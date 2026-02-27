DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Bug Fixes in This Version

DOCA Framework Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4725643

Description: When querying a representor's PCIe address, the PCIe domain segment is incorrectly reported as 0000, ignoring the actual PCIe domain of the device.

Keyword: Multi-domain; representor; PCIe domain

Detected in version: 3.2.0

4709609

Description: On ConnectX-8 devices, creating a flex parser item using "length field" mode fails.

Keyword: Firmware; IPv6 SRH

Detected in version: 3.2.0

4691500

Description: OVS user space is not supported on RHEL 10.0.

Keyword: Open vSwitch; RedHat

Detected in version: 3.2.0

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4732274

Description: Fixed an issue by adding format string validation to prevent a kernel crash caused by malformed firmware format strings. Such strings are now printed with the prefix “BAD_FORMAT: ”.

Keyword: kernel, firmware

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4758176

Description: Fixed an issue where doca-spcx-cc applications were not properly signed on Debian 13.

Keyword: doca-spcx-cc applications, Debian 13

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4639103

Description: OVS userspace modes DPDK and DOCA are not supported on RHEL 10.0, only kernel mode is supported.

Keyword: OVS userspace modes, RHEL 10.0

Reported in version: 3.2.0

BSP Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Details

4874074

Description: Installing the Ubuntu 24.04 64K page size BFB image onto the eMMC on a BlueField-3 DPU results in a boot failure even though the bfb-install utility reports that the installation finished successfully.

Keyword: DPU mode; boot failure

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4829572

Description: The Windows Delete key behavior is currently not supported in the UEFI shell or GRUB menu when accessed through the BMC SOL console.

Keyword: SOL; UEFI Shell; GRUB

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4817141

Description: The RShim USB device may intermittently disappear from the DPU BMC, causing operations that rely on it to fail with a Failed to enable BMC rshim error.

Keyword: RShim USB; out-of-band update

Detected in version: 4.13.1

782014

Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB.

Keyword: eMMC; installation

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4829620

Description: The ATF version string reported by the BMC's Redfish API may occasionally drop its v2.2(release): prefix, differing from the complete string reported by the bfver command in the DPU shell. This is a cosmetic discrepancy and has no functional impact on the system.

Keyword: Redfish API; ATF version string

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4881691

Description: Transferring a corrupted, incorrect, or unauthenticated BFB image triggers a built-in security mechanism that halts the installation and locks the recovery path. As a result, the update process hangs indefinitely without timing out.

Keyword: Hardware mismatch; bf-dpu-updater

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4885024

Description: Converting a configuration file from binary to text and back to binary using bfcfg can corrupt the BOOTx_DEVPATH variables. This results in incorrect boot options and may prevent the DPU from booting, particularly when Secure Boot is enabled.

Keyword: Boot options; bfcfg

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4884936

Description: When using rshim version 2.6.2. the bfb-install utility would exit prematurely without completing the installation on BlueField-2 DPUs.

Keyword: Installation failure

Detected in version: 4.13.1

BMC Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Details

4900353

Description: Initiating an Arm GracefulReset can cause the BMC's Redfish UpdateService to incorrectly report its state as UnavailableOffline.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4875901

Description: On BlueField-3 DPUs with the ENABLE_BMC_WAIT flag enabled, the system may intermittently fail to retrieve BMC Redfish credentials during boot following a host power cycle. When this occurs, the RShim logs incorrectly report DPU-BMC RF credentials not found.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4860547

Description: On systems equipped with multiple BlueField-3 DPUs, the doca-installer --compare command may intermittently fail to retrieve the CEC firmware version from one of the cards.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4718428

Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

BlueField-3 Firmware Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

4608544

Description: Fixed an issue where, in rare live migration scenarios, a delayed doorbell triggered a false timeout alarm.

Keywords: Live migration, doorbell, timeout alarm

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1088

4648642

Description: Fixed a rare issue in which destroying PCC NP configuration objects could result in assert 0x8175 being logged in dmesg.

Keywords: Assert 0x8175, PCC NP

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1088

4690503

Description: Fixed an issue where creating a DPA process that uses 128 MB of data caused the dynamic library to fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac. The BSS section of the DPA application is now limited to 64 MB.

Keywords: DPA process, BSS

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

Fixed in Release: 32.47.1088

BlueField-2 Firmware Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

4608544

Description: Fixed an issue where, in rare live migration scenarios, a delayed doorbell triggered a false timeout alarm.

Keywords: Live migration, doorbell, timeout alarm

Detected in version: 24.46.1006

Fixed in Release: 24.47.1088
