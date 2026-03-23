DOCA Documentation v3.2.2 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v3.2.2 LTS (2025 LTS U2)  DOCA Target Architecture

On This Page

DOCA Target Architecture

This page introduces the NVIDIA DPL Model for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms (DPUs or SuperNICs).

Introduction

The DOCA Target Architecture is a fundamental concept in P4 programming, serving as a specification that defines:

  • Programmable components (e.g., parsers, ingress control flows)

  • Interfaces between hardware and the P4 software layer

This specification serves as a formal contract between the P4 program and the target hardware, ensuring compatibility and efficient utilization of the hardware's data plane capabilities.

For each hardware platform, NVIDIA provides:

  • A P4-based compiler tailored to NVIDIA architecture

  • A DPL hardware-specific architecture definition

This page focuses on the DPL DOCA Target Architecture, providing a detailed guide on:

  • Programming BlueField-3 DPUs for customized packet processing and forwarding

  • Utilizing NVIDIA's DPL compiler to interact with various interfaces and ports on BlueField devices

  • Considerations for Target Architectures for future BlueField generations

Note

While different Target Architectures may share similarities, they are generally vendor-specific and are not designed for cross-vendor portability.

DOCA Pipeline Model

The DOCA pipeline model encompasses a set of control stages that are supported by the hardware. Each top-level object within this model is designed to receive a specific set of parameters:

Parser

The parser processes incoming packets by extracting header information.

  • Operates without access to metadata during parsing

  • Focuses exclusively on the packet's content and structure

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
parser NvDocaParser<HEADERS>(
    packet_in packet,
    out HEADERS headers);


Control Stage

The control stage processes metadata and applies user logic to modify packet behavior.

It manages three distinct types of metadata:

  • Standard Metadata (read-only) – Provides packet-related information obtained from earlier processing stages (e.g., parser, crypto engine)

  • User Metadata (read-write) – Stores application-specific variables that allow for custom processing logic

  • Packet Out Metadata (read-write) – Carries additional information from the SDN controller to the DOCA pipeline when sending packets to the data plane

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
control NvDocaMainControl<HEADERS, USER_META, PKT_OUT_META>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
    inout USER_META user_meta,
    inout PKT_OUT_META pkt_out_meta
);

Info

BlueField hardware supports in-line packet modification and reparsing, eliminating the need for a separate deparser control stage. This simplifies pipeline design and removes the need for packet recirculation.


Main Package (Entry Point)

The main package acts as the entry point of every P4 program for DOCA Target Architecture.

It consists of:

  • A parser (NvDocaParser)

  • A control stage (NvDocaMainControl)

Syntax:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
package NvDocaPipeline<HEADERS, USER_META, PKT_OUT_META>(
    NvDocaParser<HEADERS> parse,
    NvDocaMainControl<HEADERS, USER_META, PKT_OUT_META> main
);

Info

Packet modifications are applied immediately and do not require explicit deparser logic.


DOCA Core Library

The DOCA Core Library provides a foundational set of common types and metadata structures used within the DOCA Target Architecture. These types and constants are defined in doca_core.p4 and are commonly used across various DOCA Target Architecture interfaces, such as extern functions.

Typedefs

The following typedefs define commonly used header fields and standard metadata fields:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
typedef bit<32> nv_logical_port_t;
typedef bit<48> nv_mac_addr_t;
typedef bit<32> nv_ipv4_addr_t;
typedef bit<128> nv_ipv6_addr_t;
typedef bit<32> nv_tunnel_id_t;
typedef bit<12> nv_vlan_id_t;
typedef bit<24> nv_vxlan_id_t;
typedef bit<20> nv_mpls_label_t;
typedef bit<8> nv_debug_cookie_t;


Constants

The following DOCA Target Architecture-specific constants define standard metadata key fields:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
const bit<2> L2_TYPE_UNICAST   = 2w0;
const bit<2> L2_TYPE_MULTICAST = 2w1;
const bit<2> L2_TYPE_BROADCAST = 2w2;
 
const bit<2> L3_TYPE_NONE   = 2w0;
const bit<2> L3_TYPE_IPV4   = 2w1;
const bit<2> L3_TYPE_IPV6   = 2w2;
 
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_NONE   = 2w0;
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_TCP    = 2w1;
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_UDP    = 2w2;
const bit<2> L4_TYPE_IPSEC  = 2w3;
 
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_NONE  = 4w0;
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_TCP   = 4w1;
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_UDP   = 4w2;
const bit<4> L4_TYPE_EXT_ICMP  = 4w3;
 
const bit<2> VLAN_TYPE_NONE  = 2w0;
const bit<2> VLAN_TYPE_SVLAN = 2w1;
const bit<2> VLAN_TYPE_CVLAN = 2w2;
 
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_NONE      = 2w0;
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_L2_TUNNEL = 2w1;
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_L3_TUNNEL = 2w2;
const bit<2> ENCAP_TYPE_ROCE      = 2w3;
 
const bit<2> IPSEC_TYPE_NONE     = 2w0;
const bit<2> IPSEC_TYPE_OVER_IP  = 2w1;
const bit<2> IPSEC_TYPE_OVER_UDP = 2w2;
 
const bit<8> IPSEC_SYNDROME_OK  = 8w0;
const bit<8> PSP_SYNDROME_OK    = 8w0;

These values are used for interpreting type codes within standard metadata.

Defines

The following macros define industry-standard values for various RFC protocol fields (e.g., Ethertype, IP protocol numbers).

  • IP Protocol Numbers

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #define NV_IPV6_HBH_OPTION   0x00  /* IPv6 Hop-by-Hop option */
#define NV_ICMP_PROTOCOL     0x01  /* ICMP */
#define NV_IPV4_PROTOCOL     0x04  /* IPv4-over-IPv4 encapsulation */
#define NV_TCP_PROTOCOL      0x06  /* TCP */
#define NV_UDP_PROTOCOL      0x11  /* UDP */
#define NV_IPV6_PROTOCOL     0x29  /* IPv6-over-IPv6 encapsulation */
#define NV_GRE_PROTOCOL      0x2F  /* Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) */
#define NV_ESP_PROTOCOL      0x32  /* IPsec ESP */
#define NV_AH_PROTOCOL       0x33  /* IPsec AH */
#define NV_ICMP6_PROTOCOL    0x3A  /* ICMPv6 */
#define NV_SCTP_PROTOCOL     0x84  /* SCTP */
#define NV_ROCE_PROTOCOL     0xFE  /* RoCE v1.5 */

  • EtherType Values

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #define NV_TYPE_VLAN_CTAG    0x8100
#define NV_TYPE_VLAN_STAG    0x88A8
#define NV_TYPE_IPV4         0x0800
#define NV_TYPE_IPV6         0x86DD
#define NV_TYPE_ARP          0x0806
#define NV_TYPE_CONTROL      0x0808
#define NV_TYPE_MPLS         0x8847
#define NV_TYPE_MPLS_MC      0x8848
#define NV_TYPE_PTP          0x88F7
#define NV_TYPE_FCOE         0x8906
#define NV_TYPE_ROCE         0x8915  /* v1 */
#define NV_TYPE_MAC          0x6558  /* Transparent Ethernet Bridge for Generic Routing Encapsulation */

  • UDP Port Numbers

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    #define NV_ROCE_PORT         4791   /* v2 bth */
#define NV_VXLAN_PORT        4789
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_PORT    4790
#define NV_GENEVE_PORT       6081
#define NV_MPLS_TUNNEL_PORT  6635
#define NV_IPSEC_NAT_PORT    4500
#define NV_PTP_EVENT_PORT    319
#define NV_PTP_GEN_PORT      320
#define NV_IPV4_OPTION_MRI   31
#define NV_GTP_U_PORT        2152
#define NV_PSP_PORT          1000
#define NV_GUE_PORT          666

  • Tunnel encapsulation protocol numbers

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /* VXLAN GPE protocols */
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_IPV4    0x01
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_IPV6    0x02
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_MAC     0x03
#define NV_VXLAN_GPE_NSH     0x04   /* RFC8300 */
 
/* PSP protocols */
#define NV_PSP_IPV4          0x04
#define NV_PSP_IPV6          0x29
#define NV_PSP_TCP           0x06
#define NV_PSP_UDP           0x11

These values help interpret standard protocol fields within BlueField's packet processing pipeline.

Metadata

The standard metadata (struct nv_standard_metadata_t) for the DOCA Target Architecture are found in doca_metadata.p4. The members of the standard metadata struct are all read only, and are separated into 4 logical categories:

  • Pipeline metadata, information set by hardware units before the programmable part of the BlueField pipeline

  • Outer packet header metadata, information set by the hardware parser for the outer packet

  • Inner packet header metadata, information set by the hardware parser for the inner packet (if present)

  • Union packet fields (packet fields which share the same memory location)

User Metadata

The DPL programmer can create and use their own metadata struct in the DOCA Target Architecture. The type can be bit<> or a struct, limited in size by the number of internal registers on the device. For convenience, the Target Architecture defines nv_empty_metadata_t which the user optionally use in the main package declaration if no metadata is needed.

DOCA Packet Parser

In the DOCA Target Architecture, headers represent the various packet protocol formats that are recognized by the parser. Once these headers are identified, the fields within the packet become candidates for further processing. They can be matched against entries in a match-action table, where they may be altered based on user-defined actions. The DOCA Target Architecture comes equipped with a default hardware-integrated parser that can understand a range of protocols standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). To accommodate custom requirements, architecture allows for the integration of user-defined ("flex") headers. These flex headers are seamlessly incorporated into the pre-existing parser graph, extending its capabilities to recognize and process additional protocol formats as specified by the user. This flexibility enables developers to tailor the data plane processing to specific applications and protocols beyond the standard set, and future-proofs the developer's investment in the hardware.

This section on the DPL Packet Parser focuses on BlueField-3 devices and higher. NVIDIA's BlueField architecture combines native and flexible parsing capabilities, allowing the user to enhance the hardware's packet parsing engine with custom protocol headers. This integration is seamless, utilizing built-in parsing for standardized headers.

Flex Parser Configuration

Flex nodes are user-configurable within the DOCA parser, covering elements including the next protocol field, fixed length headers, and calculations for variable header sizes. Arcs link flex nodes and feature properties such as the is_tunnel flag, transition value, source node, and destination node. Configurations that are not supported will trigger a compile-time error. Packet fields are extracted from the flex node to the hardware's sampler registers, facilitating the use of fields as match keys and enabling header modification actions.

Use Cases

Examples of custom flex headers include TCP options, SRv6, GTP-U, RTP, SCTP, GUE, eCPRI, GENEVE options, and proprietary tunnels. The hybrid architecture ensures smooth integration of user-defined protocols with the fixed parser graph. Below is an illustration of the default fixed parser for BlueField-3:

DPU_Flex_Parser-version-1-modificationdate-1761130371113-api-v2.png

The DPL compiler enables the user to effectively utilize the P4 language to program packet parsers, taking full advantage of its native and flexible parsing capabilities to meet a variety of network processing needs. The remainder of this section describes the features of the BlueField-3 parser.

Native Parse Graph and Headers

BlueField's parser supports a hybrid architecture that incorporates both predefined (fixed) headers and standard transitions between headers as defined by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF). These transitions are determined based on the "next header type" field present within each protocol. For a comprehensive understanding of these transitions and the supported protocols, users are encouraged to refer to IANA Service Names and Port Numbers for a comprehensive list of protocol identifiers supported by the BlueField parser:

These resources provide detailed information on the various service names, port numbers, IEEE standards, and protocol numbers that are recognized and supported by BlueField's parser, facilitating a broad range of packet processing applications. The following table describes the native header and transition support in the DOCA Target Architecture:

Header Type

Next Protocol Field

Field Size (bits)

Fixed IETF Transitions

Flex Transition

MAC w VLAN

Ether Type

16

IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD), MPLS UC (0x8847), MPLS MC (0x8848), VLAN (0x8100), SVLAN (0x88A8)

From, outer, inner

IPv4

Protocol

8

UDP (0x11), TCP (0x6), GRE(0x2F), ICMP(0x1), IPSec AH (0x33), IPSec ESP (0x32), IPv4 encap (0x4)

To, outer, inner

IPv6

Protocol

8

HOPOPT (0x0), UDP (0x11), TCP (0x6),GRE(0x2F), ICMP(0x3A), IPSec AH (0x33), IPSec ESP (0x32), IPv6-Route (0x2B), , IPv6 encap (0x29),

IPv6-Frag(0x2C), IPv6-NoNxt (0x3B), IPv6-DestOpts (0x3c)

To, outer, inner

IP

Protocol

8

UDP, TCP, GRE, ICMP, IPSec AH, IPSec ESP

From, outer, inner (both IPv4 and IPv6)

UDP

Destination port

16

VXLAN (4789 + 3 additional custom ports)

VXLAN-GPE (4790)

GENEVE (6081)

MPLS over UDP (6635)

IPSEC ESP over UDP (4500)

PSP(1000 + 2 additional custom ports)

To, from, outer, inner

TCP

Destination port

16

None

To, from, outer, inner

ICMP

None

N/A

None

Not supported - cannot transition to or from

GRE

Ether Type

16

IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD)

MPLS over GRE (0x8847, 0x8848)

To, from, outer

NVGRE (GRE)

Ether Type

16

Inner MAC (0x6558)

To, from, outer

NVGRE Options

Key present

1

Key present true

Cannot transition to or from

VXLAN

None

N/A

Inner MAC (fixed)

From, outer

VXLAN-GPE

Next Protocol

8

Reserved (0x00), IPv4 (0x01), IPv6 (0x02), Ethernet (0x03), NSH (0x04)

From, outer

GENEVE

Ether Type

16

Inner MAC (0x6558),

IPv4 (0x0800), IPv6 (0x86DD), MPLS (0x8847, 0x8848)

From, outer

MPLS

Lookahead

4

IPv4, IPv6

To, from, outer

IPSEC ESP

Next Header

8

Not supported

From, outer

PSP

Next Header

8

Tunnel: IPv4 (4), IPv6 (41)

Transport: TCP (6), UDP (17)

To, from, outer

Note that L3 control plane headers ARP (0x0806), MAC control (0x8808), LLDP (0x88CC), PTP (0x88F7) are recognized and steered to a special QP by hardware that are parsed but not matchable in the steering pipeline. Users should create a custom header if matching is required.

Using Default Native Parser

The DOCA Target Architecture defines a default native parser. The user need only include doca_parser.p4 and reference nv_fixed_parser in the DPL package declaration to use the built-in hardware parser. The program should then use the native headers structure, nv_headers_t.

Reparsing Capability

A distinctive feature of DPL, setting it apart from other P4 hardware architectures, is its ability to perform reparsing as needed, even midway through the processing pipeline. This flexibility allows for dynamic adjustments to packet processing based on intermediate outcomes during the pipeline's execution. Unlike RMT-based P4 Target Architectures, there are no strict pipeline stages, as the pipeline runs to completion. This means:

  • Tables may be applied multiple times, saving scale by not requiring the duplication of tables and their entries at different points in the pipeline.

