DOCA Firefly Service Guide

DOCA Firefly Service uses the following third-party providers to provide time syncing services:

Linuxptp - Version v4.2 PTP – PTP service, provided by the PTP4L program PHC2SYS – OS time calibration, provided by the PHC2SYS program

Testptp PPS - PPS settings service



In addition, DOCA Firefly Service also makes use of the following NVIDIA modules:

SyncE SYNCE – Synchronous Ethernet Deamon ( synced )

Firefly MONITOR - Firefly PTP Monitor

Firefly SERVO - Firefly PTP Servo



Each of the providers can be enabled, disabled, or set to use the setting defined by the configuration profile:

YAML setting – <provider name>_STATE

Supported values – enable , disable , defined_by_profile

Note For the default profile settings per provider, refer to the table under section "Profiles".

An example YAML setting for specifically disabling the phc2sys provider is the following:

Copy Copied! - name: PHC2SYS_STATE value: "disable"

Note The defined_by_profile setting is only available for well-defined profiles. As such, it cannot be used when the custom profile is selected. For more information about the profile settings, refer to the table under section "Profiles".





DOCA Firefly Service includes profiles which represent common use cases for the Firefly service that provide a different default configuration per profile:

Default Media Telco (L2) Custom Purpose Any user that requires PTP Media productions Telco networks Custom configuration for a dedicated user scenario PTP Enabled Enabled Enabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. PTP profile PTP default profile SMPTE 2059-2 G.8275.1 Set by the user PTP Client/Server Both Client-only Both Set by the user PHC2SYS Enabled Enabled Enabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. PPS (in/out) Enabled Enabled Enabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. PTP Monitor Disabled Disabled Disabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. SyncE Disabled Disabled Enabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. Servo Disabled Disabled Disabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user.

While running, the full output of the DOCA Firefly Service container can be viewed using the following command:

Copy Copied! sudo crictl logs <CONTAINER-ID>

Where CONTANIER-ID can be retrieved using the following command:

Copy Copied! sudo crictl ps

For example, in the following output, the container ID is 8f368b98d025b .

Copy Copied! $ sudo crictl ps CONTAINER IMAGE CREATED STATE NAME ATTEMPT POD ID POD 8f368b98d025b 289809f312b4c 2 seconds ago Running doca-firefly 0 5af59511b4be4 doca-firefly-some-computer-name

The output of the container depends on the services supported by the hardware and enabled by configuration and the selected profile. However, note that any of the configurations runs PTP, so when DOCA FireFly is running successfully expect to see the line " Running ptp4l ".

The following is an example of the expected container output when running the default profile on a DPU that supports PPS:

Copy Copied! 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting DOCA Firefly - Version 1.4.0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Selected features: 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PTP - Enabled - ptp4l will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] MONITOR - Enabled - PTP Monitor will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PHC2SYS - Enabled - phc2sys will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [-] SyncE - Disabled 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [-] SERVO - Disabled 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS - Enabled - testptp will be used (if supported by hardware) 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Going to analyze the configuration files 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Requested the following PTP interface: p0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting PPS configuration 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS is supported by hardware 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - set pin function okay 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS in - Activated 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - set pin function okay 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS out - Activated 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - name mlx5_pps0 index 0 func 1 chan 0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - name mlx5_pps1 index 1 func 2 chan 0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - periodic output request okay 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running ptp4l 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running Firefly PTP Monitor 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running phc2sys

The following is an example of the expected container output when running the default profile on a DPU that does not support PPS:

Copy Copied! 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting DOCA Firefly - Version 1.3.0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Selected features: 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PTP - Enabled - ptp4l will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] MONITOR - Enabled - PTP Monitor will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PHC2SYS - Enabled - phc2sys will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [-] SyncE - Disabled 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [-] SERVO - Disabled 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS - Enabled - testptp will be used (if supported by hardware) 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Going to analyze the configuration files 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Requested the following PTP interface: p0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting PPS configuration 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - WARNING - [-] PPS capability is missing, seems that the card doesn't support PPS 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - capabilities: 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 50000000 maximum frequency adjustment (ppb) 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 programmable alarms 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 external time stamp channels 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 programmable periodic signals 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 pulse per second 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 programmable pins 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 cross timestamping 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running ptp4l 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running Firefly PTP Monitor 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running phc2sys





On top of the container's log, Firefly defines an additional, non-volatile log that can be found in /var/log/doca/firefly/firefly.log .

