SNAP-4 Service RPC Commands
Remote procedure call (RPC) protocol is used to control the SNAP service. NVMe/virtio-blk SNAP, like other standard SPDK applications, supports JSON-based RPC protocol commands to control any resources and create, delete, query, or modify commands easily from CLI.
SNAP supports all standard SPDK RPC commands in addition to an extended SNAP-specific command set. SPDK standard commands are executed by the
spdk_rpc.py tool while the SNAP-specific command set extension is executed by the
snap_rpc.py tool.
Full
spdk_rpc.py command set documentation can be found in the SPDK official documentation site.
Full
snap_rpc.py extended commands are detailed further down in this chapter.
The JSON-based RPC protocol can be used via the
snap_rpc.py script that is installed inside the SNAP container and can be accessed using
crictl tool.
The SNAP container is CRI-compatible.
To query the active container ID:
crictl ps -s running -q --name snap
To post RPCs to the container using
crictl:
crictl exec <container-id> snap_rpc.py <RPC-method>
For example:
crictl exec 0379ac2c4f34c snap_rpc.py emulation_function_list
In addition, an alias can be used:
alias snap_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} snap_rpc.py " alias spdk_rpc.py="crictl ps -s running -q --name snap | xargs -I{} crictl exec -i {} spdk_rpc.py "
To open a bash shell to the container that can be used to post RPCs:
crictl exec -it <container-id> bash
snap_log_level_set
SNAP allows dynamically changing the log level of the logger backend using the
snap_log_level_set. Any log under the requested level is shown.
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
Number
Log level
Emulated PCIe functions are managed through IB devices called emulation managers. Emulation managers are ordinary IB devices with special privileges to control PCIe communication and device emulations towards the host OS.
SNAP queries an emulation manager that supports the requested set of capabilities.
The emulation manager holds a list of the emulated PCIe functions it controls. PCIe functions may be approached later in 3 ways:
vuid– recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant (see appendix "PCIe BDF to VUID Translation" for details)
vhca_id
Function index (i.e.,
pf_idor
vf_id)
emulation_function_list
emulation_function_list lists all existing functions.
The following is an example response for the
emulation_function_list command:
[
{
"hotplugged": true,
"hotplug state": "POWER_ON",
"emulation_type": "VBLK",
"pf_index": 0,
"pci_bdf": "87:00.0",
"vhca_id": 5,
"vuid": "MT2306XZ009TVBLKS1D0F0",
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1",
"num_vfs": 0,
"vfs": []
}
]
Use
-a or
--all, to show all inactive VF functions.
SNAP supports 2 types of PCIe functions:
Static functions – PCIe functions configured at the firmware configuration stage (physical and virtual). Refer to appendix "DPU Firmware Configuration" for additional information.
Hot-pluggable functions – PCIe functions configured dynamically at runtime. Users can add detachable functions. Refer to section "Hot-pluggable PCIe Functions Management" for additional information.
emulation_resource_list
This RPC retrieves information about the global resources available for emulated functions.
It is useful for verifying whether sufficient MSI-X or queue resources exist before creating a new hotplugged device.
The following is an example response for the
emulation_resource_list command:
[
{
"num_available_msix_resources": 9636,
"num_available_queue_resources": 32728
}
]
Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs. Once a new PCIe function is hot plugged, it appears in the host’s PCIe device list and remains persistent until explicitly unplugged or the system undergoes a cold reboot. Importantly, this persistence continues even if the SNAP process terminates. Therefore, it is advised not to include hotplug/hotunplug actions in automatic initialization scripts (e.g.,
snap_rpc_init.conf).
Hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.
Virtio-blk Two-step PCIe Hotplug
The following RPC commands are used to dynamically add or remove PCIe PFs (i.e., hot-plugged functions) in the DPU application.
