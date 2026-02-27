On This Page
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux
Follow the steps in this section to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your Linux environment.
To deploy the BF-Bundle software on the BlueField networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC), you must:
Install or upgrade DOCA on the host side.
Install or upgrade BF-Bundle on the BlueField device.
DOCA supports the following networking platforms:
BlueField: refer to the BlueField hardware manuals for version-specific support information
ConnectX: refer to the ConnectX hardware manuals for version-specific DOCA-Host support information
For BlueField platform users, this guide assumes that a BlueField device has been installed in a server according to the instructions in your DPU's hardware user guide .
See information in the DOCA Release Notes.
Refer to Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile in the release notes to for OS-specific profile support information.
For full instructions about setting up a development environment, refer to the DOCA Developer Guide.
Methods
Description
Purpose
Scope
Tool
Capability
Links
BFB image
BlueField bootstream (BFB) image for OS deployment on the BlueField DPUs
Production
All OSs
BFB installation (
Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries
Standard Linux tools
Enables upgrading DOCA components using standard Linux tools (e.g.,
Day 2/ Production
All OSs
Based on Linux tools (apt/yum)
Updates components that include changes only
ISO
ISO image
Installation
Ubuntu 22.04
PXE
Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries
Bfb-build
Meant for BlueField users wishing to build their own BFB image for OS deployment on BlueField DPUs
To create custom BFB with special kernel and compile additional packages
All OSs
bfb-build
Installs OS, Kernel, and pre-built binaries
BF-FW bundle
A firmware-only BFB image which includes UEFI, NIC firmware, and BMC firmware
Upgrade only firmware components
Only firmware
BFB installation (
Upgrade firmware components only