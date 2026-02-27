On This Page
DPL Release Notes
This section describes the changes and added features in this software release:
General Features & Enhancements
Increased support for large table sizes up to 20M entries.
Added support for comparison operators within expressions.
Enabled runtime debugger support for both Rx (Receive) and Tx (Transmit) packets.
Implemented an extern to statefully track TCP sequence and acknowledgement numbers.
Added idle timeout support optimized for high-update-rate tables.
Enabled support for Meter EBURST configuration.
Nspect CLI
Introduced a new command to display real-time performance statistics.
Added a command to view detailed metrics and values for meters.
Updated to display meter details for each table entry.
Enhanced to list direct externs (counters, meters, etc.) for each table.
Devices command:
Now indicates if a device is operating in multiport e-switch mode.
Displays the load timestamp and duration for the currently loaded program.
Runtime Debugger
Added the ability to insert debug points anywhere within
applyblocks without requiring source code externs.
P4 Runtime
Table and Counter Object Size Constraints:
The size of any P4 table or counter object must be a power of 2, and smaller than 2²³.
A P4 table of size N allows for N-1 regular entries and 1 default entry.
P4 Controller Support:
Only one P4 Controller can be connected to the DPL Runtime daemon at a time.
RPC Message Support:
Supported RPC Messages:
Write RPC:
Only
CONTINUE_ON_ERRORatomicity is supported.
Batching is supported.
Supported entities:
TableEntry
CounterEntry
DirectCounterEntry
MeterEntry
DirectMeterEntry
INSERT Operation:
Supports regular entries only.
DELETE Operation:
Supports regular entries only.
MODIFY Operation:
Supports default entry only.
Supports indirect and direct counter entries.
Supports indirect and direct meter entries.
Metering Limits:
Mode
Max CIR
Max CBurst
Max PIR
Max PBurst
Bytes
255,000,000,000
2,147,483,648
510,000,000,000
4,294,967,296
Packets 1
1,992,187,500
16,777,216
3,984,375,000
33,554,432
Packet equals 128 bytes in this mode. ⤶
Read RPC:
Batching is supported.
Supported entities:
TableEntry
CounterEntry
DirectCounterEntry
MeterEntry
DirectMeterEntry
SetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC
GetForwardingPipelineConfig RPC
StreamChannel RPC:
PacketIn
PacketOut
IdleTimeoutNotification
StreamError
Unsupported RPC Messages:
Capabilities RPC
Unsupported Entities:
ExternEntry
ActionProfileMember
ActionProfileGroup
PacketReplicationEngineEntry
ValueSetEntry
RegisterEntry
DigestEntry
Unsupported StreamChannel Request/Response Updates:
MasterArbitrationUpdate
DigestList / DigestListAck
google.protobuf.Any
Reference
Issue
4280302
Description: Concurrent counter reads from multiple threads by a P4Runtime client could theoretically lead to race conditions and incorrect results.
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4467130
Description: API
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4467855
Description:
Direct counter data for some table entries may be missing from the output of the
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4548630
Description: DPL RT Service erroneously allows inserting entries into keyless tables (tables defined without keys in the DPL program).
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
4552694
Description: DPL RT Service fails to correctly configure default actions for tables forwarding to High Update Rate tables, leading to packet drops when entries are missing.
Discovered in version: 1.1.0
P4DT-800
Description: Programs using comparison operators are not supported and will result in an error.
P4DT-859
Description: DPL Development scripts fail with the community edition of docker installed from
The following are known limitations of the DPL Runtime daemon service.
Reference
Issue
4400696
Description: The total resource for hardware counters is limited to 16 million (16M) counters across the hardware. A portion of this total capacity is reserved by the kernel driver, which reduces the number of counters available for user applications. If user applications attempt to allocate more than the remaining available count, it will cause counter allocation failures.
Workaround: N/A
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4417192
Description: Counter resources dedicated to Header actions (e.g., used for flow counting) are limited to 16 million (16M) hardware counters in total. The number of usable counters for user applications is significantly reduced because a portion of this 16M capacity is permanently reserved by the kernel driver. Attempting to exceed the available count for header action counters will result in insertion failures when defining new flows.
Workaround: N/A
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4259599
Description: Packets received with double VLAN tags (Dot1AD followed by Dot1Q) are processed with the tags in reversed order. This causes the hardware to misinterpret the inner and outer VLAN structure.
Workaround: Disable RX VLAN offload on the affected VF network device using the following command:
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4437411
Description: Packets with broadcast MAC
Workaround: N/A
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4439323
Description: Modifying eSwitch multiport mode (enable/disable) while DPL RT Service is active causes system hang.
Workaround: Stop the DPL RT Service before changing
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4540834
Description: Entries insertion/deletion rate may degrade when using tables with idle timeout or delayed counters.
Workaround: A djust the polling interval to balance accuracy and performance on the DPL admin tool using:
Reported in version: 1.2.0
4548632
Description: 32M sized table is not supported.
Workaround: Use 2 16M tables.
Reported in version: 1.2.0
1141
Description: Debugging packets from the second wire port P1 is not supported.
Workaround: Use wire port P0 for debugging packets.
Reported in version: N/A
The following are known limitations of the DPL Compiler.
Reference
Issue
DPLCOMP-1848
Description:
The fields
Workaround: Use a constant value (e.g.,
Reported in version: 1.3.0