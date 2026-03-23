Bug Fixes in This Version

4789910 / 4876645 / 4789909 Description: Fixed an issue where an FLR on the emulation device could cause corrupted data to be sent to the destination via the emulation device’s backend QP.

Keywords: NVMe and Virtio emulation

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4863794 / 4638676 Description: Fixed an issue where, after installing the fw-bundle, the DOCA installer failed to query the BMC/CEC versions, preventing doca-installer --show-running-fw from displaying the BMC/CEC version information.

Keywords: fw-bundle installation, BMC/CEC

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4773334 / 4711949 Description: Fixed an issue where, in older versions and under specific configurations, the MEMIC BAR size could be unaligned to 64 bytes. The software now treats the address as aligned down to a 64-byte boundary.

Keywords: MEMIC BAR size

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4796353 / 4785853 Description: Fixed an issue where the virtio software controller could encounter an infinite FLR loop if the host shut down during the software live-upgrade procedure in configurations with separate power supplies (i.e., the DPU remains powered when the host is powered off).

Keywords: Virtio, Software Live Upgrade, FLR

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4806969 / 4804664 Description: Fixed an issue in the User Debugger “query caps” where it returned only the number of capabilities, not the capability bitmap.

Keywords: User Debugger “query caps”

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4895283 / 4370695 Description: Fixed a corner case during warm reboot that could cause some TX lane elastic buffers to lose synchronization during link training.

Keywords: TX lane elastic buffers

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4796352 / 4794198 Description: Fixed an issue where, in host-aware mode, the firmware did not block the hotplug FSM transition from HOTPLUG to HOTUNPLUG_PREPARE, which could cause a hotplug device to enter an unexpected state.

Keywords: Hotunplug, Virtio

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4821502 / 4804415 Description: Fixed an issue where a host warm reboot with emulated NVMe devices exposed could cause firmware assertion 0x8494, preventing SNAP from operating on the existing emulated NVMe devices.

Keywords: NVMe

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4824535 / 4809134 Description: Fixed an issue where the steering tables were not updated after enabling partial Spectrum-X capabilities (BTH.AR) via LLPD.

Keywords: Steering tables, LLDP

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

Fixed in Release: 32.47.2682

4849832 / 4890248 Description: Fixed an issue where internal hardware error 0x07 occurred randomly during device unbind.

Keywords: HW error 0x07

Detected in version: 32.47.1088