Bug Fixes in This Version

4874074 Description: Installing the Ubuntu 24.04 64K page size BFB image onto the eMMC on a BlueField-3 DPU results in a boot failure even though the bfb-install utility reports that the installation finished successfully.

Keyword: DPU mode; boot failure

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4829572 Description: The Windows Delete key behavior is currently not supported in the UEFI shell or GRUB menu when accessed through the BMC SOL console.

Keyword: SOL; UEFI Shell; GRUB

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4817141 Description: The RShim USB device may intermittently disappear from the DPU BMC, causing operations that rely on it to fail with a Failed to enable BMC rshim error.

Keyword: RShim USB; out-of-band update

Detected in version: 4.13.1

782014 Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB.

Keyword: eMMC; installation

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4829620 Description: The ATF version string reported by the BMC's Redfish API may occasionally drop its v2.2(release): prefix, differing from the complete string reported by the bfver command in the DPU shell. This is a cosmetic discrepancy and has no functional impact on the system.

Keyword: Redfish API; ATF version string

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4881691 Description: Transferring a corrupted, incorrect, or unauthenticated BFB image triggers a built-in security mechanism that halts the installation and locks the recovery path. As a result, the update process hangs indefinitely without timing out.

Keyword: Hardware mismatch; bf-dpu-updater

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4885024 Description: Converting a configuration file from binary to text and back to binary using bfcfg can corrupt the BOOTx_DEVPATH variables. This results in incorrect boot options and may prevent the DPU from booting, particularly when Secure Boot is enabled.

Keyword: Boot options; bfcfg

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4884936 Description: When using rshim version 2.6.2. the bfb-install utility would exit prematurely without completing the installation on BlueField-2 DPUs.

Keyword: Installation failure