback operations and failures are recorded in the log.

Note On Debian-based distributions (including Ubuntu), the dpkg package manager currently restarts OVS during .deb package upgrades. This behavior conflicts with the NDU mechanism. Once the installer behavior is updated, this limitation will be removed.



