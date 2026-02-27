DPL Program Metrics

The DPL compiler produces metrics information for compiled DPL programs to provide developers with insight into how their programs are implemented in the target hardware architecture. This information is critical for identifying potential performance bottlenecks, such as expensive P4 tables, complex P4 actions, or critical processing paths through a complete program.

The information in this section describes what visibility the DPL compiler currently provides and how it can be used to guide DPL program development to achieve required performance.