Virtio-net Service Guide Release Notes

The following subsections provide information on virtio-net service new features, interoperability, known issues, and bug fixes.

Changes and New Features in This Release

Note

In DOCA 3.3.0, the mrg_rxbuf and packed_vq parameters will no longer be supported in the virtnet.conf configuration file. Configuration of the mrg_rxbuf and packed_vq features must now be performed using the CLI modify device option.

  • Added support for hot-plugging and hot-unplugging devices while the host is in awareness mode and not fully initialized.

  • Added two new configuration keys to control worker threads and improve I/O-bound performance. Both keys support auto-calculation:

    • eth_vq_workers (1–24): For ETH VQ operations.

    • admin_cmd_workers (1–16): For admin commands.

Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Description

4643024

Description: Disabled VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN by default as the given feature is broken in the driver code.

Keyword: VIRTIO_NET_F_GUEST_HDRLEN

Detected in version: 25.01.9

4640377

Description: MSI-X modification is not supported for PF devices, only VF devices with dynamic MSI-X support. This fix can block MSI-X modification for PF devices with proper error handling.

Keyword: MSI-X

Detected in version: 25.10.1

4640077

Description: Fixed an issue where emu and ha processes could remain active after restarting virtio-net-controller; updated service KillMode to 'mixed' to ensure proper termination.

Keyword: Service; restart

Detected in version: 25.10.1

4637670

Description: Fixed an issue with supported_hash_types parameter in virtnet modify device command not working.

Keyword: supported_hash_types

Detected in version: 25.10.1

4635826

Description: Fixed an issue where service crash might happen when running a hotplug command followed by an immediate service stop/restart.

Keyword: Service crash

Detected in version: 25.10.1

4581622

Description: MAC address validation added to virtnet hotplug and virtnet modify device commands. Invalid MAC formats are now caught immediately with specific error messages instead of being sent to the server.

Keyword: CLI

Detected in version:

4578728

Description: The virtnet modify device command now requires hexadecimal parameters to use 0x prefix format. Parameters like rx_mode, features, supported_hash_types, and state that previously accepted decimal values (e.g., -r 3) now require hex format (e.g., -r 0x3). Update any scripts using decimal values for these parameters.

Keyword: CLI

Detected in version: 25.7

4577347

Description: Dynamic MSIX vector modification is not supported for Windows VMs due to NetKVM driver limitations.

Keyword: MSI-X; Windows; NetKVM

Detected in version: 25.07.6

4551941

Description: Enabling the mergeable RX buffer with an MTU set to 9000 may result in the device failing to receive incoming packets.

Keyword: Mrg_rxbuff, mtu

Detected in version: 25.07.4

4520352

Description: Fix a bug when disabling VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT feature, rss_max_key_size value was not changed to 0 which caused any attempt to change MAC, status, max_queue_pairs, mtu, hash_types, speed, or rss_max_key_size to fail.

Keyword: VIRTIO_NET_F_HASH_REPORT

Detected in version: 25.07.2

4449862

Description: When stopping the virtio-net-controller service, some memory release failures may be printed in the system log. These messages are expected and do not indicate a functional issue.

Keyword: Virtio-net controller

Detected in version: 25.07.2

Known Issues

The following are known limitations of this NVIDIA® BlueField® virtio-net software version.

Ref #

Issue

4498529

Description: Windows VM may take a lot of time to load when VLAN tagging is enabled.

Workaround: Disable VLAN tagging.

Keyword: Windows; VLAN

Reported in version: 25.10

4534273

Description: After installing a new version, virtnet -v or --version displays the version of the updated CLI, not the source or target upgrade versions.

Workaround: Run virtnet version to view both the original and destination versions.

Keyword: CLI; version; update

Reported in version: 25.07

3879093

Description: When creating a large number of virtio-net VFs, the representor name of the SF may not be renamed.

Workaround: Use the ip command to rename the representor manually.

Keyword: Representor

Reported in version: 24.10

3943905

Description: Host OS kernel <3.19 does not support 31 hotplug devices.

Workaround: Avoid hotplugging more than 20 devices if host OS kernel is <3.19, or upgrade the kernel to ≥3.19.

Keyword: Host OS; kernel; hotplug

Reported in version: 24.07

4022160

Description: Feature bit VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN is not supported. Enabling it from the hotplug device may results in anomalous behavior.

Workaround: Disable VIRTIO_NET_F_CTRL_VLAN.

Keyword: Feature bit

Reported in version: 24.07

4001261

Description: The virtnet.conf file does not check invalid values such as negative numbers or 0.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtnet; config; invalid value

Reported in version: 24.07

3965598

Description: Admin-VQ-based transitional VF show a vf_get error when the controller is restarted. However, VF functionality is not affected.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Admin VQ; transitional device

Reported in version: 24.07

3961951

Description: Out-of-memory call trace occurs when creating many (>300) VFs on a BlueField running OpenEuler or CentOS 7.6.

Workaround: Update the kernel to support shared RQ.

Keyword: OOM; OpenEuler; CentOS 7.6; virtual function

Reported in version: 24.07

3862683

Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.

Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.

Keyword: Virtio-net emulation

Reported in version: 1.9.0

3665070

Description: Virtio-net controller fails to load if DPA_AUTHENTICATION is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; DPA

Reported in version: DOCA 2.5.0

3538486

Description: When removing LAG configuration from BlueField, a kernel warning for uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.

Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.

Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG

Reported in version: DOCA 2.2.0

3683801

Description: Starting from kernel 5.14, the virtio-net TX path has a logic which may trigger infinite loop when vq is broken (e.g., device is removed) under heavy traffic.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net

Reported in version: DOCA 1.8.0

3714522

Description: When creating/destroying VFs back to back, make sure the virtio-net controller side does not see any alive VF before recreating them from the guest OS (i.e., virtnet query).

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; VFs

Reported in version: DOCA 1.8.0

3694402

Description: When restarting the virtio-net-controller from the DPU while the guest OS is booting, the guest OS may see kernel call trace while the controller is preparing the device. It recovers once the controller starts.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; hotplug; restart

Reported in version: DOCA 1.8.0

3633453

Description: Jumbo MTU is only supported on a guest OS with kernel 4.11 and above.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; jumbo MTU

Reported in version: DOCA 1.7.0

3021967

Description: When rebooting a DPU with a large number of VFs created on host, VF recovery may fail due to timeout.

Workaround: Restart the driver on the host after the DPU is up.

Keyword: Reboot; VFs

Reported in version: DOCA 1.7.0

3232444

Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; live migration

Reported in version: DOCA 1.4.0

2801780

Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error (Unexpected TXQ (13) queue failure: -28) from dmesg in traffic stress test.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; error

Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0

2870213

Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.

Workaround: Clear NVRAM and reset mlxconfig to default

Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle

Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0

2685191

Description: Once virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2

Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0

2702395

Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.

Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.

Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot

Reported in version: DOCA 1.2.0
