DOCA Telemetry

This guide provides instructions for building and developing applications that require telemetry data collection, supported by the NVIDIA® BlueField and NVIDIA® ConnectX® families of networking platforms.

Introduction

Info

The quality status of DOCA libraries is listed here.

DOCA Telemetry includes a suite of specialized libraries, each designed to access a specific hardware feature or function of a device. Each telemetry library provides a dedicated interface and context, allowing users to gather metrics related to the corresponding operation.

Supported Libraries

DOCA Telemetry supports the following libraries:

