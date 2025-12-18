Paravirtualization
The following steps demonstrate how to enable paravirtualization networking support on RHEL 7.x systems without NetworkManager, using a manually configured bridge.
Create a configuration file for the bridge interface (
bridge0):
vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-bridge0
Example contents:
DEVICE=bridge0 TYPE=Bridge IPADDR=
12.195.
15.1NETMASK=
255.255.
0.0BOOTPROTO=
staticONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no DELAY=
0
Modify the configuration of the physical Ethernet interface (in this example,
eth5) to associate it with the bridge:
vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth5
Example contents:
DEVICE=eth5 BOOTPROTO=none STARTMODE=on HWADDR=
00:
02:c9:2e:
66:
52TYPE=Ethernet NM_CONTROLLED=no ONBOOT=yes BRIDGE=bridge0
Apply the configuration changes by restarting the network service:
service network restartNote
This will temporarily disrupt network connectivity.
Once the bridge is active, you can assign it to a virtual machine (VM). After booting the VM, verify that the virtual interface is using the bridged connection:
ifconfig -a
Example output:
eth6 Link encap:Ethernet HWaddr
52:
54:
00:E7:
77:
99inet addr:
13.195.
15.5Bcast:
13.195.
255.255Mask:
255.255.
0.0inet6 addr: fe80::
5054:ff:fee7:
7799/
64Scope:Link UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST MTU:
1500Metric:
1RX packets:
481errors:
0dropped:
0overruns:
0frame:
0TX packets:
450errors:
0dropped:
0overruns:
0carrier:
0collisions:
0txqueuelen:
1000RX bytes:
22440(
21.9KiB) TX bytes:
19232(
18.7KiB)