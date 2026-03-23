DOCA Documentation v3.2.2 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Bug Fixes in This Version

DOCA Framework Bug Fixes

Ref #Issue Details
4844003Description: The flow mark value is mistakenly discarded when DOCA Flow is operating in default mode. This issue prevents the correct application of mark actions on network flows.
Keyword: DOCA Flow; default mode; mark
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4858336Description: A memory leak and potential memory corruption occur within the DOCA Flow library during the lifecycle of Ordered List pipes.
Keyword: IPsec Security Gateway; DOCA Flow
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4848219Description: MSI-X interrupts raised from the DPA using the flexio_dev_msix_send() function fail to reach the host system.
Keyword: NVMe Emulation; DPA; MSI-X interrupts
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4890064Description: A memory leak occurs in the ovs-doca environment when repeatedly attaching and detaching e-switch (ESW) ports. The leak is specifically associated with the doca-flow hash pipe implementation.
Keyword: ovs-doca; memory leak; hash pipe
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4810489Description: When the host system is powered off or rebooting, DOCA applications (including DOCA_FLOW) fail to discover network representor devices (e.g., PFs and SFs).
Keyword: DOCA Flow; representor devices; bare metal
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4804647Description: DOCA_FLOW does not support matching the ICMPv6 Identifier field within ICMPv6 Echo Request and Echo Reply packets.
Keyword: DOCA Flow; RTE_FLOW; ICMPv6 identifier
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4804646Description: DOCA_FLOW does not support masked matching of the VXLAN RSVD1 (Reserved 1) field.
Keyword: DOCA Flow; RTE_FLOW; VXLAN RSVD1
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4894026Description: When running the DOCA Management Service with its default configuration, the system may unexpectedly lose its connection to the BlueField DPU.
Keyword: DMS; connection loss
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4894457 Description: When executing a get command on a configuration subtree, the entire command will fail if any single element within that subtree is unsupported on the Arm architecture.
Keyword: Subtree query
Detected in version: 3.2.1
4774876 Description: The dpa-resource-mgmttool fails to run on systems defaulting to Python 3.12, displaying the error ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'pkg_resources'.
Keyword: FlexIO; Single Point of Resource Distribution; missing module
Detected in version: 3.2.1

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4878440 / 4834414

Description: Fixed an issue on RHEL systems where installing chkconfig after mlnx-ofa_kernel (pulled in by packages such as doca-ofed and doca-host) could fail during installation. In this sequence, chkconfig may be installed indirectly as a dependency of a package that places init scripts under /etc/init.d, but the install would error out because /etc/init.d already existed as a directory (whereas chkconfig expects to manage it as a symlink). This fix prevents the /etc/init.d directory/symlink conflict that caused the RPM unpacking failure.

Keyword: Installation

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4845289 / 4848666 / 4851349 / 4857860 / NVBug 5825913

Description: Fixed an issue where DOCA-Host 3.2 failed to compile on Linux kernel 6.12.60.

Keyword: DOCA-Host compilation

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4830937 / 4775049 / 4865514

Description: Fixed an issue where the driver could incorrectly initialize polling-only CQs (e.g., ASO CQs), allowing them to receive EQ interrupts in rare cases. The CQ initialization flow was updated to prevent interrupts for polling-only CQs.

Keyword: mlnx-ofa_kernel DKMS package upgrade

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4878487 / 4808487

Description: Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, upgrading the mlnx-ofa_kernel DKMS package could cause a submodule package (e.g., iser or srp) to use a leftover build directory from /var/lib/dkms.

Keyword: mlnx-ofa_kernel DKMS package upgrade

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4869510 / 4802194

Description: Fixed an overflow issue where the max-rate value was stored in a unsigned 8-bit integer type, causing values above 255 to wrap (e.g., 257 became 1).

Keyword: max-rate value

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4868130 / 4426799

Description: Fixed an issue where devlink operations were not synchronized with fw_reset, which could lead to various failures. Added a mechanism to coordinate fw_reset with devlink operations.

Keyword: devlink, fw_reset

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4858692 / 4858587

Description: Fixed soft lockup warnings that could occur while releasing large UMEMs by periodically yielding the CPU during the release flow.

Keyword: soft lockup warnings

Reported in version: 3.2.1

4789990 / 4778339 / 4776537

Description: Added support for MAC forwarding on the uplink representor for multi-host and DPU environments. This allows the uplink representor to explicitly request MAC address forwarding in MPF configurations, where multiple PFs share a single physical port. The implementation includes proper MAC address lifecycle management using the MPFS table, hardware flow rules, and software hash tables, with automatic cleanup when the driver is unloaded or when the eswitch mode is changed.

Keyword: MAC forwarding, uplink representor, MPFS, DPU

Reported in version: 3.2.1

BSP Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Details

4658222

Description: During the DPU boot-up sequence, an intermittent call trace containing the warning WARN_ON(!host->claimed) may appear in the system logs.

