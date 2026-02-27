Customer Affecting Changes

On This Page
DOCA Flow 3.2.0
Shared Mirror to Hash Flooding Migration
The "shared mirror" feature is being migrated to "hash flooding" to resolve previous limitations. The former configuration had several restrictions (e.g., encap was allowed only when the forward is to wire port). The new hash flooding method is more flexible, allowing any "fwd" type entry to be added to the flood group.
The
Recommendation: To adapt, users must now use the
Refer to DOCA Flow section "doca_flow_pipe_hash_map_algorithm" for more details.
Default Miss Standardization
This release standardizes "default miss" handling.
A new API controls the behavior of an undefined (NULL)
Refer to DOCA Flow section "Pipe Default Miss" for more details.
DPA 3.2.0
DPA Application Attributes
To enhance security, DPA application attributes are being introduced. Developers must now create a dpa-app-attributes file for each application, which declares the app's permissions and must be compiled with the application.
When updating the BF-Bundle (or ConnectX firmware), users must also update the corresponding DOCA Host components.
Action Required: As part of this update, each DPA application must be rebuilt with its
Note
If a file is not supplied, a default manifest enabling all permissions will be applied automatically19.
Undocumented and previously deprecated DPA/FlexIO APIs will be removed.
Users who utilized these APIs must remove them from their code and re-build their applications.
DOCA-Host 3.2.0
OpenSM support is removed from DOCA-Host for Xenserver operating systems.
No impact.
The HCOLL and MPItests packages have been removed from all DOCA-Host deliverables .
No impact listed.
The phy_stats sysfs counters are deprecated.
No impact listed; recommendation is in the description.
The has_smi sysfs entry is deprecated.
Recommendation: Users should parse the
The hfunc sysfs entry for setting/showing hash functions is deprecated.
No impact listed; recommendation is in the description.
The
No impact listed; recommendation is in the description.
The sysfs entry for displaying VF statistics is deprecated.
Recommendation: Users should use the ip command instead:
VGT+ capability will be unsupported as of October 2025.
No impact listed.
The "Per Channel Statistics"
No impact listed.
The
No impact listed.
Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) is now integrated, allowing customers to build their own DOCA-Host packages.
As part of the DKMS build process, driver signing is removed. Customers must sign the drivers themselves.
The
Recommendation: Use the
Backward compatibility with older MFT (NVIDIA Firmware Tools) versions 4.31.0-149 and 4.30.0-139 is no longer supported.
Using these unsupported MFT versions may lead to unexpected behavior or prevent device detection.
DOCA-Host 3.3.0 (Jan 2026)
The SYSFS interface for MR cache configuration will be deprecated and replaced by the
Any users or scripts relying on this SYSFS interface must be updated to use the new
DOCA 3.3.0 (Jan 2026)
DPDK-based hardware acceleration in openvswitch and doca-openvswitch (also known as OVS-DPDK) will be deprecated and retired.
This change affects openvswitch packages in the BF-Bundle (BFB) and all DOCA Host Profiles .
Recommendation: Customers using OVS-DPDK mode should either transition to DOCA-DPIF (recommended) or remain on the DOCA 3.2 LTS release.
DOCA 3.3.0 (Jan 2026)
MLNX_DPDK will be End-of-Life (EOL) and replaced by upstream DPDK (community LTS version 25.11).
DOCA 3.2 (Oct 2025) will be the final LTS release to include MLNX_DPDK.
This transition applies to DOCA-HOST and BF-Bundle (BFB) packages for both ConnectX and BlueField adapters .
There is no expected loss of functionality, as all MLNX_DPDK capabilities are included in the upstream version.
DOCA Flow 3.3.0 (Jan 2026)
NAT64/Crypto API Change
The fields
NAT64 and Crypto actions will only be supported via a pipe configured with the
DOCA Flow 3.3.0 (Jan 2026)
The "Isolated" mode argument will be deprecated and ignored.
As a result, customers will not be able to run multiple processes on the same port when in VNF mode.
DOCA Virtio-net 3.3.0 (Jan 2026)
The
Configuration of the
DOCA-Host Feb 2026
Transition to 2023 Microsoft UEFI Certificate Authority
To align with updated Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot requirements and the upcoming end-of-life of the 2011 Certificate Authority (CA), NVIDIA is transitioning to the 2023 CA.
This will be the final release signed with the 2011 CA. Beginning in February 2026, all releases will be signed exclusively with the 2023 CA. To ensure successful loading of the Expansion ROM (ExpROM) during the UEFI Secure Boot process, system BIOS and operating system trust stores must be updated to include the 2023 CA.
Systems must be updated to recognize the 2023 CA to prevent UEFI drivers or ExpROMs from failing to load during boot before June 27, 2026.
This section provides a list of changes that took place throughout the past two major releases that broke compatibility/interface or discontinued support for features or OS versions.
For older changes, consult the DOCA documentation archive.
DOCA-Host 3.1.0
In the DOCA-OFED profile, the
The content and features are identical, but customers using the
The "Shared RQ" feature was replaced by the "memory consumption reduction for representors" feature .
As a result, the
DOCA-HOST 3.0.0 (April 2025)
The
When using
The
To Set Rate: Use
DOCA-HOST 2.10.0 (Jan 2025)
When Dynamic Interrupt Moderation (DIM) is enabled, static coalescing parameters cannot be set because the dynamic algorithm will override their values .
Recommendation: To set static coalescing parameters, you must first disable DIM.
The ConnectX-4 adapter card family is no longer supported .
N/A
Support was removed for several OS versions (e.g., RHEL 8.0, 8.1, 8.3, 8.5, 8.7, 9.1, 9.3, and OL 7.9) .
N/A
DOCA-FLOW 2.10.0
Several features were temporarily unsupported in the 2.10 release, including ACL pipe, LPM pipe, CT pipe,
Users needing these features were advised to use DOCA Flow 2.9.1 .
The requirement to use a
When creating a pipe with a crypto action,
Memory for "modify field" and "encap" actions must be allocated upfront on a per-port basis .
Recommendation:
If these actions are used, the
"Strict matching" is no longer supported .
The
The entry aging mechanism no longer relies on DPDK.
The
Recommendation:
Users must use the new APIs:
The
Users must update code to provide this value in big-endian format.
The
The RSS config API was refactored to align with other resource types .
Users must now specify whether the RSS resource is shared or non-shared .
Values for the
Users must recompile their applications .
The match fields
Recommendation:
To check for a valid checksum, users must use
Entry "life event" callback was previously invoked only on "entry add" and "entry removal" .
The callback is now also invoked upon "port stop" during the removal of pipe entries. Therefore, the user context must still be defined at that stage .
DOCA-ETH 2.10.0
The
Users needing these samples were advised to use DOCA 2.9.1 .
DOCA 2.9.0 (Oct 2024)
DPA Outbox Blocking-Mode
Due to a silicon issue (as of firmware v28.43.2026), the DPA outbox was set to non-blocking mode, causing requests to complete immediately without waiting for the actual operation to finish .
Action Required: The DPA stack must poll a "busy" bit before starting another operation . Users programming the DPA must update firmware to 28.43.2026+ and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x+ .
DPA Thread Context
As of firmware v28.43.2026, internal DPA stack API changes altered the DPA thread context, impacting the overlying DPA stack .
This requires the same action as the Outbox Blocking-Mode: update firmware to 28.43.2026+ and DOCA-Host to 2.9.x+.
