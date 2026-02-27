DOCA Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses
BlueField Software Components
Version
3rd Party Components and Licenses
DOCA SDK
3.2.1
SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 24.04 Distro
6.8.0-1012-bluefield-64k
DOCA-Host
3.2.1
Firmware
xx.47.1088
MFT
4.34.1-10
MLNX_DPDK
22.11.0-2510.1.0
BlueField ATF
4.13.1
BlueField EDK2
4.13.1
BMC
25.10-LTS-U1
HPC-X
2.25.1
OpenSM
5.25.1
DPCP
1.1.55
VMA
9.8.80
XLIO
3.60.4
HCOLL
2.25.1
SHARP
2.25.1
Sosreport
4.9.0
CollectX
1.23.3
Open vSwitch
3.2.0
ibutils2
2.24.0
mpitests
2.25.1
Clusterkit
2.25.1
UCX
2.25.1
UCC
2.25.1
OMPI
2.25.1
LIBSNAP
1.6.0-4
SNAP
3.8.0-13
SPDK
23.01.5-30