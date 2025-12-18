PSP Encryption

This DPL program implements the PSP security protocol to provide line-rate cryptographic protection and encapsulation for IPv4 packets. By leveraging BlueField’s PSP hardware primitives, the program offloads encryption and decryption tasks, establishing secure, transparent tunnels between endpoints. The pipeline dynamically distinguishes between outbound (TX) encryption and inbound (RX) decryption paths based on the ingress port, incorporating integrated error handling for cryptographic failures. Flow identifiers are used within match-action tables to select the appropriate keys, tunnel parameters, or remediation actions. Notably, PSP key exchange is out of scope for this DPL program and is assumed to have been completed prior to pipeline execution.