On This Page
- Introduction
- Basic Information and Inspection
- Working with P4 Table Entries
- Working with Counters
- Working with Meters
- Packet I/O and Notifications
P4 Runtime Controller
DPL applications are deployed to the NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) via the P4Runtime API. Since DPL is derived from the P4-16 language, it is compatible with the P4Runtime specification, enabling standard runtime interaction with the compiled DPL pipeline
The P4 Runtime shell (
p4runtime_sh) is a Python-based CLI tool used to interact with this API. It is primarily used for loading DPL programs, testing match-action tables, and debugging pipeline behavior.
Loading simple DPL programs
Testing match-action tables
Debugging pipeline behavior
The shell can be invoked using the launch script provided in the DPL Development container.
For detailed instructions, refer to "Loading DPL Applications" documentation.
These commands allow you to view the high-level structure of your loaded P4 program.
Retrieves the content of
p4info.txtfor the currently loaded DPL program:
p4info
Lists all available tables:
tables
Displays information about a specific table:
tables[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"]
Lists all defined actions:
actions
Shows parameters and sizes for a specific action:
actions[
"<P4_ACTION_NAME>"]
Specifying Match Keys
When creating or modifying entries, you must define the match keys. The syntax depends on the match type defined in your DPL program.
Match Method
Syntax for Specifying Match Key Value
Note
Exact
Exact value match.
Ternary
The mask is provided in the match line, separated by
LPM
The prefix length is provided in the match line, separated by
Adding Entries
To add a standard entry, you must define the table, the action, the match keys, and the action parameters.
Regular entry:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"](action
=
"<P4_ACTION_NAME>") te.match[
"<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"]
=
"<MATCH_VALUE>"te.action[
"<PARAMETER_NAME>"]
=
"<PARAMETER_VALUE>"te.insert()
Entry with idle timeout:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"](action
=
"<P4_ACTION_NAME>") te.match[
"<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"]
=
"<MATCH_VALUE>"te.action[
"<PARAMETER_NAME>"]
=
"<PARAMETER_VALUE>"te.idle_timeout_ns
=
3000000000
# Example: 3 secondste.insert()
Reading Entries
Read a specific entry:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"] te.match[
"<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"]
=
"<MATCH_VALUE>"te.read(
lambdate:
Read all entries in a table:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"] te.is_default
=
Falsete.read(
lambdate:
Read time since last hit:Note
Only for tables with
idle-timeoutenabled.
te = table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"] te.time_since_last_hit.elapsed_ns =
0# Enable reading timestamp te.match[
"<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"] =
"<MATCH_VALUE>"te.read(lambda te: print(te))
Deleting Entries
Delete a specific entry:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"] te.match[
"<MATCH_KEY_NAME>"]
=
"<MATCH_VALUE>"te.delete()
Delete all entries in a table:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"] te.read(
lambdate: te.delete())
Managing Default Entries
Default entries cannot be inserted or deleted, only modified.
Read default entry:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"] te.is_default
=
Truete.read(
lambdate:
Read default entry with counter:
te = table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"] te.is_default = True te.counter_data.byte_count =
0te.read(lambda te: print(te))
Modify default action:
te
=table_entry[
"<P4_TABLE_NAME>"](action
=
"<P4_ACTION_NAME>") te.is_default
=
Truete.action[
"<PARAMETER_NAME>"]
=
"<PARAMETER_VALUE>"te.modify()
Direct Counters
Direct counters are attached to specific table entries.
List counters:
direct_counters
Read specific entry counter:
ce
=DirectCounterEntry(
"<P4_DIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>") ce.table_entry.match[
"<KEY_NAME>"]
=
"<VALUE>"ce.read(
lambdace:
Read default entry counter: Set
ce.table_entry.is_default = Truebefore reading.
Clear specific counter: Set
ce.packet_count = 0and call
ce.modify().
Clear all counters:
fordc
indirect_counters: ce
=DirectCounterEntry(dc.name) ce.packet_count
=
0ce.modify()
Indirect Counters
Indirect counters are accessed by index.
List counters:
counters
Read specific index:
ce
=counter_entry[
"<P4_INDIRECT_COUNTER_NAME>"] ce.index
=<INDEX> ce.read(
lambdace:
Clear specific index: Set
ce.byte_count = 0and
ce.packet_count = 0, then call
ce.modify().
Direct Meters
List meters:
direct_meters
Read specific meter:
me
=DirectMeterEntry(
"<P4_DIRECT_METER_NAME>") me.table_entry.match[
"<KEY>"]
=
"<VALUE>"me.read(
lambdame:
Configure meter: Set config values (
cir,
cburst,
pir,
pburst) and call
me.modify().
Indirect Meters
List meters:
meters
Read specific index:
me
=meter_entry[
"<P4_INDIRECT_METER_NAME>"] me.index
=<INDEX> me.read(
lambdame:
Clear meter: Set
me.cir = 0(and other rates) and call
me.modify().
Packet In (Sniffing)
To capture packets sent from the DPL Runtime to the Controller:
packet_in.sniff(
lambda m:
print(m), timeout
=
10)
For detailed parsing, you can import
impacket and decode the payload
Packet Out (Sending)
To send packets from the Controller to the DPL Runtime. You typically use
scapy to build the packet first.
# 1. Build packet string (using Scapy or raw bytes)
my_pkt
= b
'<PACKET_BYTE_STRING>'
# 2. Send packet with metadata
# Repeat metadata args for every metadata defined in P4
packet_out(payload
=my_pkt, <METADATA_NAME>
=
"<VALUE>").send()
Idle Timeout Notifications
To receive notifications for entry timeouts (requires
nv_support_timeout in DPL source):
idle_timeout_notification.sniff(
lambda m:
print(m), timeout
=
10)