SNAP Virtio-fs Service Release Notes
The release notes provide information for the DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service such as changes and new features, software known issues, and bug fixes.
The DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Service is supported at beta level.
Added support for Virtio-fs SRIO-V
Added support for custom Bdev modules
Improved NFS over TCP performance by replacing POSIX with XLIO as a default socket layer
Introduced new SPDK Fsdev FUSE API. Old Fsdev API is deprecated
Added IO uring support for read/write operations in AIO fsdev
The following features are not supported in this version:
Live update and live migration
DOCA SNAP Virtio-fs Issues
Ref #
Issue
–
Description: The NFS
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: File deletion/creation
Discovered in version: 1.4.0-doca3.1.0
–
Description: For hotplugged devices, mounting the device immediately after loading the driver may fail.
Workaround: Introduce a minimum delay of 3 seconds between driver load and mount operations to ensure proper device readiness.
Keywords: Wrong fs type; bad option; bad superblock; tag not found
Discovered in version: 1.4.0-doca3.1.0
–
Description: Repeatedly running
Workaround: Insert a minimum delay of 2 seconds between the
Keywords: Recovery failed, DOCA error
Discovered in version: 1.4.0-doca3.1.0
–
Description: The maximum supported scale for virtio-blk is 218 controllers.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-blk
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
–
Description: Invoking the
Workaround: Before issuing the
Keywords: Hotunplug; mount
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
–
Description: Under high-scale scenarios, the
Workaround: Run the RPC with an extended timeout value. For example:
Keywords: Timeout
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
–
Description: The Linux Kernel NFS RDMA server is known to handle incoming connections slowly. At high scale (e.g., when using multiple hotplug functions), this can result in connection timeouts.
Workaround: Introduce a delay between mount operations of different hotplug functions on the host to avoid overwhelming the NFS RDMA server.
Keywords: Timeout, hotplug, mount
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
–
Description: The combination of virtio-fs, virtio-blk, and InfiniBand in a single use case is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IB
Discovered in version: 1.3.0-doca3.0.0
–
Description: I/O operations larger than 255 KB are not supported due to a data pool size limitation in the VirtioFS process running on the DPU.
Workaround: Set the
The default
Keywords: IO error; host error; io_size
Discovered in version: 1.2.0-doca2.10.0
–
Description: Due to the lack of recovery support, negative or resilience operations (e.g., destroy and restore) are not supported during active I/O traffic.
Info
Restarting the device using
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Recovery; negative/resilience operations
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
4862565
Description: The following FUSE commands are unsupported:
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FUSE
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: Application restart is not supported if the application controller has already processed FUSE commands.
Workaround: Unload the virtio-fs driver on the host before restarting the application.
Keywords: FUSE
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: The following operations are not supported when using Linux's virtio-fs inbox/upstream kernel driver: FLR and the virtio-fs notification queue.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: FLR; virtio-fs; inbox/upstream kernel driver
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
4650660
Description: Running virtio_fs_transport_create and virtio_fs_transport_destroy in loop is possible for 16 iterations. After that, virtio_fs_transport_create will fail.
Workaround: Restart the virtio_fs_tgt application
Keywords: DOCA Log backend Error
Discovered in version: 1.5.0-doca3.2.0
4687235
Description: Driver load on host or "echo <count> > /sys/bus/pci/devices/0000\:07\:00.2/sriov_numvfs" can get stuck forever due to resource constraint in DPU
Workaround: Restart the virtio_fs_tgt application
Keyworks: flexio, process stuck
Discovered in version: 1.5.0-doca3.2.0
4692130
Description: Triggering an FLR using
Workaround: n/A
Keywords: FLR, VF
Discovered in version: 1.5.0-doca3.2.0
4706291
Description: Passthourgh both PF and its VFs into a VM will fail
Workaround: Only pass the VFs to the VM
Keywords: VF, VM
Discovered in version: 1.5.0-doca3.2.0
4552213
Description:
Certain file operation sequences when using an aio fsdev backed by a Linux kernel NFS mount may result in silly-renamed files (with
Workaround:
They can be removed by dropping caches (
Keywords: AIO
Discovered in version: 1.5.0-doca3.2.0
OS or Vendor Issues
Ref #
Issue
–
Description: Triggering a Function Level Reset (FLR) from the host by writing
Workaround: Avoid initiating FLR while a virtio-fs mount is active on the host. To resume I/O after FLR, unload and reload the virtio-fs driver on the host.
Keywords: Driver; FLR
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: On the host, when the virtio-fs mount is idle (i.e., no I/O operations), the
Workaround: Modify the AppArmor profile for
Keywords: AppArmor, ntpd
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
–
Description: On kernels older than version 6.10, repeatedly loading and unloading the
Workaround: Insert a delay of at least 1 second between load and unload operations to reduce the risk of driver instability.
Keywords: Virtio_pci; virtiofs
Discovered in version: 1.0.0-doca2.8.0
-
Description: FUSE_STATX was introduced in FUSE version 7.39. If the negotiated version is less than this, kernel can still send FUSE_STATX.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Unsupported opcode
Discovered in version: 1.4.0-doca3.1.0
-
Description: On modern Linux distributions, unplugging a PCIe function from the host while there are inflight I/ Os can cause the virtiofs driver to hang and virtio_fs_doca_device_hotunplug RPC will timeout
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hotplug, Linux
Discovered in version: 1.5.0-doca3.2.0