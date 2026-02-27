DOCA Bench Sample Invocations

This test invokes DOCA Bench on the Host side to execute the SHA operation using the SHA512 algorithm and to create a csv file containing the test configuration and statistics,

The command is repeated with the added option of csv-append-mode. This instructs DOCA Bench to append the test run statistics to the existing csv file.

A list of 1 core is provided with a count of 2 threads per core.

Create the initial /tmp/sha_512_test.csv file: Copy Copied! doca_bench --core-list 2 \ --threads-per-core 2 \ --pipeline-steps doca_sha \ --device d8: 00.0 \ --data-provider random-data \ --uniform-job-size 2048 \ --job-output-buffer-size 2048 \ --run-limit-seconds 3 \ --attribute doca_sha.algorithm=sha512 \ --warm-up-jobs 100 \ --csv-output-file /tmp/sha_512_test.csv The second command is: Copy Copied! ./doca_bench --core-list 2 \ --threads-per-core 2 \ --pipeline-steps doca_sha \ --device d8: 00.0 \ --data-provider random-data \ --uniform-job-size 2048 \ --job-output-buffer-size 2048 \ --run-limit-seconds 3 \ --attribute doca_sha.algorithm=sha512 \ --warm-up-jobs 100 \ --csv-output-file /tmp/sha_512_test.csv \ --csv-append-mode This causes DOCA Bench to append the configuration and statistics from the second command run to the /tmp/sha_512_test.csv file.

This is a snapshot of the results output from the first command run:

Copy Copied! Executing... Data path thread [ 0 ] started... WT[ 0 ] Executing 100 warm-up tasks using 100 unique tasks Data path thread [ 1 ] started... WT[ 1 ] Executing 100 warm-up tasks using 100 unique tasks Cleanup... [main] Completed! tearing down... Stats for thread[ 0 ](core: 2 ) Duration: 3015185 micro seconds Enqueued jobs: 3590717 Dequeued jobs: 3590717 Throughput: 001.191 MOperations/s Ingress rate: 018.171 Gib/s Egress rate: 000.568 Gib/s Stats for thread[ 1 ](core: 2 ) Duration: 3000203 micro seconds Enqueued jobs: 3656044 Dequeued jobs: 3656044 Throughput: 001.219 MOperations/s Ingress rate: 018.594 Gib/s Egress rate: 000.581 Gib/s Aggregate stats Duration: 3015185 micro seconds Enqueued jobs: 7246761 Dequeued jobs: 7246761 Throughput: 002.403 MOperations/s Ingress rate: 036.673 Gib/s Egress rate: 001.146 Gib/s

This is a snapshot of the results output from the second command run:

Copy Copied! Executing... Data path thread [ 0 ] started... WT[ 0 ] Executing 100 warm-up tasks using 100 unique tasks Data path thread [ 1 ] started... WT[ 1 ] Executing 100 warm-up tasks using 100 unique tasks Cleanup... [main] Completed! tearing down... Stats for thread[ 0 ](core: 2 ) Duration: 3000072 micro seconds Enqueued jobs: 3602562 Dequeued jobs: 3602562 Throughput: 001.201 MOperations/s Ingress rate: 018.323 Gib/s Egress rate: 000.573 Gib/s Stats for thread[ 1 ](core: 2 ) Duration: 3000062 micro seconds Enqueued jobs: 3659148 Dequeued jobs: 3659148 Throughput: 001.220 MOperations/s Ingress rate: 018.611 Gib/s Egress rate: 000.582 Gib/s Aggregate stats Duration: 3000072 micro seconds Enqueued jobs: 7261710 Dequeued jobs: 7261710 Throughput: 002.421 MOperations/s Ingress rate: 036.934 Gib/s Egress rate: 001.154 Gib/s





Since a single core has been specified with a thread count of 2, there are statistics displayed for each thread as well as the aggregate statistics.

It can also be observed that 2 threads are started on core 1 with each thread executing the warm-up jobs.

