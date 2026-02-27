SNAP-4 Service RPC Commands

Hotplug PCIe functions are configured dynamically at runtime using RPCs. Once a new PCIe function is hot plugged, it appears in the host’s PCIe device list and remains persistent until explicitly unplugged or the system undergoes a cold reboot. Importantly, this persistence continues even if the SNAP process terminates. Therefore, it is advised not to include hotplug/hotunplug actions in automatic initialization scripts (e.g., snap_rpc_init.conf ).

Note Hotplug PFs do not support SR-IOV.

The following RPC commands are used to dynamically add or remove PCIe PFs (i.e., hot-plugged functions) in the DPU application.

Once a PCIe function is created (via virtio_blk_function_create ), it is accessible and manageable within the DPU application but is not immediately visible to the host OS/kernel. This differs from the legacy API, where creation and host exposure occurs simultaneously. Instead, exposing or hiding PCIe functions to the host OS is managed by separate RPC commands ( virtio_blk_controller_hotplug and virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug ). After hot unplugging, the function can be safely removed from the DPU (using virtio_blk_function_destroy ).

A key advantage of this approach is the ability to pre-configure a controller on the function, enabling it to serve the host driver as soon as it is exposed. In fact, users must create a controller to use the virtio_blk_controller_hotplug API, which is required to make the function visible to the host OS.

controller_hotplug and controller_hotunplug also have an argument named wait_for done . When this argument is set, RPC response will block until either host acknowledges the action and adds/removes the PCIe function from its list (or host turns out to be temporarily unavailable). If not set, it is the user's responsibility to validate the function's hotplug state (can be queried using emulation_functions_list RPC).

Note It is generally advised to use wait_for_done flag whenever a single hotplug/unplug operation is performed. However, when performing multiple hotplug/unplug operations at once, a more time-efficient approach would be to perform all actions at once (without wait_for_done ), then validating their hotplug status altogether using a single RPC call at the end.

In some cases, host might become (temporarily) unavailable to accept new PCIe hotplug/unplug functions (typically, during host OS reboot, and until PCIe device enumeration has taken place by host kernel OS). Throughout this timeframe, any attempt to change PCIe device list (by hotplug/unplug PCIe functions) will be blocked by FW. For clarity, using wait_for_done flag when hotplugging/unplugging a PCIe function does not imply that SW will retry to execute the operation until successful in case host is unavailable - it is the RPC user responsibility to actively retry (if desired) in case of such a failure.

Note Host is considered (temporarily) unavailable until PCIe device enumeration has been taken place by host OS.

Create a new virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description manager No String Emulation manager to manage hotplug function (unused)

Delete an existing virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vuid Yes String Identifier of the hotplugged function to delete

Exposes (hot plugs) the emulation function to the host OS.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String The identifier of the controller to expose to the host OS. wait_for_done No Bool If true , the RPC blocks until the host discovers and acknowledges the new hotplug state. mode No Number The host awareness mode for the operation. Values: 1 (Host Aware) – accounts for host system state (Recommended/Safe)

2 (Host Unaware) – ignores host system state (Unsafe). If unspecified, defaults to host aware mode (if supported); otherwise, uses the internal system default.

Warning Using mode 2 (Host Unaware) while the host is in a not_ready state results in undefined behavior. The RPC may return successfully without an error code, but the actual hotplug operation on the host side cannot be guaranteed and may lead to system instability. Always prioritize mode 1 .

Removes (hot unplugs) the emulation function from the host OS.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description ctrl Yes String The identifier of the controller to remove from the host OS. wait_for_done No Bool If true , the RPC blocks until the host discovers and acknowledges the new hotplug state. mode No Number The host awareness mode for the operation. Values: 1 (Host Aware) – accounts for host system state (recommended).

2 (Host Unaware) – ignores host system state. If unspecified, defaults to Host Aware mode (if supported); otherwise, uses the internal system default.

Note If you choose not to use wait_for_done (or set it to false ), you must manually verify that the host has identified the removal of the function. Query the pci_hotplug_state parameter in the output of the emulation_function_list RPC.

Warning Using mode 2 (Host Unaware) while the host is in a not_ready state results in undefined behavior. The RPC may return successfully without an error code, but the actual hot-unplug operation on the host side cannot be guaranteed. Always prioritize mode 1 .

Copy Copied! # Bringup spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_create snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1 snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done # Cleanup snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_hotunplug -c VblkCtrl1 --wait_for_done snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1 snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_function_destroy --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0

Info Support for this legacy API will end on January 31, 2026. Users are strongly encouraged to migrate to the modern virtio_blk_controller_hotplug API described in previous sections.

Once a new PCIe function is plugged, it immediately appears on the host's PCIe device list. Risk: Leaving a hot-plugged function without a matching controller instance causes the host OS driver to encounter an unmanaged device. Requirement: It is the user's responsibility to open a controller instance immediately after creating the function to prevent anomalous host behavior.

