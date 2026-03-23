DOCA Documentation v3.2.2 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Changes and New Features

DOCA Framework New Features and Updates

  • Enabled hostless operation for DOCA PCC reference applications, allowing the DPA to independently manage congestion control logic in isolated or high-performance AI environments.

  • Introduced a "printk"-style logging mechanism for hostless DPA that captures FATAL error messages in the debug buffer, which can be viewed directly via the existing hostless trace tool.

  • Enabled host-side log tracing for hostless DOCA PCC to improve debuggability, providing a dedicated tool to access and monitor DPA application logs directly from the host.

  • Bug fixes

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers New Features and Updates

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms must use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

  • Bug fixes

BlueField-3 Firmware Changes and New Features

  • Bug fixes

BlueField-2 Firmware Changes and New Features

  • Bug fixes

API Changes

The following table details the API changes that were introduced in this version of DOCA:

Library

Change Description

N/A

N/A

Info

To view API changes for previous DOCA versions, refer to the release notes of those archived versions.
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