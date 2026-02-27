On This Page
Changes and New Features
DOCA Argus
Extended support for Arm64 architectures, enabling compatibility with NVIDIA Grace-based platforms.
OVS DOCA
OVS Multiplane Support: Forwarding 802.1x packets to Linux
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms must use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
Congestion Control Management: Added the ability to enable or disable congestion control per Queue Pair (QP) on ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8, allowing for granular traffic management by higher-level applications.
Added support for new OSes: RHEL9.7 & 10.1
To view API changes for previous DOCA versions, refer to the release notes of those archived versions.