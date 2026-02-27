SNAP-4 Service Appendixes

Before configuring SNAP, the user must ensure that all firmware configuration requirements are met. By default, SNAP is disabled and must be enabled by running both common SNAP configurations and additional protocol-specific configurations depending on the expected usage of the application (e.g., hot-plug, SR-IOV, UEFI boot, etc).

After configuration is finished, the host must be power cycled for the changes to take effect.

Note To verify that all configuration requirements are satisfied, users may query the current/next configuration by running the following: Copy Copied! mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 -e query

Parameter Description Possible Values INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL Enable BlueField to work in internal CPU model Note Must be set to 1 for storage emulations. 0/1 SRIOV_EN Enable SR-IOV 0/1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE Enable PCIe switch for emulated PFs 0/1 PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT The maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs which equals PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT –1. For example, if PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT=32 , then the maximum number of hotplug emulated PFs would be 31. Note One switch port is reserved for all static PFs. [0,2-32]

Note SRIOV_EN is valid only for static PFs.

By default, BlueField's RDMA/RoCE communication is blocked for its primary OS interfaces (known as ECPFs, typically mlx5_0 and mlx5_1 ).

If RoCE traffic is required, you must create additional network functions (scalable functions) that support RDMA/RoCE.

Note This configuration is not required when working over TCP or RDMA/IB.

To enable RoCE interfaces, run the following from within the DPU:

Copy Copied! [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PER_PF_NUM_SF=1 [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2 [dpu] mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 s PF_SF_BAR_SIZE=8 PF_TOTAL_SF=2





Parameter Description Possible Values NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE Enable NVMe device emulation 0/1 NVME_EMULATION_NUM_PF Number of static emulated NVMe PFs [0-2] NVME_EMULATION_NUM_MSIX Number of MSIX assigned to emulated NVMe PFs Note Firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the nvme_controller_list RPC command. [0-63] NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF_MSIX Number of MSIX per emulated NVMe VF Note Firmware treats this value as a best effort value. The effective number of MSI-X given to the function should be queried as part of the nvme_controller_list RPC command. Note This value should match the maximum number of queues assigned to a VF's NVMe SNAP controller through the nvme_controller_create num_queues parameter, as each queue requires one MSIX interrupt. [0-4095] NVME_EMULATION_NUM_VF Number of VFs per emulated NVMe PF Note If not 0, overrides NUM_OF_VFS ; valid only when SRIOV_EN=1 . [0-256] EXP_ROM_NVME_UEFI_x86_ENABLE Enable NVMe UEFI exprom driver Note Used for UEFI boot process. 0/1 NVME_EMULATION_MAX_QUEUE_DEPTH Defines the default maximum queue depth for NVMe I/O queues. The value should be set to the binary logarithm of the desired maximum queue size. A value of 0 (default) limits the queue size to 64.

The recommended value is 12 , which allows for a queue size of 4096. [0-12]

Warning Due to virtio-blk protocol limitations, using bad configuration while working with static virtio-blk PFs may cause the host server OS to fail on boot. Before continuing, make sure you have configured: A working channel to access Arm even when the host is shut down. Setting such channel is out of the scope of this document. Please refer to NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP documentation for more details.

Add the following line to /etc/nvda_snap/snap_rpc_init.conf : Copy Copied! virtio_blk_controller_create –pf_id 0 For more information, please refer to section "Virtio-blk Emulation Management".