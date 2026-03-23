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Bug Fixes in This Version
|Ref #
|Issue Details
|4844003
|Description: The flow mark value is mistakenly discarded when DOCA Flow is operating in default mode. This issue prevents the correct application of mark actions on network flows.
|Keyword: DOCA Flow; default mode; mark
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4858336
|Description: A memory leak and potential memory corruption occur within the DOCA Flow library during the lifecycle of Ordered List pipes.
|Keyword: IPsec Security Gateway; DOCA Flow
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4848219
|Description: MSI-X interrupts raised from the DPA using the
flexio_dev_msix_send() function fail to reach the host system.
|Keyword: NVMe Emulation; DPA; MSI-X interrupts
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4890064
|Description: A memory leak occurs in the
ovs-doca environment when repeatedly attaching and detaching e-switch (ESW) ports. The leak is specifically associated with the
doca-flow hash pipe implementation.
|Keyword:
ovs-doca; memory leak; hash pipe
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4810489
|Description: When the host system is powered off or rebooting, DOCA applications (including
DOCA_FLOW) fail to discover network representor devices (e.g., PFs and SFs).
|Keyword: DOCA Flow; representor devices; bare metal
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4804647
|Description:
DOCA_FLOW does not support matching the ICMPv6 Identifier field within ICMPv6 Echo Request and Echo Reply packets.
|Keyword: DOCA Flow;
RTE_FLOW; ICMPv6 identifier
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4804646
|Description:
DOCA_FLOW does not support masked matching of the VXLAN RSVD1 (Reserved 1) field.
|Keyword: DOCA Flow;
RTE_FLOW; VXLAN RSVD1
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4894026
|Description: When running the DOCA Management Service with its default configuration, the system may unexpectedly lose its connection to the BlueField DPU.
|Keyword: DMS; connection loss
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4894457
|Description: When executing a get command on a configuration subtree, the entire command will fail if any single element within that subtree is unsupported on the Arm architecture.
|Keyword: Subtree query
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
|4774876
|Description: The
dpa-resource-mgmttool fails to run on systems defaulting to Python 3.12, displaying the error
ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'pkg_resources'.
|Keyword: FlexIO; Single Point of Resource Distribution; missing module
|Detected in version: 3.2.1
Ref #
Issue
4878440 / 4834414
Description: Fixed an issue on RHEL systems where installing chkconfig after mlnx-ofa_kernel (pulled in by packages such as doca-ofed and doca-host) could fail during installation. In this sequence, chkconfig may be installed indirectly as a dependency of a package that places init scripts under /etc/init.d, but the install would error out because /etc/init.d already existed as a directory (whereas chkconfig expects to manage it as a symlink). This fix prevents the /etc/init.d directory/symlink conflict that caused the RPM unpacking failure.
Keyword: Installation
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4845289 / 4848666 / 4851349 / 4857860 / NVBug 5825913
Description: Fixed an issue where DOCA-Host 3.2 failed to compile on Linux kernel 6.12.60.
Keyword: DOCA-Host compilation
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4830937 / 4775049 / 4865514
Description: Fixed an issue where the driver could incorrectly initialize polling-only CQs (e.g., ASO CQs), allowing them to receive EQ interrupts in rare cases. The CQ initialization flow was updated to prevent interrupts for polling-only CQs.
Keyword: mlnx-ofa_kernel DKMS package upgrade
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4878487 / 4808487
Description: Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, upgrading the mlnx-ofa_kernel DKMS package could cause a submodule package (e.g., iser or srp) to use a leftover build directory from /var/lib/dkms.
Keyword: mlnx-ofa_kernel DKMS package upgrade
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4869510 / 4802194
Description: Fixed an overflow issue where the max-rate value was stored in a unsigned 8-bit integer type, causing values above 255 to wrap (e.g., 257 became 1).
Keyword: max-rate value
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4868130 / 4426799
Description: Fixed an issue where devlink operations were not synchronized with fw_reset, which could lead to various failures. Added a mechanism to coordinate fw_reset with devlink operations.
Keyword: devlink, fw_reset
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4858692 / 4858587
Description: Fixed soft lockup warnings that could occur while releasing large UMEMs by periodically yielding the CPU during the release flow.