  • Packets do not need to be resubmitted to the pipeline after packet modification (e.g., for encapsulation or decapsulation actions). The push and pop header extern functions also control the reparsing behavior, along with a specific extern to force a reparse.

  • Looping in the pipeline is permitted.

This capability greatly improves the user experience by allowing the DPL developer to focus on a logical view of the pipeline behavior, rather than dealing recirculation logic and saving state in metadata.

Defining a Custom Parser

The P4-16 language does not provide a method to extend a pre-existing, target architecture defined parser. Hence the DPL compiler maintains an internal representation of the default parser (based on a "read only" doca_parser.p4 source file), and allows headers to be added or removed. In this case, header removal may be implicit, based on excluding a fixed header from the DOCA parser definition. There are 3 steps to defining a custom parser that will be used in conjunction with the native parser:

  1. Define the custom header.

  2. Add the header to a headers struct.

  3. Define the state in a custom parser in the program.

Custom Headers and Headers Struct

A macro, NV_FIXED_HEADERS, is provided that references all the headers that the fixed parser can extract. This definition may be used directly as the body of type headers_t, or added to, for example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#include <doca_parser.p4>
header custom_header_t {
    bit<16> x;
}
struct custom_headers_t
{
    NV_FIXED_HEADERS
    custom_header_t custom;
}

The DPL programmer is expected to use NV_FIXED_HEADERS as the basis of their headers_t definition. Failure to do so may result in unexpected behavior, for example:

  • Headers/fields that are never extracted at runtime even if extracted by parser states

  • Use of flex extractions for every single referenced header field

  • Compilation errors

Custom Parser States

A macro, NV_FIXED_PARSER, is provided which describes the fixed parser. This definition may be used directly as the body of a parser, or extended by writing additional states, and linking them using the @nv_transition_from annotation:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
parser my_parser(packet_in packet, out custom_headers_t headers)
{
    NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
 
    @nv_transition_from("nv_parse_ethernet", 0x1234)
    state parse_custom {
        packet.extract(headers.custom);
        transition select(headers.custom.x) {
            1: nv_parse_ipv4;
            2: nv_parse_ipv6;
            default: accept;
        }
    }
}

The DPL programmer is expected to use NV_FIXED_HEADERS as the basis of their parser definition. The macro must take the same variable name use for packet_in and headers used in the parser control definition. Failure to do so may result in unexpected behavior, for example:

  • Use of hardware flex parser resources for every parser state, even where hardware fixed parser resources could have been used.

  • Definitions of states with names matching states in NV_FIXED_PARSER being ignored, and their fixed definition used instead.

  • Compilation errors.

Finally, the custom parser should be instantiated in the main DPL package:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
NvDocaPipeline(
    my_parser(),
    my_main_control()
) main;

Specifying Transitions to Flex Headers

To extend the native parser with flex headers, the DOCA Target Architecture utilizes a combination of macros and DPL annotations to instruct the compiler how to stitch in the customized headers into an existing parse graph.

To create an unconditional transition from a source state, the parser state must be preceded by an @nv_transition_from annotation with 1 argument: the source state name. If the parser contains multiple state definitions with an @nv_transition_from annotation with the same source state, a single state will be selected (in an undefined manner) to be the target state of the transition. Put another way, each @nv_transition_from annotation from a given source state annotation may be considered to override any earlier (in an undefined order) transition destination for that source state.

To create a conditional transition based on the source state's transition field, the parser state must be preceded by an @nv_transition_from annotation with 2 arguments: the source state name and transition value. Transitions of this type are prepended to the source state’s list of transitions and thus are guaranteed to override any transitions defined by NV_FIXED_PARSER in an undefined order. Entries with identical transition values will override each other but may generate warnings due to unreachability.

The following diagram shows an example of extending the native parser to support the RTP protocol:

DPU_Flex_Parser_RTP_(2)-version-1-modificationdate-1761130370767-api-v2.png

Note

In the native parser, as an optimization, the user can specify a transition from both IPv4 and IPv6 headers to a flex header using a special 2 argument annotation of the format:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
@nv_transition_from("nv_parse_ipv6, nv_parse_ipv4", 0x1234

Where 0x1234 is an example of the custom IP protocol value for some user defined L4 protocol.


Specifying Transitions to Fixed Headers

In a limited number of cases, transitions from fixed headers can be configured. This uses a different annotation,@nv_transition , and is always used to annotate the top level parser object. For example, it is a common requirement to add nonstandard transitions from UDP to VxLAN:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
@nv_transition("nv_parse_udp", "nv_parse_vxlan", 1234)
@nv_transition("nv_parse_udp", "nv_parse_vxlan", 1235)
@nv_transition("nv_parse_udp", "nv_parse_vxlan", 1236)
parser custom_parser(
    packet_in packet,
    out nv_headers_t headers
) {
    NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
}

where the first parameter specifies the parser node to transition "from", and the second parameter specifies the parser node to transition "to". Note that the annotation @nv_transition can be used instead of @nv_transition_from for connecting headers.

Defining TLV Parsing for Headers with Optional Data

The DOCA Target Architecture allows the user to define protocol headers that have TLVs as sub headers. Note that a custom base "parent" header must be supplied in order to create custom TLVs. It is not supported to create custom TLVs for native headers. For example, the user can define a GENEVE header as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
header geneve_t {
    bit<2> ver;
    bit<6> opt_len;
    bit<1> o;
    bit<1> c;
    bit<6> reserved;
    bit<16> protocol_type;
    bit<24> vni;
    bit<8> reserved56;
};

And then define a struct for the base GENEVE option fields (TYPE and LENGTH) along with a customized VALUE data.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// Struct so it can be a field within other headers
struct geneve_option_t {
    bit<24> option_class;
    bit<8> option_type;
    bit<3> reserved24;
    bit<5> length;
};
 
header geneve_option_int_md_t {
    geneve_option_t base;
    bit<4> ver;
    bit<1> d;
    bit<1> e;
    bit<1> m;
    bit<12> reserved7;
    bit<5> hop_ml;
    bit<8> remaining_hop_count;
    // etc.
};

Next, the user must add the custom headers to the struct of headers and connect them in the parser. Both the base option struct and the newly defined headers must be present in the headers struct so that there is a reference to these types in the parser.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
struct app_headers {
    NV_FIXED_HEADERS
    geneve_t custom_geneve;
    geneve_option_t geneve_opt;
    geneve_option_int_md_t geneve_opt_int_md;
};

The DOCA Target Architecture uses an NvOptionsParser extern object to define TLV options, since the P4 language itself does not provide a native way to define TLV parsing. An instance of the NvOptionsParser must be created in the parser, at the outermost scope, with the following parameters:

  • options_length_field - the name of the field in the parent header (as a string) that holds the total length of the options. If the total options length is fixed (i.e., not specified in the header's data), then this field should be omitted.

  • options_length_shift - the value by which the parser should apply a shift (i.e. multiply by power of 2) to the value of the option length field. If the length value is fixed or does not need to be shifted, then this field should be omitted.

  • options_length_add - the constant to which the parser should add to the value option length field after shifting. If the length value does not need an addend, then this field should be omitted. If the total options length is fixed, then this field must specify the fixed length of the TLV options.

  • option_layout header_type - the user defined P4 struct that holds the TLV field layout of the option header

  • option_length_field - the name of the field in the base option struct (as a string) that holds the length of the options. If the options length is fixed (i.e., not specified in the base options struct), then this field should be omitted.

  • option_length_shift - the value by which the parser should apply a shift (i.e. multiply by power of 2) to the option length field. If the length value is fixed or does not need to be shifted, then this field should be omitted.

  • option_length_add - the constant to which the parser should add to the option length field. If the length value does not need an addend, then this field should be omitted. If the options length is fixed, then this field must specify the fixed length of the TLV options.

  • options - a list of tuples, where the first value is the TYPE, and the second value is the name of the child header defined by the user

Copy
Copied!
            

            
parser geneve_parser(
    packet_in packet,
    out app_headers headers
) {
    NvOptionParser<bit<24>, _>(
        "opt_len",           // options_length_field
        2,                   // options_length_shift
        0,                   // options_length_add
        "geneve_option_t",   // option_layout_header_type
        "length",            // option_length_field
        0,                   // option_length_shift
        4,                   // option_length_add 
        "option_class_type", // option_type_field
        // options data
        (list<tuple<bit<24>, _>>){
            {24w0x010301, "headers.geneve_opt_int_md"}
            // list of additional options ...
        }
    ) geneveOptions;
 
    NV_FIXED_PARSER(packet, headers)
 
    @nv_transition_from("nv_parse_udp", 6082)
    state parse_custom_geneve {
        packet.extract(headers.custom_geneve);
        geneveOptions.parseOptions(packet, headers);
        transition accept;
    }
}


Restrictions and Unsupported Parser Features

DOCA parser features that either differ from the P416 specification, are restricted in the DOCA Target Architecture or are unsupported are listed below.

Unsupported Features

These features are not supported by the DOCA Target Architecture in comparison to the P416 specification. Utilizing these features will result in compilation errors.

  • Variable Declarations and Extern Instantiations: Parsers and parser states cannot contain any variable declarations or extern instantiations other than NvOptionsParser.

  • Lookahead and Advance: Programmable lookahead and advance functionalities are not supported.

  • Parser Value Sets: Parser value sets for setting transition values from runtime data are not supported.

  • State Declarations: States may not contain any declaration, or any statement besides extract, transition statements and calls to NvOptionsParser methods.

  • Expressions: Conditionals and assignments are not supported.

Restricted Behavior

The following points highlight how the DOCA Target Architecture implementation of DPL parser features differs from the standard P416 specification.

  • Reserved State Names: Parser state names beginning with nv_* are reserved by the DOCA Target Architecture. Custom states using this reserved prefix will be ignored.

  • State and Header Coupling: Each state must extract exactly one header, and they are considered to be coupled in a 1:1 fashion.

  • Fixed-Size Header Extraction: The extracted header must be fixed-size, known at compile-time, and defined in the P4 header type definition. I.e., p.extract(headers.xxx) is allowed, but p.extract(headers.xxx, someLength) is not.

  • Transition Statements: Besides terminal pre-defined states (accept, reject), states must transition to another state using a transition statement, which may be unconditional or conditional.

  • Transition Select: Transition select statements are limited to using a single field from the header the state extracts or a constant. Lists of expressions, constants, operators, references to declarations other than a field in the header the state extracts, and any other expression not explicitly allowed are disallowed.

  • Default Case in Transition Select: Every transition select statement must have a default case, transitioning to the accept state.

  • Extract Before Transition: A state’s extract statement must precede its transition statement.

  • Empty Accept and Reject States: The accept and reject states must be completely empty.

  • Loops in Parser Graph: Loops are not allowed in the DPL program’s parser graph. Each path through the parser must be acyclic.

Hybrid Parser Behavior

These restrictions and behaviors apply to the unique hybrid fixed/flex parser model supported by the DOCA Target Architecture.

  • Start state of nv_parse_ethernet – The start state cannot be changed or overwritten.

  • Redefining states – States may not be redefined. This includes no possibility of applying @nv_transition_from to the body of any fixed state.

  • NV_FIXED_PARSER and NV_FIXED_HEADERS – States part of NV_FIXED_PARSER extract the pre-defined fixed header, irrespective of the state body. States not part of NV_FIXED_PARSER must extract headers not part of NV_FIXED_HEADERS.

  • Fixed-to-fixed transitions – It is not possible to disable any fixed->fixed transition. These may be overridden to transition to a custom state by applying an @nv_transition_from annotation to the destination state.

  • MPLSoUDP stops parsing at the inner MAC header if the pseudo-wire Control Word is set to 0. Additional inner packet fields will not be parsed.

DOCA Extern Functions

Extern functions serve as a mechanism for exposing DPL target specific functionality that may be beyond a standard P4 model.

Note that many of these externs mutate the packet, for which the HEADERS are a part of the extern signature.

nv_drop

Terminal extern function that stops packet processing and drops the packet.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_drop();


nv_send_to_port

Terminal extern function that stops packet processing and sends the packet to the specified port.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_send_to_port(in nv_logical_port_t port);

Parameters:

  • port[in]: This parameter specifies the logical port to which the packet will be sent.

nv_send_to_controller

Terminal extern function that forwards packet metadata to a P4Runtime controller

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_send_to_controller<PACKET_META>(in PACKET_META pkt_in_meta);

Parameters:

  • pkt_in_meta[in]: The metadata accompanying the packet being sent to the controller for processing. Maximum of 32 bits of metadata.

nv_set_l2_ethertype

Extern function that sets the last extracted etherType field. The hardware only maintains the last etherType when parsing an L2 header with multiple VLAN tags.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_set_l2_ethertype<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<16> last_ether_type);

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

  • last_ether_type[in]: ethertype value to set

nv_set_ip_dscp

Extern function that sets the DSCP value in the IP header. Applies to both IPv4/IPv6 portion of the traffic class field.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_set_ip_dscp<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<6> dscp_value);

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

  • dscp_value[in]: DSCP value to set

nv_set_ip_ecn

Extern function that sets the ECN value in the IP header. Applies to both IPv4/IPv6 portion of the traffic class field.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_set_ip_ecn<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<2> ecn_value);

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

  • ecn_value[in]: ECN value to set

nv_set_ip_protocol

Extern function that sets the IP protocol value in an IP header. Applies to both IPv4 protocol field and IPv6 next header field.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_set_ip_protocol<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<8> protocol);

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

  • protocol[in]: IP protocol value to set

nv_set_l4_src_port

Extern function that sets the L4 source port value in the TCP/UDP header.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_set_l4_src_port<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<16> src_port);

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

  • src_port[in]: L4 port value to set

nv_set_l4_dst_port

Extern function that sets the L4 destination port value the TCP/UDP header.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_set_l4_dst_port<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in bit<16> dst_port);

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

  • dst_port[in]: L4 port value to set

nv_l2_decap

Extern function that performs L2 decapsulation on the packet headers (i.e., removing Ethernet/VLAN/tunnel headers). The encapsulated inner packet must begin with a valid L2 Ethernet header. The packet will be reparsed at the end of this action.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_l2_decap<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers)

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct that will be decapsulated.

nv_l3_decap

Extern function that performs Layer 3 decapsulation on the packet headers; i.e. removing ethernet/VLAN/tunnel headers. A new L2 header will be prepended with specified data. The encapsulated inner packet must begin with a valid L3 header. The packet will be reparsed at the end of this action.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_l3_decap<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, bit<16> l3_ether_type, @optional nv_vlan_id_t vid)

Parameters:

  • headers [inout]: The packet headers that will be decapsulated from.

  • dst_mac [in]: The destination MAC address in the Ethernet frame.

  • src_mac [in]: The source MAC address in the Ethernet frame.

  • l3_ether_type [in]: The EtherType value in the Ethernet frame

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

nv_push_vlan

Extern function that inserts a VLAN header immediately after the L2 header.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_push_vlan<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in NvVlanTagId tpid, in bit<3> pcp, in bit dei, in nv_vlan_id_t vid);

Parameters:

  • headers[inout]: The packet headers that the VLAN will be pushed to.

