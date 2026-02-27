DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

DOCA Framework New Features and Updates

DOCA Argus

  • Extended support for Arm64 architectures, enabling compatibility with NVIDIA Grace-based platforms.

OVS DOCA

  • OVS Multiplane Support: Forwarding 802.1x packets to Linux

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers New Features and Updates

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms must use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

  • Congestion Control Management: Added the ability to enable or disable congestion control per Queue Pair (QP) on ConnectX-7 and ConnectX-8, allowing for granular traffic management by higher-level applications.

  • Added support for new OSes: RHEL9.7 & 10.1

BlueField-3 Firmware Changes and New Features

  • Bug fixes

BlueField-2 Firmware Changes and New Features

  • Bug fixes

API Changes

The following table details the API changes that were introduced in this version of DOCA:

Library

Change Description

N/A

N/A

Info

To view API changes for previous DOCA versions, refer to the release notes of those archived versions.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2026
content here