Once a PCIe function is created (via
virtio_blk_function_create), it is accessible and manageable within the DPU application but is not immediately visible to the host OS/kernel. This differs from the legacy API, where creation and host exposure occurs simultaneously. Instead, exposing or hiding PCIe functions to the host OS is managed by separate RPC commands (
virtio_blk_controller_hotplug and
virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug). After hot unplugging, the function can be safely removed from the DPU (using
virtio_blk_function_destroy).
A key advantage of this approach is the ability to pre-configure a controller on the function, enabling it to serve the host driver as soon as it is exposed. In fact, users must create a controller to use the
virtio_blk_controller_hotplug API, which is required to make the function visible to the host OS.
controller_hotplug and
controller_hotunplug also have an argument named
wait_for done. When this argument is set, RPC response will block until either host acknowledges the action and adds/removes the PCIe function from its list (or host turns out to be temporarily unavailable). If not set, it is the user's responsibility to validate the function's hotplug state (can be queried using
emulation_functions_list RPC).
It is generally advised to use
wait_for_done flag whenever a single hotplug/unplug operation is performed. However, when performing multiple hotplug/unplug operations at once, a more time-efficient approach would be to perform all actions at once (without
wait_for_done ), then validating their hotplug status altogether using a single RPC call at the end.
In some cases, host might become (temporarily) unavailable to accept new PCIe hotplug/unplug functions (typically, during host OS reboot, and until PCIe device enumeration has taken place by host kernel OS). Throughout this timeframe, any attempt to change PCIe device list (by hotplug/unplug PCIe functions) will be blocked by FW. For clarity, using
wait_for_done flag when hotplugging/unplugging a PCIe function does not imply that SW will retry to execute the operation until successful in case host is unavailable - it is the RPC user responsibility to actively retry (if desired) in case of such a failure.
Host is considered (temporarily) unavailable until PCIe device enumeration has been taken place by host OS.
virtio_blk_function_create
Create a new virtio-blk emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Emulation manager to manage hotplug function (unused)
virtio_blk_function_destroy
Delete an existing virtio-blk emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Identifier of the hotplugged function to delete
virtio_blk_controller_hotplug
Exposes (hot plugs) the emulation function to the host OS.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller to expose to the host OS
No
Bool
Block RPC until host discovers and acknowledges the new hotplug state
No
Number
Specifies the host awareness strategy for the controller hotplug operation.
Values:
If no value is specified, the system attempts to use host-aware mode if supported. Otherwise, it reverts to the internal system default.
virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug
Removes (hot unplugs) the emulation function from the host OS.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller to expose to the host OS
No
Bool
Specifies whether the RPC should block execution until the host system discovers and acknowledges the new hotplug state.
When
No
Number
Specifies the host awareness strategy for the controller hotunplug operation.
Values:
If no value is specified, the system attempts to use host-aware mode if supported. Otherwise, it reverts to the internal system default.
Virtio-blk Two-step PCIe Hotplug/Unplug Example
# Bringup
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_create
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done
# Cleanup
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_destroy --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
(Deprecated) Virtio-blk PCIe Hotplug Legacy API
Support for the legacy API ends in January 31, 2026.
Hotplug Commands
The following commands hot plug a new virtio-blk PCIe function to the system.
After a new PCIe function is plugged, it is immediately shown on the host's PCIe devices list until it is either explicitly unplugged or the system goes through a cold reboot. Therefore, it is user responsibility to open a controller instance to manage the new function immediately after a function's creation. Keeping a hotplugged function without a matching controller to manage may cause anomalous behavior on the host OS driver.
virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
Attach virtio-blk emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
Device ID
No
Number
Vendor ID
No
Number
Subsystem device ID
No
Number
Subsystem vendor ID
No
Number
Revision ID
No
Number
Class code
No
Number
MSI-X table size
No
Number
Maximal number of VFs allowed
No
String
Block device to use as backend
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-62).
Note
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.
Tip
It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt).
No
Number
Queue depth (default 256, range 1-256)
Note
It is only possible to modify the queue depth if the driver is not loaded.
No
Boolean
Transitional device support. See section "Virtio-blk Transitional Device Support" for more details.
No
Boolean
N/A – not supported
Hot Unplug Commands
The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:
Command
Description
1
Prepare emulation function to be detached
2
Detach emulation function
emulation_device_detach_prepare
This is the first step for detaching an emulation device. It prepares the system to detach a hot plugged emulation function. In case of success, the host's hotplug device state changes and you may safely proceed to the
emulation_device_detach command.
The controller attached to the emulation function must be created and active when executing this command.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
No
String
PCIe device VUID
No
String
Controller ID
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
emulation_device_detach
This is the second step which completes detaching of the hotplugged emulation function. If the detach preparation times out, you may perform a surprise unplug using
--force with the command.
The driver must be unprobed, otherwise errors may occur.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
no
String
PCIe device VUID
No
Boolean
Detach with failed preparation
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
Virtio-blk Hot Plug/Unplug Example
// Bringup
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
// Cleanup
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
NVMe PCIe Hotplug API
Hotplug Legacy Commands
The two-step API is not yet supported for the NVMe protocol.
The following commands perform hotplug operations for a new NVMe PCIe function.
Once a PCIe function is attached, it appears immediately in the host's PCIe device list and remains there until explicitly detached or until a cold reboot occurs. It is the user's responsibility to create and activate a controller instance to manage the new function immediately after attachment. Leaving a hotplugged function unmanaged may cause anomalous behavior in the host OS driver.
nvme_emulation_device_attach
Attaches an NVMe emulation function.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
Device ID
No
Number
Vendor ID
No
Number
Subsystem device ID
No
Number
Subsystem vendor ID
No
Number
Revision ID
No
Number
Class code
No
Number
MSI-X table size
No
Number
Maximal number of VFs allowed
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default 31, range 1-31).
Note
The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware.
Tip
It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the admin queue).
No
String
Specification version (currently only
Hot Unplug Legacy Commands
The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:
Command
Description
1
Prepare emulation function to be detached
2
Detach emulation function
emulation_device_detach_prepare
Prepares the system to detach a hotplugged emulation function.
This is the first step in the detachment sequence. Upon success, the device enters a safe state for removal, allowing you to proceed with the
emulation_device_detach command.
A controller must be active and attached to the emulation function before executing this command.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
No
String
PCIe device VUID
No
String
Controller ID
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
emulation_device_detach
Completes the detachment of a hotplugged emulation function.
If the preparation phase (
emulation_device_detach_prepare) times out, use the
--force option to perform a surprise unplug.
Ensure the driver has been properly unbound from the device before running this command, or errors may occur.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
no
String
PCIe device VUID
No
Boolean
Detach with failed preparation
At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.
NVMe Hot Plug/Unplug Example
// Bringup
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e
snap_rpc.py nvme_emulation_device_attach
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --suspended
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1
// Cleanup
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
End of support for SPDK bdev management is January of 2026.
The following RPCs are deprecated and are no longer supported:
spdk_bdev_create
spdk_bdev_destroy
bdev_list
These RPCs were optional. If not performed, SNAP would automatically generate SNAP block devices (bdevs).
Virtio-blk emulation is a storage protocol belonging to the virtio family of devices. These devices are found in virtual environments yet by design look like physical devices to the user within the virtual machine.
Each virtio-blk device (e.g., virtio-blk PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is PF or VF, must be backed by a virtio-blk controller.
Virtio-blk limitations:
Probing a virtio-blk driver on the host without an already functioning virtio-blk controller may cause the host to hang until such controller is opened successfully (no timeout mechanism exists).
Upon creation of a virtio-blk controller, a backend device must already exist.
Virtio-blk Emulation Management Commands
virtio_blk_controller_create
Create a new SNAP-based virtio-blk controller over a specific PCIe function on the host. To specify the PCIe function to open a controller upon must be provided as described in section "PCIe Function Management":
vuid(recommended as it is guaranteed to remain constant).
vhca_id.
Function index –
pf_id,
vf_id.
