DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  DOCA Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

DOCA Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses

BlueField Software Components

Version

3rd Party Components and Licenses

DOCA SDK

3.2.1

SoC OS Linux Ubuntu 24.04 Distro

6.8.0-1012-bluefield-64k

DOCA-Host

3.2.1

Firmware

xx.47.1088

MFT

4.34.1-10

MLNX_DPDK

22.11.0-2510.1.0

BlueField ATF

4.13.1

BlueField EDK2

4.13.1

BMC

25.10-LTS-U1

HPC-X

2.25.1

OpenSM

5.25.1

DPCP

1.1.55

VMA

9.8.80

XLIO

3.60.4

HCOLL

2.25.1

SHARP

2.25.1

Sosreport

4.9.0

CollectX

1.23.3

Open vSwitch

3.2.0

ibutils2

2.24.0

mpitests

2.25.1

Clusterkit

2.25.1

UCX

2.25.1

UCC

2.25.1

OMPI

2.25.1

LIBSNAP

1.6.0-4

SNAP

3.8.0-13

SPDK

23.01.5-30
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2026
content here