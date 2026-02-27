On This Page
DPL Nspect
This page describes the DPL Nspect tool, which is used to inspect DPL programs loaded onto the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
To view basic usage information, run the
dpl_nspect.sh script without arguments. For a detailed usage guide, use the
-h or
--help flags. You can also view command-specific help by running
dpl_nspect.sh [command] -h.
Prerequisites and Configuration
Server Connection: DPL Nspect requires a connection to a host (local or remote) where the
dpl_nspect serveris running as part of the DPL Runtime Service.
Address Configuration: The host address and port can be configured in two ways:
Directly using the
-a/
--addressargument.
By setting the
DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESSenvironment variable (e.g.,
DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS=127.0.0.1:9560).Note
Hostnames are resolved at runtime (e.g.,
localhostresolves to
127.0.0.1).
Data Directory: Configuration and logs are stored in the Data directory.
Command Usage
usage: dpl_nspect [-h] [-v] [-ll] [-nh] -a ADDRESS [-t TIMEOUT] [--cacert PATH_TO_CA_CERT] [--cert PATH_TO_CERT] [--private-key PATH_TO_KEY]
{system-info,devices,tables,query,graph,config,counters,meters,hw-steering,debug,perf} ...
options:
-h, --help show this help message and exit
-v, --version show program's version number and exit
-ll, --low-level Display low level internal information. (default: False)
-nh, --no-hints Disable hints for further information.
You may set the DPL_NSPECT_DISABLE_HINTS environment variable instead of using this flag:
"export DPL_NSPECT_DISABLE_HINTS=1" (default: False)
-a ADDRESS, --address ADDRESS
The dpl_nspect server socket address of the form IPv4/IPv6* [address][:port]
IPv6*: To use with a port the address must be enclosed in literal square brackets.
Example: ipv6:[2607:f8b0:400e:c00::ef]:443 or ipv6:[::]:1234
The address/port can be assigned to and read from the environment variable: DPL_NSPECT_SERVER_ADDRESS. (default: None)
-t TIMEOUT, --timeout TIMEOUT
[Optional] gRPC channel connectivity timeout. (default: 0)
commands:
For further info run dpl_nspect <command> -h
{system-info,devices,tables,query,graph,config,counters,meters,hw-steering,debug,perf}
system-info Display system information, e.g. HW Model, OS, OFED.
devices List the configured virtual devices.
tables List tables of programs loaded on the DPU.
query List table entries, keys and actions.
graph Display a graph of the Pipeline, using DOT language.
This graph can be graphically rendered using DOT renderers, such as online DOT graphics visualizer websites
config Get/Set the device configuration.
counters Display counters details and values.
meters Display meters details and values.
tcpstates Display TCP states details and values.
hw-steering Display HW Steering rules dump.
debug Start a debug recording session.
perf Display live performance monitor statistics.
Authentication:
Mutually inclusive arguments for secure connection using SSL authentication
--cacert PATH_TO_CA_CERT
CA certificate path for secure connections (default: None)
--cert PATH_TO_CERT Client certificate path for mutual authentication (default: None)
--private-key PATH_TO_KEY
Client private key path for mutual authentication (default: None)
Data directory: /root/.local/share/dpl_devtools
The following sections describe specific commands and their outputs.
The DPL program
hello_packet.p4 (referenced at the end of this section) was used to generate the examples below.
Most commands support the
--json argument to output data in JSON format, facilitating integration with automated scripts.
system-info
dpl_nspect.sh system-info
Displays system information.
Example output:
devices
dpl_nspect.sh devices
Lists all configured DPL devices, displaying a table for each device.
Title: Contains program details only if a program is loaded.
Interface: The interface name as defined in the DP device configuration file.
ID: The port ID as defined in the DPL device configuration file.
IB: The physical InfiniBand port ID used for the DPL port ID.
Example output:
tables
dpl_nspect.sh tables [--json]
Lists all tables defined in the DPL program.
ID: The P4 runtime ID of the object as defined in the
p4info.txtfile.
Direct Externs: Lists the names of all direct extern instances defined for the table (e.g., direct counter, direct meter).