The mapping for
pci_index can be queried by running
emulation_function_list.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
PCIe device VUID
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function
No
Number
PCIe PF index to start emulation on
No
Number
PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is meant to be opened on a VF)
No
String
PCIe device BDF
No
String
Controller ID
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-256).
No
Number
Queue size (default 256, range 1-256). Must be a power of 2.
No
Number
Maximal SGE data transfer size (default 65536 bytes, range 4K - 2M)
Note
SNAP's internal memory buffer pool supports a maximum allocation size of 2 MB. This should guide the user when setting the combined value of
No
Number
Maximal SGE list length (default 32, range 1-
Note
No
String
SNAP SPDK block device to use as backend
No
String
Serial number for the controller
No
0/1
Enables live migration and NVIDIA vDPA
Note
This field is only applicable to controllers created through physical functions (PFs).
No
0/1
Dynamic MSIX for SR-IOV VFs on this PF. Only valid for PFs.
No
Number
Control the number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs (whose parent PF controller is created using the
Note
This field is mandatory when the VF's MSIX is reclaimed using
No
0/1
Support virtio-blk crash recovery. Enabling this parameter to 1 may impact virtio-blk performance (default is 0). For more information, refer to section "Virtio-blk Crash Recovery".
No
0/1
Enables indirect descriptors support for the controller's virt-queues.
Note
When using the virtio-blk kernel driver, if indirect descriptors are enabled, it is always used by the driver. Using indirect descriptors for all IO traffic patterns may hurt performance in most cases.
No
0/1
Creates read only virtio-blk controller.
No
0/1
Creates controller in suspended state.
No
0/1
Creates controller with the ability to listen for live update notifications via IPC.
No
0/1
N/A – not supported
No
0/1
N/A – not supported
No
0/1
Create controller with (IO read) latency optimization.
Note
This latency optimization applies only to non-ZCOPY flows. Using this flag may reduce bandwidth performance.
Example response:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"result": "VblkCtrl1"
}
virtio_blk_controller_destroy
Destroy a previously created virtio-blk controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by the controller's name as acquired from
virtio_blk_controller_create().
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
force
No
Boolean
Force destroying VF controller for SR-IOV
virtio_blk_controller_suspend
While suspended, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver and only finishes handling of requests already in flight. All suspended requests (if any) are processed after resume.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_resume
After the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and only finishes handling of requests already in flight, the resume command will resume the handling of IOs by the controller.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach
Attach the specified bdev into virtIO-blk SNAP controller. It is possible to change the serial ID (using the
vblk_id parameter) if a new bdev is attached.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
String
Block device name
No
String
Serial number for controller
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach
You may replace the bdev for virtio-blk controller. First, you should detach bdev from the controller. When bdev is detached, the controller stops receiving new requests from the host driver (i.e., is suspended) and finishes handling requests already in flight only.
At this point, you may attach a new bdev or destroy the controller.
When a new bdev is attached, the controller resumes handling all outstanding I/Os.
The block size cannot be changed if the driver is loaded.
bdev may be replaced with a different block size if the driver is not loaded.
A controller with no bdev attached to it is considered a temporary state, in which the controller is not fully operational, and may not respond to some actions requested by the driver.
If there is no imminent intention to call
virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach, it is advised to attach a
none bdev instead. For example:
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VblkCtrl1 --bdev none --dbg_bdev_type null
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
virtio_blk_controller_list
List virtio-blk SNAP controller.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Controller name
Example response:
{
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2",
"vhca_id": 38,
"num_queues": 4,
"queue_size": 256,
"seg_max": 32,
"size_max": 65536,
"bdev": "Nvme1",
"plugged": true,
"indirect_desc": true,
"num_msix": 2,
"min configurable num_msix": 2,
"max configurable num_msix": 32
}
virtio_blk_controller_modify
This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.
Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Controller Name
num_queues
No
int
Number of queues for the controller
num_msix
No
int
Number of MSIX to be used for a controller.
Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).
Standard virtio-blk kernel driver currently does not support PCIe FLR. As such,
virtio_blk_controller_dbg_io_stats_get
Debug counters are per-controller I/O stats that can help knowing the I/O distribution between different queues of the controller and the total I/O received on the controller.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Example response:
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl2",
"queues": [
{
"queue_id": 0,
"core_id": 0,
"read_io_count": 19987068,
"write_io_count": 6319931,
"flush_io_count": 0
},
{
"queue_id": 1,
"core_id": 1,
"read_io_count": 9769556,
"write_io_count": 3180098,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
virtio_blk_controller_dbg_debug_stats_get
Debug counters are per-controller debug statistics that can help knowing the controller and queues health and status.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Example response:
{
"ctrl_id": "VblkCtrl1",
"queues": [
{
"qid": 0,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 6,
"sw_available_index": 6,
"hw_used_index": 6,
"sw_used_index": 6,
"hw_received_descs": 13,
"hw_completed_descs": 13
},
{
"qid": 1,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 2,
"sw_available_index": 2,
"hw_used_index": 2,
"sw_used_index": 2,
"hw_received_descs": 6,
"hw_completed_descs": 6
},
{
"qid": 2,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 0,
"sw_available_index": 0,
"hw_used_index": 0,
"sw_used_index": 0,
"hw_received_descs": 4,
"hw_completed_descs": 4
},
{
"qid": 3,
"state": "RUNNING",
"hw_available_index": 0,
"sw_available_index": 0,
"hw_used_index": 0,
"sw_used_index": 0,
"hw_received_descs": 3,
"hw_completed_descs": 3
}
]
}
virtio_blk_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
Reclaim virtio-blk SNAP controller VFs MSIX back to the free MSIX pool. Valid only for PFs.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Virtio-blk Configuration Examples
Virtio-blk Configuration for Single Controller
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1
Virtio-blk Cleanup for Single Controller
snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
Virtio-blk Dynamic Configuration For 125 VFs
Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".
Reboot the host.
Run:
[dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage [dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --ctrl VblkCtrl0 --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --bdev nvme0n1 --ctrl VblkCtrl$((i+1)); done; [host] modprobe -v virtio-pci && modprobe -v virtio-blk [host] echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs
For cleanup:
[host] echo 0 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000:86:00.3/sriov_numvfs [host] modprobe -rv virtio-pci && modprobe -rv virtio-blk [dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl$((i+1)) –f; done; [dpu] spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0 [dpu] snap_rpc.py snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl$((i+1)) –f
Virtio-blk Suspend, Resume Example
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_suspend -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_resume -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // fio will resume sending IOs
Virtio-blk Bdev Attach, Detach Example
[host] // Run fio
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_detach -c VBLKCtrl1
[host] // Bdev will be detached and IOs will get suspended
[dpu] snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_bdev_attach -c VBLKCtrl1 --bdev null2
[host] // The null2 bdev will be attached into controller and fio will resume sending IOs
Notes
Virtio-blk protocol controller supports one backend device only
Virtio-blk protocol does not support administration commands to add backends. Thus, all backend attributes are communicated to the host virtio-blk driver over PCIe BAR and must be accessible during driver probing. Therefore, backends can only be changed once the PCIe function is not in use by any host storage driver.
NVMe Subsystem
The NVMe subsystem as described in the NVMe specification is a logical entity which encapsulates sets of NVMe backends (or namespaces) and connections (or controllers). NVMe subsystems are extremely useful when working with multiple NVMe controllers especially when using NVMe VFs. Each NVMe subsystem is defined by its serial number (SN), model number (MN), and qualified name (NQN) after creation.
The RPCs listed in this section control the creation and destruction of NVMe subsystems.
NVMe Namespace
NVMe namespaces are the representors of a continuous range of LBAs in the local/remote storage. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem (e.g., 2 namespaces cannot share the same NSID even if they are linked to different controllers).
After creation, NVMe namespaces can be attached to a controller.
