DOCA Argus Service Guide

DOCA Argus is a DOCA service running on NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms, designed to immediately detect and enable response to attacks, minimizing their potential impact and risk.

The DOCA Argus framework provides real-time situational awareness and runtime threat detection by inspecting host memory using advanced memory forensics. Live machine introspection is performed at the hardware level, analyzing specific snippets of volatile host memory to monitor threats in real time without impacting system performance. DOCA Argus does not violate privacy, as information is extracted only from kernel structures.

Unlike conventional tools, Argus runs independently of the host, requiring no agents, integration, or reliance on host-based resources. This agentless, zero-overhead design enhances system efficiency and ensures resilient security in any compute environment, including bare-metal, virtualized, containerized, and multi-tenant infrastructures. By operating outside the host, isolated in its own trust domain, DOCA Argus remains invisible to attackers—even if the system is compromised.

Cybersecurity professionals can integrate DOCA Argus with SIEM, SOAR, and XDR platforms for continuous monitoring, incident response, and automated threat mitigation, extending existing capabilities into AI infrastructure environments.

NVIDIA BlueField provides built-in, data-centric protection for AI workloads at scale. Combining BlueField's acceleration capabilities with DOCA Argus' proactive threat detection enables cloud service providers and enterprises to secure AI factories without compromising performance or efficiency.

A single BlueField card with DOCA Argus can monitor an entire node.