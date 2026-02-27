DOCA Documentation v3.2.1 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
The following steps demonstrate how to enable paravirtualization networking support on RHEL 7.x systems without NetworkManager, using a manually configured bridge.

  1. Create a configuration file for the bridge interface (bridge0):

    vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-bridge0

    Example contents:

    DEVICE=bridge0
TYPE=Bridge
IPADDR=12.195.15.1
NETMASK=255.255.0.0
BOOTPROTO=static
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=no
DELAY=0

  2. Modify the configuration of the physical Ethernet interface (in this example, eth5) to associate it with the bridge:

    vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-eth5

    Example contents:

    DEVICE=eth5
BOOTPROTO=none
STARTMODE=on
HWADDR=00:02:c9:2e:66:52
TYPE=Ethernet
NM_CONTROLLED=no
ONBOOT=yes
BRIDGE=bridge0

  3. Apply the configuration changes by restarting the network service:

    service network restart

    Note

    This will temporarily disrupt network connectivity.

  4. Once the bridge is active, you can assign it to a virtual machine (VM). After booting the VM, verify that the virtual interface is using the bridged connection:

    ifconfig -a

    Example output:

    eth6      Link encap:Ethernet  HWaddr 52:54:00:E7:77:99
          inet addr:13.195.15.5  Bcast:13.195.255.255  Mask:255.255.0.0
          inet6 addr: fe80::5054:ff:fee7:7799/64 Scope:Link
          UP BROADCAST RUNNING MULTICAST  MTU:1500  Metric:1
          RX packets:481 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 frame:0
          TX packets:450 errors:0 dropped:0 overruns:0 carrier:0
          collisions:0 txqueuelen:1000
          RX bytes:22440 (21.9 KiB)  TX bytes:19232 (18.7 KiB)

