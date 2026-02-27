DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
Capability Checking

Applications using a DOCA Device rely on a specific subset of features to function correctly. Therefore, it is recommended to verify whether the required features are available on the selected DOCA Device.

To facilitate this, the DOCA SDK provides capability APIs, a set of standardized APIs designed for querying feature support. These APIs should be used before initializing any resources to detect unsupported features early, allowing applications to implement fallback mechanisms instead of encountering unexpected errors during execution.

Device Capability

Applications using DOCA Core APIs may need to determine whether a specific DOCA Device supports required capabilities.

To achieve this, the doca_devinfo and doca_devinfo_rep APIs expose capabilities using the following prefixes:

  • doca_devinfo_cap_*

  • doca_devinfo_rep_cap_*

Examples:

doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint8_t *is_hotplug_manager);
doca_error_t doca_devinfo_rep_cap_is_filter_emulated_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint8_t *filter_emulated_supported);

Library Capability

Each DOCA library provides capability APIs for:

  • Querying valid configuration property limits (e.g., maximum/minimum values)

  • Verifying whether a specific library task is supported on a given DOCA Device

All library capability APIs follow the naming convention doca_<library_name>_cap_*.

Additionally:

  • Configuration limitation capability APIs use the prefix doca_<library_name>_cap_[task_<task_type>]_get_min/max_*

  • Task support capability APIs use the naming template doca_<library_name>_cap_task_<task_type>_is_supported

Examples from DOCA DMA:

doca_error_t doca_dma_cap_task_memcpy_is_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo);
doca_error_t doca_dma_cap_get_max_num_tasks(struct doca_dma *dma, uint32_t *max_num_tasks);
doca_error_t doca_dma_cap_task_memcpy_get_max_buf_size(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint64_t *buf_size);

Core Capability

Like other DOCA libraries, DOCA Core modules expose capability APIs to check feature availability.

Examples:

  • A hotplugging application can verify if a DOCA Device supports hotplugging emulated PCIe functions using:

    doca_error_t doca_devinfo_cap_is_hotplug_manager_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint8_t *is_hotplug_manager);

  • An application using DOCA mmap for memory sharing between a host and BlueField must export the doca_mmap from the host and import it on BlueField. Before proceeding, the application can verify if these operations are supported for a given a doca_devinfo using:

    doca_error_t doca_mmap_cap_is_export_pci_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint8_t *mmap_export);
doca_error_t doca_mmap_cap_is_create_from_export_pci_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo, uint8_t *from_export);