Keyword: Call trace; kernel boot up

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4874074

Description: Installing the Ubuntu 24.04 64K page size BFB image onto the eMMC on a BlueField-3 DPU results in a boot failure even though the bfb-install utility reports that the installation finished successfully.

Keyword: DPU mode; boot failure

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4829572

Description: The Windows Delete key behavior is currently not supported in the UEFI shell or GRUB menu when accessed through the BMC SOL console.

Keyword: SOL; UEFI Shell; GRUB

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4817141

Description: The RShim USB device may intermittently disappear from the DPU BMC, causing operations that rely on it to fail with a Failed to enable BMC rshim error.

Keyword: RShim USB; out-of-band update

Detected in version: 4.13.1

782014

Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB.

Keyword: eMMC; installation

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4829620

Description: The ATF version string reported by the BMC's Redfish API may occasionally drop its v2.2(release): prefix, differing from the complete string reported by the bfver command in the DPU shell. This is a cosmetic discrepancy and has no functional impact on the system.

Keyword: Redfish API; ATF version string

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4881691

Description: Transferring a corrupted, incorrect, or unauthenticated BFB image triggers a built-in security mechanism that halts the installation and locks the recovery path. As a result, the update process hangs indefinitely without timing out.

Keyword: Hardware mismatch; bf-dpu-updater

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4885024

Description: Converting a configuration file from binary to text and back to binary using bfcfg can corrupt the BOOTx_DEVPATH variables. This results in incorrect boot options and may prevent the DPU from booting, particularly when Secure Boot is enabled.

Keyword: Boot options; bfcfg

Detected in version: 4.13.1

4884936

Description: When using rshim version 2.6.2. the bfb-install utility would exit prematurely without completing the installation on BlueField-2 DPUs.

Keyword: Installation failure

Detected in version: 4.13.1

BMC Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Details

4900353

Description: Initiating an Arm GracefulReset can cause the BMC's Redfish UpdateService to incorrectly report its state as UnavailableOffline.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4875901

Description: On BlueField-3 DPUs with the ENABLE_BMC_WAIT flag enabled, the system may intermittently fail to retrieve BMC Redfish credentials during boot following a host power cycle. When this occurs, the RShim logs incorrectly report DPU-BMC RF credentials not found.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4860547

Description: On systems equipped with multiple BlueField-3 DPUs, the doca-installer --compare command may intermittently fail to retrieve the CEC firmware version from one of the cards.

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

4718428

Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).

Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1

BlueField-3 Firmware Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

4789910 / 4876645 / 4789909

Description: Fixed an issue where an FLR on the emulation device could cause corrupted data to be sent to the destination via the emulation device’s backend QP.

Keywords: NVMe and Virtio emulation

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4863794 / 4638676

Description: Fixed an issue where, after installing the fw-bundle, the DOCA installer failed to query the BMC/CEC versions, preventing doca-installer --show-running-fw from displaying the BMC/CEC version information.

Keywords: fw-bundle installation, BMC/CEC

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4773334 / 4711949

Description: Fixed an issue where, in older versions and under specific configurations, the MEMIC BAR size could be unaligned to 64 bytes. The software now treats the address as aligned down to a 64-byte boundary.

Keywords: MEMIC BAR size

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4796353 / 4785853

Description: Fixed an issue where the virtio software controller could encounter an infinite FLR loop if the host shut down during the software live-upgrade procedure in configurations with separate power supplies (i.e., the DPU remains powered when the host is powered off).

Keywords: Virtio, Software Live Upgrade, FLR

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4806969 / 4804664

Description: Fixed an issue in the User Debugger “query caps” where it returned only the number of capabilities, not the capability bitmap.

Keywords: User Debugger “query caps”

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4895283 / 4370695

Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.

Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4796352 / 4794198

Description: Fixed an issue where, in host-aware mode, the firmware did not block the hotplug FSM transition from HOTPLUG to HOTUNPLUG_PREPARE, which could cause a hotplug device to enter an unexpected state.

Keywords: Hotunplug, Virtio

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4821502 / 4804415

Description: Fixed an issue where a host warm reboot with emulated NVMe devices exposed could cause firmware assertion 0x8494, preventing SNAP from operating on the existing emulated NVMe devices.

Keywords: NVMe

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4824535 / 4809134

Description: Fixed an issue where the steering tables were not updated after enabling partial Spectrum-X capabilities (BTH.AR) via LLPD.

Keywords: Steering tables, LLDP

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4849832 / 4890248

Description: Fixed an issue where internal hardware error 0x07 occurred randomly during device unbind.

Keywords: HW error 0x07

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

BlueField-2 Firmware Bug Fixes

Internal Ref.

Issue

4849832 / 4890248

Description: Fixed an issue where internal hardware error 0x07 occurred randomly during device unbind.

Keywords: HW error 0x07

Detected in version: 24.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 24.47.2682
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