DOCA DPA Verbs

The doca_dpa_dev_verbs.h header file contains complete enum definitions and values.

The enum doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_opcode defines RDMA operation types:

WRITE : One-sided RDMA write operation.

WRITE_WITH_IMM : RDMA write with immediate data, generating a completion on the receiver.

SEND : Two-sided send operation requiring a posted receive buffer on the remote side.

SEND_WITH_IMM : Send operation with immediate data attached.

READ : One-sided RDMA read operation retrieving data from remote memory.

ATOMIC_FETCH_ADD : Atomic fetch-and-add operation on a remote memory location.

The enum doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_flags controls work request behavior:

SIGNALED : Generates a completion queue entry (CQE) when the operation completes.

SOLICITED : Requests a solicited event on the remote side (used with send operations).

The enum doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_fm controls ordering and synchronization between work requests:

NO_FENCE : No ordering constraints for maximum performance.

INITIATOR_SMALL_FENCE : Light ordering constraint for local operations.

FENCE : Standard fence ensuring previous operations complete before this one.

STRONG_ORDERING_FENCE : Strongest ordering guarantee for critical operations.

FENCE_AND_INITIATOR_SMALL_FENCE : Combined fence modes for specific use cases.

The enum doca_dpa_dpa_dev_verbs_srq_type defines Shared Receive Queue implementation types:

LINKED_LIST : SRQ implemented as a linked list structure.

CONTIGUOUS : SRQ implemented as a contiguous memory buffer.

The struct doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge represents a memory region for data transfer:

addr : Virtual address of the memory region ( uint64_t ).

length : Length of the memory region in bytes ( uint32_t ).

lkey : Local key for the memory region ( uint32_t ).

Note For non-fully occupied SG lists, set the last entry's lkey field to DOCA_DPA_DEV_VERBS_SGE_TERMINATING_LKEY (0x100) to indicate the end of valid entries.

Info See doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set_* and doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_get_* functions in doca_dpa_dev_verbs.h for complete API signatures.

These APIs configure send work requests before posting them to a queue pair. Configuration must be completed before posting.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_opcode() : Sets/gets the RDMA operation type ( SEND , WRITE , READ , ATOMIC_FETCH_ADD ), determining the work request's fundamental behavior

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_sg_list() : Sets/gets the SG list pointing to local memory regions containing the data to send

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_sg_num_sge() : Sets/gets the number of SG elements in the list

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_send_flags() : Sets/gets completion generation and solicited event control flags

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_fence_mode() : Sets/gets ordering constraints between work requests

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_imm_data() : Sets/gets immediate data for SEND_WITH_IMM and WRITE_WITH_IMM operations

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_invalidate_rkey() : Sets/gets remote key to invalidate for SEND_WITH_INV operations

Required for RDMA WRITE and READ operations:

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_rdma_remote_addr() : Sets/gets the target memory address on the remote node

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_rdma_rkey() : Sets/gets the remote memory key for accessing the target memory region

Required for atomic operations:

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_atomic_remote_addr() : Sets/gets the target memory address for the atomic operation

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_atomic_rkey() : Sets/gets the remote memory key for the atomic operation

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_atomic_compare_add() : Sets/gets the value to add in fetch-and-add operations

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr_set/get_atomic_swap() : Sets/gets the swap value for compare-and-swap operations

Info See doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr_set_* and doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr_get_* functions in doca_dpa_dev_verbs.h for complete API signatures.

These APIs configure and query receive work requests before posting them to a queue pair or SRQ. Receive work requests prepare buffers to receive incoming data from remote nodes. All configuration must be completed before calling the posting APIs.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr_set/get_sg_list() : Sets/gets the SG list pointing to local memory regions where incoming data will be stored

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr_set/get_sg_num_sge() : Sets/gets the number of SG elements in the list

The receive work request configuration is simpler than send work requests since receive operations are passive - they only specify where to store incoming data.

Info See doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_post_* functions in doca_dpa_dev_verbs.h for complete API signatures.

This section provides APIs for posting send and receive work requests to queue pairs. All posting functions return a work request counter that can be matched with completion events.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_post_send_wr() : Posts a configured send work request to the send queue. Returns the send work request counter for completion tracking.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_post_recv_wr() : Posts a receive work request to the receive queue. Prepares the queue to receive incoming data. Returns the send work request counter for completion tracking.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_post_send_raw_wqe() : Posts a custom-built send Work Queue Element directly to hardware, bypassing high-level work request processing.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_post_recv_raw_wqe() : Posts a custom-built receive WQE with specified size.

When using a SG list ( sg_list ) that is not fully occupied, set the last entry's lkey field to DOCA_DPA_DEV_VERBS_SGE_TERMINATING_LKEY to indicate the end of valid entries.

Info See doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_*commit* functions in doca_dpa_dev_verbs.h for complete API signatures.

This section provides APIs for committing posted work requests to hardware, making them available for processing by the DPA device. Work requests must be committed for the hardware to process them.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_commit_send() : Commits all pending send work requests to hardware with internal memory fence for ordering guarantees.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_commit_recv() : Commits all pending receive work requests to hardware with internal memory fence.

Note User must perform memory fence operations before calling these functions.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_lw_commit_send() : Lightweight send commit without internal memory fence. Higher performance but requires manual memory synchronization.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_lw_commit_recv() : Lightweight receive commit without internal memory fence. User responsible for proper memory ordering.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_srq_post_recv_wr() : Posts a receive work request to the SRQ, specifying the SRQ type and receive work request structure.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_srq_commit_recv() : Commits pending receive work requests to the SRQ with internal memory fence.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_srq_lw_commit_recv() : Lightweight commit for SRQ receive work requests without internal memory fence. User responsible for memory fence operations.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_srq_post_recv_raw_wqe() : Posts a custom-built receive WQE to the SRQ with specified type and size. Follows same principles as QP raw WQE posting.

When providing a SG list ( sg_list ) that is not fully occupied, the user must set the last entry's lkey field to DOCA_DPA_DEV_VERBS_SGE_TERMINATING_LKEY to indicate the end of the valid entries.

Note This API is relevant only for Linked-List SRQ.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_srq_linked_list_ack_wr() : Acknowledges processed receive work request in linked list SRQ implementation, specifying the receive work request count ( doca_dpa_dev_completion_element_get_wqe_counter() return value) to acknowledge.

Note The following APIs are for debug and inspection purposes only. Do not modify the returned WQ buffers or DBR addresses, as this can cause undefined behavior and system instability.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_get_wq() : Retrieves work queue attributes, including SQ/RQ buffer addresses, entry counts, and receive WQE size. The returned buffers are read-only; modifying them can cause undefined behavior.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_get_dbr_addr() : Returns the doorbell record address for the queue pair. The returned address is read-only; modifying it can cause undefined behavior .

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_get_qpn() : Gets the queue pair number.

doca_dpa_dev_verbs_qp_get_user_index() : Retrieves the user-assigned index for the queue pair.