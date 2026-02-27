Known Issues

4793060 Description: BlueField-3 fwbundle downgrade is not supported via PLDM in DOCA 3.2.1.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Deferred update; downgrade

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4774876 Description: The dpa-resource-mgmt tool fails to run on systems defaulting to Python 3.12, displaying the error ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'pkg_resources' .

Workaround: Execute the tool using Python 3.10 or older using one of the following methods: Run explicitly with python3: Copy Copied! python3 /usr/bin/dpa-resource-mgmt <arguments>

Modify the script header to point to the generic python3 executable: Copy Copied! sudo sed -i '1s|#!/usr/bin/python3.12|#!/usr/bin/python3|' /usr/bin/dpa-resource-mgmt

Keyword: FlexIO; Single Point of Resource Distribution; missing module

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4401408 Description: When monitoring multiple PTP interfaces, the ptp_ports field in PTP Monitor logs incorrectly displays the same clock id for all interfaces. This clock ID corresponds to the first interface due to a bug in the ptp4l module. The port number, however, is correct.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA Firefly; Logging; PTP

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4549785 Description: DPA samples are not supported when running in switchdev mode from the host.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA Core; switchdev

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4540734 Description: OVS-DOCA live update is not supported over AML2.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OVS

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4273101 Description: High PPS traffic on PF ports (>15Mpps) causes CPS degradation in OVS.

Workaround: Apply a software meter to limit PPS on the PF port using ovs-vsctl set interface <pf> options:sw-meter=pps:200000:32 then restart openvswitch for the setting to take effect.

Keyword: Open vSwitch

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4487794 Description: Upgrading to DOCA FW-Bundle 3.0.0 or later on a system with DOCA BF-Bundle (BFB) 2.10.0 or earlier is not supported. Full BF-Bundle (BFB) upgrade is required.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Software update

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4415267 Description: When DPA code running by Flex IO RPC or CMD-Q runs into a recoverable error, code execution does not resume from calling context, which results in a timeout.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DPA; Timeout; Flex IO SDK; RPC

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4297489 Description: Due to incompatibility between DPA and host libraries, a DPA device application must be recompiled after updating DOCA to a newer version.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DPA; host library; update

Reported in version: 2.10.0

4270602 Description: UEFI/ATF firmware does not upgrade as part of the Linux Standard Tool process when Secure Boot is disabled.

Workaround: Remove PK key and initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade again. To remove the PK key, use the UEFI menu to navigate to Device Manager → Secure Boot Configuration → Custom Secure Boot Options → PK Options → Delete Signature.

Keyword: UEFI/ATF; PK; Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Authentication

Reported in version: 2.10.0

4200690 Description: The fTPM trusted application is signed for testing proposes only (i.e., not securely) with a development key.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE

Reported in version: 2.10.0

N/A Description: Applications using DPA might not work with older firmware versions .

Workaround: Full upgrade of all DOCA 2.9.0 components including the firmware (i.e., doca-host and BF-Bundle) .

Keyword: DPA; backward compatibility

Reported in version: 2.9.0

N/A Description: Applications using FlexIO SDK API may have missing symbols during runtime.

Workaround: Re-compile FlexIO-based applications with the DOCA 2.9.0 release.

Keyword: FlexIO; backward compatibility

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4095728 Description: Corrupt create repo causes doca-kernel repo to not contain the repo data.

Workaround: If repo data is missing after installing the doca-kernel repo, run createrepo --help . If no output is generated, then the createrepo is corrupted and must be removed and reinstalled.

Keyword: Kernel; repo

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4049034 Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do yum update after BFB installation.

