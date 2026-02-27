General Support

On This Page
NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 are the last generation of BlueField and ConnectX families that are supported by MLNX_OFED.
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField-3
32.47.1088
BlueField-2
24.47.1088
ConnectX-8
40.47.1088
ConnectX-7
28.47.1088
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.47.1088
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.47.1088
ConnectX-6
20.43.8002
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.8002
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1908
For official firmware versions, refer to Firmware Downloads.
Component
Version
Description
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
32.47.1088
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
24.47.1088
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware
BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
00.02.0195.0000
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
04.0f
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
ATF
v2.2(release):4.13.1-19-g5fcb148df
Bootloader which initializes the Arm cores and manages the secure boot process
UEFI
4.13.1-26-g337fea6bfd
Standardized firmware interface for booting the system and initializing hardware before the OS loads
BSP
4.13.1
Drivers and configurations required to initialize and support the BlueField platform's hardware
Component
Version
Description
Licenses
clusterkit
1.15.472-1.20251022.023d2d0.2510122
Multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters
BSD
collectx-clxapi
1.23.5-1
CollectX API library which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs
Proprietary
dpacc
2.0.1.84-1
High-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program
Proprietary
dpcp
1.1.55-1.2510122
Provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX
Proprietary
flexio-sdk
25.10.3060
SDK which exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor
Proprietary
fwctl
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1
Subsystem designed to standardize the secure firmware interface for userspace, focusing on debugging, configuration, and provisioning
GPLv2
ibarr
2510.0.0-1
ip2gid address resolution and gid2lid path record resolution
GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-2
Dump of InfiniBand traffic; diagnostic tool
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12.1-3
Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils
2.1.1-0.22400.MLNX20251030.g8c84ecb57.2510122
ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
Proprietary
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.22400.MLNX20251030.g8c84ecb57.2510122
Utilities for InfiniBand
Proprietary
iser
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
isert
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.34.1-10
Kernel part of MFT tools (for firmware burning, etc.)
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx4-OFED.25.10.1.2.2.1
Open-source kernel module that enables high-perf intra-node MPI communication
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.80-1
Accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC or HCA
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.60.4-1
Boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK
GPLv2 or BSD
mft
4.34.1-10
Set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices
Proprietary
mlnx-dpdk
22.11.0-2510.2.1.2510170
Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).
BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
2510.0.0-1
Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
2510.0.10-2
IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-libsnap
1.6.0-4
Library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities
Proprietary
mlnx-nfsrdma
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1
Storage related driver for NFS over RDMA
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1
Storage related driver for NVMe
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1
Kernel drivers for Ethernet InfiniBand together
GPLv2
mlnx-snap
3.8.0-13
BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage
Proprietary
mlnx-tools
2510.0.14-1
Tools for loading modules, configurations, scripts, etc.
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-regex
1.2-ubuntu1
Library providing RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required
Proprietary
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2510122
Hardware/software steering dump parsing tools
GPLv2
mstflint
4.34.1
User space part of our MFT tools
GPL/BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2510122
Linux tool for perf testing
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-scripts
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1
Scripts used to build OFED
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.9a1-1.20251022.ad48c462ff.2510122
MPI implementation (for RDMA/RoCE) with some improvements done by the HPC team
BSD
opensm
5.25.1.MLNX20251030.e3791a47-0.1.2510122
InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
3.2.1005-1.2510171
OVS (virtual switch), DPDK based
ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL
perftest
25.10.0-0.134.g8aff167
Test suite for performance
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later
rdma-core
2510.0.11-1
Implementation of the RDMA verbs
GPLv2 or BSD
rivermax
1:1.80.24
Optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications
Proprietary
rshim
2.5.7-0.g0339e66
User-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface
GPLv2
sharp
3.13.12-1.2510122
Improves the performance of MPI and machine learning collective operation by offloading from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints
Proprietary
sockperf
3.1-1
Network benchmarking utility over socket API UDP/TCP designed for testing network performance (latency and throughput)
BSD
spdk
23.01.5-30
Provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications
Proprietary
srp
25.10-OFED.25.10.1.7.1.1
Storage-related driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator
GPLv2
ucx
1.20.0-1.20251022.03898fede.2510122
High-level application-oriented API for high-performance communication over RDMA networks
BSD
virtio-net-controller
25.10.9-1
Systemd service running on BlueField with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices
Proprietary
xpmem
2510.0.16-1
Kernel module to enable inter-process mapping for memory copy in user space
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
Device
Component
Version
Description
Host
DOCA Devel
3.2.1
Software development kit package and tools for developing host software
DOCA Runtime
3.2.1
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
DOCA Extra
3.2.1
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
DOCA OFED
3.2.1
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
BlueField BSP
4.13.1
BlueField image and firmware
DOCA SDK
3.2.1
Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software
DOCA Runtime
3.2.1
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
As of DOCA 3.2.0, NVIDIA will leverage DKMS to build and install host drivers from source on customer machines. Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) is a program/framework that enables generating Linux kernel modules whose sources generally reside outside the kernel source tree. This would affect the users as follows:
NVIDIA no longer ships prebuilt and signed drivers, now only the source code for those drivers is provided and DKMS will build and install those drivers on the customers' machines during DOCA-Host installation.
Furthermore, this means that NVIDIA no longer provides DOCA-Host for minor OS releases (e.g. RHEL9.X). We only provide major OS releases builds, and DKMS will handle the build and installation of the kernel modules for the different minor releases.
Since kernel modules are built on client machines from source, NVIDIA can no longer sign the drivers.
The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 24.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) in DOCA-Host includes the minor versions of Major versions with .x in the version. Minor versions that are EOL by the OS distribution are not support by DOCA.
OS
OS V ersion
Tested Kernel
Arch
doca-ofed/
doca-roce
doca-networking
doca-all
Ubuntu
25.04
6.14.0
x86
✓
Χ
X
24.04.x (x<=3)
6.8.0, 6.14-HWE
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.8.0, 6.14-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.8.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
22.04.x (x<=5)
5.15.0, 6.8-HWE
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
5.15.0, 6.8-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
5.15.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
20.04.x (x<=5)
5.4.0, 5.15-HWE
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.4.0, 5.15-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
5.4.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
RHEL/Rocky
10.x (x<=1)
6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0- 6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
9.x (x<=7)
6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0-124.8.1.el10_1 .ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
8.x (x<=10)
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
Debian
13.x (x<=1)
6.12.43
aarch64
✓
X
✓
6.12.43
x86
✓
X
✓
12.x (x<=12)
6.1.0-39
aarch64
✓
X
✓
6.1.0.39
x86
✓
✓
✓
10.13
4.19.0-21-arm64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.0-21-amd64
x86
✓
✓
✓
SLES
15.x (x=SP6/SP7)
6.4.0-150700.51-default
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.4.0-150700.51-default
x86
✓
X
X
6.4.0-150700.51-default
ppc64le
✓
X
X
Oracle Linux
9
5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
8
5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
Azure Linux
3.0
6.6.57.1-2.azl3
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.6.35.1-5.azl3
x86
✓
X
X
2.0
5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Amazon Linux
2023
6.1.147-172.266.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
X
6.1.147-172.266.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
X
Kylin
V10 SP3
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Alinux
3.12
6.6.63-test.1.al8.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
✓
3.2
5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
Anolis
8.6
5.10.134+
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.134+
x86
✓
X
X
BCLinux
21.10 SP2
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
22.10
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
CTYunOS
3.0 (23.01)
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
EulerOS
2.0-SP12
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
2.0-SP13
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
openEuler
24.03-SP0
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
22.03-SP1
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
x86
✓
X
✓
22.03-SP3
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64
x86
✓
X
✓
22.03-SP4
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
22.03-SP4
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
20.03-SP3
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Tencent Linux
3.3
5.4.119-19.0009.39
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.4.119-19.0009.39
x86
✓
X
X
UOS
20.1060a
5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
20.1060e
5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
VeLinux
2.1
5.15.152.ve.6u2-arm64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.15.152.ve.6u2-amd64
x86
✓
X
✓
Xenserver
8.2
4.19.0+1
x86
✓
X
X
kernel.org
6.16
6.16
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.16
x86
✓
X
X
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
NFS-over-RDMA
NVMe-OF
GPUDirect Storage
BCLinux 21.10SP2
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
✓
✓
X
BCLinux 22.10
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
✓
✓
X
CTyunOS 22.06
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64
X
✓
X
CTyunOS 23.01
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
X
✓
X
Debian 10.13
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
X
✓
X
Debian 11.3
x86
5.10.0-13-amd64
X
✓
X
Debian 12.1
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
X
✓
X
Debian 12.5
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
X
✓
X
openEuler 22.03 SP4
x86
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64
✓
✓
X
openEuler 24.03 SP0
x86
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64
✓
X
X
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
x86
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
x86
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
x86
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
RHEL/Rocky 9.5
x86
5.14.0-503.11.1.el9_5.x86_64
✓
✓
✓
SLES 15 SP2
x86
5.3.18-22-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP3
x86
5.3.18-57-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP4
x86
5.14.21-150400.22-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP5
x86
5.14.21-150500.53-default
✓
✓
X
SLES 15 SP6
x86
6.4.0-150600.21-default
✓
✓
X
Ubuntu 20.04
x86
5.4.0-26-generic
✓
✓
✓
Ubuntu 22.04
x86
5.15.0-25-generic
✓
✓
✓
Ubuntu 24.04
x86
6.8.0-31-generic
✓
✓
✓
The following versions were tested and verified in multi-version environments (environments with more than one
doca-ofed version on host servers).
Current Version
Versions Verified for Interoperability
Release Type
Release Date
3.2.1 Nov 2025
DOCA-OFED 3.2.0
GA-LTS
Oct 2025
DOCA-OFED 3.1.0
GA
July 2025
24.10-3.2.5.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED
LTS-Update
June 2025
23.10-5.1.4.0 LTS-DOCA-OFED-2.5.4
LTS-Update
June 2025
5.8-7.0.6.1 LTS
LTS-Update
June 2025
For a complete list of supported devices, refer to the hardware user manuals.