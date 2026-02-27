On This Page
- Introduction
- Simple Point-To-Point Benchmarks
- Complex Multi-Node Scenarios
- Benchmark Results
- Common Arguments and Use-Cases
- Unidirectional vs Bidirectional Traffic
- Traffic Patterns
- Multiprocess (Cores)
- Working with GPUs – Device Selection
- Working with GPUs – Memory Types
- Memory Types
- RDMA Drivers
- Auto-Launching Remote Server
- QP Histogram
- TPH
- SLURM
DOCA Perftest
This guide describes DOCA Perftest, an RDMA benchmarking tool designed for compute clusters that enables fine-tuned evaluation of bandwidth, message rate, and latency across various RDMA operations and complex multi-node scenarios.
NVIDIA® doca-perftest is an RDMA benchmarking utility designed to evaluate performance across a wide range of compute and networking environments—from simple client-server tests to complex, distributed cluster scenarios.
It provides fine-grained benchmarking of bandwidth, message rate, and latency, while supporting diverse RDMA operations and configurations.
Key features:
Comprehensive RDMA Benchmarks – Supports bandwidth, message rate, and latency testing.
Unified RDMA Testing Tool – A single executable for all RDMA verbs, with rich configuration options and CUDA/GPUDirect RDMA integration.
Cluster-Wide Benchmarking – Run distributed tests across multiple nodes, initiated from a single host, with aggregated performance results.
Flexible Scenario Definition – Define complex multi-node, multi-test configurations via a JSON input file.
Command-Line Simplicity – Quickly run local or point-to-point benchmarks directly from the CLI.
Synchronized Execution – Ensures all benchmarks begin and end simultaneously for consistent results.
The
doca-perftest utility simplifies evaluation and comparison of RDMA performance across applications and environments.
For simple benchmarks,
doca-perftest can be run directly from the command line.
When invoked on the client, the utility automatically launches the corresponding server process (requires passwordless SSH) and selects optimal CPU cores on both systems based on NUMA affinity.
Example command:
# Run on client
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server-host-name>
This is equivalent to running:
# On server
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -N
1 -c RC -v write -m bw -s
65536 -D
10
# On client
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -N
1 -c RC -v write -m bw -s
65536 -D
10 -n <server-host-name>
Parameter breakdown:
Parameter
Description
Uses the device
Runs one process, automatically selecting an optimal core. (Use
Uses a Reliable Connection (RC) transport.
Selects the Write verb for transmission.
Measures bandwidth.
Sets message size to 65,536 bytes.
Runs for 10 seconds.
(Client only) Specifies the remote target host.
For a full list of CLI arguments, run
doca_perftest -h or
man doca_perftest.
If passwordless SSH is not configured, you must manually run
doca-perftest on both client and server, ensuring parameters match.
For large-scale or multi-benchmark configurations,
doca-perftest accepts a JSON input file defining all participating nodes, benchmarks, and parameters.
Example invocation:
doca_perftest -f path_to_scenario_file.json
JSON mode advantages:
Can be initiated from any node in the cluster (even non-participating ones).
Synchronizes benchmark start and stop across all nodes.
Aggregates all metrics on the initiating host.
Supports predefined traffic patterns such as
ALL_TO_ALL,
MANY_TO_ONE,
ONE_TO_MANY, and
BISECTION.
Fully compatible with all CLI parameters — JSON parameters inherit the same defaults.
Example JSON configuration files are provided under:
/usr/share/doc/doca-perftest/examples/. It is recommended to start by copying and modifying an existing example file.
Bandwidth
Bandwidth tests measure the aggregate data transfer rate and message-handling efficiency across all participating processes.
Metrics collected:
Message Rate (Mpps): Number of Completion Queue Entries (CQEs) processed per second.
Bandwidth (Gb/s): Total throughput (
bandwidth = message_rate × message_size).
Measurement notes:
Results are aggregated across all active test processes.
Concurrency is controlled via
-co(CLI) or the
coresfield (JSON).
Test duration is averaged across processes for consistent sampling.
Interpretation tips:
Observation
Possible Cause
High message rate, low bandwidth
Small message sizes
High bandwidth, moderate message rate
Larger messages or fewer CQEs
These results help optimize network saturation, queue depth, and core allocation strategies.
Latency
Latency tests measure the delay between message transmission and acknowledgment. The measured direction depends on the RDMA verb used.
RDMA verb modes:
Verb
Measurement Type
Send/Receive
One-way latency (Client → Server)
Write
Round-trip latency (Client → Server → Client)
Metrics collected:
Minimum latency – Fastest observed transaction
Maximum latency – Longest observed transaction
Mean latency – Average across all iterations
Median latency – Midpoint value (less influenced by outliers)
Standard deviation – Variability indicator
99% tail latency – 99% of messages completed within this time
99.9% tail latency – Outlier detection for extreme cases
Measurement notes:
Latency measured using tight RDMA verb loops.
Timing collected on the sender side for accuracy.
Aggregated across processes for final reporting.
Interpretation tips:
Pattern
Insight
Low mean/median, high max/tail
Indicates jitter or queue buildup
Low standard deviation
Indicates stable and predictable performance
High 99%/99.9% tail
Indicates possible SLA breaches in real-time workloads
doca-perftest provides improved write latency accuracy over legacy
perftest tools.
Differences in latency measurement methodologies exist; compare tools carefully when validating results.
This section highlights some of the most commonly used parameters and use-cases.
Unidirectional vs Bidirectional Traffic
doca-perftest supports two traffic-flow modes that fundamentally change how data moves between nodes and how resources are allocated.
Unidirectional Traffic (Default)
In unidirectional mode, traffic flows in one direction only.
The client (requestor) initiates operations, and the server (responder) receives them.
This is the default mode and provides clear, predictable performance metrics.
Bidirectional Traffic
In bidirectional mode, traffic flows in both directions simultaneously. Each side acts as both requestor and responder, creating full-duplex communication.
Bidirectional tests use two traffic runners (requestor + responder) sharing resources. It may show different aggregate bandwidth than 2× unidirectional.
Run bi-directional traffic from the command line:sa
# Enable bidirectional traffic
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server-name> -b
For JSON mode, use the
"TrafficDirection" field and set it to
"BIDIR" or
"UNIDIR".
Traffic Patterns
Traffic patterns provide built-in shortcuts for complex multi-node communication scenarios.
While these configurations were always possible through detailed JSON definitions, traffic patterns dramatically simplify setup for common topologies.
Example JSONs using traffic patterns are available under
/usr/share/doc/doca-perftest/examples.
Available patterns:
ONE_TO_ONE
ONE_TO_MANY
MANY_TO_ONE
ALL_TO_ALL
BISECTION
Multicast is not supported. Each connection is point-to-point, synchronized to start simultaneously.
They collapse complex multi-node wiring into a few lines of JSON. Instead of manually listing dozens of connections, you specify a regex-like host list and a pattern (e.g.,
ALL_TO_ALL) and
doca-perftest generates and synchronizes all connections for you.
One-to-One (O2O)
Simple point-to-point between two nodes; useful for baseline performance testing.
"testNodes": [ {
"hostname":
"node01",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"},
{
"hostname":
"node02",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"} ],
"trafficPattern":
"ONE_TO_ONE"
One-to-Many (O2M)
Single sender to multiple receivers; the first node sends to all others.
"testNodes": [ {
"hostname":
"sender",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"},
{
"hostname":
"receiver[1-10]",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"} ],
"trafficPattern":
"ONE_TO_MANY"
This creates 10 connections: sender→receiver1, sender→receiver2, ..., sender→receiver10.
Many-to-One (M2O)
Multiple senders to one receiver; all nodes send to the first node.
"testNodes": [ {
"hostname":
"aggregator",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"},
{
"hostname":
"client[01-20]",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"} ],
"trafficPattern":
"MANY_TO_ONE"
This creates 20 connections: client1→aggregator, client2→aggregator, ..., client20→aggregator.
All-to-All (A2A)
Full-mesh connectivity; every node connects to every other node.
"testNodes": [ {
"hostname":
"compute[01-16]",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"} ],
"trafficPattern":
"ALL_TO_ALL",
"trafficDirection":
"UNIDIR"
This creates 240 connections (16×15) for unidirectional, or 120 bidirectional pairs.
Bisection (B)
Divides nodes into two equal halves; the first half connects to the second half. Requires an even number of nodes.
"testNodes": [ {
"hostname":
"rack1-[01-10]",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"},
{
"hostname":
"rack2-[01-10]",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"} ],
"trafficPattern":
"BISECTION"
This creates 10 connections: rack1-01↔rack2-01, rack1-02↔rack2-02, ..., rack1-10↔rack2-10.
Multiprocess (Cores)
doca-perftest can run synchronized multi-process tests, ensuring traffic starts simultaneously across all cores.
By default, it runs a single process on one automatically selected core.
Process and core selection:
Option
Description
Number of processes; cores auto-selected.
Explicitly specify core IDs or ranges.
Examples:
# Run on 3 synchronized processes (cores auto-selected)
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server> -N 3
# Run on specific cores
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server> -C 5
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server> -C 5,7
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server> -C 5-9
Working with GPUs – Device Selection
doca-perftest can automatically select the most suitable GPU for each network device based on PCIe topology proximity. The ranking follows NVIDIA's
nvidia-smi topo hierarchy: NV > PIX > PXB > PHB > NODE > SYS.
This ensures that the GPU closest to the NIC is chosen, minimizing latency and maximizing throughput.
Although auto-selection is the default behavior, users can still manually specify a GPU device using the
-G argument in CLI mode, or the
"cuda_dev" field in JSON mode.
# Manually choose a specific GPU
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -G 0
# Automatically select both GPU and memory type (recommended)
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -M cuda
# Deprecated syntax (still supported, equivalent to cuda_auto_detect)
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --cuda 0
Working with GPUs – Memory Types
RDMA operations can leverage GPU memory directly, bypassing CPU involvement for maximum throughput and minimal latency.
doca-perftest supports several CUDA memory modes optimized for different hardware and driver configurations.
Auto-Detection Mode (cuda_auto_detect)
Automatically selects the best available CUDA memory type in this order:
Data Direct
DMA-BUF
Peermem
This is the recommended mode for most users.
Automatically selects the optimal CUDA memory strategy:
# Auto-detect best GPU memory type (recommended)
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -M cuda -G 0
# With custom CUDA library path
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -M cuda -G 0 --cuda_lib_path /usr/local/cuda-12/lib64
# Deprecated but equivalent syntax
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --cuda 0
Fallback behavior: With
-M cuda_auto_detect,
doca_perftest automatically tries
cuda_data_direct →
cuda_dmabuf →
cuda_peermem in this order.
Standard CUDA Memory (cuda_peermem)
Traditional CUDA peer-memory allocation.
Supported on all CUDA-capable systems, though with slightly higher overhead compared to newer methods.
# Explicitly force peermem (bypasses auto-detect)
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -M cuda_peermem -G
0
# Auto-detect fallback order (when using -M cuda_auto_detect):
#
1) cuda_data_direct (fastest, requires HW/driver support)
#
2) cuda_dmabuf
#
3) cuda_peermem (universal fallback)
DMA-BUF Memory (cuda_dmabuf)
Uses the Linux DMA-BUF framework for zero-copy GPU–NIC transfers. Requires CUDA 11.7+ and kernel support.
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -M cuda_dmabuf-G 0
Data Direct Memory (cuda_data_direct)
Most efficient GPU memory access method using direct PCIe mappings. Requires specific hardware and driver support; provides the lowest latency and highest throughput.
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -M cuda_data_direct-G 0
Memory Types
Beyond GPU memory types,
doca-perftest supports several memory allocation strategies for RDMA operations.
Host Memory (host)
Default mode using standard system RAM.
# Default host memory usage
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server-name>
# Explicitly specify host memory
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server-name> -M host
Null Memory Region (nullmr)
Does not allocate real memory; useful for ultra-low-latency synthetic tests.
# Null memory region for bandwidth testing
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server-name> -M nullmr
Device Memory (device)
Allocates memory directly on the adapter hardware (limited by on-board capacity).
# Null memory region for bandwidth testing
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n <server-name> -M device
RDMA Drivers
Three RDMA driver backends are supported:
The available drivers depend on your installed packages and hardware.
Driver
Prerequisites
Usage
IBV (libibverbs)
Installed via MLNX_OFED or inbox drivers; works on all IB/RoCE adapters
DV (doca_verbs)
Requires
Auto-Launching Remote Server
doca-perftest can automatically launch the remote server via SSH (CLI-only).
Requires passwordless SSH and identical versions on both sides.
# Auto-launch server (default)
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name
# Disable auto-launch
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --launch_server disable
Server override examples:
# Server uses different device than client
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --server_device mlx5_1
# Server uses different memory type
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -M host --server_mem_type cuda_auto_detect
# Server runs on specific cores
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -C 0-3 --server_cores 4-7
# Alternate server executable path
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --server_exe /tmp/other_doca_perftest_version
# Different SSH username, supported by passwordless-ssh
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --server_username testuser
QP Histogram
The QP histogram provides visibility into how work is distributed across multiple queue pairs during a test. This is useful for identifying load balancing issues, scheduling inefficiencies, or hardware limitations when using multiple QPs.
Enabling QP histogram:
# Enable QP histogram with multiple queue pairs
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name -q 8 -H
Example output:
--------------------- QP WORK DISTRIBUTION ---------------------
Qp num 0: ████████████████████████ 45.23 Gbit/sec | Relative deviation: -2.1%
Qp num 1: █████████████████████████ 46.89 Gbit/sec | Relative deviation: 1.5%
Qp num 2: ████████████████████████ 45.67 Gbit/sec | Relative deviation: -1.2%
Qp num 3: █████████████████████████████ 48.21 Gbit/sec | Relative deviation: 4.3%
TPH
PCIe optimization providing hints to CPUs for cache management and reduced memory-access latency.
Requires ConnectX-6 + hardware and a TPH-enabled kernel.
Parameters:
Option
Meaning
Processing hint: 0 = Bidirectional (default), 1 = Requester, 2 = Completer, 3 = High-priority completer
Target CPU core for TPH handling
Memory type:
Examples:
# Invalid: Core ID without memory type
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --tph_core_id 0
# ERROR
# Invalid: Memory type without core ID
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --tph_mem pm
# ERROR
# Valid: Both or neither
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --ph 1
# OK (hints only)
doca_perftest -d mlx5_0 -n server-name --ph 1 --tph_core_id 0 --tph_mem pm
# OK (full config)
doca-perftest integrates seamlessly with SLURM job schedulers, leveraging
MPI
for multi-node orchestration within SLURM allocations.
The following is a basic usage example with
salloc:
Allocate nodes via SLURM (e.g.,
salloc -N8).
Update the JSON to include the allocated nodes. Simple bisection example:
"testNodes": [ {
"hostname":
"rack1-[01-03]",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"}, {
"hostname":
"rack2-[04-07]",
"deviceName":
"mlx5_0"} ],
"trafficPattern":
"BISECTION"
Run the
doca-perftestwith the updated json
# Invalid: Core ID without memory type doca_perftest -f <updated-json>