Workaround: To perform yum update with either openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, follow these procedures depending on the use case: To update DOCA only, disable ALL repos: Copy Copied! dnf --disablerepo= '*' --enablerepo= 'kubernetes,doca' -y update To update OS components, exclude rdma-core using one of the following options: Option 1 – disable rdma-core from dnf.conf using excludepkgs=rdma-core*oe2203sp3*

Option 2 – disable rdma-core from openEuler.repo file under OS and everything using exlude=rdma-core*

Option 3 – run Copy Copied! yum update -x rdma-core

Keyword: openEuler

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4046180 Description: PCIe data IDs that require Node , PCIe index , and Depth parameters in doca_telemetry_diag , the only valid values are 0, 0, 0.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA Telemetry

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4129715 Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the "native" arch flag.

Keyword: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).

Keyword: Linux; GCC

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4035553 Description: oper_sample_period does not always reflect the correct sample period. In some cases, it will reflect the admin_sample_period instead.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Core

Reported in version: 2.8.0

4022563 Description: OVS-DOCA connection tracking with E2E enabled is not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OVS-DPDK; connection tracking; E2E

Reported in version: 2.8.0

3844705 Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the BlueField eMMC over time.

Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.

Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3877725 Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log. Copy Copied! echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc cat /dev/rshim0/misc

Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode. Copy Copied! [ 13 : 58 : 39 ] INFO: Installation finished ... [ 14 : 01 : 53 ] INFO: Rebooting...

Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3855702 Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on rdma-core lower than 48.x.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RDMA; SWS

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3855485 Description: When enabling the PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE NVconfig, the mlx devices, and potentially the RShim devices disappear. Also, looking at the kernel logs using dmesg shows the following messages: Copy Copied! pci 0000 : 29 : 00.0 : BAR 0 : no space for [mem size 0x0200 0000 64bit pref] pci 0000 : 29 : 00.0 : BAR 2 : no space for [mem size 0x0080 0000 64bit pref] ...

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVconfig; RShim; dmsg

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3831230 Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of BlueField eMMC over time.

Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.

Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3743879 Description: mlxfwreset could timeout on servers where the RShim driver is running and INTx is not supported. The following error message is printed: BF reset flow encountered a failure due to a reset state error of negotiation timeout .

Workaround: Set PCIE_HAS_VFIO=0 and PCIE_HAS_UIO=0 in /etc/rshim.conf and restart the RShim driver. Then re-run the mlxfwreset command. If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before mlxfwreset and bind it back after mlxfwreset : Copy Copied! echo "DROP_MODE 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc mlxfwreset <arguments> echo "DROP_MODE 0" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx

Reported in version: 2.7.0

3678069 Description: If using BlueField with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0 , then install the *.bfb as normal.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVMe

Reported in version: 2.5.0

N/A Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in a future release.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: EU tool

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3666160 Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF >1700, triggers server reboot immediately.

Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.

Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF ; BFB installation

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3594836 Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.

Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.

Keyword: Tracer FlexIO

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3592080 Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on BlueField

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: UEK; VF

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3546202 Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error: Copy Copied! [ 3.787135 ] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17: 00 : Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3566042 Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3546474 Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.

Workaround: On BlueField, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg .

Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3561723 Description: Running mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3306489 Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".

Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.

Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3534219 Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware: Run: Copy Copied! echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm Reboot Arm.

Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3462630 When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed: Copy Copied! error: shim_lock protocol not found. error: you need to load the kernel first.

Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.

Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3448841 Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet BlueField runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".

Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0 . For example: Copy Copied! echo "options ib_core netns_mode=0" >> /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf

Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS

Reported in version: 2.0.2

2706803 Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: VF; limitation

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3273435 Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.

Keyword: Modes of operation; driver

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3264749 Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly: Copy Copied! sudo hugeadm --pool-pages-min DEFAULT:2048M sudo systemctl start mlx-regex.service systemctl status mlx-regex.service If these commands have executed successfully you should see active (running) in the last line of the output.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RegEx; hugepages

Reported in version: 1.5.1

3240153 Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Kernel

Reported in version: 1.5.0

3217627 Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of Operation not supported .

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand