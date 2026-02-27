P4 Language Support in DPL

The DPL compiler implements a performance-oriented subset of P4-16, aligned with the capabilities of the BlueField hardware. Unsupported features are typically those that require runtime flexibility (e.g., dynamic parsing or general-purpose control logic) which are not efficient in ASIC-based systems. Developers should reference this section during development to ensure compatibility and portability of P4 programs targeting DPL.

Identifiers starting with __ are reserved for internal compiler use

All other identifiers conform to P4 spec §6.4.1

Type Support Level Notes bool Supported Fully supported Arbitrary-precision int Limited Only for literals (see spec §7.1.6.5) int (signed integers) Unsupported String literals Unsupported Accepted, but no operations or validity checks (see spec §6.4.3.3). Only supported in annotations. Bit strings Supported Subject to hardware resource limits

Refer to section "Operators" for support of operations on values with these types.

Type Support Level Notes enum Supported As per spec §7.2.1, with restrictions based on target-supported types header Supported All field types except varbit<> (only supported via NvOptionParser ). See spec §7.2.2. header_stack Unsupported struct Supported Must use only supported field types. See spec §7.2.5. union Unsupported tuple / list Supported As per spec §7.2.6 extern types Limited Only the externs provided with the DPL compiler are allowed; no custom externs. See spec §7.2.9. Type specialization Supported As per spec §7.2.10

Feature Support Level Notes assignment Limited L-values are restricted. Cannot assign to method calls, packet_out metadata, flex-header fields, or unsupported metadata fields. Only some fixed headers are valid L-values. op-assignment (+=, -=) Supported See DLP Expressions, Header Field Support for details. if / conditionals Limited Only within control apply blocks; must evaluate to a bool switch Limited Only within control apply blocks; switch expression must be bool Fall-through, default, and empty switch cases are supported per spec §11.7.

The P4-16 language specification lists a wide variety of operations that the language accepts for the supported data types (see Section 8). The table below lists the operators that are officially supported by the NVIDIA P4 compiler:

Operator Compile-time value P4 action parameter value Runtime value Spec section bool && bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 bool || bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 ! bool ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.5 bool == bool ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.5 bool != bool ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.5 bit<W> == bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W> != bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W> << integer ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W> >> integer ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W>[H:L] ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W> > bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W> >= bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W> < bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 bit<W> <= bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.6 All explicit casts between supported types ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.11.1 All implicit casts between supported types ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.11.2 bit<W>..bit<W> ✔ ✔ ✘ 8.15.4 Assignment to user struct fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.16 Assignment to packet-in struct fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.16 All operations on header fields ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.17 Method calls ✔ ✔ ✘ 8.20 Function calls with positional args ✔ ✔ ✔ 8.20 Extern constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Parser constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Control constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Package constructor invocations ✔ ✘ ✘ 8.21 Decrement (-=) ✔ ✔ ✔ - Increment (+=) ✔ ✔ ✔ -

Variables are supported in accordance with the following spec items:

Constants ( spec 11.1 ) "Compile-time known values" are evaluated on a best-effort basis. It is possible that a compile-time known value may not be recognized by the compiler as such.

Variables ( spec 11.2 )

Instantiations ( spec 11.3 ) Instantiations with abstract methods ( spec 11.3.1 ) are allowed in BlueField Target Architecture Named arguments are not supported



Variables may be declared in any of the locations described in (spec 11.2) and follow the scope rules described there.

The compiler will emit errors for uninitialized values. In some cases where a struct is partially initialized, only a warning may be produced. In some cases there may be no error emitted when an uninitialized struct field is accessed. The accessed field will then contain an undefined value.

Note On BlueField-3 the maximum amount of user metadata is 256 bits at any single point in the program. The remaining register space is utilized internally by the firmware.





The apply block within a control logic supports a specific subset of P4 statements to ensure deterministic execution and hardware compatibility.

The following statements are supported within the control flow:

table.apply() calls

if / else statements

switch statements

Extern function and method calls

Assignment statements (using supported operators)

The empty statement ( ; )

return statements

Note The exit statement is not supported in this target architecture.





The for loop is supported, provided it adheres to strict structural restrictions. These constraints are necessary to ensure the compiler can statically verify loop termination (preventing infinite loops in the hardware pipeline).

Both break and continue statements are supported within the loop body.

To ensure validity, the loop must follow this specific decrementing pattern:

Init Clause: Must be a single assignment defining the loop variable. Condition Clause: Must test that the loop variable is not equal to zero ( != 0 ). Update Clause: Must be a single operation-assignment that decrements the variable by 1 ( -= 1 ). Body Constraint: The loop body must not modify the loop control variable.

for loop Collapse Source Copy Copied! bit<32> sum = 1; for ( bit<8> i = headers.ipv4.ttl; i != 0; i -= 1 ) { if (i == 64) { continue ; } else if (i == 1) { break ; } else { sum += 1; } }

The BlueField hardware enforces a global limit on the absolute number of steering hops in the pipeline. This acts as a safety mechanism to prevent infinite loops in the data path.

Scope: This "TTL" (Time To Live) or hop limit is managed by the firmware. It is an accumulation over all steering domains (not just the DPL program).

Validation: Because this is a runtime hardware state dependent on the total system configuration, it is out of the scope of DPL to validate at compile time.

Behavior: Once the limit is exceeded, the packet is immediately dropped.

Violations of this limit can be detected by monitoring specific steering failure counters exposed to the kernel.

Relevant counters:

generated_pkt_steering_fail

handled_pkt_steering_fail

These can be inspected using the devlink health reporter. See the command devlink health diagnose in the Linux Kernel Documentation.

Calling the apply method on a table produces a result object that can return specific attributes about the table lookup outcome:

bool hit

bool miss

enum action_run

Actions support the same statements as controls except for the following:

table.apply() calls

Conditional statements - if and switch

Actions support the same expressions as controls except for the following: