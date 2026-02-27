On This Page
DOCA Arg Parser
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for DOCA Arg Parser API.
The DOCA Arg Parser module simplifies the creation of command-line interfaces for user-facing applications, as well as provides basic support for JSON-based configuration files. It allows developers to define and handle structured program arguments while automatically generating help and usage messages.
When a user provides invalid input, the Arg Parser outputs clear error messages along with the corresponding usage instructions, helping ensure a smooth user experience.
The Arg Parser validates a wide range of input errors, including unsupported arguments and incorrect types.
Upon encountering an error, the module:
Prints a descriptive error message.
Displays the full usage guide for the program.
Exits the application with an appropriate error code.
For the library API reference, refer to ARGP API documentation in DOCA API References.
The pkg-config (
*.pc file) for the Arg Parser library is
doca-argp.
The following sections provide additional details about the library API.
doca_argp_param
The data structure contains the program flag details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to generate usage information for the flag, identify if the user passed the flag in the command line and notify the program about the flag's value.
struct doca_argp_param;
doca_argp_param_create
Creates a DOCA ARGP parameter instance. The user is required to update the param attributes by calling the respective setter functions and registering the param by calling
doca_argp_register_param().
doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create(struct doca_argp_param **param);
param [out]– DOCA ARGP param structure with unset attributes
doca_argp_register_param
Calling this function registers the program flags in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes flag details. Those details are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.
The user must register all program flags before calling
doca_argp_start().
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param(struct doca_argp_param *input_param);
input_param [in]– program flag details
Once registered, the ownership of the parameter passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.
doca_argp_cmd
The data structure contains the program command details needed to process DOCA ARGP. These details are used to generate usage information for the command, identify if the user passed the command in the command line, and notify the program about the selected command.
struct doca_argp_cmd;
doca_argp_cmd_create
Creates a DOCA ARGP command instance. The user is required to update the command attributes by calling the respective setter functions and registering the command by calling
doca_argp_register_cmd().
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_create(struct doca_argp_cmd **cmd);
cmd [out]– DOCA ARGP command structure with unset attributes
doca_argp_cmd_register_param
Calling this function registers the program flags in the Arg Parser database as associated with the respective command. The registration includes flag details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_param(struct doca_argp_cmd *cmd, struct doca_argp_param *input_param);
cmd [in]– program cmd
input_param [in]– program flag details
Once registered, the ownership of the parameter passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.
doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd
Calling this function registers the program cmd as a sub-command to the respective associated command. The registration includes cmd details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.
doca_error_t doca_argp_cmd_register_cmd(struct doca_argp_cmd *cmd, struct doca_argp_cmd *input_cmd);
cmd [in]– program cmd
input_cmd [in]– program cmd details (sub-command)
Once registered, the ownership of the sub-command passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.
doca_argp_register_cmd
Calling this function registers the program command in the Arg Parser database. The registration includes command details which are used to parse the input arguments and generate usage print.
The user must register all program commands before calling
doca_argp_start().
doca_error_t doca_argp_register_cmd(struct doca_argp_cmd *input_cmd);
input_cmd [in]– program command details
Once registered, the ownership of the command passes to the ARGP module, and it should no longer be accessed/used by the user.
doca_argp_set_dpdk_program
Marks the programs as a DPDK program. Once ARGP is finished with the parsing, DPDK (EAL) flags are forwarded to the program by calling the given callback function.
void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program(dpdk_callback callback);
callback [in]- callback function to handle DPDK (EAL) flags.
Due to a current limitation, programs that support several commands cannot be marked as "DPDK Programs".
doca_argp_init
This function initializes the ARGP module and must be the first function called when using this module. Initialization includes the basic information about the program and about the user's context as will later be used during the parsing of the command-line.
doca_error_t doca_argp_init(
const
char *program_name,
void *program_config);
program_name [in]– program name as will be used in the help printout
program_config [in]– pointer to the user's configuration struct (if there is one)
doca_argp_start
The
doca_argp_start() function initiates the parsing and classification of command-line arguments. It maps user-provided arguments to their corresponding user-defined parameters and, if present, transfers DPDK EAL flags back to the program by invoking the registered callback.
doca_error_t doca_argp_start(
int argc,
char **argv);
argc [in]– the number of input arguments
argv [in]– the array of input strings representing the command-line arguments
doca_argp_destroy
Cleans up all the resources used by the module. Should be invoked upon program termination following a successful invocation of
doca_argp_init().
doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy(
void);
DOCA Arg Parser has built-in support for basic JSON configuration files, which is activated when using the
j/
json CLI flags.
Important nodes:
The key names in the JSON file are the long flag names as were registered on DOCA Arg Parser's API.
A flag can be passed to both CLI and JSON file, in which case the CLI value will override that found in the provided JSON file.
The following table lists the supported DOCA general flags:
Short Flag
Long Flag
Flag Description
Print a help synopsis
Print program version information
Sets the log level for the program:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Parse command line flags from an input JSON file as well as from the CLI (if provided)
The flags for each program can be found in the document dedicated to that program, including instructions on how to run it using the command-line interface.
While simple programs might only use a single command with some program flags, DOCA ARGP supports the registration of a command tree so as to provide support for more advanced programs. Using this mechanism, program flags could be associated directly with their respective commands, allowing the user to access them only when needed.
When existing, the commands for each program can be found in the document dedicated to that program, including instructions on how to run it.
Detailed Example of Program Commands
Assuming there is a dummy program named
doca_test with the following commands and parameters:
Command –
info– Show extended information about a given category
Command –
devices– Show information about all devices, across all PCIe addresses
Parameter –
--pci-address– Limit the command to the provided PCIe address (optional)
Command –
ping– Ping a given remote network address
Parameter –
--network-address– Target network address for the ping (mandatory)
Parameter –
--payload-length– Length of the payload for the ping command (optional; default is 100 bytes)
Parameter –
--output– Output file to save the log messages into (optional; inherited)
Optional invocations:
Show information about all devices:
doca_test info devices
Show information about all devices under a specific PCIe address and store output to
/tmp/log.txt:
doca_test info devices --pci-address
00:
03:
00.0--output /tmp/log.txt
Ping a remote machine at
8.8.8.8and store output to
/tmp/log.txt:
doca_test ping --network-address
8.8.
8.8--output /tmp/log.txtInfo
The
--outputparameter is inherited. That is, it is registered once and serves all commands at the relevant command level, including all their sub-commands (
info,
info devices,
ping).
In addition to the primitive built-in types supported by DOCA Argp, the module also provides support for the following advanced argument types:
DOCA Device –
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_DEVICE
DOCA Device Representor –
DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_DEVICE_REP
Support for these advanced types includes the following logic:
Parsing the string-based identifier provided via the command line.
Locating the requested device or representor based on the parsed identifier.
Passing the resolved device object to the user’s callback using the appropriate context type:
Device:
struct doca_argp_device_ctx
Device Representor:
struct doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
The accepted syntax for these types is composed of several identifier categories, each of which is detailed in the sections below.
To view a list of currently available devices and representors, it is recommended to use the DOCA Caps utility:
--list-devs– Lists all available DOCA devices
--list-rep-devs– Lists all available DOCA representors
The output from this tool provides the necessary information to construct valid identifiers for all supported categories described in the following subsections.
JSON Syntax
The JSON syntax for the devices and representors is as follows.:
"device-flag": {
"type":
"pci",
"identifier":
"08:00.0",
}
...
"device-rep-flag": {
"type":
"pci",
"identifier":
"08:00.0,pf0vf1",
"devargs":
"dv_flow_en=2",
}
The example above uses "device-flag" as the long flag name for the device type parameter, and "device-rep-flag" as the long name for the device representor type parameter.
The "devargs" subkey is supported by both device and device representor types and is optional.
PCIe Identifiers
Devices
Syntax:
pci/<PCI device identifier>[,<device args>]
Examples:
pci/08:00.0
pci/0000:03:00.1,dv_flow_en=2
This identifier category is used to identify devices based on their PCIe device identifiers, following the standard Bus-Device-Function (BDF) notation.
Representors
Syntax:
pci/<PCI device identifier>,<representor identifiers>[,<device args>]
Examples:
pci/08:00.0,pf0vf1- The representor of the second VF (indices start from 0) under PF0, and associated to device with PCI address of
08:00.0
pci/0000:03:00.0,c1pf[0-1]vf[2-3,6]sf2,dv_flow_en=2- Multiple representors under the respective PF0 and PF1, associated with the host (controller) with index 1:
VF2
VF3,
VF6
SF2Note
If PF1 is to be used as a representor under PF0 as the eswitch manager, the above representors string is not enough, and an additional argument should be passed so to indicate PF1 as a representor. For example:
pci/08:00.1Note
If only a single representor is expected by the program, it is the developer's responsibility to ensure that the user did not pass multiple representors.
pci/03:00.0,pf0vf-1- The host representor of PF0
pci/03:00.0- The uplink representor of the device with the given PCI address.
Aside from the exceptions for the host and uplink representors, the syntax follows the scheme
pci/BDF,c#pf#vf#sf#, where:
c#– (Optional) Specifies the host/controller index
pf#– (Mandatory) Specifies the index or indices of the relevant PFs
vf#– (Optional) Specifies the index or indices of the relevant VFs
sf#– (Optional) Specifies the index or indices of the relevant SFs
Each identifier may be expressed as:
A single numeric value (e.g.,
3)
A set of values or ranges (e.g.,
[2,4-8]), allowing for compact specification of multiple instances.
InfiniBand (IB) Identifiers
Devices
Syntax:
ib/<IB-device-identifier>[,<device args>]
Examples:
ib/mlx5_3
ib/mlx5_4,dv_flow_en=2
This identifier category is used to identify devices based on their InfiniBand device name.
Representors
Syntax:
ib/<IB-device-identifier>:<port identifier>[,<device args>]
Examples:
ib/mlx5_0:2
ib/mlx5_1:3,dv_flow_en=2
Since representors are identified by their port association within the scope of a given InfiniBand (IB) device, this identifier format includes both the IB device name and the associated port number.
Network Interface Names
Syntax:
ifname/<
interface-name>[,<device args>]
Examples:
ifname/eth2
ifname/eth3,dv_flow_en=2
This identifier category supports all device and representor types and identifies them based on their network interface name.
Network Interface Indices
Syntax:
ifindex/<
interface-index>[,<device args>]
Examples:
ifindex/3
ifindex/4,dv_flow_en=2
This identifier category supports all device and representor types and identifies them based on their network interface index.
Auxiliary Device Indices
Syntax:
aux/<aux-device-index>[,<device args>]
Examples:
aux/3
aux/4,dv_flow_en=2
This identifier category is primarily intended for identifying SFs, which are defined as auxiliary devices in PCIe terminology.
The auxiliary device syntax applies only to actual devices; it is not applicable to representor devices, as representors do not have an associated auxiliary index.