The legacy API assumes the system is stable during operations. Stable states: POWER_ON (Plugged) or POWER_OFF (Unplugged). Unsafe condition: Attempting to plug/unplug a function while the system is in a "transient state" (still processing a previous plug/unplug) leads to undefined behavior.

Always verify the system is stable before issuing a command. To verify, query the hotplug_state parameter in the emulation_function_list RPC output to ensure the previous operation has fully completed.



These commands hot-plug a new Virtio-blk PCIe function into the system using the legacy method.

After a new PCIe function is plugged, it is immediately shown on the host's PCIe devices list until it is either explicitly unplugged or the system goes through a cold reboot. Therefore, it is user responsibility to open a controller instance to manage the new function immediately after a function's creation. Keeping a hotplugged function without a matching controller to manage may cause anomalous behavior on the host OS driver.

When using legacy API, it is assumed plug/unplug operations only occur when system is stable - meaning the PCIe function is either in state POWER_ON (plugged) or POWER_OFF (unplugged). Trying to plug/unplug a function while system is still in transient state (in the middle of handling previous plug/unplug operation) leads to an undefined behavior.

Current PCIe function hotplug state can be queried using 'hotplug_state' parameter in emulation_function_list RPC.

Attach virtio-blk emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description id No Number Device ID vid No Number Vendor ID ssid No Number Subsystem device ID ssvid No Number Subsystem vendor ID revid No Number Revision ID class_code No Number Class code num_msix No Number MSI-X table size total_vf No Number Maximal number of VFs allowed bdev No String Block device to use as backend num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default 1, range 1-62). Note The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware. Tip It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the config interrupt). queue_depth No Number Queue depth (default 256, range 1-256) Note It is only possible to modify the queue depth if the driver is not loaded. transitional_device No Boolean Transitional device support. See section "Virtio-blk Transitional Device Support" for more details. dbg_bdev_type No Boolean N/A – not supported

The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:

Command Description 1 emulation_device_detach_prepare Prepare emulation function to be detached 2 emulation_device_detach Detach emulation function

This is the first step for detaching an emulation device. It prepares the system to detach a hot plugged emulation function. In case of success, the host's hotplug device state changes and you may safely proceed to the emulation_device_detach command.

The controller attached to the emulation function must be created and active when executing this command.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function vuid No String PCIe device VUID ctrl No String Controller ID

Note At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.

This is the second step which completes detaching of the hotplugged emulation function. If the detach preparation times out, you may perform a surprise unplug using --force with the command.

Note The driver must be unprobed, otherwise errors may occur.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function vuid no String PCIe device VUID force No Boolean Detach with failed preparation

Note At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.

Copy Copied! // Bringup spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_attach_controller -b nvme0 -t rdma -a 1.1.1.1 -f ipv4 -s 4420 -n nqn.2022-10.io.nvda.nvme:swx-storage snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_emulation_device_attach snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_create --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 --bdev nvme0n1 // Cleanup snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach_prepare --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 snap_rpc.py virtio_blk_controller_destroy -c VblkCtrl1 snap_rpc.py emulation_device_detach --vuid MT2114X12200VBLKS1D0F0 spdk_rpc.py bdev_nvme_detach_controller nvme0

Note The two-step API is not yet supported for the NVMe protocol.

The following commands perform hotplug operations for a new NVMe PCIe function.

Once a PCIe function is attached, it appears immediately in the host's PCIe device list and remains there until explicitly detached or until a cold reboot occurs. It is the user's responsibility to create and activate a controller instance to manage the new function immediately after attachment. Leaving a hotplugged function unmanaged may cause anomalous behavior in the host OS driver.

Attaches an NVMe emulation function.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description id No Number Device ID vid No Number Vendor ID ssid No Number Subsystem device ID ssvid No Number Subsystem vendor ID revid No Number Revision ID class_code No Number Class code num_msix No Number MSI-X table size total_vf No Number Maximal number of VFs allowed num_queues No Number Number of IO queues (default 31, range 1-31). Note The actual number of queues is limited by the number of queues supported by the hardware. Tip It is recommended that the number of MSIX be greater than the number of IO queues (1 is used for the admin queue). version No String Specification version (currently only 1.4 is supported)

The following commands hot-unplug a PCIe function from the system in 2 steps:

Command Description 1 emulation_device_detach_prepare Prepare emulation function to be detached 2 emulation_device_detach Detach emulation function

Prepares the system to detach a hotplugged emulation function.

This is the first step in the detachment sequence. Upon success, the device enters a safe state for removal, allowing you to proceed with the emulation_device_detach command.

Note A controller must be active and attached to the emulation function before executing this command.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function vuid No String PCIe device VUID ctrl No String Controller ID

Note At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.

Completes the detachment of a hotplugged emulation function.

If the preparation phase ( emulation_device_detach_prepare ) times out, use the --force option to perform a surprise unplug.

Note Ensure the driver has been properly unbound from the device before running this command, or errors may occur.

Command parameters:

Parameter Mandatory? Type Description vhca_id No Number vHCA ID of PCIe function vuid no String PCIe device VUID force No Boolean Detach with failed preparation

Note At least one identifier must be provided to describe the PCIe function to be detached.