  • tpid [in]: Tag Protocol Identifier. SVLAN = 0x88a8, CVLAN = 0x8100.

  • pcp [in]: Priority Code Point.

  • dei [in]: Drop Eligible Indicator (formerly CFI).

  • vid [in]: VLAN Identifier.

nv_pop_vlan

Extern function that removes the outermost VLAN header, immediately after the L2 header.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_pop_vlan<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers);

Parameters:

  • headers[inout]: The packet headers that the VLAN will be popped from.

nv_push_headers

Extern function that inserts one or more headers (native or custom) to the packet, starting at the specified anchor point.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_push_headers<HEADERS, NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE, VALUES, NV_ANCHOR>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE data,
    in VALUES values,
    NV_ANCHOR anchor,
    bit<7> word_offset = 7w0,
    bool do_updates = true,
    bool do_reparse = true
);

The following anchor points are allowed:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
enum NvAnchor {
    PACKET_START,
    L2_START_OF_HEADER,
    VLAN_1ST_START_OF_HEADER,
    VLAN_2ND_START_OF_HEADER,
    MPLS_START_OF_HEADER,
    IP_START_OF_HEADER,
    L4_START_OF_HEADER,
    ESP_START_OF_HEADER,
    TUNNEL_START_OF_HEADER,
    INNER_L2_START_OF_HEADER,
    INNER_VLAN_1ST_START_OF_HEADER,
    INNER_VLAN_2ND_START_OF_HEADER,
    INNER_MPLS_START_OF_HEADER,
    INNER_IP_START_OF_HEADER,
    INNER_L4_START_OF_HEADER,
    PSP_START_OF_HEADER,
    PSP_PAYLOAD_START,
    BTH_HEADER_START_OF_HEADER,
};

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers to which the additional headers are to be pushed.

  • data [in]: The NvHeaderDataTemplate object that specifies the list of headers and the header values. See also NvHeaderDataTemplate annotation.

  • values [in]: A list expression whose length matches the number of header fields marked "variable" in the NvHeaderDataTemplate object's annotation. The order of the header fields determines which value a field corresponds to (e.g., 3rd header field marked "variable" will be set to the 3rd value in the list). Each value is required to be runtime constant (i.e., it may either be an integer value or an action parameter value).

  • anchor [in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header insertion should start. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.

  • word_offset [in]: The offset from the anchor point, in words, where the header insertion should start.

  • do_updates [in]: If true, then perform IP header field updates (e.g., checksum, length) once the push is completed (e.g., for encapsulations).

  • do_reparse [in]: If true, then perform a packet reparse once the push is completed.

Limitations:

Only the following combinations of anchors, offsets, and packet updates are validated:

Start Anchor

Offset (bytes)

Do Update

PACKET_START

0

true

PACKET_START

0

false

PACKET_START

12

false

L4_START_OF_HEADER

0

true

IP_START_OF_HEADER

0

false

IP_START_OF_HEADER

20

false

IP_START_OF_HEADER

40

false

ESP_START_OF_HEADER

0

false

Warning

Use of parameters beyond the limitations specified above is considered experimental and is provided as-is for testing purposes only. This usage is known to contain defects and may result in unpredictable behavior, including—but not limited to—packet corruption, data loss, or network instability. Deploying such features in production environments is strictly discouraged. These capabilities should be used only in isolated, non-critical test environments with appropriate safeguards in place to prevent potential disruptions to network operations.


nv_pop_header_words

Extern function that removes data from a packet, starting at the specific anchor point.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_pop_header_words<HEADERS, NV_ANCHOR>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    NV_ANCHOR anchor,
    bit<6> num_words,
    bit<7> word_offset = 7w0,
    bool do_reparse = true
);

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers to which the header data is to be removed.

  • anchor [in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header data removal should start. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.

  • num_words [in]: The amount of packet data to remove, in words.

  • word_offset [in]: The offset from the anchor point, in words, where the header removal should start.

  • do_reparse [in]: If true, then perform a packet reparse once the removal is completed.

Limitations:

Only the following anchors listed below are validated.

Start Anchor

PACKET_START

VLAN_1ST_START_OF_HEADER

IP_START_OF_HEADER

L4_START_OF_HEADER

ESP_START_OF_HEADER

Warning

Use of parameters beyond the limitations specified above is considered experimental and is provided as-is for testing purposes only. This usage is known to contain defects and may result in unpredictable behavior, including—but not limited to—packet corruption, data loss, or network instability. Deploying such features in production environments is strictly discouraged. These capabilities should be used only in isolated, non-critical test environments with appropriate safeguards in place to prevent potential disruptions to network operations.


nv_pop_headers

Extern function that removes data from a packet, beginning at the specified start anchor point and stopping at the specified end anchor point.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_pop_headers<HEADERS, NV_ANCHOR_START, NV_ANCHOR_END>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    NV_ANCHOR_START start_anchor,
    NV_ANCHOR_END end_anchor,
    bool do_updates = true,
    bool do_reparse = true
);

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers to which the header data is to be removed.

  • start_anchor [in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header data removal should start. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.

  • end_anchor [in]: An enum specifying the location in the packet where the header data removal should stop. The user must separately verify the existence of the header (using isValid), otherwise the behavior is undefined.

  • do_updates [in]: If true, then perform IP header field updates (e.g., checksum, length) once the pop is completed (e.g., for decapsulations).

  • do_reparse [in]: If true, then perform a packet reparse once the pop is completed.

Limitations:

Only the exact combinations of start anchor, end anchor and packet updates (e.g., due to decapsulation) are validated.

Start Anchor

End Anchor

Do Update

PACKET_START

INNER_L2_START_OF_HEADER

Yes

PACKET_START

INNER_IP_START_OF_HEADER

Yes

PACKET_START

PACKET_START

Yes

PACKET_START

IP_START_OF_HEADER

No

IP_START_OF_HEADER

L4_START_OF_HEADER

No

IP_START_OF_HEADER

IP_START_OF_HEADER

Yes

L4_START_OF_HEADER

PSP_PAYLOAD_START

Yes

PSP_START_OF_HEADER

PSP_PAYLOAD_START

No

PACKET_START

PSP_PAYLOAD_START

Yes

Warning

Use of parameters beyond the limitations specified above is considered experimental and is provided as-is for testing purposes only. This usage is known to contain defects and may result in unpredictable behavior, including—but not limited to—packet corruption, data loss, or network instability. Deploying such features in production environments is strictly discouraged. These capabilities should be used only in isolated, non-critical test environments with appropriate safeguards in place to prevent potential disruptions to network operations.


nv_force_reparse

This extern is used in conjunction with nv_push_headers, nv_pop_header_words, and nv_pop_headers. Its purpose is to trigger a packet reparse after header modifications. When performing a series of header modifications with the do_parse flag false, it may be necessary to commit the final changes and have the packet reparsed. Certain fields such as standard checksums and length fields may be recalculated. However, triggering a reparse mid-modification may leave the packet in an indeterminate state.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern void nv_force_reparse<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers);

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: The packet headers that will be reparsed

nv_set_vxlan_v4_underlay

Description:

Extern function that encapsulates the packet with an ethernet frame (optionally VLAN tagged), an ipv4 header and a VXLAN header.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_vxlan_v4_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv4_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid)

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a VXLAN underlay.

  • dst_mac[in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac[in]: Source MAC address.

  • sip[in]: Source IPv4 address.

  • dip[in]: Destination IPv4 address.

  • vni[in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.

  • vid[in]: Optional VLAN ID

nv_set_vxlan_v6_underlay

Description:

Extern function that encapsulates the packet with an ethernet frame (optionally VLAN tagged), an IPv6 header, and a VXLAN header.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_vxlan_v6_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a VXLAN underlay.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • sip [in]: Source IPv6 address.

  • dip [in]: Destination IPv6 address.

  • vni [in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

nv_set_gre_v4_underlay

Description:

Extern function that configures GRE IPV4 underlay encapsulation, with an optional VLAN tag and optional GRE key.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_gre_v4_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv4_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<32> key)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GRE underlay.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • sip [in]: Source IPv4 address.

  • dip [in]: Destination IPv4 address.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • key [in]: Optional GRE key.

nv_set_gre_v6_underlay

Description:

Extern function that configures GRE IPV6 underlay encapsulation, with an optional VLAN tag and optional GRE key.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_gre_v6_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<32> key)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GRE underlay.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • sip [in]: Source IPv6 address.

  • dip [in]: Destination IPv6 address.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • key [in]: Optional GRE key.

nv_set_geneve_v4_underlay

Description:

Extern function that configures GENEVE IPV4 underlay encapsulation with optional VLAN tagging and an optional GENEVE option with 32 bits of data.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_geneve_v4_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv4_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<6> opt_fields_len, in bit<1> oam, in bit<1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<24> vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<16> opt_class, @optional in bit<8> opt_type, @optional in bit<5> opt_len, @optional in bit<32> opt_data)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GENEVE underlay.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • src_ip [in]: Source IPv4 address.

  • dst_ip [in]: Destination IPv4 address.

  • opt_fields_len [in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if no options are set)

  • oam [in]: OAM flag.

  • critical [in]: Critical options flag.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vni [in]: Virtual Network Identifier.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • opt_class [in]: Optional GENEVE option class.

  • opt_type [in]: Optional GENEVE option type.

  • opt_len [in]: Optional GENEVE option length in 4-byte units. (must be 1 if set)

  • opt_data [in]: Optional GENEVE option data.

nv_set_geneve_v6_underlay

Description:

Extern function that configures GENEVE IPV6 underlay encapsulation with optional VLAN tagging and an optional GENEVE option with 32 bits of data.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_geneve_v6_underlay<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv6_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<6> opt_fields_len, in bit<1> oam, in bit<1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<24> vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<16> opt_class, @optional in bit<8> opt_type, @optional in bit<5> opt_len, @optional in bit<32> opt_data)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a GENEVE underlay.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • src_ip [in]: Source IPv6 address.

  • dst_ip [in]: Destination IPv6 address.

  • opt_fields_len [in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if no options are set, otherwise must be set to 2)

  • oam [in]: OAM flag.

  • critical [in]: Critical options flag.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vni [in]: Virtual Network Identifier.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • opt_class [in]: Optional GENEVE option class.

  • opt_type [in]: Optional GENEVE option type.

  • opt_len [in]: Optional GENEVE option length in 4-byte units. (must be 1 if set)

  • opt_data [in]: Optional GENEVE option data.

nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay

Description:

Extern function that configures custom underlay followed by an L2 encapsulation of the original packet. It is optional, but recommended, that the new tunnel encapsulation be parsable by the DPL parser. For more details see the section on NvHeaderDataTemplate.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay<HEADERS, NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE, VALUES>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE tunnel,
    in VALUES values)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated.

  • tunnel [in]: The NvHeaderDataTemplate object that specifies the underlay headers and the header values. See also NvHeaderDataTemplate annotation.

  • values [in]: A list expression whose length matches the number of header fields marked "variable" in the NvTunnelTemplate object's annotation. The order of the header fields determines which value a field corresponds to (e.g., 3rd header field marked "variable" will be set to the 3rd value in the list). Each value is required to be runtime constant, meaning it may either be an integer value or an action parameter value.

nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay

Description:

Extern function that configures custom underlay followed by an L3 encapsulation of the original packet. The L3 layer must be IP. It is optional, but recommended, that the new tunnel encapsulation be parsable by the DPL parser. For more details see the section on NvHeaderDataTemplate.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay<HEADERS, NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE, VALUES>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    NV_HEADER_DATA_TEMPLATE tunnel,
    in VALUES values)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated

  • tunnel [in]: The NvHeaderDataTemplate object that specifies the underlay headers and the header values. See also NvHeaderDataTemplate annotation.

  • values [in]: A list expression whose length matches the number of header fields marked "variable" in the NvTunnelTemplate object's annotation. The order of the header fields determines which value a field corresponds to (e.g., 3rd header field marked "variable" will be set to the 3rd value in the list). Each value is required to be runtime constant, meaning it may either be an integer value or an action parameter value.

nv_encap_psp_transport

Description:

Extern function that encapsulates a clear text packet with PSP transport mode headers, with an optional virtualization cookie. The resulting packet is ready for PSP encryption.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_encap_psp_transport<HEADERS>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    // PSP modify header pattern
    in bit<16> udp_src_port,
    in bit<6> crypt_offset,
    in bit<1> needs_sampling,
    in bit<1> drop,
    in NvPSPVersion version,
    in bit<32> spi,
    in bit<64> init_vector,
    @optional in bit<64> virt_cookie   // optional
)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a PSP headers.

  • udp_src_port [in]: UDP source port of the PSP transport. Set to zero for hardware to assign.

  • crypt_offset [in]: The offset from the end of the Initialization Vector to the start of the encrypted portion of the payload, measured in 4-octet units

  • needs_sampling [in]: Sample at Receiver

  • drop [in]: Drop after Sampling

  • version [in]: PSP header version. NvPSPVersion.V0_AES_GCM_128 = 4w0 or NvPSPVersion.V1_AES_GCM_256 = 4w1

  • spi [in]: A 32-bit value that is used by a receiver to identify the Security Association (SA) to which an incoming packet is bound

  • init_vector [in]: A unique value for each packet sent over a Security Association

  • virt_cookie [in]: An optional field, it may contain a Virtual Network Identifier (VNI) or other data.

The UDP destination port is set to 1000 for PSP.

nv_decap_psp_transport

Description:

Extern function that decapsulates a clear text packet with PSP transport mode headers. This function can only be called on a decrypted PSP packet.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_decap_psp_transport<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be decapsulated and the PSP headers removed.

nv_encap_psp_v4_tunnel

Description:

Extern function that encapsulates a clear text packet with PSP L3 tunnel mode headers. A new underlay is provided, with an optional underlay VLAN and PSP virtualization cookie. The resulting packet is ready for PSP encryption.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_encap_psp_v4_tunnel<HEADERS>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    // encap
    in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac,
    in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac,
    in nv_ipv4_addr_t sip,
    in nv_ipv4_addr_t dip,
    in bit<16> udp_src_port,
    // PSP
    in NvIPEncapProtocol next_header,
    in bit<6> crypt_offset,
    in bit<1> needs_sampling,
    in bit<1> drop,
    in NvPSPVersion version,
    in bit<32> spi,
    in bit<64> init_vector,
    @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid,
    @optional in bit<64> virt_cookie   // optional
)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a PSP headers.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • src_ip [in]: Source IPv4 address.

  • dst_ip [in]: Destination IPv4 address.

  • udp_src_port [in]: UDP source port of the PSP transport. Set to zero for hardware to assign.

  • next_header [in]: IP protocol number, identifying the type of the next header. NvIPEncapProtocol.IPV4 or NvIPEncapProtocol.IPv6

  • crypt_offset [in]: The offset from the end of the Initialization Vector to the start of the encrypted portion of the payload, measured in 4-octet units

  • needs_sampling [in]: Sample at Receiver

  • drop [in]: Drop after Sampling

  • version [in]: PSP header version. NvPSPVersion.V0_AES_GCM_128 = 4w0 or NvPSPVersion.V1_AES_GCM_256 = 4w1

  • spi [in]: A 32-bit value that is used by a receiver to identify the Security Association (SA) to which an incoming packet is bound

  • init_vector [in]: A unique value for each packet sent over a Security Association

  • vid [in]: An optional VLAN ID to be included in the underlay headers.

