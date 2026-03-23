Changes and New Features

Enabled hostless operation for DOCA PCC reference applications, allowing the DPA to independently manage congestion control logic in isolated or high-performance AI environments.

Introduced a "printk"-style logging mechanism for hostless DPA that captures FATAL error messages in the debug buffer, which can be viewed directly via the existing hostless trace tool.

Enabled host-side log tracing for hostless DOCA PCC to improve debuggability, providing a dedicated tool to access and monitor DPA application logs directly from the host.