The contents of the /tmp/sha_256_test.csv , after the first command has been run, are shown below. It can be seen that the configuration used for the test and the associated statistics from the test run are listed:

Copy Copied! cfg.companion.connection_string,cfg.pipeline.steps,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_input_buffers,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_output_buffers,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.lower_bound,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.bucket_width,cfg.run_limit.duration,cfg.run_limit.jobs,cfg.run_limit.bytes,cfg.data_provider.type,cfg.data_provider.output_buffer_size,cfg.device.pci_address,cfg.input.cwd,cfg.output.cwd,cfg.warmup_job_count,cfg.core_set,cfg.benchmark_mode,cfg.warnings_are_errors,cfg.attribute.doca_compress.algorithm,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.matrix_type,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.data_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.redundancy_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.use_precomputed_matrix,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l3_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l4_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_sha.algorithm,cfg.uniform_job_size,cfg.core_count,cfg.per_core_thread_count,cfg.task_pool_size,cfg.data_provider_job_count,cfg.sg_config,cfg.mtu-size,cfg.send-queue-size,cfg.receive-queue-size,cfg.data-provider-input-file,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_qp_depth,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_num_qps,stats.input.job_count,stats.output.job_count,stats.input.byte_count,stats.output.byte_count,stats.input.throughput.bytes,stats.output.throughput.bytes,stats.input.throughput.rate,stats.output.throughput.rate ,[doca_sha], 0 , 0 , 10000 , 1000 , 3 ,,,random-data, 2048 ,d8: 00.0 ,,, 100 ,[ 2 ],throughput, 0 ,,,,,,,,sha512, 2048 , 1 , 2 , 1024 , 128 , 1 fragments,,,,,,, 7246761 , 7246761 , 14841366528 , 463850048 , 036.673 Gib/s, 001.146 Gib/s, 2.403422 MOperations/s, 2.403422 MOperations/s

The contents of the /tmp/sha_256_test.csv , after the second command has been run, are shown below. It can be seen that a second entry has been added detailing the configuration used for the test and the associated statistics from the test run:

Copy Copied! cfg.companion.connection_string,cfg.pipeline.steps,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_input_buffers,cfg.pipeline.use_remote_output_buffers,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.lower_bound,cfg.pipeline.bulk_latency.bucket_width,cfg.run_limit.duration,cfg.run_limit.jobs,cfg.run_limit.bytes,cfg.data_provider.type,cfg.data_provider.output_buffer_size,cfg.device.pci_address,cfg.input.cwd,cfg.output.cwd,cfg.warmup_job_count,cfg.core_set,cfg.benchmark_mode,cfg.warnings_are_errors,cfg.attribute.doca_compress.algorithm,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.matrix_type,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.data_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.redundancy_block_count,cfg.attribute.doca_ec.use_precomputed_matrix,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l3_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_eth.l4_chksum_offload,cfg.attribute.doca_sha.algorithm,cfg.uniform_job_size,cfg.core_count,cfg.per_core_thread_count,cfg.task_pool_size,cfg.data_provider_job_count,cfg.sg_config,cfg.mtu-size,cfg.send-queue-size,cfg.receive-queue-size,cfg.data-provider-input-file,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_qp_depth,cfg.attribute.mmo.log_num_qps,stats.input.job_count,stats.output.job_count,stats.input.byte_count,stats.output.byte_count,stats.input.throughput.bytes,stats.output.throughput.bytes,stats.input.throughput.rate,stats.output.throughput.rate ,[doca_sha], 0 , 0 , 10000 , 1000 , 3 ,,,random-data, 2048 ,d8: 00.0 ,,, 100 ,[ 2 ],throughput, 0 ,,,,,,,,sha512, 2048 , 1 , 2 , 1024 , 128 , 1 fragments,,,,,,, 7246761 , 7246761 , 14841366528 , 463850048 , 036.673 Gib/s, 001.146 Gib/s, 2.403422 MOperations/s, 2.403422 MOperations/s ,[doca_sha], 0 , 0 , 10000 , 1000 , 3 ,,,random-data, 2048 ,d8: 00.0 ,,, 100 ,[ 2 ],throughput, 0 ,,,,,,,,sha512, 2048 , 1 , 2 , 1024 , 128 , 1 fragments,,,,,,, 7261710 , 7261710 , 14871982080 , 464806784 , 036.934 Gib/s, 001.154 Gib/s, 2.420512 MOperations/s, 2.420512 MOperations/s



