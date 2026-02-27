BF-Bundle Installation and Upgrade

Warning The ATF will not boot 150W BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V power supply is not connected. This requirement ensures the proper operation of the BlueField device. For detailed instructions on connecting the external power supply connector, refer to the NVIDIA BlueField-3 Networking Platform User Guide.

Users can install DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC by upgrading the full DOCA image on the BlueField device. This process overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware. It also sets up the OVS bridge.

Note Upgrading DOCA components on BlueField networking platforms, such as DPUs or SuperNICs, using standard Linux tools will install the new doca-eula package at /etc/NVIDIA/doca-license/DOCA-EULA.txt . By installing this package, you accept the NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.

Note To change the default Ubuntu password during the BFB bundle installation, proceed to Option 2.

To install a BFB, use the following command:

Where:

<N> – the appropriate RShim device identifier. If you have only one BlueField device, use rshim0 .

<image_path.bfb> – Replace this with the path to the BFB image file.

To list the RShim devices present on your system, run the following command:

Note By default, bfb-install will clear the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc and save it as tmp/bfb-install-rshim[N].log instead. To preserve the RShim log in /dev/rshim<N>/misc , provide the --keep-log argument to the bfb-install command line.





Ubuntu users can set a unique password for the ubuntu user in the bf.cfg configuration file , which will be applied automatically at the end of the BlueField BFB bundle installation.

To do this, follow these steps: