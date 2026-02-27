DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)  General Support

On This Page

General Support

Supported Platforms and NIC Firmware Versions

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families that are supported by MLNX_OFED.

Adapter Card

Bundled Firmware Version

BlueField-3

32.47.1088

BlueField-2

24.47.1088

ConnectX-8

40.47.1088

ConnectX-7

28.47.1088

ConnectX-6 Lx

26.47.1088

ConnectX-6 Dx

22.47.1088

ConnectX-6

20.43.8002

ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex

16.35.8002

ConnectX-4 Lx

14.32.1908

For official firmware versions, refer to Firmware Downloads.

Embedded DOCA Firmware Components - BlueField

Component

Version

Description

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.47.1088

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.47.1088

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

25.10-LTSU1

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0195.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

ATF

v2.2(release):4.13.1-19-g5fcb148df

Bootloader which initializes the Arm cores and manages the secure boot process

UEFI

4.13.1-26-g337fea6bfd

Standardized firmware interface for booting the system and initializing hardware before the OS loads

BSP

4.13.1

Drivers and configurations required to initialize and support the BlueField platform's hardware

Embedded DOCA Drivers

Component

Version

Description

Licenses

clusterkit

1.15.472-1.20251022.023d2d0.2510122

Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters

BSD

collectx-clxapi

1.23.5-1

CollectX API library which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs

Proprietary

dpacc

2.0.1.84-1

High-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program

Proprietary

dpcp

1.1.55-1.2510122

Provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX

Proprietary

flexio-sdk

25.10.3060

SDK which exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor

Proprietary

fwctl

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1

Subsystem designed to standardize the secure firmware interface for userspace, focusing on debugging, configuration, and provisioning

GPLv2

ibarr

2510.0.0-1

ip2gid address resolution and gid2lid path record resolution

GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause

ibdump

6.0.0-2

Dump of InfiniBand traffic; diagnostic tool

BSD2+GPL2

ibsim

0.12.1-3

Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator

GPLv2 or BSD

ibutils

2.1.1-0.22400.MLNX20251030.g8c84ecb57.2510122

ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.

Proprietary

ibutils2

2.1.1-0.22400.MLNX20251030.g8c84ecb57.2510122

Utilities for InfiniBand

Proprietary

iser

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

isert

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1

Storage related drivers

GPLv2

kernel-mft

4.34.1-10

Kernel part of MFT tools (for firmware burning, etc.)

Dual BSD/GPL

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx4-OFED.25.10.1.2.2.1

Open-source kernel module that enables high-perf intra-node MPI communication

BSD and GPLv2

libvma

9.8.80-1

Accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC or HCA

GPLv2 or BSD

libxlio

3.60.4-1

Boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK

GPLv2 or BSD

mft

4.34.1-10

Set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices

Proprietary

mlnx-dpdk

22.11.0-2510.2.1.2510170

Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).

BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2

mlnx-ethtool

2510.0.0-1

Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-iproute2

2510.0.10-2

IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation

GPL

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-4

Library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities

Proprietary

mlnx-nfsrdma

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1

Storage related driver for NFS over RDMA

GPLv2

mlnx-nvme

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1

Storage related driver for NVMe

GPLv2

mlnx-ofa_kernel

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1

Kernel drivers for Ethernet InfiniBand together

GPLv2

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-13

BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage

Proprietary

mlnx-tools

2510.0.14-1

Tools for loading modules, configurations, scripts, etc.

GPLv2 or BSD

mlx-regex

1.2-ubuntu1

Library providing RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required

Proprietary

mlx-steering-dump

1.0.0-0.2510122

Hardware/software steering dump parsing tools

GPLv2

mstflint

4.34.1

User space part of our MFT tools

GPL/BSD

multiperf

3.0-3.0.2510122

Linux tool for perf testing

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later

ofed-scripts

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1

Scripts used to build OFED

GPL/BSD

openmpi

4.1.9a1-1.20251022.ad48c462ff.2510122

MPI implementation (for RDMA/RoCE) with some improvements done by the HPC team

BSD

opensm

5.25.1.MLNX20251030.e3791a47-0.1.2510122

InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM

GPLv2 or BSD

openvswitch

3.2.1005-1.2510171

OVS (virtual switch), DPDK based

ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL

perftest

25.10.0-0.134.g8aff167

Test suite for performance

BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later

rdma-core

2510.0.11-1

Implementation of the RDMA verbs

GPLv2 or BSD

rivermax

1:1.80.24

Optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications

Proprietary

rshim

2.5.7-0.g0339e66

User-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface

GPLv2

sharp

3.13.12-1.2510122

Improves the performance of MPI and machine learning collective operation by offloading from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints

Proprietary

sockperf

3.1-1

Network benchmarking utility over socket API UDP/TCP designed for testing network performance (latency and throughput)

BSD

spdk

23.01.5-30

Provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications

Proprietary

srp

25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1

Storage-related driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator

GPLv2

ucx

1.20.0-1.20251022.03898fede.2510122

High-level application-oriented API for high-performance communication over RDMA networks

BSD

virtio-net-controller

25.10.9-1

Systemd service running on BlueField with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices

Proprietary

xpmem

2510.0.16-1

Kernel module to enable inter-process mapping for memory copy in user space

GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1

DOCA Packages

Device

Component

Version

Description

Host

DOCA Devel

3.2.1

Software development kit package and tools for developing host software

DOCA Runtime

3.2.1

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host

DOCA Extra

3.2.1

Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)

DOCA OFED

3.2.1

Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

Target BlueField DPU (Arm)

BlueField BSP

4.13.1

BlueField image and firmware

DOCA SDK

3.2.1

Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software

DOCA Runtime

3.2.1

Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

As of DOCA 3.2.0, NVIDIA will leverage DKMS to build and install host drivers from source on customer machines. Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) is a program/framework that enables generating Linux kernel modules whose sources generally reside outside the kernel source tree. This would affect the users as follows:

  • NVIDIA no longer ships prebuilt and signed drivers, now only the source code for those drivers is provided and DKMS will build and install those drivers on the customers' machines during DOCA-Host installation.

  • Furthermore, this means that NVIDIA no longer provides DOCA-Host for minor OS releases (e.g. RHEL9.X). We only provide major OS releases builds, and DKMS will handle the build and installation of the kernel modules for the different minor releases.

  • Since kernel modules are built on client machines from source, NVIDIA can no longer sign the drivers.

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 24.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Note

Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) in DOCA-Host includes the minor versions of Major versions with .x in the version. Minor versions that are EOL by the OS distribution are not support by DOCA.

OS

OS V ersion

Tested Kernel

Arch

doca-ofed/

doca-roce

doca-networking

doca-all

Ubuntu

25.04

6.14.0

x86

Χ

X

24.04.x (x<=3)

6.8.0, 6.14-HWE

aarch64

6.8.0, 6.14-HWE

x86

6.8.0

ppc64le

X

X

22.04.x (x<=5)

5.15.0, 6.8-HWE

aarch64

5.15.0, 6.8-HWE

x86

5.15.0

ppc64le

X

X

20.04.x (x<=5)

5.4.0, 5.15-HWE

aarch64

X

X

5.4.0, 5.15-HWE

x86

5.4.0

ppc64le

X

X

RHEL/Rocky

10.x (x<=1)

6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64

aarch64

6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64

x86

6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

9.x (x<=7)

6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64

aarch64

6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64

x86

6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

8.x (x<=10)

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

Debian

13.x (x<=1)

6.12.43

aarch64

X

6.12.43

x86

X

12.x (x<=12)

6.1.0-39

aarch64

X

6.1.0.39

x86

10.13

4.19.0-21-arm64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.0-21-amd64

x86

SLES

15.x (x=SP6/SP7)

6.4.0-150700.51-default

aarch64

X

X

6.4.0-150700.51-default

x86

X

X

6.4.0-150700.51-default

ppc64le

X

X

Oracle Linux

9

5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

x86

X

X

8

5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64

x86

Azure Linux

3.0

6.6.57.1-2.azl3

aarch64

X

X

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

x86

X

X

2.0

5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64

x86

X

X

Amazon Linux

2023

6.1.147-172.266.aarch64

aarch64

X

6.1.147-172.266.x86_64

x86

X

Kylin

V10 SP3

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64

x86

X

X

Alinux

3.12

6.6.63-test.1.al8.aarch64

aarch64

X

3.2

5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

x86

Anolis

8.6

5.10.134+

aarch64

X

X

5.10.134+

x86

X

X

BCLinux

21.10 SP2

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

x86

X

X

22.10

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

x86

X

X

CTYunOS

3.0 (23.01)

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

x86

EulerOS

2.0-SP12

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

x86

X

X

2.0-SP13

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64

x86

X

X

openEuler

24.03-SP0

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

x86

X

X

22.03-SP1

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

x86

X

22.03-SP3

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

x86

X

22.03-SP4

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

22.03-SP4

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

x86

X

X

20.03-SP3

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

x86

X

X

Tencent Linux

3.3

5.4.119-19.0009.39

aarch64

X

X

5.4.119-19.0009.39

x86

X

X

UOS

20.1060a

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

x86

X

X

20.1060e

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

x86

X

X

VeLinux

2.1

5.15.152.ve.6u2-arm64

aarch64

X

X

5.15.152.ve.6u2-amd64

x86

X

Xenserver

8.2

4.19.0+1

x86

X

X

kernel.org

6.16

6.16

aarch64

X

X

6.16

x86

X

X

Storage Supported DOCA-Host Operating Systems

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe-OF

GPUDirect Storage

BCLinux 21.10SP2

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

X

BCLinux 22.10

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

X

CTyunOS 22.06

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

X

X

CTyunOS 23.01

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

X

X

Debian 10.13

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

X

X

Debian 11.3

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

X

X

Debian 12.1

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

X

X

Debian 12.5

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

X

X

openEuler 22.03 SP4

x86

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

X

openEuler 24.03 SP0

x86

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

X

X

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

x86

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

x86

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

x86

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64

RHEL/Rocky 9.5

x86

5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64

SLES 15 SP2

x86

5.3.18-22-default

X

SLES 15 SP3

x86

5.3.18-57-default

X

SLES 15 SP4

x86

5.14.21-150400.22-default

X

SLES 15 SP5

x86

5.14.21-150500.53-default

X

SLES 15 SP6

x86

6.4.0-150600.21-default

X

Ubuntu 20.04

x86

5.4.0-26-generic

Ubuntu 22.04

x86

5.15.0-25-generic

Ubuntu 24.04

x86

6.8.0-31-generic

DOCA-Host Version Interoperability

The following versions were tested and verified in multi-version environments (environments with more than one doca-ofed version on host servers).

Current Version

Versions Verified for Interoperability

Release Type

Release Date

3.2.1 Nov 2025

DOCA-OFED 3.2.0

GA-LTS

Oct 2025

DOCA-OFED 3.1.0

GA

July 2025

24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED

LTS-Update

June 2025

23.10-5.1.4.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.5.4

LTS-Update

June 2025

5.8-7.0.6.1 LTS

LTS-Update

June 2025

Supported Devices

For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 27, 2026
content here