This file contains the same output described in section "Container Output" and is useful for debugging deployment errors should the container stop its execution.

Note To avoid disk space issues, the /var/log/doca/firefly/firefly.log file only contains the log from Firefly's initialization, and not the logs of the rest of the modules (ptp4l, phc2sys, etc.) or that of the PTP monitor. The latter is still included in the container log and can be inspected using the command sudo crictl logs <CONTAINER-ID> .





The ptp4l output can be found in the file /var/log/doca/firefly/ptp4l.log .

Example output:

Copy Copied! ptp4l[192710.691]: rms 1 max 1 freq -114506 +/- 0 delay -15 +/- 0 ptp4l[192712.692]: rms 6 max 9 freq -114501 +/- 3 delay -15 +/- 0 ptp4l[192714.692]: rms 7 max 9 freq -114511 +/- 3 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192716.692]: rms 5 max 7 freq -114502 +/- 1 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192718.693]: rms 4 max 6 freq -114509 +/- 2 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192720.693]: rms 3 max 3 freq -114506 +/- 2 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192722.694]: rms 4 max 6 freq -114510 +/- 3 delay -12 +/- 0 ptp4l[192724.694]: rms 5 max 7 freq -114510 +/- 5 delay -12 +/- 1 ptp4l[192726.695]: rms 4 max 5 freq -114508 +/- 3 delay -11 +/- 0 ptp4l[192728.695]: rms 6 max 9 freq -114504 +/- 4 delay -11 +/- 0





The phc2sys output can be found in the file /var/log/doca/firefly/phc2sys.log .

Example output:

Copy Copied! phc2sys[1873325.928]: reconfiguring after port state change phc2sys[1873325.928]: selecting CLOCK_REALTIME for synchronization phc2sys[1873325.928]: selecting enp3s0f0s4 as the master clock phc2sys[1873325.928]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 1378 s2 freq -165051 delay 255 phc2sys[1873326.928]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 1378 s2 freq -163673 delay 240 phc2sys[1873327.928]: port 62b785.fffe.0c9369-1 changed state phc2sys[1873327.929]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 14 s2 freq -164624 delay 255 phc2sys[1873328.936]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 89 s2 freq -164545 delay 240





The SyncE output can be found in the file /var/log/doca/firefly/synced.log .

Example output:

Copy Copied! INFO [05/09/2023 05:11:01.493414]: SyncE Group #0: is in TRACKING holdover acquired mode on p0, frequency_diff: 0 (ppb) INFO [05/09/2023 05:11:02.502963]: SyncE Group #0: is in TRACKING holdover acquired mode on p0, frequency_diff: -113 (ppb) INFO [05/09/2023 05:11:03.512491]: SyncE Group #0: is in TRACKING holdover acquired mode on p0, frequency_diff: 37 (ppb)

Note The verbosity of the output from the SYNCE module is limited by default. To set the output to be more verbose, set the verbose option to 1 (True). Before: Copy Copied! # Example # 4 - Overwrite the value of verbose in the [global] section of the SyncE configuration file. #- name: CONF_SYNCE_global_verbose # value: "1" After: Copy Copied! # Example # 4 - Overwrite the value of verbose in the [global] section of the SyncE configuration file. - name: CONF_SYNCE_global_verbose value: "1"





The Firefly servo output can be found in the file /var/log/doca/firefly/servo.log .

Example output:

Copy Copied! 2024-03-18 09:04:22 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +8 +/- 2 freq -5.66 +/- 0.41 delay -48 +/- 2 2024-03-18 09:04:24 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +4 +/- 2 freq -6.35 +/- 0.36 delay -47 +/- 2 2024-03-18 09:04:26 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +2 +/- 2 freq -6.75 +/- 0.41 delay -47 +/- 1 2024-03-18 09:04:28 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +0 +/- 2 freq -6.97 +/- 0.35 delay -47 +/- 1 2024-03-18 09:04:30 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +0 +/- 3 freq -7.30 +/- 0.60 delay -47 +/- 1 2024-03-18 09:04:33 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +1 +/- 2 freq -6.93 +/- 0.41 delay -47 +/- 1 2024-03-18 09:04:35 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +1 +/- 2 freq -6.81 +/- 0.48 delay -47 +/- 1 2024-03-18 09:04:37 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset +2 +/- 2 freq -6.76 +/- 0.52 delay -48 +/- 2