  • virt_cookie [in]: An optional field, it may contain a Virtual Network Identifier (VNI) or other data.

The UDP destination port is set to 1000 for PSP.

nv_encap_psp_v6_tunnel

Description:

Extern function that encapsulates a clear text packet with PSP L3 tunnel mode headers. A new underlay is provided, with an optional underlay VLAN and PSP virtualization cookie. The resulting packet is ready for PSP encryption.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_encap_psp_v6_tunnel<HEADERS>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    // encap
    in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac,
    in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac,
    in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip,
    in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip,
    in bit<16> udp_src_port,
    // PSP
    in NvIPEncapProtocol next_header,
    in bit<6> crypt_offset,
    in bit<1> needs_sampling,
    in bit<1> drop,
    in NvPSPVersion version,
    in bit<32> spi,
    in bit<64> init_vector,
    @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid,
    @optional in bit<64> virt_cookie   // optional
)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be encapsulated with a PSP headers.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • src_ip [in]: Source IPv6 address.

  • dst_ip [in]: Destination IPv6 address.

  • udp_src_port [in]: UDP source port of the PSP transport. Set to zero for hardware to assign.

  • next_header [in]: IP protocol number, identifying the type of the next header. NvIPEncapProtocol.IPV4 or NvIPEncapProtocol.IPv6

  • crypt_offset [in]: The offset from the end of the Initialization Vector to the start of the encrypted portion of the payload, measured in 4-octet units

  • needs_sampling [in]: Sample at Receiver

  • drop [in]: Drop after Sampling

  • version [in]: PSP header version. NvPSPVersion.V0_AES_GCM_128 = 4w0 or NvPSPVersion.V1_AES_GCM_256 = 4w1

  • spi [in]: A 32-bit value that is used by a receiver to identify the Security Association (SA) to which an incoming packet is bound

  • init_vector [in]: A unique value for each packet sent over a Security Association

  • vid [in]: An optional VLAN ID to be included in the underlay headers.

  • virt_cookie [in]: An optional field, it may contain a Virtual Network Identifier (VNI) or other data.

The UDP destination port is set to 1000 for PSP.

nv_decap_psp_tunnel

Description:

Extern function that decapsulates a clear text packet with PSP tunnel mode headers. This function can only be called on a decrypted PSP packet.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_decap_psp_tunnel<HEADERS>(
    inout HEADERS headers,
    // decap headers
    in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac,
    in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac,
    in NvPspInnerProtocolType l3_ether_type,
    @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid
)

Parameters:

  • headers [in/out]: The packet headers that are to be decapsulated and the PSP headers removed.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • l3_ether_type [in]: The ethertype of the inner PSP header/payload. NvPspInnerProtocolType.IPV4 or NvPspInnerProtocolType.IPV6

  • vid[in]: An optional VLAN ID to be included in the overlay header.

nv_mirror

Description:

Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port. Hence this extern is a terminal action.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_mirror(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port)

Parameters:

  • vport [in]: Destination for the first copy of the packet

  • mirror_port [in]: Destination for the second copy of the packet

nv_mirror_vxlan_v4_to_remote

Description:

Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a VXLAN IPV4 underlay

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_mirror_vxlan_v4_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv4_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid)

Parameters:

  • vport [in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet

  • mirror_port [in]: The destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • sip [in]: Source IPv4 address.

  • dip [in]: Destination IPv4 address.

  • vni [in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

nv_mirror_vxlan_v6_to_remote

Description:

Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a VXLAN IPv6 underlay.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_mirror_vxlan_v6_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in nv_vxlan_id_t vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid)

Parameters:

  • vport [in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.

  • mirror_port [in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • sip [in]: Source IPv6 address.

  • dip [in]: Destination IPv6 address.

  • vni [in]: VXLAN Network Identifier.

nv_mirror_gre_v4_to_remote

Description:

Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a GRE IPv4 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and GRE key.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_mirror_gre_v4_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_ipv4_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_ip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<32> key)

Parameters:

  • vport [in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.

  • mirror_port [in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_ip [in]: Source IPv4 address.

  • dst_ip [in]: Destination IPv4 address.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • key [in]: Optional GRE key.

nv_mirror_gre_v6_to_remote

Description:

Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a GRE IPv6 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and GRE key.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_mirror_gre_v6_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac,, in nv_ipv6_addr_t sip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dip, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<32> key)

Parameters:

  • vport [in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.

  • mirror_port [in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • sip [in]: Source IPv6 address.

  • dip [in]: Destination IPv6 address.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • key [in]: Optional GRE key.

nv_mirror_geneve_v4_to_remote

Description:

Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a Geneve IPv4 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and Geneve options.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_mirror_geneve_v4_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv4_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv4_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<6> opt_fields_len, in bit<1> oam, in bit<1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<24> vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<16> opt_class, @optional in bit<8> opt_type, @optional in bit<5> opt_len, @optional in bit<32> opt_data)

Parameters:

  • vport [in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.

  • mirror_port [in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • src_ip [in]: Source IPv4 address.

  • dst_ip [in]: Destination IPv4 address.

  • opt_fields_len [in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if no options are set, otherwise must be set to 2)

  • oam [in]: OAM flag.

  • critical [in]: Critical options flag.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vni [in]: Virtual Network Identifier.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • opt_class [in]: Optional GENEVE option class.

  • opt_type [in]: Optional GENEVE option type.

  • opt_len [in]: Optional GENEVE option length in 4-byte units (must be 1 if set).

  • opt_data [in]: Optional GENEVE option data.

nv_mirror_geneve_v6_to_remote

Description:

Extern function that duplicates the packet, sending each to a different port, with the copy being sent to the mirror port encapsulated with a Geneve IPv6 underlay, including optional VLAN tagging and Geneve options.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_mirror_geneve_v6_to_remote(in nv_logical_port_t vport, in nv_logical_port_t mirror_port, in nv_mac_addr_t dst_mac, in nv_mac_addr_t src_mac, in nv_ipv6_addr_t src_ip, in nv_ipv6_addr_t dst_ip, in bit<6> opt_fields_len, in bit<1> oam, in bit<1> critical, in NvInnerProtocolType proto_type, in bit<24> vni, @optional in nv_vlan_id_t vid, @optional in bit<16> opt_class, @optional in bit<8> opt_type, @optional in bit<5> opt_len, @optional in bit<32> opt_data)

Parameters:

  • vport [in]: Destination for the unmodified copy of the packet.

  • mirror_port [in]: Destination for the encapsulated copy of the packet.

  • dst_mac [in]: Destination MAC address.

  • src_mac [in]: Source MAC address.

  • src_ip [in]: Source IPv6 address.

  • dst_ip [in]: Destination IPv6 address.

  • opt_fields_len [in]: Length of the options field in 4-byte units (must be set to 0 if has_option is false, otherwise must be set to 2)

  • oam [in]: OAM flag.

  • critical [in]: Critical options flag.

  • proto_type [in]: Protocol type for the inner payload.

  • vni [in]: Virtual Network Identifier.

  • vid [in]: Optional VLAN ID.

  • opt_class [in]: Optional GENEVE option class.

  • opt_type [in]: Optional GENEVE option type.

  • opt_len [in]: Optional GENEVE option length in 4-byte units (must be 1 if set).

  • opt_data [in]: Optional GENEVE option data.

nv_send_debug_pkt

Description:

Extern function that adds pipeline metadata and packet state to the packet, then sends it to the DPL Debugger. The packet is forwarded to the DPL debugger and will be reinjected back to the pipeline, at a point immediately following the invocation of nv_send_debug_pkt. This action may be invoked within a P4 action block or a control's apply block.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void nv_send_debug_pkt(in nv_debug_cookie_t cookie = 8w0x0)

Parameters:

  • cookie [in]: An optional cookie value can be provided by the user, that will show up in the DPL Debugger with the debug packet

Note

You must enable debug mode by compiling your DPL program with the -g flag in addition to calling nv_send_debug_pkt. Debugging is not supported for P4 tables larger than 8M in size. To debug packets from both the primary wire port P0 and the second wire port P1 requires configuring the DPU in multi-port eswitch mode. When using the automatic debug point feature, a nv_send_debug_pktwill override the automatic debug point, with the specified cookie value.

See DOCA Pipeline Language Developer Tool for more details.


nv_add_entry

Description:

Extern function that inserts a table entry via a data plane insertion mechanism. After invoking nv_add_entry, a status code is returned and the packet continues on the pipeline.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
NvAddEntryErrorStatus_t nv_add_entry(<K, A>(
    string table_name,
    in K keys,
    string action_name,
    in A action_params,
    in bit<32> default_timeout_ms = 0
);

Parameters:

  • table_name [in]: The name of the table to which the entry will be added. The table and the invocation of the extern must be in the scope of the same control.

  • keys [in]: A list of keys, consisting of the supported packet header fields. Only the following list of packet fields are permitted to be used as values for either the key list or the action parameter value list. Runtime variables are also allowed:

    Header

    Field

    ethernet

    dst_addr

    ethernet

    src_addr

    std_meta

    last_l2_ether_type

    mpls

    label

    mpls

    tc

    mpls

    bos

    mpls

    ttl

    ipv4

    src_addr

    ipv4

    dst_addr

    ipv4

    ttl

    ipv4

    diffserv

    ipv6

    hop_limit

    ipv6

    diffserv

    ipv6

    src_addr

    ipv6

    dst_addr

    tcp

    ecn

    tcp

    flags

    tcp

    src_port

    tcp

    dst_port

    udp

    src_port

    udp

    dst_port

  • action_name [in]: The name of the action that should be applied if the entry matches. The action must be in the action list declared for the table.

  • action_params [in]: A list of action parameter values. The number and order of values must match the parameters defined for the action. Values may be compile time constants, a runtime variable or a supported packet header field. The total width of all action parameters is limited to 11 bytes. Parameters that are not byte aligned are padded up to the next byte boundary.

  • default_timeout_ms [in]: The default timeout for the entry, in milliseconds. Default value is zero, meaning no timeout will be applied.

Returns:

  • A bit<1> NvAddEntryErrorStatus_t value is returned to the application:

    • ADD_ENTRY_SUCCESS = 0

    • ADD_ENTRY_FAILURE = 1

Note

The table attribute nv_support_add_entry must be set to true for each table to which this extern applies.

If a non zero timeout is specified, then the table attribute nv_support_timeout must be set to true.

Supported usage:

nv_add_entry can only be called from the control's apply block. In particular, it cannot be called from within a P4 action body. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    apply {
        if (dst_table.apply().miss) {
            user_meta.ret = nv_add_entry("dst_table",
                { hdr.ethernet.dst_addr, hdr.ipv6.dst_addr },
                "forward",
                { 4 }, 
                5000 // 5 seconds
              );
              if (user_meta.ret == 0) {
                  nv_send_to_port(4);
              }
        }
        // continue with rest of pipeline processing...
    }

Limitations:

Warning

nv_add_entry feature is a beta level feature in the current release. As such, there are number of restrictions on its usage and runtime behavior. The listed limitations reflect this and it is expected that this feature will be expanded in future releases. Not all combinations of the packet fields listed above are supported due to resource limitations. Since this feature is dependent on runtime resources, the compiler may not always issue an error. Instead, the application blob may fail to load with a DPL RT daemon error log message.


nv_get_random_value

Extern function that returns a 16 bit random value from the hardware.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern bit<16> nv_get_random_value();

Parameters:

  • bit<16>: a random value between 0 and 65535

nv_get_ut_clock

Extern function that returns a UTC timestamp from the device’s Real-Time clock. The MSB of the 64-bit timestamp the time in seconds. The LSB of the 64-bit timestamp holds the time in nanoseconds.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern bit<64> nv_get_ut_clock();

Parameters:

  • bit<64>: The UTC time stamp.

    • Seconds in the upper 32 bits

    • Nano-seconds in the lower 32 bits

nv_get_fr_clock

Extern function that returns the free running clock from the device's internal timer.

Signature:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern bit<64> nv_get_fr_clock();

Returns:

  • bit<64>: The free running clock, in units of 1/device frequency.

Note

The following MFT tool can report the device's clock frequency:

sudo mlxuptime -d /dev/mst/<device_name>_pciconf

DOCA Extern Objects

Counters

BlueField supports per entry counters, shared and direct. A (shared) counter is an extern object that allows the user to access N independent counters via an index. Whereas a direct counter is an extern object that is directly associated with a P4 table where the index is implied by the entry slot. For both types, the counter value is updated when an action calls the count() method.

NvCounter

Instantiates an indirect counter of the specified width and type.

Constructor:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvCounter(bit<32> size, NvCounterType type)

Parameters:

  • size[in]: Number of counter indices. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

  • type[in]: Enum indicating counter type. Currently only NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES is supported.

Methods:

count

Increments the counter at the specified index

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void count(in bit<32> index) 

Parameters:

  • index[in]: Index of the counter to increment

NvDirectCounter

Instantiates a direct counter that can be assigned to a table. Direct counters do not have a separate size, they are as wide as the table. Each action invoked by an entry hit should call the count() method to increment the entry count.

Constructor:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvDirectCounter(bit<32> size, NvCounterType type)

Parameters:

  • type[in]: Enum indicating counter type. Currently only NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES is supported.

Methods:

count

Increments the counter associated the the entry that triggered the action execution

void count()

Note

Methods of a NvDirectCounter object may only be called by the P4 Table that owns it via the "direct_counter" property bound to the P4 Table. It is an error to attempt to call the count() method from a P4 Table that does not own the direct counter. While the system supports up to 16M total counters, a small number of counters may be reserved by the kernel.

Note

If there are no side effects, it is most efficient to call the count method as the first primitive action in a P4 action.

Meters

BlueField supports per-flow metering, following RFC2697, RFC2698, and RFC4115. Similar to counters, both direct meters and shared meters are supported in the DPL target architecture. The packets for a given flow can be colored by the meter into three "colors": red, yellow and green. The meter burst parameters can be specified with units of bytes or packets.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
typedef bit<8> nv_meter_color_t;
 
enum nv_meter_color_t NvMeterColor {
    RED = 8w0,
    YELLOW = 8w1,
    GREEN = 8w2,
}
 
enum NvMeterUnits {
  BYTES,
  PACKETS
}

The meter color indicators are:

  • GREEN: The packet conforms to the Committed Information Rate (CIR) and fits within the Committed Burst Size (CBS). It is fully within the agreed traffic profile.

  • YELLOW: The packet exceeds the CIR but is within the Excess/Peak Information Rate and fits within the Excess Burst Size.

  • RED: The packet exceeds the information rate or burst sizes and is considered out-of-profile, typically indication the packet should be dropping or set to a lower priority.

The meter units are defined as:

  • BYTES: packet bytes as indicated by IP.length

  • PACKETS: number of packets (128 bytes per packet)

NvMeterPeakTrTCM

The NvMeterPeakTrTCM extern object Implements RFC 2698.

image-2025-10-15_22-14-11-version-1-modificationdate-1761130368640-api-v2.png

Constructor:

Instantiates a Two Rate Three Color Marker shared meter object of the specified size, units and burst parameters.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvMeterPeakTrTCM(bit<32> size, NvMeterUnits units, bit<64> cir, bit<64> cbs, bit<64> pir, bit<64> pbs)

Parameters:

  • size[in]: Number of meter indices. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

  • units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

  • cir[in]: Committed Information Rate

  • cbs[in]: Committed Burst Size

  • pir[in]: Peak Information Rate

  • pbs[in]: Peak Burst Size

Constructor:

Instantiates a Two Rate Three Color Marker shared meter object of the specified size with a default initial state of GREEN. The bucket parameters can be updated per entry at runtime.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvMeterPeakTrTCM(bit<32> size, NvMeterUnits units)

Parameters:

  • size[in]: Number of meter indices. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

  • units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

Methods:

meter

Executes the metering of the flow entry at the specified index.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv_meter_color_t meter(in bit<32> index, nv_meter_color_t initial_color = NvMeterColor.GREEN)

Parameters:

  • index[in]: Index of the meter to execute

  • initial_color[in]: The initial color to assign to the flow. Coloring of NvMeterColor.RED, NvMeterColor.YELLOW, or NvMeterColor.GREEN. The default is NvMeterColor.GREEN.

Returns:

  • The nv_meter_color_t of the flow entry at the specified index.

NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM

The NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM extern object implements RFC 2698. A direct meter must be assigned to a table and be the same size as the table. Each action invoked by an entry hit should call the meter() method to perform the policing.

Constructor:

Instantiates a Two Rate Three Color Marker direct meter object of the specified size, units and burst parameters.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM(NvMeterUnits units, bit<64> cir, bit<64> cbs,  bit<64> pir, bit<64> pbs)

Parameters:

  • units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

  • cir[in]: Committed Information Rate

  • cbs[in]: Committed Burst Size

  • pir[in]: Peak Information Rate

  • pbs[in]: Peak Burst Size

Constructor:

Instantiates a Two Rate Three Color Marker direct meter object of the specified size with a default initial state of GREEN. The bucket parameters can be updated per entry at runtime.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM(NvMeterUnits units)

Parameters:

  • units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

Methods:

meter

Executes the metering of the flow entry at the specified index.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv_meter_color_t meter(nv_meter_color_t initial_color = NvMeterColor.GREEN)

Parameters:

  • initial_color[in]: The initial color to assign to the flow. Coloring of NvMeterColor.RED, NvMeterColor.YELLOW, or NvMeterColor.GREEN. The default is NvMeterColor.GREEN.

Returns:

  • The nv_meter_color_t of the flow entry at the specified index.

Note

Each configuration parameter of NvMeterPeakTrTCM and NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM is restricted to certain max values.

When metering by BYTES, max values are the following:

  • cir: 255000000000

  • cbs: 2147483648

  • pir: 510000000000

  • pbs: 4294967296

When metering by PACKETS, max values are the following:

  • cir: 1992187500

  • cbs: 16777216

  • pir: 3984375000

  • pbs: 33554432


NvMeterSrTCM

The NvMeterSrTCM extern object implements RFC 2697.

image-2025-10-15_22-13-28-version-1-modificationdate-1761130369020-api-v2.png

Constructor:

Instantiates a Single Rate Three Color Marker shared meter object of the specified size, units and burst parameters.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvMeterSrTCM(bit<32> size, NvMeterUnits units, bit<64> cir, bit<64> cbs, bit<64> ebs)

Parameters:

  • size[in]: Number of meter indices. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

  • units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

  • cir[in]: Committed Information Rate

  • cbs[in]: Committed Burst Size

  • ebs[in]: Excess Burst Size

Constructor:

Instantiates a Single Rate Three Color Marker shared meter object of the specified size with a default initial state of GREEN. The bucket parameters can be updated per entry at runtime.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvMeterSrTCM(bit<32> size, NvMeterUnits units)

Parameters:

  • size[in]: Number of meter indices. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

  • units[in]: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

Methods:

meter

Executes the metering of the flow entry at the specified index

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv_meter_color_t meter(in bit<32> index, nv_meter_color_t initial_color = NvMeterColor.GREEN)

Parameters:

  • index[in]: Index of the meter to execute

  • initial_color[in]: The initial color to assign to the flow. Coloring of NvMeterColor.RED, NvMeterColor.YELLLOW, or NvMeterColor.GREEN. The default is NvMeterColor.GREEN.

Returns:

  • The nv_meter_color_t of the flow entry at the specified index.

NvDirectMeterSrTCM

The NvDirectMeterSrTCM extern object implements RFC 2697. A direct meter must be assigned to a table and be the same size as the table. Each action invoked by an entry hit should call the meter() method to perform the policing.

Constructor:

Instantiates a Single Rate Three Color Marker direct meter object of the specified size, units and burst parameters.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvDirectMeterSrTCM(NvMeterUnits units, bit<64> cir, bit<64> cbs, bit<64> ebs)

Parameters:

  • units: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

  • cir: Committed Information Rate

  • cbs: Committed Burst Size

  • ebs: Excess Burst Size

Constructor:

Instantiates a Single Rate Three Color Marker direct meter object of the specified size with a default initial state of GREEN. The bucket parameters can be updated per entry at runtime.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvDirectMeterSrTCM(NvMeterUnits units)

Parameters:

  • units: Enum indicating the units used by the meter. Metering by NvMeterUnits.BYTES or by NvMeterUnits.PACKETS is supported.

Methods:

meter

Executes the metering of the flow entry at the specified index.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv_meter_color_t meter(in bit<32> index, in nv_meter_color_t initial_color = NvMeterColor.GREEN)

Parameters:

  • index[in]: Index of the meter to execute

  • initial_color[in]: The initial color to assign to the flow. Coloring of NvMeterColor.RED, NvMeterColor.YELLLOW, or NvMeterColor.GREEN. The default is NvMeterColor.GREEN.

Returns:

  • The nv_meter_color_t of the flow entry at the specified index.

Note

Each configuration parameter of NvMeterSrTCM and NvDirectMeterSrTCM is restricted to certain max values.

When metering by BYTES, max values are the following:

  • cir: 255000000000

  • cbs, ebs: 2147483648

When metering by PACKETS, max values are the following:

  • cir: 1992187500

  • cbs, ebs: 16777216

Note

Methods of a NvDirectMeterPeakTrTCM and a NvDirectMeterSrTCM object may only be called by the P4 Table that owns it via the direct_meter property bound to the P4 Table. It is an error to attempt to call the meter() method from a P4 Table that does not own the direct meter. A meter may not be owned by multiple P4 Tables. The system supports up to 16M total meters.

Options Parser

DPL supports TLV style parsing for protocols with options.

NvOptionsParser

The NvOptionsParser is an extern object used to define the behavior of the TLV (Type-Length-Value) options parser.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvOptionParser<VALUE, OPTION> {
    NvOptionParser(
        string options_length_field = "",
        bit<32> options_length_shift = 32w0,
        bit<32> options_length_add = 32w0,
        string option_layout_header_type = "",
        string option_length_field = "",
        bit<32> option_length_shift = 32w0,
        bit<32> option_length_add = 32w0,
        string option_type_field = "",
        list<tuple<VALUE, OPTION>> options
    );
 
    void parseOptions<H>(packet_in p, inout H headers);
}

Parameters:

  • options_length_field[in]: Optional; omit if total options length is fixed, otherwise provide the field name that contains the header length value

  • options_length_shift: Optional; omit if the field can be used without shifting

  • options_length_add: Optional; omit if the field can be used without adding

  • option_layout_header_type: Mandatory header_type_name

  • option_length_field: Optional; omit if each option is a constant size, otherwise provide the field name that contains the header length value

  • option_length_shift: Optional; omit if the field can be used without shifting

  • option_length_add: Optional; omit if the field can be used without adding

  • option_type_field: Mandatory field_name

  • options: Mandatory; variable-length (expression-)list of (type, header field)

Methods:

parseOptions

Parses the TLV

Signature: void parseOptions<H>(packet_in packet, inout H headers);

Parameters:

  • packet[in]: input packet

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

Examples:

See Geneve TLV Parsing Example.

Custom Tunnel Encapsulation and Header Insertion

DPL supports the creation of L2 and L3 tunnels using custom tunnel headers, as well as inserting custom headers at specific anchor points in the header stack.

NvHeaderDataTemplate

Instantiates a template object used to inserting custom data to the header stack (e.g., tunnel encapsulations or pushing new headers). This object is used for controlling the behavior of the actions that insert data into the header at predefined locations.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
extern NvHeaderDataTemplate<HEADERS_DATA_TYPE> {
    NvHeaderDataTemplate();
}

Type Variables:

  • HEADERS_DATA_TYPE[in]: Must be the typename of a user-declared struct whose only fields must be of header type. The entire set of underlay headers should be defined as a struct. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
header my_tunnel_h {
    bit<32> field_1;
    bit<32> field_2;
    bit<32> field_3;
}
 
struct tunnel_headers_t {
    nv_ethernet_h ethernet;
    my_tunnel_h   custom_tunnel;
}

Annotation:

NvHeaderDataTemplate works slightly differently than other extern objects in that the object has no methods; instead, the object can be passed into the extern functions:

  • nv_set_l2tunnel_underlay

  • nv_set_l3tunnel_underlay

  • nv_push_headers

Declaring aNvHeaderDataTemplate object does not use any resources in hardware, as the template construct is provided for simplifying the process of specifying header field values for custom tunnels. When declaring a NvHeaderDataTemplate object, the annotation @nv_header_data_fields must be present. This annotation contains a key-value entry for each header in the specified struct type. For each header, the header fields must be specified in the order that they appear in the header definition. The value assigned to a field must be one of the following:

  • a non-negative integer

  • the string "variable"

  • the string "ignore" (only for the tunnel externs)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
@nv_header_data_fields(
    ethernet = {
        dst_addr = "variable",
        src_addr = "variable",
        ether_type = 0xABCD
    },
    custom_tunnel = {
        field_1 = 1,
        field_2 = "ignore",
        field_3 = "variable"
    }
)
NvHeaderDataTemplate<tunnel_headers_t>() my_tunnel;

For a complete example, see GTP Tunnel Encapsulation Example.

Note

Certain header fields will automatically be recalculated by the hardware after encapsulation. These fields cannot be assigned by the user. It is good practice to mark them as "ignore".

Header Field

Value

ipv4.ecn

0

ipv4.identification

0

ipv4.hdr_checksum

Hardware calculated

ipv4.total_len

Hardware calculated

ipv6.traffic_class (ECN bits only)

0

ipv6.payload_length

Hardware calculated

udp.src_port

Entropy hash

udp.length

Hardware calculated

udp.checksum

0

tcp.checksum

Hardware calculated

gre.key (8 LSB only)

Entropy hash


NvTunnelTemplate

Warning

This extern object is deprecated and may be removed in a future release. Please use NvHeaderDataTemplate instead.

Custom Hash

The DOCA Target Architecture allows the user to define a set of key fields to calculate a hash function on and use the resulting hash value in subsequent match/action tables.

NvHashAlgorithm

The supported native hash functions are listed in the following enumeration:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
enum NvHashAlgorithm {
    CRC32
}


NvHash

The NvHash object is initialized by selecting the hash type. The method can invoked by supplying the fields to calculate the hash value, with the result stored in a variable.

Constructor:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
NvHash(NvHashAlgorithm algo)

Parameters:

  • algo: The hash algorithm to use.

Methods:

get_hash

Computes the hash value from the specified key fields

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bit<32> get_hash<DATA>(in bit<32> size, in DATA data)

Parameters:

  • size[in]: Number of hash buckets. The hash value is divided by size to get modulo. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

  • data[in]: The data over which to calculate the hash. Provided as a list of key fields.

Returns:

  • bit<32> of the hash value modulo size.

Limitations:

The use of NvHash is limited to the apply block of a P4 control. This extern cannot be invoked from a P4 action body.

TCP State

The DOCA Target Architecture provides a stateful object used to track TCP sequence, acknowledgement, and direction data for a given TCP flow. A flow is defined by a standard 5-tuple consisting of:

  • IP source address

  • IP destination address

  • IP Protocol (IPv4) or Next Header (IPv6)

  • TCP source port

  • TCP destination port

TCP flows are connection-oriented and bi-directional (established between two applications with distinct IP addresses and ports). To manage this, two hash tuples (lookup keys) are maintained for every connection:

  1. Original direction: Packets originating from the endpoint that initiated the connection.

  2. Reply direction: Reply packets sent toward the endpoint that initiated the connection.

The TCP connection tracking state is fully maintained in hardware. The packet processing workflow is as follows:

  1. Search: Upon receiving a packet with a TCP 5-tuple, the dataplane searches for a matching connection entry.

  2. Retrieve: If a connection entry is found, the TCP State object is retrieved.

  3. Update: The relevant contexts (sequence numbers, window size, etc.) are updated.

  4. Pipeline: The packet returns to the steering pipeline for final processing.

Note

The resulting TCP connection states may be queried by the control plane at any time.

The hardware determines which header to use for stateful tracking based on the flow type:

  • Non-tunneled flows: The outer TCP header is used.

  • UDP tunneled flows: The inner TCP header is used (the hardware parses past the tunnel encapsulation).

NvTcpFlowDirection

TCP flows are by nature bi-directional. ORIGINAL denotes the side that initiates the connection via a TCP SYN packet. Reply denotes the responding side (i.e., the side that sends the SYN-ACK):

Copy
Copied!
            

            
typedef bit<1> nv_tcp_flow_direction_t;
 
enum nv_tcp_flow_direction_t NvTcpFlowDirection {
    ORIGINAL = 1w0,
    REPLY = 1w1,
}


NvTcpState

The NvTcpState object is initialized by selecting a size. The method can then be called in either apply block scope or P4 action scope.

Constructor:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 NvTcpState(bit<32> size)

Parameters:

  • size: The number of indices to allocate for TCP state tracking. The same index should be used to track both directions of the given flow. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

Methods:

store

Store the TCP state of the packet for the given direction.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
nv_tcp_state_error_t store(in bit<32> index, in NvTcpFlowDirection direction)

Parameters:

  • index[in]: The identifier for a specific TCP state store in the object.

  • direction[in]: The sender side versus the receiver side of the bi-directional TCP flow.

Returns:

  • The nv_tcp_state_error_t of the flow entry at the specified index. The error code is a bit<8> with the following definition:

    Bits

    Description

    0

    Bad Packet

    1

    State Changed

    2..5

    reserved

    6..7

    0 = valid

    1 = invalid

    2 = trap

Note

Typically the NvTcpState object would be used as follows:

  1. Upon receiving a SYN packet in the pipeline, send the packet to the controller application.

  2. Controller adds the TCP 5 tuple entry, with an action that calls the store method with an index and direction of ORIGINAL.