SNAP does not currently support shared namespaces between different controllers. So, each namespace should be attached to a single controller.
The SNAP application uses an SPDK block device framework as a backend for its NVMe namespaces. Therefore, they should be configured in advance. For more information about SPDK block devices, see SPDK bdev documentation and Appendix SPDK Configuration.
NVMe Controller
Each NVMe device (e.g., NVMe PCIe entry) exposed to the host, whether it is a PF or VF, must be backed by NVMe controller, which is responsible for all protocol communication with the host's driver.
Every new NVMe controller must also be linked to an NVMe subsystem. After creation, NVMe controllers can be addressed using either their name (e.g.,
Nvmectrl1) or both their subsystem NQN and controller ID.
Attaching NVMe Namespace to NVMe Controller
After creating an NVMe controller and an NVMe namespace under the same subsystem, the following method is used to attach the namespace to the controller.
NVMe Emulation Management Commands
nvme_subsystem_create
Create a new NVMe subsystem to be controlled by one or more NVMe SNAP controllers. An NVMe subsystem includes one or more controllers, zero or more namespaces, and one or more ports. An NVMe subsystem may include a non-volatile memory storage medium and an interface between the controller(s) in the NVMe subsystem and non-volatile memory storage medium.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
No
String
Subsystem serial number (Max string length is 20 characters)
No
String
Subsystem model number
No
Number
Maximal namespace ID allowed in the subsystem (default 0xFFFFFFFE; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)
No
Number
Maximal number of namespaces allowed in the subsystem (default 1024; range 1-0xFFFFFFFE)
No
Boolean
Subsystem is restricted to a single ctrl
Example request:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"method": "nvme_subsystem_create",
"params": {
"nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0"
}
}
nvme_subsystem_destroy
Destroy (previously created) NVMe SNAP subsystem.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
No
Bool
Force the deletion of all the controllers and namespaces under the subsystem
nvme_subsystem_list
List NVMe subsystems.
nvme_namespace_create
Create new NVMe namespaces that represent a continuous range of LBAs in the previously configured bdev. Each namespace must be linked to a subsystem and have a unique identifier (NSID) across the entire NVMe subsystem.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
Yes
String
Block device to use as backend
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
No
Number
Namespace UUID
Note
To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID should be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.
No
string
Bdev plugin to be attached with the controller. Refer to section "Bdev" for more information.
nvme_namespace_destroy
Destroy a previously created NVMe namespaces.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
nvme_namespace_list
List NVMe SNAP namespaces.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Subsystem qualified name
nvme_controller_create
Creates a new SNAP-based NVMe block controller over a specific PCIe function on the host.
To specify the PCIe function to open the controller upon,
pci_index must be provided. The mapping for
pci_index can be queried by running
emulation_function_list.
By default (if not explicitly configured), the SNAP NVMe controller enables an optional NVMe command only when all namespaces attached at driver load time support that specific command. To override this automatic behavior, explicitly set the corresponding support flag during controller creation.
For example, creating a controller with
--compare 0 explicitly disables the Compare command, even if all attached namespaces support it.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Subsystem qualified name.
No
Number
VUID of PCIe function.
No
Number
PCIe PF index to start emulation on.
No
Number
PCIe VF index to start emulation on (if the controller is destined to be opened on a VF).
No
String
PCIe BDF to start emulation on.
No
Number
vHCA ID of PCIe function.
No
Number
Controller ID.
No
Number
Number of IO queues (default: 1, range: 1–31).
Note
Limited by hardware support.
Tip
Recommended for the number of MSIX to be greater than the number of IO queues.
No
Number
MDTS (default: 7, range: 1–7).
No
Number
Maximum number of firmware slots (default: 4).
No
0/1
Enable the
No
0/1
Set the value of the compare support bit in the controller.
No
0/1
Set the value of the
Note
During crash recovery, all compare and write commands are expected to fail.
No
0/1
Set the value of the DSM (dataset management) support bit in the controller. Only the
No
0/1
Open the controller in suspended state (requires
No
String
Create a controller from a snapshot file path (snapshot must be taken using
No
0/1
Enable dynamic MSIX management for the controller (default: 0). Applies only for PFs.
No
Number
Number of MSIX tables to associate with this controller. Valid only for VFs whose parent PF controller was created with
Note
Mandatory if VF's MSIX is reclaimed using
No
0/1
Creates NVMe controller with admin queues only (no IO queues).
No
Number
Bitmask to support buggy/non-compliant drivers.
No
String
Core allocation policy:
Note
Core-to-queue mapping is not persistent across recovery/live update/migration.
No
String
Enable forwarding of Identify admin commands with selected CNS values (comma-separated hex with
No
String
Enable forwarding of Set Features admin commands with selected FID values (comma-separated hex with
No
Number
Specifies the maximum IO queue size for the controller. This parameter is valid only for VFs.
Warning
SR-IOV configuration modifying this parameter on a VF while the parent PF has active VFs (i.e.,
Note
The actual queue depth utilized is restricted by the NVMe driver parameter
Example request:
{
"jsonrpc": "2.0",
"id": 1,
"method": "nvme_controller_create",
"params": {
"nqn": "nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0",
"pf_id": 0,
"num_queues": 8,
}
}
nvme_controller_destroy
Destroy a previously created NVMe controller. The controller can be uniquely identified by a controller name as acquired from
nvme_controller_create.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
No
1/0
Release MSIX back to free pool. Applies only for VFs.
No
1/0
Forcefully destroy the controller (without this flag set, SNAP may block deletion in case driver is up).
Note
After controller is destroyed with
nvme_controller_suspend
While suspended, the controller stops handling new requests from the host driver. All pending requests (if any) will be processed after resume.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
No
Number
Suspend timeout
Note
The maximum time in milliseconds to let the controller finish all the inflight I/Os before discarding them.
If
No
0/1
Suspend only the admin queue
No
0/1
Send a live update notification via IPC
nvme_controller_resume
The resume command continues the (previously-suspended) controller's handling of new requests sent by the driver. If the controller is created in suspended mode, resume is also used to start initial communication with host driver.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
No
0/1
Live update resume
nvme_controller_snapshot_get
Take a snapshot of the current state of the controller and dump it into a file. This file may be used to create a controller based on this snapshot. For the snapshot to be consistent, users should call this function only when the controller is suspended (see
nvme_controller_suspend RPC).
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
String
File path
nvme_controller_vfs_msix_reclaim
Reclaims all VFs MSIX back to the PF's free MSIX pool.
This function can only be applied on PFs and can only be run when SR-IOV is not set on host side (i.e.,
sriov_numvfs = 0).
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
nvme_controller_list
Provide a list of all active (created) NVMe controllers with their characteristics.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
No
String
Subsystem qualified name
No
String
Only search for a specific controller
nvme_controller_modify
This function allows user to modify some of the controller's parameters in real-time, after it was already created.
Modifications can only be done when the emulated function is in idle state - thus there is no driver communicating with it.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller Name
No
int
Number of queues for the controller
No
int
Number of MSIX to be used for a controller.
Relevant only for VF controllers (when dynamic MSIX feature is enabled).
No
Number
|
Specifies the maximum IO queue size. This parameter is valid only for VFs.
Warning
SR-IOV configuration modifying this parameter on a VF while the parent PF has active VFs (i.e.,
nvme_controller_attach_ns
Attach a previously created NVMe namespace to given NVMe controller under the same subsystem.
The result in the response object returns
true for success and
false for failure.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
nvme_controller_detach_ns
Detach a previously attached namespace with a given NSID from the NVMe controller.
The result in the response object returns
true for success and
false for failure.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
Yes
Number
Namespace ID
nvme_controller_dbg_debug_stats_get
Display debug counters for NVMe controller as following:
BAR Registers
Register
Description
Controller Configuration register.
Controller Status register.
Submission Queue (SQS) Fields
Field
Description
Queue ID.
Queue depth.
Associated completion queue ID.
Current queue state.
Value of the SQ Tail Doorbell register as written by the driver.
Value of the SQ Head pointer within the device.
Total number of requests received on this queue.
Completion Queue (CQS) Fields
Field
Description
Queue ID.
Queue depth.
Current queue state.
Value of the CQ Head Doorbell register as written by the driver.
Value of the CQ Tail pointer within the device.
Total number of completions sent on this queue.
Command Parameters
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
nvme_controller_dbg_io_stats_get
The result in the response object returns
true for success and
false for failure.
Command parameters:
Parameter
Mandatory?
Type
Description
Yes
String
Controller name
"ctrl_id": "NVMeCtrl2",
"queues": [
{
"queue_id": 0,
"core_id": 0,
"read_io_count": 19987068,
"write_io_count": 6319931,
"flush_io_count": 0
},
{
"queue_id": 1,
"core_id": 1,
"read_io_count": 9769556,
"write_io_count": 3180098,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
],
"read_io_count": 29756624,
"write_io_count": 9500029,
"flush_io_count": 0
}
NVMe Configuration Examples
NVMe Configuration for Single Controller
On the DPU:
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b nvme0n1 -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 263826ad-19a3-4feb-bc25-4bc81ee7749e
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --pf_id 0 --suspended
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl1
It is necessary to create a controller in a suspended state. Afterward, the namespaces can be attached, and only then should the controller be resumed using the
nvme_controller_resume RPC.
To safely detach/attach namespaces, the UUID must be provided to force the UUID to remain persistent.
NVMe Cleanup for Single Controller
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl2 -n 1
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl2
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
NVMe and Hotplug Cleanup for Single Controller
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_detach_ns -c NVMeCtrl1 -n 1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_destroy -c NVMeCtrl1
snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT240830045RNVMES1D0F0
snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_destroy -n 1 --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_destroy --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0
spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0
NVMe Configuration for 125 VFs SR-IOV
Update the firmware configuration as described section "SR-IOV Firmware Configuration".
Reboot the host.
Create a dummy controller on the parent PF:
[dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_subsystem_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 [dpu] # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl1 --pf_id 0 --admin_only
Create 125 Bdevs (Remote or Local), 125 NSs and 125 controllers:
[dpu] for i in `seq 0 124`; do \ # spdk_rpc.py bdev_null_create null$((i+1)) 64 512; # snap_rpc.py nvme_namespace_create -b null$((i+1)) -n $((i+1)) --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --uuid 3d9c3b54-5c31-410a-b4f0-7cf2afd9e$((i+100)); # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_create --nqn nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:0 --ctrl NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) --pf_id 0 --vf_id $i --suspended; # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_attach_ns -c NVMeCtrl$((i+2)) -n $((i+1)); # snap_rpc.py nvme_controller_resume -c NVMeCtrl$(i+2); done
Load the driver and configure VFs:
[host] # modprobe -v nvme [host] # echo 125 > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:25\:00.2/sriov_numvfs
snap_global_param_list
snap_global_param_list lists all existing environment variables.
The following is an example response for the
snap_global_param_list command:
[
"SNAP_ENABLE_POLL_SKIP : set : 0 ",
"SNAP_POLL_CYCLE_SIZE : not set : 16 ",
"SNAP_RPC_LOG_ENABLE : set : 1 ",
"SNAP_MEMPOOL_SIZE_MB : set : 1024",
"SNAP_MEMPOOL_4K_BUFFS_PER_CORE : not set : 1024",
"SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE : set : 1 ",
"SNAP_TCP_XLIO_ENABLE : not set : 1 ",
"SNAP_TCP_XLIO_TX_ZCOPY : not set : 1 ",
"MLX5_SHUT_UP_BF : not set : 0 ",
"SNAP_SHARED_RX_CQ : not set : 1 ",
"SNAP_SHARED_TX_CQ : not set : 1 ",
...