General Support

As of DOCA 3.2.0, NVIDIA will leverage DKMS to build and install host drivers from source on customer machines. Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) is a program/framework that enables generating Linux kernel modules whose sources generally reside outside the kernel source tree. This would affect the users as follows:

NVIDIA no longer ships prebuilt and signed drivers, now only the source code for those drivers is provided and DKMS will build and install those drivers on the customers' machines during DOCA-Host installation.

Furthermore, this means that NVIDIA no longer provides DOCA-Host for minor OS releases (e.g. RHEL9.X). We only provide major OS releases builds, and DKMS will handle the build and installation of the kernel modules for the different minor releases.

Since kernel modules are built on client machines from source, NVIDIA can no longer sign the drivers.

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 24.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Note Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) in DOCA-Host includes the minor versions of Major versions with .x in the version. Minor versions that are EOL by the OS distribution are not support by DOCA.