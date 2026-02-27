DOCA HBN Service Guide

Host-based Networking (HBN) is a DOCA service that allows network architects to design networks based on layer-3 (L3) protocols. HBN enables routing to run on the server side by using BlueField as a BGP router. The HBN solution encapsulates a set of network functions inside a container, which is deployed as a service pod on BlueField's Arm cores.

The HBN solution packages a set of network functions inside a container which, itself, is packaged as a service pod to be run on BlueField Arm. At the core of HBN is the Linux networking BlueField acceleration driver Netlink-to-DOCA, or nl2docad. This daemon seamlessly accelerates Linux networking using DOCA APIs to program specific packet processing rules in BlueField hardware.

The driver mirrors the Linux kernel routing and bridging tables into the BlueField hardware tables by discovering the configured Linux networking objects using the Linux Netlink API. Dynamic network flows, as learned by the Linux kernel networking stack, are also programmed by the driver into BlueField hardware by listening to Linux kernel networking events.

The following diagram captures an overview of HBN and the interactions between various components of HBN.