DOCA Glossary
The table below provides an extensive glossary of terms, abbreviations, and acronyms used throughout the DOCA SDK documentation.
Term/Acronym
Description/Definition
b
Lower-case b is used to indicate size in bits or multiples of bits (e.g., 1Kb = 1024 bits)
B
Upper-case B is used to indicate size in bytes or multiples of bytes (e.g., 1KB = 1024 bytes)
ACS
Access control services
ASAP 2
Accelerated Switching and Packet Processing
ASN
Autonomous system number
ATF
Arm-trusted firmware
BAR
Base address register
BDF address
Bus, device, function address. The device's PCIe bus address.
BFB
BlueField bootstream
BGP
Border gateway protocol
BMC
Board management controller
BSP
BlueField support package
BUF
Buffer
CBS
Committed burst size
CIR
Committed information rate
CMDQ
Command queue
CPDS
Control pipe dynamic size
CQE
Completion queue events
CTX
Context
DEK
Data encryption key
DMA
Direct memory access
DN
Data network
DOCA
DPU SDK (Data Processing Unit Software Development Kit)
DPA
Data path accelerator; an auxiliary processor designed to accelerate data-path operations.
DPCP
Direct packet control plane
DPDK
Data plane development kit
DPI
Deep packet inspection
DPU
Data processing unit, the third pillar of the data center with CPU and GPU.
DW
Dword
EBS
Excess burst size
ECE
Enhanced connection establishment
ECMP
Equal-cost multi-path
ECPF
Embedded CPU physical function
EIR
Excess information rate
EM
Exact match
eMMC
Embedded multi-media card
ESP
Encapsulating security payload (or EFI system partition)
EU
Execution unit. HW thread; a logical DPA processing unit.
FAR
Forwarding action rule
FIFO
First-in-first-out
FIPS
Federal Information Processing Standards
FLR
Function level reset
FPGA
Field-programmable gate arrays
FW
Firmware
GDAKIN
GPUDirect async kernel-initiated network
GDB
GNU debugger
gNB
Next Generation NodeB
HCA
Host-channel adapter – an InfiniBand (IB) device that terminates an IB link.
Host
When used alone, refers to the server host. Arm host refers to the AARCH64 Linux OS running on the BlueField Arm cores.
HW
Hardware
hwmon
Hardware monitoring
IB
InfiniBand
ICM
Interface configuration memory
ICV
Integrity check value
IDE
Integrated development environment
IKE
Internet key exchange
In-band
Administration activities traversing the IB connectivity only.
IPoIB
IP over InfiniBand
IR
Intermediate representation
IRQ
Interrupt request
iSER
iSCSI RDMA protocol
KPI
Key performance indicator
LFT
Unicast linear forwarding tables
LRO
Large receive offload
LSB
Least significant byte (or least significant bit as lsb)
LSO
Large send offload
LTO
Link-time optimization
MFT
Mellanox firmware tools
MLNX_OFED
Mellanox OpenFabrics Enterprise Distribution
MPI
Message passing interface
MSB
Most significant byte (or most significant bit as msb)
MSS
Maximum segment size (or Memory subsystem)
MST
Mellanox software tools
MTU
Maximum transmission unit
NAT
Network address translation
NIC
Network interface card
NIST
National Institute of Standards and Technology
NP
Notification point
NS
Namespace
NUMA
Non-uniform memory access
OOB
Out-of-band
OS
Operating system
OVS
Open vSwitch
PAT
Port address translation
PBA
Pending bit array
PBS
Peak burst size
PCIe
PCI Express
PDR
Packet detection rule
PE
Progress engine
PF
Physical function
PFC
Priority flow control
PHC
Physical hardware clock
PIR
Peak information rate
PK
Platform key
PKA
Public key accelerator
POC
Proof of concept
PR
Path record
PUD
Process under debug
QER
QoS enforcement rule
QoS
Quality of service
RAN
Radio access network
RAP
Reference application
RD
Route distinguisher
RDMA
Remote direct memory access
RDMA CM
RDMA connection manager
RegEx
Regular expression
RN
Request node (e.g., RN-F: Fully coherent, RN-D: IO coherent)
RNG
Random number generator/generation
RoCE
RDMA over converged Ethernet
RP
Reaction point
RQ
Receive queue
RShim
Random shim
RSP
Remote serial protocol
RT
Route target
RTOS
Real-time operating system
RTT
Round-trip time
RX
Receive
RXP
Regular expression processor
SA
Security association (or Subnet administrator)
SBSA
Server base system architecture
SDK
Software development kit
SF
Sub-function or Scalable function
SFC
Service function chaining (in HBN)
SG
Scatter-gather
SHA
Secure hash algorithm
SL
Service level
SM
Subnet Manager
SMF
Session management function
SNAP
Storage-defined network-accelerated processing
SNAT
Source NAT
SPDK
Storage performance development kit
SPI
Security parameters index
SQ
Send queue
SR-IOV
Single-root IO virtualization
SRP
SCSI RDMA protocol
SuperNIC
A configuration of a DPU specific for E-W (East-West) networking.
SVI
Switch virtual interface
SW
Software
Sync event
Synchronization event
TAI
International Atomic Time
TIR
Transport interface receive
TIS
Transport interface send
TLS
Transport layer security
TSO
TCP segmentation offload
TX
Transmit
uDAPL
User direct access programming library
UDS
Unix domain socket
UE
User equipment
UEFI
Unified extensible firmware interface
ULP
Upper layer protocol
UPF
User-plane function
URR
Usage reporting rule
UTC
Coordinated Universal Time
vDPA
Virtual data path acceleration
VF
Virtual function
VFE
Virtio full emulation
vHBA
Virtual SCSI host bus adapter
VM
Virtual machine
VMA
NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator
VNI
Virtual network identifier (or VXLAN network identifier)
VPI
Virtual protocol interconnect
VRF
Virtual routing and forwarding
VTEP
VXLAN tunnel endpoint
WAN
Wide area network
WorkQ / workq
Work queue
WQE
Work queue elements
WR
Write
XLIO
NVIDIA® Accelerated IO