When the BlueField is operating in DPU mode, additional OVS configuration is required as mentioned in step 6 of section "Setting Up Network Interfaces for DPU Mode". This configuration achieves the following:

Proper support for incoming/outgoing multicast traffic

Enabling Tx timestamping

Firefly only gets the packet timestamping for outgoing PTP messages (Tx timestamping) when they are offloaded to the hardware. As such, when working with OVS, users must ensure this traffic flow is properly recognized and offloaded. If offloading does not take place, Firefly gets stuck in a fault loop while waiting to receive the Tx timestamp events:

Copy Copied! ptp4l[2912.797]: timed out while polling for tx timestamp ptp4l[2912.797]: increasing tx_timestamp_timeout may correct this issue, but it is likely caused by a driver bug ptp4l[2912.797]: port 1 (enp3s0f0s4): send sync failed ptp4l[2923.528]: timed out while polling for tx timestamp ptp4l[2923.528]: increasing tx_timestamp_timeout may correct this issue, but it is likely caused by a driver bug ptp4l[2923.528]: port 1 (enp3s0f0s4): send sync failed

The solution to this issue:

Activation of hardware offloading in OVS

OpenFlow rules that ensure OVS properly recognizes the traffic and offloads it to the hardware

Modification to the fault_reset_interval configuration value to ensure timely recovery from the fault induced by the first packet being always treated by software (until the rule is offloaded to hardware). As such, Firefly requires that the fault_reset_interval value is 1 or less. Proper warnings are raised if an improper value is detected. The value is updated accordingly in the built-in profiles.

When these configurations are in order, Firefly includes a report for a single fault during boot, but recovers from it and continues as usual:

Copy Copied! ptp4l[3715.687]: timed out while polling for tx timestamp ptp4l[3715.687]: increasing tx_timestamp_timeout may correct this issue, but it is likely caused by a driver bug ptp4l[3715.687]: port 1 (enp3s0f0s4): send delay request failed

As explained earlier, there are several layers required to ensure Tx timestamping works as necessary by Firefly. The following is a list of commands to debug the state of each layer:

Inspect the OpenFlow rules: Copy Copied! $ sudo ovs-ofctl dump-flows uplink cookie=0x0, duration=4075.576s, table=0, n_packets=2437, n_bytes=209582, udp,in_port=en3f0pf0sf4,tp_src=319 actions=output:p0 cookie=0x0, duration=4075.549s, table=0, n_packets=1216, n_bytes=109420, udp,in_port=p0,tp_src=319 actions=output:en3f0pf0sf4 cookie=0x0, duration=4075.521s, table=0, n_packets=13, n_bytes=1242, udp,in_port=en3f0pf0sf4,tp_src=320 actions=output:p0 cookie=0x0, duration=4074.604s, table=0, n_packets=3034, n_bytes=297376, udp,in_port=p0,tp_src=320 actions=output:en3f0pf0sf4 cookie=0x0, duration=4075.856s, table=0, n_packets=184, n_bytes=12901, priority=0 actions=NORMAL Inspect hardware TC rules while DOCA Firefly is deployed (the rules age out after 10 seconds without traffic): Copy Copied! $ sudo tc -s -d filter show dev en3f0pf0sf4 egress filter ingress protocol ip pref 4 flower chain 0 filter ingress protocol ip pref 4 flower chain 0 handle 0x1 eth_type ipv4 ip_proto udp src_port 320 ip_flags nofrag in_hw in_hw_count 1 action order 1: mirred (Egress Redirect to device p0) stolen index 3 ref 1 bind 1 installed 7 sec used 7 sec Action statistics: Sent 0 bytes 0 pkt (dropped 0, overlimits 0 requeues 0) backlog 0b 0p requeues 0 cookie bec8bd6ede4e86341e9045a6edb58ca2 no_percpu filter ingress protocol ip pref 4 flower chain 0 handle 0x2 eth_type ipv4 ip_proto udp src_port 319 ip_flags nofrag in_hw in_hw_count 1 action order 1: mirred (Egress Redirect to device p0) stolen index 4 ref 1 bind 1 installed 6 sec used 6 sec Action statistics: Sent 0 bytes 0 pkt (dropped 0, overlimits 0 requeues 0) backlog 0b 0p requeues 0 cookie c568d97efd400de98608fbbf86ccdf3c no_percpu Note If no TC rules are present when Firefly is running, this usually indicates that hardware offloading is disabled at the OVS level, in which case it should be activated as explained under "Ensuring OVS Hardware Offload".

Firefly uses the ptp4l utility to handle the Precision Time Protocol (IEEE 1588).

Through the YAML file, users can configure the network interfaces used for the protocol:

Copy Copied! # Network interfaces to be used (For multiple interfaces use a space ( " " ) separated list) - name: PTP_INTERFACE # Set according to used interfaces on the local setup value: "p0"

Before the deployment of the container, users should configure this field to point at the desired network interface(s) configured in the previous steps.

Firefly uses the phc2sys utility to synchronize the OS's clock to the accurate time stamps received by ptp4l .

Through the YAML file, users can configure the command-line arguments used by the phc2sys program:

Copy Copied! - name: PHC2SYS_ARGS value: "-a -r"

Firefly adds the following command-line arguments on top of the user-selected flags:

Use of chosen configuration file (empty configuration file by default, or user-supplied file if specified in the YAML file)

Redirection of output to a log file using the -m command line option

Note phc2sys must use the same domainNumber setting used by ptp4l . If the same domainNumber is not set by the user, Firefly does that automatically.

Note phc2sys is only able to accurately sync the clock of the hosting environment (usually the DPU, but may also be the host if deployed there) if other timing services, such as NTP, are disabled. So, for instance, on Ubuntu 22.04, users must ensure that the NTP timing service is disabled by running: Copy Copied! systemctl stop systemd-timesyncd





Firefly uses the proprietary synced utility to implement the Synchronous Ethernet protocol, aimed at ensuring synchronization of the clock's frequency with the reference clock. Once achieved, both clocks are declared as "syntonized".

Through the YAML file, users can configure the network interfaces used for the protocol:

Copy Copied! # Network interfaces to be used (For multiple interfaces use a space ( " " ) separated list) - name: SYNCE_INTERFACE # Set according to used interfaces on the local setup value: "p0"

Before the deployment of the container, one should configure this field to point at the desired network interface(s) configured in the previous steps.

DOCA includes synced support for the "dpll" backend (default) which adds support for SFs and VFs. The "dpll" backend is the default backend used. If DOCA detects the system does not support it, it will automatically falls back to the "mft" backend.

Note In versions older than kernel 6.8 or BlueField Platform Software 2.8.0, only PFs are supported and only using the "mft" backend.

The backend option can be explicitly set using the YAML file by uncommenting the following lines:

Before Copy Copied! # Example # 5 - Explicitly specify the used backend in the [global] section of the SyncE configuration file. #- name: CONF_SYNCE_global_backend # # Options are "mft" / "dpll" . If nothing is specified in YAML, "dpll" is taken as the default # value: "mft" After Copy Copied! # Example # 5 - Explicitly specify the used backend in the [global] section of the SyncE configuration file. - name: CONF_SYNCE_global_backend # Options are "mft" / "dpll" . If nothing is specified in YAML, "dpll" is taken as the default value: "mft"

The following is an example for the OVS commands required to route the SyncE-related traffic when using a SF on top of the "dpll" backend:

Copy Copied! $ sudo ovs-ofctl add-flow uplink dl_dst=01:80:c2:00:00:02,in_port=en3f0pf0sf4,actions=p0 $ sudo ovs-ofctl add-flow uplink dl_dst=01:80:c2:00:00:02,in_port=p0,actions=en3f0pf0sf4 $ sudo ovs-ofctl add-flow uplink dl_dst=01:80:c2:00:00:02,actions=controller

Info This example uses the same OVS settings used earlier in the guide: uplink – bridge name

en3f0pf0sf4 – SF representor

p0 – PF interface we are working (port 0) If your deployment uses different values make sure to adjust the above commands accordingly.

If the kernel version does not yet support this feature, and SF/VF are used, the following error is printed:

Copy Copied! ... mlx5 DPLL kernel support appears to be missing Falling back to MFT tools backend ...

If this error is shown, only PFs can be used, and synced falls back to using the "mft" backend.

PTP monitor periodically queries for various PTP-related information and prints it to the container's log.

The following is a sample output of this tool:

Copy Copied! gmIdentity: 48 :B0:2D:FF:FE:5C:4D: 24 (48b02d.fffe.5c4d24) portIdentity: 48 :B0:2D:FF:FE:5C: 53 : 44 (48b02d.fffe.5c5344- 1 ) port_state: Active domainNumber: 2 master_offset: avg: 1 max: - 8 rms: 3 gmPresent: true ptp_stable: Recovered UtcOffset: 37 timeTraceable: 0 frequencyTraceable: 0 grandmasterPriority1: 128 gmClockClass: 248 gmClockAccuracy: 0x6 grandmasterPriority2: 128 gmOffsetScaledLogVariance: 0xffff ptp_time (TAI): Thu Sep 7 11 : 22 : 50 2023 ptp_time (UTC adjusted): Thu Sep 7 11 : 22 : 13 2023 system_time (UTC): Thu Sep 7 11 : 22 : 13 2023 ptp_ports: 48 :B0:2D:FF:FE:5C: 53 : 44 (48b02d.fffe.5c5344- 1 ) - Slave error_count: 1 last_err_time (UTC): Thu Sep 7 09 : 55 : 48 2023

Among others, this monitoring provides the following information:

Details about the Grandmaster the DPU is syncing with

Current PTP timestamp

Health information such as connection errors during execution and whether they have been recovered from

PTP monitoring is disabled by default and can be activated by replacing the disable value with the IP address for the monitor server to use:

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_STATE Value: "<IP address for the monitoring server>"

Once activated, the information can be viewed from the container using the following command :

Copy Copied! sudo crictl logs -- tail =<MONITOR_LINE_NUMBER> <CONTAINER-ID>

Note MONITOR_LINE_NUMBER is equal to 20 lines + the number of PTP interfaces supplied via the PTP_INTERFACE field.

It is recommended to use the following watch command to actively monitor the PTP state:

Copy Copied! sudo watch -n 1 crictl logs -- tail =<MONITOR_LINE_NUMBER> <CONTAINER-ID>

When triaging deployment issues, additional logging information can be found in the monitor's developer logs at /var/log/doca/firefly/firefly_monitor_dev.log .

Note The monitoring feature connects to ptp4l's local UDS server to query the necessary information. This is why the configuration manager prevents users from modifying the uds_address and uds_ro_address fields used by ptp4l within the container.

The PTP monitor supports configuration options which are passed through a dedicated configuration file like the rest of DOCA Firefly's modules. The built-in monitor configuration file can be found in the section "PTP Monitor". For ease of use, the file is also provided as part of DOCA's container resource as downloaded from NGC.

"Firefly Modules Configuration Options" contains a complete explanation of each of the configuration options alongside their default values.

To set a custom config file, users should locate their config file in the directory /etc/firefly and set the config file name in DOCA Firefly's YAML file.

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_CONFIG_FILE value: my_custom_monitor.conf

In this example, my_custom_monitor.conf should be placed at /etc/firefly/my_custom_monitor.conf .

Under most deployment scenarios, the PTP time shown by the monitor is presented according to the International Atomic Time ( TAI ) standard, while the system time would most commonly use the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Due to the differences between these time representation models, the monitor provides 2 different time readings (each marked accordingly):

Copy Copied! ... UtcOffset: 37 ... ptp_time (TAI): Thu Sep 7 11:22:50 2023 ptp_time (UTC adjusted): Thu Sep 7 11:22:13 2023 system_time (UTC): Thu Sep 7 11:22:13 2023

This difference (37 seconds in the above example) is intentional and stems from the amount of leap seconds since epoch. This is indicated by the UtcOffset field that is also included in the monitor's report.

In addition to printing the monitoring data to the container's standard output available through the container logs, the monitoring data is also exposed through a gRPC server that clients can subscribe to. This allows a monitoring client on the host to subscribe to monitor events from the service running on top of the DPU, thus providing better visibility.

The following diagram presents the recommended deployment architecture for connecting the monitoring client (on the host) to the monitor server (on the DPU).

Based on the above, when activating the monitor feature, the user must provide the IP address to be used by the monitor server:

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_STATE value: "<IP address for the monitoring server>"

Users can choose to only view the monitoring events through the container logs without connecting to the monitoring server. In this case, it is recommended to configure the local host IP address (127.0.0.1) in the YAML file to avoid exposing it to an unwanted network.

The required files for the monitor client are available under the service's dedicated NGC resource "scripts" directory.

To run Monitor Client you need to provide:

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_STATE value: "<IP address for the monitoring server>" - name: MONITOR_CLIENT_TYPE value: "vanilla" / "phc2sys"

vanilla is used for only monitoring the Server, while phc2sys is used for also running phc2sys on the host to synchronize the host's system clock with the Server's clock.

Note The monitor client vanilla type can run on both DPU and host, while the phc2sys type can only run on the host.

If you are using phc2sys you need to provide also the interface the server is running on.

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_CLIENT_PHC2SYS_INTERFACE value: "<interface_name>"

The monitor phc2sys client output will also include the following additional lines:

Copy Copied! Host information: Current system time: Tue Apr 8 10 : 28 : 10 2025 Current phc time (Timezone): Tue Apr 8 10 : 28 : 10 2025 Current phc time (UTC): 2025 - 4 - 8 10 : 28 : 10.409982752 UTC

Example command line for executing the monitor client inside a container on host:

Copy Copied! sudo docker run --privileged --net=host - v /var/log/doca/firefly:/var/log/firefly - v /etc/firefly:/etc/firefly -e PTP_INTERFACE= 'eth2' -e MONITOR_STATE= '192.168.0.1' -e MONITOR_CLIENT_TYPE= 'vanilla' -it nvcr.io/nvidia/doca/doca_firefly:1.5.0-doca2.9.0-host /entrypoint.sh

Example command line for executing the python-based monitor client from a Linux host:

Copy Copied! $ sudo pip3 install click protobuf grpcio $ ./doca_firefly_monitor_client.py <ip-address- for -the-monitoring-server>

Note Reference source files and the .proto file used for Firefly's monitor are placed under the src/ within the NGC resource.





On top of allowing clients to subscribe to the feed of monitoring events, the PTP Monitor server also supports an active export of the events to DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS). In such a scenario, users should deploy DTS to the machine on which DOCA Firefly is deployed (host/DPU) and then activate "telemetry export" using the following steps:

Enable the needed file mounts through the YAML file: Before Copy Copied! ... # Uncomment when using the telemetry features with DTS - Part # 1 #- name: ipc-sockets-volume # hostPath: # path: /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets # type: DirectoryOrCreate #- name: shared-memory # hostPath: # path: /dev/shm/telemetry # type: DirectoryOrCreate containers: - name: doca-firefly ... # Uncomment when debugging the finalized configuration files used - Part # 2 #- name: debug-firefly-volume # mountPath: /tmp # Uncomment when using the telemetry features with DTS - Part # 2 #- name: ipc-sockets-volume # mountPath: /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets #- name: shared-memory # mountPath: /dev/shm ... After Copy Copied! ... # Uncomment when using the telemetry features with DTS - Part # 1 - name: ipc-sockets-volume hostPath: path: /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets type: DirectoryOrCreate - name: shared-memory hostPath: path: /dev/shm/telemetry type: DirectoryOrCreate containers: - name: doca-firefly ... # Uncomment when debugging the finalized configuration files used - Part # 2 #- name: debug-firefly-volume # mountPath: /tmp # Uncomment when using the telemetry features with DTS - Part # 2 - name: ipc-sockets-volume mountPath: /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets - name: shared-memory mountPath: /dev/shm ... Pass a configuration value of 1 to telemetry_export through the configuration. This could easily be done directly through the YAML file: Before Copy Copied! ... # Example # 7 - Activate the monitor telemetry export feature (export through DTS). #- name: CONF_MONITOR_global_telemetry_export # value: "1" ... After Copy Copied! ... # Example # 7 - Activate the monitor telemetry export feature (export through DTS). - name: CONF_MONITOR_global_telemetry_export value: "1" ... Once active, a log message should indicate the availability of the export feature (which uses the DOCA Telemetry Exporter library): Copy Copied! ... 2024 - 09 - 05 06 : 22 : 08 - Firefly - MONITOR - INFO - Monitor records will also be exported via DOCA Telemetry Exporter ... The following is a sample output of the telemetry export: Copy Copied! "ptp_time_str" : "Tue Apr 22 17:26:16 2025" , "adjusted_ptp_time_str" : "Tue Apr 22 17:25:39 2025" , "sys_time_str" : "Tue Apr 22 17:25:39 2025" , "last_error_time_str" : "Tue Apr 22 12:40:47 2025" , "gm_identity" : "18:08:31:FF:FE:5A:F1:EE (180831.fffe.5af1ee)" , "port_identity" : "90:D7:6B:FF:FE:96:92:F8 (90d76b.fffe.9692f8-1)" , "ptp_ports" : "90:D7:6B:FF:FE:96:92:F8 (90d76b.fffe.9692f8-1) - Slave" , "ptp_stability" : 2 , "ptp_time_raw" : 1745342776089236500 , "adjusted_ptp_time_raw" : 1745342739089236500 , "sys_time_raw" : 1745342739 , "error_count" : 1 , "last_error_time_raw" : 1745325647 , "master_offset_max" : 1 , "master_offset_avg" : 1 , "master_offset_rms" : 0 , "utc_offset" : 37 , "gm_priority1" : 127 , "gm_clock_class" : 248 , "gm_clock_accuracy" : 254 , "gm_priority2" : 127 , "gm_scaled_offset" : 65535 , "domain_number" : 0 , "port_state" : 2 , "source_id" : "c-237-153-80-p88-00-0-bf2.mtl.labs.mlnx" , "timestamp" : 1745342739263351 , "data_type" : "Firefly_monitor"

ptp_ports - a list of all existing PTP ports and there state according to PTP protocol states. ptp_stability - represent the stability state of the PTP. It has 3 options: 1) 0 - PTP is in a stable state 2) 1 - PTP is currently out of sync 3) 2 - PTP managed to recover from a sync error error_count - represent the the number of errors we encountered thus far. port_state - represent the effective PTP port state of the most active port. It has 3 options: 1) 0 - PTP port is in an inactive state 2) 1 - PTP port is active, but uncalibrated 3) 2 - PTP port is active and calibrated



Note When locally debugging the telemetry information through DTS, it is important to remember to activate the data writer (storage output), as mentioned in the DOCA Telemetry Service Guide.

Info For more information about visualizing the information once exported through DTS, please refer to the example about using Grafana alongside DTS.

Firefly's Servo module can be seen as an extension to the built-in set of servos offered by linuxptp . When active, linuxptp is automatically set to "free running" and the control over the physical hardware clock (PHC) is handed over to Firefly's own servo.

The following is a sample output of this tool when using the l2-telco profile (16 messages per seconds):

Copy Copied! 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 45 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Detected new master clock: 48b02d.fffe.5c4d24- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 45 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Transition from servo state IDLE to FREE_RUNNING 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 47 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Estimated a logSyncInterval of: - 4 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 47 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Measured offset 18691 delay - 47 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 48 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Transition from servo state FREE_RUNNING to LOCKED 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 50 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset + 164 +/- 164 freq - 1.50 +/- 0.00 delay - 48 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 52 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Transition from servo state LOCKED to LOCKED_STABLE 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 52 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset + 0 +/- 1 freq - 1.41 +/- 0.47 delay - 48 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 54 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 8 +/- 4 freq - 4.21 +/- 1.40 delay - 47 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 57 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 12 +/- 2 freq - 5.46 +/- 0.73 delay - 47 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 59 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 13 +/- 2 freq - 6.13 +/- 0.65 delay - 47 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 01 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 13 +/- 3 freq - 6.19 +/- 1.23 delay - 47 +/- 2 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 03 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 19 +/- 2 freq - 8.04 +/- 0.96 delay - 47 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 06 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 14 +/- 3 freq - 6.46 +/- 1.11 delay - 47 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 08 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 16 +/- 2 freq - 7.32 +/- 0.78 delay - 48 +/- 2 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 10 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 15 +/- 2 freq - 7.11 +/- 0.87 delay - 47 +/- 2 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 12 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 14 +/- 1 freq - 6.74 +/- 0.57 delay - 47 +/- 2 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 15 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 12 +/- 3 freq - 6.20 +/- 1.01 delay - 48 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 17 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 13 +/- 2 freq - 6.40 +/- 0.89 delay - 47 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 19 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 11 +/- 2 freq - 5.98 +/- 0.86 delay - 48 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 21 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 10 +/- 2 freq - 5.75 +/- 0.87 delay - 46 +/- 1 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 47 : 24 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - offset - 8 +/- 1 freq - 5.15 +/- 0.42 delay - 47 +/- 1

As can be seen, the servo's behavior is similar to that of linuxptp 's ptp4l and consists of a state machine that tracks the state of the active PTP port ( FREE_RUNNING , LOCKED , LOCKED_STABLE , etc).

Firefly's Servo is disabled by default (in all profiles) and can be activated by replacing the define_by_profile value with enable :

Copy Copied! # Activation status - name: SERVO_STATE # Options are "enable" / "disable" / "defined_by_profile" value: "enable"

Once activated, the information can be viewed from the module's log file /var/log/doca/firefly/servo.log .

Firefly's Servo is currently aimed for telco-related deployments, using the l2-telco profile including the use of SyncE. As such, the default values in the built-in configuration file are optimized for those scenarios.

The servo supports configuration options which are passed through a dedicated configuration file like the rest of DOCA Firefly's modules. The built-in servo configuration file can be found in the section "Firefly Servo". For ease of use, the file is also provided as part of DOCA's container resource as downloaded from NGC.

"Firefly Modules Configuration Options" contains a complete explanation of each of the configuration options alongside their default values.

To set a custom config file, users should locate their config file in the directory /etc/firefly and set the config file name in DOCA Firefly's YAML file.

Copy Copied! - name: SERVO_CONFIG_FILE value: my_custom_servo.conf

In this example, my_custom_servo.conf should be placed at /etc/firefly/my_custom_servo.conf .

The servo has the ability to dynamically detect the packet rate used by the PTP grandmaster clock, so to calibrate itself accordingly incase it differs from the recommended 16 packets per seconds.

Copy Copied! 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 45 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Transition from servo state IDLE to FREE_RUNNING 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 47 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Estimated a logSyncInterval of: - 4 2024 - 03 - 18 07 : 46 : 47 - Firefly - SERVO - INFO - Measured offset 18691 delay - 47

In a case the message rate is constant and known in advance, the dynamic estimation can be disabled, in favour of a provided message rate:

Copy Copied! - name: CONF_SERVO_global_servo_const_log_sync_interval value: "-2"

In the above example, a fixed message rate of 4 packets per seconds will be used (logSyncInterval of "-2").

Note While the servo was tested to produce stable results with various packets rates (2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128), it is only officially recommended for use in deployments using a packet rate of 16 packets per second.

DOCA Firefly natively supports VLAN-tagging-enabled network interfaces.

The name of the VLAN-enabled network interface should be the one passed through the YAML file in the PTP_INTERFACE field.

In addition to passing on the VLAN-enabled interface through the YAML as listed in the previous section, the user is also required to configure the network routing within the DPU to support the VLAN tagging:

The following example configures a VLAN tag of 10 to the enp3s0f0s4 interface: Copy Copied! $ sudo ip link add link enp3s0f0s4 name enp3s0f0s4.10 type vlan id 10 $ sudo ip link set up enp3s0f0s4.10 $ sudo ifconfig enp3s0f0s4.10 192.168.104.1 up In this example, enp3s0f0s4.10 is the interface to be passed to DOCA Firefly. Additional commands to route the traffic within the DPU: Copy Copied! $ sudo ovs-ofctl add-flow uplink in_port=en3f0pf0sf4,dl_vlan=10,actions=output:p0 $ sudo ovs-ofctl add-flow uplink in_port=p0,dl_vlan=10,actions=output:en3f0pf0sf4

DOCA Firefly can support multiple network interfaces through the following YAML file syntax:

Copy Copied! - name: PTP_INTERFACE value: "<space (' ') separated list of interface names>"

For example:

Copy Copied! - name: PTP_INTERFACE value: "p0 p1"

Note The monitoring feature is supported for multiple interfaces only when the clientOnly configuration is enabled.

Note For Firefly versions lower than 1.7.0, automatic mode ( -a ) for phc2sys is not supported when working with multiple interfaces. It is recommended to disable phc2sys in this mode.