Output example:
The
--json flag provides the output in JSON format. For example:
[
{
"title": {
"Table ID": 40048916,
"Table Name": "tbl_drop"
},
"rows": [
{
"Keys": {
"title": {},
"rows": []
},
"Actions": {
"title": {},
"rows": [
{
"ID": "19510525",
"Name": "hello_packet.drop",
"Params": ""
}
]
},
"Direct Externs": [],
"Entries Count": "1",
"Source Location": "None",
"Supports Timeout": "False"
}
]
},
{
"title": {
"Table ID": 50144908,
"Table Name": "hello_packet.forward_table"
},
"rows": [
{
"Keys": {
"title": {},
"rows": [
{
"ID": "1",
"Name": "headers.ethernet.src_addr",
"Type": "exact"
}
]
},
"Actions": {
"title": {},
"rows": [
{
"ID": "19510525",
"Name": "hello_packet.drop",
"Params": ""
},
{
"ID": "19237259",
"Name": "hello_packet.forward",
"Params": {
"title": {},
"rows": [
{
"ID": "1",
"Name": "port",
"Size": "32"
}
]
}
},
{
"ID": "21257015",
"Name": "NoAction",
"Params": ""
}
]
},
"Direct Externs": [
"hello_packet.hello_direct_counter",
"hello_packet.hello_direct_meter"
],
"Entries Count": "6",
"Source Location": "hello_packet.p4:46",
"Supports Timeout": "False"
}
]
}
]
query
dpl_nspect.sh query
Lists all entries currently contained in each table.
Entry ID: The runtime ID assigned to the entry at creation time (not a P4 context ID).
Keys: If no key is displayed, it indicates a default entry.
Extern entries: Displays data for extern entries associated with the table entry (result of an explicit extern call within the Action).
Example output:
graph
dpl_nspect.sh --low-level graph
Generates a DOT graph representing all potential packet paths within the pipeline.
Example output:
digraph hello_packet_pipeline {
graph [compound=true nodesep=0.1]
node [height=0 width=0]
// Legend
subgraph cluster_legend {
graph [fontsize="6pt" label=Legend]
control [label=Control color=blue fontsize="6pt" id=control shape=rectangle]
table [label=Table color=orange fontsize="6pt" id=table shape=rectangle]
ll_table [label=<<B>Low Level Table ID</B><BR/>[Origin(s)]> fontsize="6pt" id=ll_table shape=diamond]
legend_invis [height=0 id=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0]
ll_root_table [label=<<B>Root LL Table</B>> color=green fontsize="6pt" id=ll_root_table shape=diamond]
ll_unreachable_table [label=<<B>Unreachable LL Table</B>> color=red fontsize="6pt" id=ll_unreachable_table shape=diamond]
default_rule_invis_tail [fontsize="6pt" height=0 id=default_rule_invis_tail shape=point style=invis width=0]
default_rule_invis_head [fontsize="6pt" height=0 id=default_rule_invis_head shape=point style=invis width=0]
default_rule_invis_tail -> default_rule_invis_head [label="Default Rule" arrowsize="0.5px" fontsize="6pt" id="default_rule_invis_tail-default_rule_invis_head" style=dashed]
subgraph rank_0 {
rank=same
control [id=control]
default_rule_invis_head [id=default_rule_invis_head]
default_rule_invis_tail [id=default_rule_invis_tail]
ll_root_table [id=ll_root_table]
ll_table [id=ll_table]
ll_unreachable_table [id=ll_unreachable_table]
table [id=table]
}
}
// Pipeline Stage: main
subgraph cluster_hello_packet {
graph [color=blue label=hello_packet shape=rectangle]
legend_invis [height=0 id=legend_invis shape=point style=invis width=0]
"51[4]" [label=<<B>51[4]</B><BR/>[hello_packet]> color=green id="51[4]" shape=diamond]
"42[2]" [label=<<B>42[2]</B><BR/>[hello_packet, hello_packet.forward_table]> id="42[2]" shape=diamond]
DROP [fontcolor=red id=DROP shape=box]
"47[3]" [label=<<B>47[3]</B><BR/>[hello_packet]> id="47[3]" shape=diamond]
legend_invis -> "51[4]" [id="legend_invis-51[4]" style=invis]
"51[4]" -> "42[2]" [id="51[4]-42[2]"]
"42[2]" -> DROP [id="42[2]-DROP"]
"51[4]" -> "47[3]" [id="51[4]-47[3]" style=dashed]
"47[3]" -> DROP [id="47[3]-DROP"]
subgraph rank_0 {
rank=same
"51[4]" [id="51[4]"]
}
subgraph rank_1 {
rank=same
"42[2]" [id="42[2]"]
"47[3]" [id="47[3]"]
}
subgraph rank_2 {
rank=same
DROP [id=DROP]
}
}
}
dpl_nspect --low-level graph --url
The
--url flag generates an HTTP URL link to render the graph using GraphvizOnline.
Legend:
Low Level Table (LL Table): Refers to the internal HWS Table object created from loading the DPL program.
Root LL Table: The starting point of the generated pipeline.
counters
dpl_nspect.sh counters
Lists all counters in the DPL program (one table per counter instance).
Indirect Counters: First column shows Index.
Direct Counters: First column shows Table Entry ID (corresponds to the ID seen in the
querycommand).
Example output:
The
--in-use flag returns only the used extern instance entries (entries explicitly called within an action).
dpl_nspect.sh counters --in-use
Example output:
meters
dpl_nspect.sh meters
Lists all meters in the DPL program (one table per meter instance).
Indirect Meters: First column shows Index.
Direct Meters: First column shows Table Entry ID (corresponds to the ID seen in the
querycommand).
Example output:
tcp states
dpl_nspect.sh tcpstates
Lists all tcp states in the DPL program (one table per tcp state instance).
The
--in-use flag returns only the used extern instance entries (entries explicitly called within an action).
dpl_nspect.sh tcp states --in-use
Example output:
debug
Starts a debug session. Packets sent during this session are traced and recorded to an output archive, which can be inspected using the DPL Debugger.
dpl_nspect.sh debug -o hello_packet.tar.gz
perf
dpl_nspect.sh perf
Displays real-time performance statistics.
Example output:
The following sections breakdown the statistics provided in the example output.
Memory Usage Statistics
Displays the real-time memory consumption of the DPL Runtime Service.
Metric
Description
Total Virtual Memory
The total amount of virtual memory used by the service.
Resident Set Size
The amount of physical memory (RAM) currently being used (in KB).
Table Entry Operations Statistics
Tracks operations for each DPL table (one row per table).
Category
Column
Description
Notes
Entry Add/Del
OK
Total number of successful additions or deletions
Tracks all table entry operations.
ERR
Total number of failed additions or deletions
Rate
The difference in successful operations between the current and previous sample
SHM
Noops
Count of entries where a delete was requested before the addition was fully processed
Verbose mode only. Tracks entries. Only for SHM-enabled tables
Pending Add Dels
Count of delete operations received for entries that are still pending hardware confirmation
Verbose mode only. Tracks operations
Entry Add/Del Errs
Total number of failed SHM entry additions or deletions
Verbose mode only. Tracks operations
Dest Action Add Entry
Inserted
Successful table entry additions triggered specifically by the Add Entry action
Verbose mode only. Tracks table entries
Reinjected
Total number of failed reinjection attempts (ERR column).
Verbose mode only. Tracks packets. The OK/Rate columns are always empty
Port Statistics Statistics
Tracks packet flow through destination actions (one row per Port Interface ID).
Layer
Row/Action
Description
Notes
DPDK Dest Action
N/A
Packet flow statistics at the hardware (DPDK) layer
RT Service Dest Action
N/A
Packet flow statistics at the application (RT Service) layer
Action Types
Controller
Flow statistics for packets destined for the Controller
Add Entry
Flow statistics for packets destined for the Add Entry action
Same metrics as the Tables section, but tracked per port
Debugger
Flow statistics for packets destined for the Debugger
Only displays Packet Counts (no KB)
Flow Direction
RX / TX
Packets received or transmitted in this layer/action
Displays both Packet Counts and KB
Dropped
Packets dropped in this layer/action
Only displays Packet Counts (no KB)
hello_packet.p4
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: LicenseRef-NvidiaProprietary
*
* NVIDIA CORPORATION, its affiliates and licensors retain all intellectual
* property and proprietary rights in and to this material, related
* documentation and any modifications thereto. Any use, reproduction,
* disclosure or distribution of this material and related documentation
* without an express license agreement from NVIDIA CORPORATION or
* its affiliates is strictly prohibited.
*/
#include <doca_model.p4>
#include <doca_headers.p4>
#include <doca_externs.p4>
#include <doca_parser.p4>
/*
* This basic application demonstrates a simple match/action pipeline using NVIDIA
* DOCA P4 Target Architecture.
* - Match on destination MAC address
* - Forward or drop the packet
*/
control hello_packet(
inout nv_headers_t headers,
in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta,
inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta
) {
NvCounter(4, NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) hello_counter;
NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) hello_direct_counter;
NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM(NvMeterUnits.PACKETS, 1, 2, 3, 4) hello_direct_meter;
action drop() {
hello_counter.count(1);
nv_send_debug_pkt();
nv_drop();
}
action forward(bit<32> port) {
hello_direct_counter.count();
nv_send_to_port(port);
}
table forward_table {
key = {
headers.ethernet.src_addr : exact;
}
actions = {
drop;
forward;
NoAction;
}
default_action = forward(3);
direct_meter = hello_direct_meter;
direct_counter = hello_direct_counter;
const entries = {
(48w0x001111111111) : forward(1);
(48w0x002222222222) : forward(2);
(48w0x00dddddddddd) : drop();
(48w0x00aaaaaaaaaa) : NoAction();
(48w0x00bbbbbbbbbb) : NoAction();
}
}
apply {
hello_counter.count(0);
if (headers.ipv4.isValid()) {
forward_table.apply();
}
drop();
}
}
NvDocaPipeline(
nv_fixed_parser(),
hello_packet()
) main;