Keyword: soft lockup warnings
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4789990 / 4778339 / 4776537
Description: Added support for MAC forwarding on the uplink representor for multi-host and DPU environments. This allows the uplink representor to explicitly request MAC address forwarding in MPF configurations, where multiple PFs share a single physical port. The implementation includes proper MAC address lifecycle management using the MPFS table, hardware flow rules, and software hash tables, with automatic cleanup when the driver is unloaded or when the eswitch mode is changed.
Keyword: MAC forwarding, uplink representor, MPFS, DPU
Reported in version: 3.2.1
Ref #
Issue Details
4658222
Description: During the DPU boot-up sequence, an intermittent call trace containing the warning
Keyword: Call trace; kernel boot up
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4874074
Description: Installing the Ubuntu 24.04 64K page size BFB image onto the eMMC on a BlueField-3 DPU results in a boot failure even though the
Keyword: DPU mode; boot failure
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4829572
Description: The Windows
Keyword: SOL; UEFI Shell; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4817141
Description: The RShim USB device may intermittently disappear from the DPU BMC, causing operations that rely on it to fail with a
Keyword: RShim USB; out-of-band update
Detected in version: 4.13.1
782014
Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB.
Keyword: eMMC; installation
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4829620
Description: The ATF version string reported by the BMC's Redfish API may occasionally drop its
Keyword: Redfish API; ATF version string
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4881691
Description: Transferring a corrupted, incorrect, or unauthenticated BFB image triggers a built-in security mechanism that halts the installation and locks the recovery path. As a result, the update process hangs indefinitely without timing out.
Keyword: Hardware mismatch;
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4885024
Description: Converting a configuration file from binary to text and back to binary using
Keyword: Boot options; bfcfg
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4884936
Description: When using
Keyword: Installation failure
Detected in version: 4.13.1
Ref #
Issue Details
4900353
Description: Initiating an Arm
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4875901
Description: On BlueField-3 DPUs with the
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4860547
Description:
On systems equipped with multiple BlueField-3 DPUs, the
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
4718428
Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).
Reported in version: 25.10-LTSU1
Internal Ref.
Issue
4789910 / 4876645 / 4789909
Description: Fixed an issue where an FLR on the emulation device could cause corrupted data to be sent to the destination via the emulation device’s backend QP.
Keywords: NVMe and Virtio emulation
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4863794 / 4638676
Description: Fixed an issue where, after installing the fw-bundle, the DOCA installer failed to query the BMC/CEC versions, preventing doca-installer --show-running-fw from displaying the BMC/CEC version information.
Keywords: fw-bundle installation, BMC/CEC
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4773334 / 4711949
Description: Fixed an issue where, in older versions and under specific configurations, the MEMIC BAR size could be unaligned to 64 bytes. The software now treats the address as aligned down to a 64-byte boundary.
Keywords: MEMIC BAR size
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4796353 / 4785853
Description: Fixed an issue where the virtio software controller could encounter an infinite FLR loop if the host shut down during the software live-upgrade procedure in configurations with separate power supplies (i.e., the DPU remains powered when the host is powered off).
Keywords: Virtio, Software Live Upgrade, FLR
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4806969 / 4804664
Description: Fixed an issue in the User Debugger “query caps” where it returned only the number of capabilities, not the capability bitmap.
Keywords: User Debugger “query caps”
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4895283 / 4370695
Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.
Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4796352 / 4794198
Description: Fixed an issue where, in host-aware mode, the firmware did not block the hotplug FSM transition from HOTPLUG to HOTUNPLUG_PREPARE, which could cause a hotplug device to enter an unexpected state.
Keywords: Hotunplug, Virtio
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4821502 / 4804415
Description: Fixed an issue where a host warm reboot with emulated NVMe devices exposed could cause firmware assertion 0x8494, preventing SNAP from operating on the existing emulated NVMe devices.
Keywords: NVMe
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4824535 / 4809134
Description: Fixed an issue where the steering tables were not updated after enabling partial Spectrum-X capabilities (BTH.AR) via LLPD.
Keywords: Steering tables, LLDP
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
4849832 / 4890248
Description: Fixed an issue where internal hardware error 0x07 occurred randomly during device unbind.
Keywords: HW error 0x07
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682
Internal Ref.
Issue
4849832 / 4890248
Description: Fixed an issue where internal hardware error 0x07 occurred randomly during device unbind.
Keywords: HW error 0x07
Detected in version: 24.47.1088
Fixed in Release: 24.47.2682