DOCA Ngauge

All the configurations for ngauge are defined in an input YAML file.

Copy a sample configuration file from /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/settings . Info Use the one which best fits your scenario single/dual port, etc. Specify the device to run on using its PCIe address. For example: Copy Copied! device: "0000:03:00.0" Configure the output path and file prefix (both are mandatory): Copy Copied! output: path: /path/to/output/directory prefix: "ngauge_data_" silent: false The output file is saved in the format /path/to/output/directory/<prefix>_<DATE>_<TIME>.h5 .

The exact file name is printed after each run.

If the silent option is set to true , progress indications on the command line are suppressed (default: false ). Configure parameters for the application's runtime behavior: Copy Copied! params: mode: repetitive # [repetitive, single] period_us: 1e2 # Sampling period in microseconds (e.g., "1e2" = 100 μs) Info Numbers in decimal or scientific notation are accepted. In the example, 1e2 means 100 μs. Define the counters to measure. The id (data ID) is the only mandatory field. Additional fields are optional: Copy Copied! counters: - id: 0x1020000100000000 # Data ID (mandatory) desc: RX bytes port 0 # Description (optional) unit: RX port # Unit type (optional) accumulating: false # Whether the counter accumulates values (optional) normalizer: time # Normalizer, if present, must be either 'time' , or a non-zero number, or one of the configured Data IDs with an 'id/' prefix (optional) cutoff_min: 1 # Cutoff minimum: data below this value will not be recorded (optional) cutoff_max: 3e10 # Cutoff maximum: data above this value will not be recorded (optional) Info All supported performance counters may be found under section "Supported Data IDs".

A sample plugin named simple-plot is provided and installed under /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins .

This plugin demonstrates how to open the output HDF5 file generated by ngauge and plot the data. While it focuses on plotting, the data can also be used for various types of analysis. This plugin is a basic demonstration and is not intended for advanced use.

To plot the data from an ngauge output file, use the following command:

Copy Copied! /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins/simple_plot.py <ngauge output .h5 file > <counter ID> [<counter ID> ...]

Info Use the -h flag to view additional options, including plotting on a logarithmic scale and in the frequency domain.

Tip If your output directory is /tmp (the default), you can always reference the most recent results without manually copying the file name by using the expression "$(ls -1 /tmp/ngauge_data_*.h5 | tail -n1)" .

The following is a simple plot example. The lighter area around the samples represents the worst-case measurement error.

Info The GUI includes a zoom-in function that allows you to drill down for higher resolution.

An alternative plugin, simple_text_plot.py , generates text-based plots directly in the terminal. Although its resolution is significantly lower, it supports zooming into specific regions and proves especially useful when graphical output is unavailable or when network connectivity to the server is limited.

The usage syntax is similar to that of the graphical plotting plugin. Use the -h flag to view additional options, such as plotting in the frequency domain, specifying the start, end, or duration of the plotted interval, and more.

Copy Copied! /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins/simple_text_plot.py <ngauge output .h5 file > <counter ID> [<counter ID> ...]

Simple text plot example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! RX bytes port 0 ┌─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ 24864860578.2 ┤ ▗▐██▄▄▙▙▙█▄▙▄▄██▄▟██▄▟█▟▙▄█▟▄▙█▄▙▄▄▟▄▄█▟▄▄▄▟▙▄▄▟▟▙│ │ ▐█▛ │ │ ▐█ │ │ ▝ │ 20720717148.5 ┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 16576573718.8 ┤ ▝ │ │ │ │ │ │ │ 12432430289.1 ┤ ▝ │ │ │ │ ▝ │ │ │ 8288286859.4 ┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ ▝ │ 4144143429.7 ┤ │ │ │ │ │ │ ▗ │ 0.0 ┤▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▄▟ │ └┬────────────────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────┬────────────────────┬┘ 0.0 4.2 8.4 12.6 16.8 Approx. time (s)

Info The sample plugins are provided as examples and are not integral parts of the ngauge tool. Dependencies such as NumPy, H5py, Matplotlib, plotext, and others may need to be installed separately to run these plugins.



