The following steps demonstrate how to enable paravirtualization networking support on RHEL 7.x systems without NetworkManager, using a manually configured bridge.

Create a configuration file for the bridge interface ( bridge0 ): Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-bridge0 Example contents: Copy Copied! DEVICE=bridge0 TYPE=Bridge IPADDR= 12.195 . 15.1 NETMASK= 255.255 . 0.0 BOOTPROTO= static ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no DELAY= 0

Modify the configuration of the physical Ethernet interface (in this example, eth5 ) to associate it with the bridge: Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth5 Example contents: Copy Copied! DEVICE=eth5 BOOTPROTO=none STARTMODE=on HWADDR= 00 : 02 :c9:2e: 66 : 52 TYPE=Ethernet NM_CONTROLLED=no ONBOOT=yes BRIDGE=bridge0

Apply the configuration changes by restarting the network service: Copy Copied! service network restart Note This will temporarily disrupt network connectivity.