  3. Upon receiving the SYN-ACK packet in the pipeline for the same flow, send the packet to the controller application.

  4. Controller adds the reverse TCP 5 tuple entry, with an action that calls the store method with the same index as the ORIGINAL and direction of REPLY.

  5. Upon receiving the FIN or RST packet in the pipeline for the same flow, send the packet to the controller application.

  6. Remove both entries, and the index will be reset and can be reused.

While the TCP ACK/SEQ/direction values are being tracked, the controller can call the query API asynchronously to retrieve the last processed values.

Note

The BlueField hardware expects to see one TCP header in a packet, therefore HW Connection Tracking (CT) can work on the TCP header whether it is present in the outer or inner header. State tracking is based on the first the first TCP header that is parsed.

PSP

PSP is a transport-independent encryption protocol designed for efficient, large-scale data center and inter-data center network traffic security.

On the Bluefield target, PSP is fully offloaded, meaning cryptographic operations are performed entirely in hardware. This allows for a massive scale of parallel encrypted connections without requiring software state tracking. PSP uses UDP encapsulation with custom headers and standard cryptographic algorithms (AES-GCM) for confidentiality and integrity.

Unlike traditional security protocols (e.g., IPsec or TLS), PSP enables per-connection encryption, supports stateless operation for hardware scalability, and does not mandate a specific key exchange mechanism.

image-2025-10-24_0-19-54-version-1-modificationdate-1761279594520-api-v2.png

Note

PSP Key Exchange is out of scope for DPL (Data Plane Logic) and must occur prior to pipeline processing. The host application is responsible for:

  1. Performing the asynchronous key exchange (e.g., using doca_flow_crypto_psp_spi_key_bulk_generate).

  2. Supplying the DPL runtime tables with the appropriate keys via P4Runtime.

  3. Ensuring encapsulation entries use the SPI values supplied by the key generation step.

NvPSP

The NvPSP object is initialized by selecting a size, representing the number of unique SA indices. The method can then be called in either apply block scope or P4 action scope.

Constructor:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
 NvPSP(bit<32> size)

Parameters:

  • size: The number of indices to allocate for PSP crypto object. A different index should be used for each direction of a given flow. The size must be a power of 2, and no greater than 16M.

Methods:

encrypt

Encrypts a clear text PSP packet. See the extern functions nv_encap_psp_transport, nv_encap_psp_v4_tunnel, and nv_encap_psp_v6_tunnel.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void encrypt<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers, bit<32> sa_index)

Parameters:

  • headers[in/out]: packet headers struct

  • sa_index: The index to a specific PSP security association data. The index points to a PSP encryption key obtained during key exchange, and is stored at a given slot in the bucket of keys in NIC memory. These slots can be overwritten as needed by the controller.

decrypt

Decrypts an encrypted PSP packet. After decryption, the PSP headers can be removed using the extern functions nv_decap_psp_tunnel or nv_decap_psp_transport.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
void decrypt<HEADERS>(inout HEADERS headers)

The decrypt function operates in a stateless mode, where the SPI from the packet is used in conjunction with a master key store on the receiving NIC in order to generate the decryption key.

Limitations on PSP Functionality

The following restrictions apply to PSP capabilities on the BlueField-3 architecture:

Version & Encapsulation

  • Only PSP Version 0 and Version 1 are supported.

  • UDP and UDP over Tunnel are the only supported transport encapsulations.

  • The packet must contain a valid L4 header; otherwise, the encapsulation behavior is undefined.

Hardware Parsing Requirements

The packet must be properly parsed by the native hardware parser (hdrs.psp.isValid() == true) to ensure operation success:

  • For Encryption: The header must be valid before the encryption action is attempted.

  • For Decryption: The header must be valid after decryption (and free of error syndromes) before decapsulation can occur.

State Modes

  • PSP Sender: Supports stateful mode.

  • PSP Receiver: Supports stateless mode.

Pipeline Configuration Workflow

To successfully implement PSP, the user application must follow this specific configuration order:

  1. Load Program: The DPL program is loaded using the P4Runtime API. This step allocates the necessary PSP hardware resources.

  2. Key Exchange: The application performs key exchange (see DOCA API References for doca_flow_crypto_psp_spi_*).

  3. Update Receiver: The receiver application updates the PSP resource with the PSP keys using the P4Runtime API.

  4. Update Sender: The sender application updates the hardware with the generated SPIs using the P4Runtime API.

Execution Domains and Directional Constraints

The DPL pipeline executes within the administrative eSwitch, also known as the Forwarding Database (FDB) domain. Within this domain, the hardware strictly distinguishes between two directional sub-domains:

  • FDB-Rx (Receive): Traffic moving from the network to the host.

  • FDB-Tx (Transmit): Traffic moving from the host to the network.

These sub-domains reflect hardware-specific differences in processing capabilities. Consequently, specific cryptographic functions are direction-dependent:

Function

Supported Path

Direction

Encryption

FDB-Tx Only

Host $\rightarrow$ Network

Decryption

FDB-Rx Only

Network $\rightarrow$ Host

DPL Expressions

Both the DPL Parser and the DPL standard metadata are part of the DOCA Target Architecture. The hardware has built in header protocols and key field extraction, along with capabilities to set, copy and perform add/subtract on certain fields. The following tables describe the compiler support for expressions using the built in header fields and standard metadata as L-values and R-values. Note: this is separate of header fields that can be used as match keys.

Note

In the default hardware parser, some fields that are mutually exclusive are extracted to the same buffer location (referred to in the table as an alias). Assignments to and copy from these fields can use either of the aliased field names.

Header Field Support

Fixed Header Fields

Assign

Copy

Add/Sub

Notes

headers.ethernet.dst_addr

headers.ethernet.src_addr

headers.ethernet.ether_type

Last extracted outer etherType value

headers.vlan.vlan_pcp

headers.vlan.vlan_dei

headers.vlan.vlan_id

headers.vlan.vlan_ether_type

Last extracted outer etherType value

headers.inner_ethernet.dst_addr

headers.inner_ethernet.src_addr

headers.inner_ethernet.ether_type

Last extracted inner etherType value

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_pcp

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_dei

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_id

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_ether_type

Last extracted inner etherType value

headers.ipv4.version

Alias with headers.ipv6.version

headers.ipv4.ihl

headers.ipv4.diffserv

Alias with headers.ipv6.diffserv

Can be set using nv_set_ip_dscp extern

headers.ipv4.ecn

Alias with headers.ipv6.ecn

Can be set using nv_set_ip_ecn extern

headers.ipv4.total_len

May be updated also by hardware

headers.ipv4.identification

headers.ipv4.flags

headers.ipv4.frag_offset

headers.ipv4.ttl

headers.ipv4.protocol

Alias with headers.ipv6.next_header

Can be set using nv_set_ip_protocol extern

headers.ipv4.hdr_checksum

Value is write only by hardware

headers.ipv4.src_addr

headers.ipv4.dst_addr

headers.inner_ipv4.version

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.version

headers.inner_ipv4.ihl

headers.inner_ipv4.diffserv

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.diffserv

headers.inner_ipv4.ecn

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.ecn

headers.inner_ipv4.total_len

headers.inner_ipv4.identification

headers.inner_ipv4.flags

headers.inner_ipv4.frag_offset

headers.inner_ipv4.ttl

headers.inner_ipv4.protocol

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.protocol

headers.inner_ipv4.hdr_checksum

headers.inner_ipv4.src_addr

headers.inner_ipv4.dst_addr

headers.ipv6.flow_label

headers.ipv6.hop_limit

headers.ipv6.payload_length

headers.ipv6.src_addr

headers.ipv6.dst_addr

headers.inner_ipv6.flow_label

headers.inner_ipv6.hop_limit

headers.inner_ipv6.payload_length

headers.inner_ipv6.src_addr

headers.inner_ipv6.dst_addr

headers.mpls.label

headers.mpls.tc

headers.mpls.bos

headers.mpls.ttl

headers.inner_mpls.label

headers.inner_mpls.tc

headers.inner_mpls.bos

headers.inner_mpls.ttl

headers.icmp.type

headers.icmp.code

headers.icmp.checksum

headers.icmp.identifier

headers.icmp.sequence_number

headers.inner_icmp.type

headers.inner_icmp.code

headers.inner_icmp.checksum

headers.inner_icmp.identifier

headers.inner_icmp.sequence_number

headers.icmpv6.type

headers.icmpv6.code

headers.icmpv6.checksum

headers.icmpv6.payload_1

headers.icmpv6.payload_2

headers.inner_icmpv6.type

headers.inner_icmpv6.code

headers.inner_icmpv6.checksum

headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_1

headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_2

headers.tcp.src_port

Alias with headers.udp.src_port

Can be set using nv_set_l4_src_port extern

headers.tcp.dst_port

Alias with headers.udp.dst_port

Can be set using nv_set_l4_dst_port extern

headers.tcp.seq_no

headers.tcp.ack_no

headers.tcp.data_offset

headers.tcp.res

headers.tcp.nonce_sum

headers.tcp.ecn

headers.tcp.flags

headers.tcp.window

headers.tcp.checksum

headers.tcp.urgent_ptr

headers.inner_tcp.src_port

Alias with headers.inner_udp.src_port

headers.inner_tcp.dst_port

Alias with headers.inner_udp.dst_port

headers.inner_tcp.seq_no

headers.inner_tcp.ack_no

headers.inner_tcp.data_offset

headers.inner_tcp.res

headers.inner_tcp.nonce_sum

headers.inner_tcp.ecn

headers.inner_tcp.flags

headers.inner_tcp.window

headers.inner_tcp.checksum

headers.inner_tcp.urgent_ptr

headers.udp.length

headers.udp.checksum

headers.inner_udp.length

headers.inner_udp.checksum

headers.gre.checksum_present

headers.gre.reserved1

headers.gre.key_present

headers.gre.sequence_present

headers.gre.reserved2

headers.gre.reserved3

headers.gre.version

headers.gre.protocol

headers.nvgre_vsid.vsid

headers.nvgre_vsid.flow_id

headers.esp.security_parameters_index

headers.esp.sequence_number

headers.esp.next_header

Value set by hardware after decryption

headers.psp.next_header

Value set by hardware after decryption

headers.psp.hdr_ext_len

headers.psp.crypt_offset

headers.psp.needs_sampling

headers.psp.drop

headers.psp.version

headers.psp.has_virtualization_key

headers.psp.one_1

headers.psp.security_parameters_index

headers.psp.initialization_vector

headers.psp.virtualization_key_high

headers.psp.virtualization_key_low

headers.psp.payload_1

headers.psp.payload_2

headers.psp.payload_3

headers.psp.payload_4

headers.vxlan.reserved1

headers.vxlan.vni_valid

headers.vxlan.reserved2

headers.vxlan.reserved3

headers.vxlan.vni

headers.vxlan.reserved4

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved1

headers.vxlan_gpe.vni_valid

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved2

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved3

headers.vxlan_gpe.next_proto

headers.vxlan_gpe.vni

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved4

headers.geneve.ver

headers.geneve.opt_len

headers.geneve.o

headers.geneve.c

headers.geneve.reserved1

headers.geneve.protocol_type

headers.geneve.vni

headers.geneve.reserved2


Standard Metadata Support

All the fields of DPL standard metadata are read only. The following table outlines the current support for using a standard metadata field as an R-value in an expression.

Standard Metadata Fields

Copyable

Notes

ingress_port

eth_to_fcs_packet_len

is_l2_ok

l2_type

last_l2_ether_type

Last extracted value of etherType within ethernet header or VLAN tags

vlan_type

is_l3_ok

l3_type

is_ip_fragmented

is_ipv4_checksum_ok

is_l4_ok

l4_type

l4_type_ext

is_l4_checksum_ok

l4_src_port

Copy instead the headers.tcp/udp.src_port field

l4_dst_port

Copy instead the headers.tcp/udp.dst_port field

first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

First extracted value of TCP sequence number or ICMP first dword

first_tcp_ack_num_icmp_dw1

First extracted value of TCP acknowledge number or ICMP second dword

first_tcp_window_urg_ptr_icmp_dw2

First extracted value of TCP window/urgent pointer or ICMP third dword

encap_type

ROCE not currently supported

ipsec_layer

ipsec_syndrome

Valid only after hardware crypto decrypt

psp_syndrome

Valid only after hardware crypto decrypt

is_inner_l2_ok

inner_l2_type

inner_last_l2_ether_type

Last extracted value of etherType within inner ethernet header or VLAN tags

inner_vlan_type

is_inner_l3_ok

inner_l3_type

is_inner_ipv4_checksum_ok

is_inner_l4_ok

inner_l4_type

inner_l4_type_ext

source_qp

Deprecated. Use the extern method nv_get_random_value() .

Deprecated. Use the extern method nv_get_ut_clock() .

Deprecated. Use the extern method nv_get_fr_clock() .


Tables

Match Kinds

The DPL compiler supports following match types with the restrictions below:

  • Exact match

    • Support for at least 9 keys of DWORD width and 8 keys of byte width. Note that the actual limit is dependent on HW resources and may fail only at load time.

    • See Exact tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a programmer perspective.

  • LPM match

    • Not supported for bool-type keys.

    • Not supported for standard metadata fields.

    • See LPM tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a controller perspective.

  • Ternary match

    • Not supported for bool-type keys.

    • Not supported for standard metadata fields.

    • See Ternary tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a programmer perspective.

  • Range match

    • Support up to a maximum of 4 range match keys per P4 table .

    • Support for slices of header fields and std_meta fields as keys.

    • Not supported for slices of user-declared variables and user metadata fields as keys.

    • Not supported for keys larger than 32 bits (unless sliced down to 32 bits or less, with some key-specific slice alignment restrictions).

    • Range match keys in the same P4 Table with Ternary match keys or LPM keys are currently not supported.

    • When using multiple range keys in a single P4 table, some combinations of keys may not be supported. Note that this may fail only at load time.

    • See Range tables in the PSA spec for general guidance and usage from a programmer perspective.

DPL Key Support

IsValid method call, local variables excluding packet-in struct instance, fixed or flex header fields, and standard metadata can be used as a table key.

However, there are following restrictions:

  • A key cannot be used multiple times within one P4 table; this will actively fail during compilation. When IsValid method call is used as a table key, the compiler allocates a register for the key. Thus, using multiple isValid method calls as keys within a table causes the undefined behavior.

  • Complex expressions must use name annotation.

The following table lists the match key support for fixed header fields.

Fixed Header Fields

Bit Width

Exact

LPM

Ternary

Range

Notes

headers.ethernet.dst_addr

48

1

headers.ethernet.src_addr

48

1

headers.ethernet.ether_type

16

Last extracted l2 etherType can be matched through std_meta.last_l2_ether_type

headers.vlan.vlan_pcp

3

headers.vlan.vlan_dei

1

headers.vlan.vlan_id

12

headers.vlan.vlan_ether_type

16

Last extracted l2 etherType can be matched through std_meta.last_l2_ether_type

headers.inner_ethernet.dst_addr

48

1

headers.inner_ethernet.src_addr

48

1

headers.inner_ethernet.ether_type

16

Last extracted inner l2 etherType can be matched through std_meta.inner_last_l2_ether_type

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_pcp

3

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_dei

1

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_id

12

headers.inner_vlan.vlan_ether_type

16

Last extracted inner l2 etherType can be matched through std_meta.inner_last_l2_ether_type

headers.ipv4.version

Alias with headers.ipv6.version

4

headers.ipv4.ihl

4

headers.ipv4.diffserv

Alias with headers.ipv6.diffserv

6

headers.ipv4.ecn

Alias with headers.ipv6.ecn

2

headers.ipv4.total_len

16

headers.ipv4.identification

16

headers.ipv4.flags

3

headers.ipv4.frag_offset

13

headers.ipv4.ttl

8

headers.ipv4.protocol

Alias with headers.ipv6.next_header

8

headers.ipv4.hdr_checksum

16

headers.ipv4.src_addr

32

headers.ipv4.dst_addr

32

headers.inner_ipv4.version

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.version

4

headers.inner_ipv4.ihl

4

headers.inner_ipv4.diffserv

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.diffserv

6

headers.inner_ipv4.ecn

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.ecn

2

headers.inner_ipv4.total_len

16

headers.inner_ipv4.identification

16

headers.inner_ipv4.flags

3

headers.inner_ipv4.frag_offset

13

headers.inner_ipv4.ttl

8

headers.inner_ipv4.protocol

Alias with headers.inner_ipv6.next_header

8

headers.inner_ipv4.hdr_checksum

16

headers.inner_ipv4.src_addr

32

headers.inner_ipv4.dst_addr

32

headers.ipv6.flow_label

20

headers.ipv6.payload_length

16

headers.ipv6.hop_limit

8

headers.ipv6.src_addr

128

2

headers.ipv6.dst_addr

128

2

headers.inner_ipv6.flow_label

20

headers.inner_ipv6.payload_length

16

headers.inner_ipv6.hop_limit

8

headers.inner_ipv6.src_addr

128

2

headers.inner_ipv6.dst_addr

128

2

headers.mpls.label

20

headers.mpls.tc

3

headers.mpls.bos

1

headers.mpls.ttl

8

headers.inner_mpls.label

20

headers.inner_mpls.tc

3

headers.inner_mpls.bos

1

headers.inner_mpls.ttl

8

headers.icmp.type

8

First parsed value of ICMP type can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.icmp.code

8

First parsed value of ICMP code can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.icmp.checksum

16

First parsed value of ICMP checksum can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.icmp.identifier

16

First parsed value of ICMP identifier can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.icmp.sequence_number

16

First parsedv alue of ICMP sequence number can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.inner_icmp.type

8

First parsed value of ICMP type can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.inner_icmp.code

8

First parsed value of ICMP code can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.inner_icmp.checksum

16

First parsed value of ICMP checksum can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.inner_icmp.identifier

16

First parsedvalue of ICMP identifier can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.inner_icmp.sequence_number

16

First parsed value of ICMP sequence number can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.icmpv6.type

8

First parsed value of ICMPv6 type can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.icmpv6.code

8

First parsed value of ICMPv6 code can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.icmpv6.checksum

16

First parsed value of ICMPv6 checksum can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.icmpv6.payload_1

32

First parsed value of ICMPv6 payload_1 can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.icmpv6.payload_2

32

First parsed value of ICMPv6 payload 2can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw2

headers.inner_icmpv6.type

8

First parsed value of ICMPv6 type can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.inner_icmpv6.code

8

First parsed value of ICMPv6 code can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.inner_icmpv6.checksum

16

First parsed value of ICMPv6 checksum can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_1

32

First parsed value of ICMPv6 payload_1 can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.inner_icmpv6.payload_2

32

First parsed value of ICMPv6 payload 2can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw2

headers.tcp.src_port

Alias with headers.udp.src_port

16

headers.tcp.dst_port

Alias with headers.udp.dst_port

16

headers.tcp.seq_no

32

First parsed value of TCP sequence number can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.tcp.ack_no

32

First parsed value of TCP acknowledge number can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.tcp.data_offset

4

headers.tcp.res

3

headers.tcp.nonce_sum

1

headers.tcp.ecn

2

headers.tcp.flags

6

headers.tcp.window

16

First parsed value of TCP window can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw2

headers.tcp.checksum

16

headers.tcp.urgent_ptr

16

First parsed value of TCP urgent pointer can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw2

headers.inner_tcp.src_port

Alias with headers.inner_udp.src_port

16

headers.inner_tcp.dst_port

Alias with headers.inner_udp.dst_port

16

headers.inner_tcp.seq_no

32

First parsed value of TCP sequence number can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

headers.inner_tcp.ack_no

32

First parsed value of TCP acknowledge number can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw1

headers.inner_tcp.data_offset

4

headers.inner_tcp.res

3

headers.inner_tcp.nonce_sum

1

headers.inner_tcp.ecn

2

headers.inner_tcp.flags

6

headers.inner_tcp.window

16

First parsed value of TCP window can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw2

headers.inner_tcp.checksum

16

headers.inner_tcp.urgent_ptr

16

First parsed value of TCP urgent pointer can be matched through std_meta.first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw2

headers.udp.length

16

headers.udp.checksum

16

headers.inner_udp.length

16

headers.inner_udp.checksum

16

headers.gre.checksum_present

1

headers.gre.reserved1

1

headers.gre.key_present

1

headers.gre.sequence_present

1

headers.gre.reserved2

4

headers.gre.reserved3

5

headers.gre.version

3

headers.gre.protocol

16

headers.nvgre_vsid.vsid

24

headers.nvgre_vsid.flow_id

8

headers.esp.security_parameters.index

32

headers.esp.sequence_number

32

headers.esp.next_header

8

headers.psp.next_header

8

headers.psp.hdr_ext_len

8

headers.psp.crypt_offset

8

headers.psp.needs_sampling

1

headers.psp.drop

1

headers.psp.version

1

headers.psp.has_virtualization_key

1

headers.psp.one_1

1

headers.psp.security_parameters_index

32

headers.psp.initialization_vector

64

headers.psp.virtualization_key_high

32

headers.psp.virtualization_key_lower

32

headers.psp.payload_1

32

headers.psp.payload_2

32

headers.psp.payload_3

32

headers.psp.payload_4

32

headers.vxlan.reserved1

4

headers.vxlan.vni_valid

1

headers.vxlan.reserved2

3

headers.vxlan.reserved3

24

headers.vxlan.vni

24

headers.vxlan.reserved4

8

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved1

4

headers.vxlan_gpe.vni_valid

1

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved2

3

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved3

16

headers.vxlan_gpe.next_proto

8

headers.vxlan_gpe.vni

24

headers.vxlan_gpe.reserved4

8

headers.geneve.ver

2

headers.geneve.opt_len

6

headers.geneve.o

1

headers.geneve.c

1

headers.geneve.reserved1

6

headers.geneve.protocol_type

16

headers.geneve.vni

24

headers.geneve.reserved2

8

  1. Must be a slice of upper 16 bits or lower 32 bits      

  2. Must be a slice of one of 4 dwords      

The following table lists the support for isValid() for fixed headers:

Header IsValid

Notes

ethernet

inner_ethernet

vlan

VLAN tag is CVLAN

inner_vlan

Inner VLAN tag is CVLAN

svlan

VLAN tag is SVLAN

inner_svlan

Inner VLAN tag is SVLAN

ipv4

L3 header protocol is IPv4

inner_ipv4

Inner l3 header protocol is IPv4

ipv6

L3 header protocol is IPv6

inner_ipv6

Inner l3 header protocol is IPv6

mpls

MPLS layer 0 is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_mpls

Inner MPLS layer 0 is valid after passing all HW checks

mpls1

MPLS layer 1 is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_mpls1

Inner MPLS layer 1 is valid after passing all HW checks

mpls2

MPLS layer 2 is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_mpls2

Inner MPLS layer 2 is valid after passing all HW checks

mpl3

MPLS layer 3 is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_mpls3

Inner MPLS layer 3 is valid after passing all HW checks

mpls_4

MPLS layer 4 is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_mpls4

Inner MPLS layer 4 is valid after passing all HW checks

tcp

L4 type is TCP

inner_tcp

Inner l4 type is TCP

udp

L4 type is UDP

inner_udp

Inner l4 type is UDP

gre

  • L3 layer is valid after passing all HW checks

  • IPv4 protocol field value is 47

nvgre

  • L3 is OK

  • IPv4 protocol is 47

  • GRE key is present

  • GRE protocol type is 25944

esp

L4 type is IPSEC

icmp

L4 type is ICMP

inner_icmp

Inner l4 type is ICMP

icmpv6

L4 type is ICMP

inner_icmpv6

Inner l4 type is ICMP

vxlan

  • L4 type is UDP

  • headers.udp.dst_port is 4789

vxlan_gpe

  • L4 type is UDP

  • headers.udp.dst_port is 4790

geneve

  • L4 type is UDP

  • headers.udp.dst_port is 6081

psp

  • L4 type is UDP

  • headers.udp.dst_port is 1000

The following table lists the match key support for BlueField standard metadata fields:

Standard Metadata Fields

Bit Width

Exact

LPM

Ternary

Range

Notes

ingress_port

32

The P4 port ID that the packet ingressed the pipeline

eth_to_fcs_packet_len

16

Length of the packet from L2 start to FCS, in bytes

is_l2_ok

1

L2 layer is valid after passing all HW checks

l2_type

2

  • 0: L2_TYPE_UNICAST

  • 1: L2_TYPE_MULTICAST

  • 2: L2_TYPE_BROADCAST

last_l2_ether_type

16

Last extracted value of etherType within ethernet header or VLAN tags

vlan_type

2

  • 0: VLAN_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: VLAN_TYPE_SVLAN

  • 2: VLAN_TYPE_CVLAN

is_l3_ok

1

L3 layer is valid after passing all hardware checks

l3_type

2

  • 0: L3_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: L3_TYPE_IPV4

  • 2: L3_TYPE_IPv6

is_ip_fragmented

1

is_ipv4_checksum_ok

1

IPv4 layer checksum is valid

is_l4_ok

1

L4 layer (TCP/UDP) is valid after passing all hardware checks

l4_type

2

  • 0: L4_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: L4_TYPE_TCP

  • 2: L4_TYPE_UDP

  • 3: L4_TYPE_IPSEC

l4_type_ext

4

  • 0: L4_TYPE_EXT_NONE

  • 1: L4_TYPE_EXT_TCP

  • 2: L4_TYPE_EXT_UDP

  • 3: L4_TYPE_EXT_IPSEC

is_l4_checksum_ok

1

L4 layer (TCP/UDP) checksum is valid

l4_src_port

16

l4_dst_port

16

first_tcp_seq_num_icmp_dw0

32

First parsed TCP sequence number. Or the last extracted ICMP DWORD 0

first_tcp_ack_num_icmp_dw1

32

First parsed TCP acknowledge number. Or the last extracted ICMP DWORD 1

first_tcp_window_urg_ptr_icmp_dw2

32

First parsed TCP window/urgent pointer DWORD. Or the last extracted ICMP DWORD 2

encap_type

2

  • 0: ENCAP_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: ENCAP_TYPE_L2_TUNNEL

  • 2: ENCAP_TYPE_L3_TUNNEL

  • 3: ENCAP_TYPE_ROCE

ipsec_layer

2

  • 0: IPSEC_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: IPSEC_TYPE_OVER_IP

  • 2: IPSEC_TYPE_OVER_UDP

ipsec_syndrome

8

0: CRYPTO_OK

psp_syndrome

8

0: CRYPTO_OK

is_inner_l2_ok

1

Inner L2 layer is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_l2_type

2

  • 0: L2_TYPE_UNICAST

  • 1: L2_TYPE_MULTICAST

  • 2: L2_TYPE_BROADCAST

inner_last_l2_ether_type

16

Last extracted value of etherType within inner ethernet header and VLAN tags

inner_vlan_type

2

  • 0: VLAN_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: VLAN_TYPE_SVLAN

  • 2: VLAN_TYPE_CVLAN

is_inner_l3_ok

1

Inner l3 layer (IPv4/IPv6) is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_l3_type

2

  • 0: L3_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: L3_TYPE_IPV4

  • 2: L3_TYPE_IPv6

is_inner_ipv4_checksum_ok

1

is_inner_l4_ok

1

Inner L4 layer (TCP/UDP) is valid after passing all HW checks

inner_l4_type

2

  • 0: L4_TYPE_NONE

  • 1: L4_TYPE_TCP

  • 2: L4_TYPE_UDP

  • 3: L4_TYPE_IPSEC

inner_l4_type_ext

4

  • 0: L4_TYPE_EXT_NONE

  • 1: L4_TYPE_EXT_TCP

  • 2: L4_TYPE_EXT_UDP

  • 3: L4_TYPE_EXT_IPSEC

is_inner_l4_checksum_ok

1

inner_l4_src_port

16

inner_l4_dst_port

16

source_qp

24

16

Deprecated. Match on the return value from calling the extern method nv_get_random_value().

64

Deprecated. Match on the return value from calling the extern method nv_get_ut_clock().

64

Deprecated. Match on the return value from calling the extern method nv_get_fr_clock().

Note

The maximum number of keys in any P4 table is known only at load time, due to the dynamic nature of the key packing algorithm. The key width limit in BF3 is approximately 40 bytes. If more keys are required, the user should split the keys into two or more tables.


Size

Each P4 table in the DOCA Target Architecture allows a size attribute. This represents the maximum number of entries, excluding the default miss entry. If the size attribute is omitted, a default value of 128 is assigned.

Sizing Constraints

A single P4 table supports a maximum size of 20M entries (20,971,520). The specific requirements for the size parameter depend on the scale of the table:

Table Scale

Size Range

Constraint

Standard

1 to 8,388,608 (8M)

Must be a power of two.

Large

8,388,609 to 20,971,520 (20M)

Must be specified in 1M (1,048,576) increments.


Large Table Support (>8M Entries)

When a table is configured with a size greater than 8M, the DPL compiler automatically generates a set of sharded tables. This process is transparent to the user but introduces specific limitations compared to standard tables.

Architecture & Memory Limits

  • Total System Limit: The total memory the DPL runtime can allocate for all tables combined is 20M entries.

  • Hardware Dependency: This limit is constrained by the 32GB DRAM on the BlueField-3 Arm subsystem. The actual limit may be lower if other resource-intensive processes are running on the Arm cores.

Functional Limitations

The following features are not supported for Large Tables:

  • Match Type: Only Exact Match keys are supported.

  • Direct Objects: Direct resources (e.g., direct_counter, direct_meter) cannot be attached due to resource constraints. Solution: Use the indexed (indirect) versions of these objects instead.

  • Idle Timeout: Entry aging/timeout is not supported.

  • Debug Actions: The nv_send_debug_pkt action cannot be used within these tables.

Note

The actual number of supported entries in Large Tables is best-effort and subject to hash collisions. For optimal performance and deterministic behavior, it is recommended to keep table sizes to 8M or less whenever possible.

Default Action

The table can contain default action. When there are no matching entries within this table, it will execute the default action. When the default action is not provided, the missing entry will execute NoAction action (continue to the next logical step in the pipeline).

Copy
Copied!
            

            
table ipv4_fowarding_table {
    key = {
        headers.ipv4.src_addr : exact;
    }
    actions = {
        forward;
        NoAction;
    }
    default_action = forward(1);
}


Keyless Tables

A table with no keys is supported, by either omitting the key property or specifying an empty key set. Such tables are deemed "always miss", and all packets processed by the table will go to the default action. It is not permitted to insert or remove entries on a keyless table. However, if the default action is not marked const, then it is permitted to modify the default action at runtime. While it is a matter of coding style, an alternative is to invoke such P4 actions directly in the apply block logic of the appropriate control.

Note

Instead of using keyless tables, using the apply block for generic logic that applies to all packets (i.e. no key lookup) allows the compiler more opportunities to optimize the DPL program.


Const Entries

Const entries are an optional property of a P4 table, which can be used to insert entries when loading the blob to BlueField. For LPM or ternary matching, the unmasked bits must be zero. As defined in the P4 Language specification, the presence of const entries means the P4 table is not modifiable, and entries cannot be inserted or removed at runtime.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
table ipv4_fowarding_table {
    key = {
        headers.ipv4.src_addr : lpm;
    }
    actions = {
        forward;
        NoAction;
    }
    default_action = forward(1);
    const entries = {
        (32w0x11111100 &&& 32w0xFFFFFF00) : forward(2);
        (32w0x22220000 &&& 36w0xFFFF0000) : forward(3);
    }
}


Entry Timeout

The DOCA Target Architecture supports the idle timeout and notification mechanisms specified in the P4Runtime specification. This feature is disabled by default and must be explicitly enabled on a per-table basis.

To enable this feature, add the attribute nv_support_timeout = true to the table definition.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
table ipv4_forwarding_table {
    key = {
        headers.ipv4.src_addr : lpm;
    }
    actions = {
        forward;
        NoAction;
    }
    default_action = forward(1);
    /* Required for Timeout Support */
    direct_counter = fwd_counter; 
    nv_support_timeout = true;
}

Restrictions and Prerequisites

Enabling entry timeout imposes the following constraints on the table:

  • Counters Required: The table must have the direct_counter property set.

  • Action Logic: Every action in the table's action list must explicitly call the count() method on the associated direct counter.

  • Mutability: The table cannot contain const entries.

  • Size Limit: The table size must be 8M entries or less. (Large Tables >8M do not support timeout).

Timing Precision and Latency

The timeout notification mechanism is subject to the polling frequency of the hardware.

Notification Delay

Notifications may be delivered slightly later than the exact timeout expiration. This delay is governed by the idle_timeout_polling_interval parameter in the DPL Runtime Service configuration.

The maximum potential delay is calculated as:

(?)

850ac8cc780b751da51d9ec945576927ed3b89b8f0a8c96c93f5c8ed347277ba.svg


Timestamp Accuracy

The P4Runtime field time_since_last_hit.elapsed_ns reflects the polling cycle in which the hit was detected, rather than the exact nanosecond timestamp of the packet hit itself.

Note

For very large tables with high churn (frequent additions/deletions), the time required to read all counters becomes a factor. Under heavy load, the system guarantees that the notification will eventually be delivered, but strictly never earlier than the defined timeout duration.

Delayed Counter Statistics

The DOCA Target Architecture supports delayed counter statistics, which allows reducing the performance impacts of frequent queries by collecting statistics periodically or on demand. This feature is by default off and must be enabled on a per-table basis.

Under the table definition, add the attribute nv_delayed_counter_stats = true. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
table ipv4_fowarding_table {
    key = {
        headers.ipv4.src_addr : lpm;
    }
    actions = {
        forward;
        NoAction;
    }
    default_action = forward(1);
    direct_counter = fwd_counter;  
    nv_delayed_counter_stats = true; 
 }

Restriction when delayed counter statistics is enabled:

  • The table must have the direct_counter property set

Note

The counter values are updated at time intervals that are controlled by the idle_timeout_polling_interval setting in the configuration of the DPL Runtime Service.


High Update Rate Tables

P4Runtime provides a gRPC-based API to insert and remove entries from P4 tables. While flexible, platform-independent, and capable of operating remotely within the network, such controllers are inherently limited in terms of performance and scalability. To address this limitation, DPL introduces support for High Update Rate (HUR) tables.

Under the table definition, add the attribute nv_high_update_rate = true. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
    table acl_table {
        key = {
            headers.inner_ipv6.src_addr : exact;
            headers.inner_ipv6.dst_addr : exact;
            headers.inner_ipv6.next_header : exact;
            std_meta.inner_l4_src_port : exact;
            std_meta.inner_l4_dst_port : exact;
        }
        actions = {
            deny;
            allow;
            NoAction;
        }
        default_action = NoAction;
        nv_high_update_rate = true;
        size = 4194304;
    }

The following restrictions apply when high update rate (HUR) table is enabled:

  • All keys must be of match kind exact

  • HUR tables are not compatible with nv_add_entry tables

  • HUR tables cannot have const entries

  • To use the HUR counter API in conjunction with the HUR insertion API, nv_support_timeout must be enabled

  • Table size must not be greater than 8M

The HUR table is designed to support table entry insertion and deletion at rates significantly higher than a P4Runtime controller / server model can support. Instead, the HUR model replaces gRPC/protobuf messaging with a compiler generated packed C structure, a DPL Runtime library SDK and a shared memory buffer/pool that a client application can enqueues the table entry for insertion/deletion. See DPL Runtime Controller SDK for details on the programming model.

C API Generation

When a table is marked with nv_high_update_rate, the compiler will generate a set of accompanying C header and implementation files in the output directory. For program.p4, the following files are generated:

program_dpl_p4rt.h

  • A C header file with the P4Runtime IDs for the tables and actions used in the program.

  • C structs for each table keyset and action parameters.

  • P4Runtime APIs for inserting, removing and retrieving counters

program_dpl_p4rt.cpp

  • An implementation of the P4Runtime APIs in program_dpl_p4rt.h.

program_dpl_shm_id.h

  • A hash value for program.p4, which much match the hash for the program that is loaded into the device.

program_dpl_shm.h

  • A C header file with the shared memory linear IDs for the tables and actions used in the program.

  • Packed and aligned C structs for each table keyset and action parameters.

  • Shared Memory APIs for inserting, removing and retrieving counters

program_dpl_shm.cpp

  • an implementation of the Shared Memory APIs in program_dpl_p4rt.h.

Example and Usage

Consider the below example hello_world.p4

hello_world.p4

Copy
Copied!
            

            
control main_flow(
    inout nv_headers_t headers,
    in nv_standard_metadata_t std_meta,
    inout nv_empty_metadata_t user_meta,
    inout nv_empty_metadata_t pkt_out_meta
) {
    NvDirectCounter(NvCounterType.PACKETS_AND_BYTES) my_shm_table_counter;
 
    action shm_forward(nv_logical_port_t port) {
        my_shm_table_counter.count();
        nv_send_to_port(port);
    }
 
    action shm_drop() {
        my_shm_table_counter.count();
        nv_drop();
    }
 
    action grpc_forward(nv_logical_port_t port) {
        nv_send_to_port(port);
    }
 
    action grpc_drop() {
        nv_drop();
    }
 
    table my_grpc_table {
        key = {
            headers.ipv4.protocol : exact;
            headers.tcp.src_port : exact;
            headers.tcp.dst_port : exact;
        }
        actions = {
            grpc_forward;
            grpc_drop;
        }
        default_action = grpc_drop;
        size = 128;
    }
 
    table my_shm_table {
        key = {
            headers.ipv4.src_addr : exact;
            headers.ipv4.dst_addr : exact;
        }
        actions = {
            shm_forward;
            shm_drop;
            NoAction;
        }
        default_action = NoAction;
        direct_counter = my_shm_table_counter;
        nv_high_update_rate = true;
        size = 128;
    }
 
    apply {
        if (!my_shm_table.apply().hit)
            my_grpc_table.apply();
    }
}

This example has P4 tables where one has the nv_high_update_rate set to true and the other does not use the high update rate feature.

P4Runtime APIs for Non-high Update Rate Tables

  • P4Runtime IDs for the tables and actions used in hello_world program for the my_grpc_table.

    P4Runtime IDs

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /**
 * Table definitions for main_flow_my_grpc_table
 */
#define DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_TABLE_ID 36982097
/**
 * P4RT IDs for main_flow_my_grpc_table's keys
 */
#define DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_HEADERS_IPV4_PROTOCOL_KEY_ID 1
#define DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_HEADERS_TCP_SRC_PORT_KEY_ID 2
#define DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_HEADERS_TCP_DST_PORT_KEY_ID 3
 
#define DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_GRPC_DROP_ACTION_ID 23410936
 
#define DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_GRPC_FORWARD_ACTION_ID 25120277
 
#define DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_GRPC_FORWARD_PORT_PARAM_ID 1

    All the auto-generated values follow the naming convention of DPL_P4RT_{application_name}_{control_name}_{table_name}_{attribute_name}

  • C structs for each table keyset and action parameters.

    C structs for table keys and actions

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /* Keys Structure */
struct dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_keys {
    uint8_t headers_ipv4_protocol;
    uint16_t headers_tcp_src_port;
    uint16_t headers_tcp_dst_port;
};
/* Parameters Structure */
struct dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_grpc_drop_params {
};
struct dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_grpc_forward_params {
    uint32_t port;
};
/**
 * @brief
 * Table main_flow_my_grpc_table's action parameter's union
 */
union dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_action_params
{
    dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_grpc_drop_params_t grpc_drop;
    dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_grpc_forward_params_t grpc_forward;
};
 
/**
 * @brief
 * Table main_flow_my_grpc_table's table entry structure
 */
struct dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_entry {
    dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_keys_t keys;
    uint32_t action_id;
    union dpl_p4rt_hello_world_main_flow_my_grpc_table_action_params action_params;
};

  • P4Runtime APIs for inserting entries, deleting entries and retrieving counters information

    • Inserting entries into the table

      Insert entries

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      // Create and populate the table entry
    dpl_p4rt_hello_world_my_grpc_table_entry_t entry;
    // Set the key fields - match TCP traffic from port 8080 to port 443
    entry.key.headers_ipv4_protocol = 6;           // TCP protocol
    entry.key.headers_tcp_src_port = htons(8080);  // Source port 8080
    entry.key.headers_tcp_dst_port = htons(443);   // Destination port 443
    // Set the action - forward to port 1
    entry.action_id = DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MY_GRPC_TABLE_GRPC_FORWARD_ACTION_ID;
    entry.action_params.grpc_forward.port = 1;
    // Set up attributes if required
    struct dpl_rt_controller_add_entry_attr attr;
    // Insert the entry
    result = dpl_p4rt_hello_world_my_grpc_table_insert_entry(
        device, &entry, &attr, &dpl_entry);
    if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) {
        DOCA_LOG_ERR("Failed to insert P4RT entry: %s", doca_error_get_descr(result));
        return -1;
    }

    • Deleting entries from the table

      Delete entries

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      /* Deletes an entry by calling the function whose argument is the handle to entry returned by the insert entry function*/
doca_error_t result = dpl_p4rt_hello_world_delete_entry(*dpl_entry);

    • Retrieving counter information

      Retreive counters

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpl_rt_controller_counter_data counter_data;
/* The counter_data structure will have the data after the API is called */
doca_error_t result = dpl_p4rt_hello_world_default_entry_counter(device,
    DPL_P4RT_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_GRPC_TABLE_TABLE_ID
    &counter_data);

SHM APIs for High Update Rate Tables

  • SHM linear IDs for the tables and actions used in hello_world program for the my_shm_table.

    Linear IDs

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /**
 * P4Table definitions for main_flow_my_shm_table
 */
#define DPL_SHM_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_SHM_TABLE_TABLE_ID 0
 
#define DPL_SHM_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_SHM_TABLE_NOACTION_ACTION_ID  0
#define DPL_SHM_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_SHM_TABLE_SHM_FORWARD_ACTION_ID  1
#define DPL_SHM_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_SHM_TABLE_SHM_DROP_ACTION_ID  2

  • C structs for each table keyset and action parameters.

    C structs for table keys and action

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    /**
 * @brief
 * P4Table main_flow_my_shm_table's keys structure
 */
struct dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_keys {
    uint32_t headers_ipv4_src_addr;
    uint32_t headers_ipv4_dst_addr;
} __attribute__((__packed__));
 
/**
 * @brief
 * Action NoAction's parameter structure
 */
struct dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_noaction_params {
} __attribute__((__packed__));
 
/**
 * @brief
 * Action main_flow.shm_forward's parameter structure
 */
struct dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_shm_forward_params {
    uint32_t port;
} __attribute__((__packed__));
 
/**
 * @brief
 * Action main_flow.shm_drop's parameter structure
 */
struct dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_shm_drop_params {
} __attribute__((__packed__));
 
/**
 * @brief
 * P4Table main_flow_my_shm_table's action parameter's union
 */
union dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_action_params
{
    dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_noaction_params_t noaction;
    dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_shm_forward_params_t shm_forward;
    dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_shm_drop_params_t shm_drop;
    uint8_t padding_1[8];
};
 
/**
 * @brief
 * P4Table main_flow_my_shm_table's table entry structure
 */
struct dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_entry {
    dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_keys_t keys;
    uint32_t action_id;
    uint8_t padding_1[4];
    union dpl_shm_hello_world_main_flow_my_shm_table_action_params action_params;
} __attribute__((__packed__));

  • SHM APIs for inserting entries, deleting entries and retrieving counters information

    • Inserting entries into the High Update Rate Table

      Insert entries

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      // Allocate shared memory for the entry
    result = dpl_shm_hello_world_my_shm_table_alloc_entry_mem(
        device, dpl_entry, &shm_entry);
    if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) {
        DOCA_LOG_ERR("Failed to allocate SHM entry: %s", doca_error_get_descr(result));
        return -1;
    }
    // Fill in the entry
    shm_entry->key.headers_ipv4_src_addr = htonl(src_ip);
    shm_entry->key.headers_ipv4_dst_addr = htonl(dst_ip);
    shm_entry->action_id = DPL_SHM_HELLO_WORLD_MY_SHM_TABLE_SHM_FORWARD_ACTION_ID;
    shm_entry->action_params.shm_forward.port = output_port;
    shm_entry->valid = 1;
    // Insert the entry
    result = dpl_shm_hello_world_my_shm_table_insert_entry(device, *dpl_entry, shm_entry);
    if (result != DOCA_SUCCESS) {
        DOCA_LOG_ERR("Failed to insert SHM entry: %s", doca_error_get_descr(result));
        return -1;
    }

    • Deleting entries from the High Update Rate Table

      Delete entries

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      /* Delete an entry */
doca_error_t result = dpl_shm_hello_world_delete_entry(*dpl_entry);

    • Retrieving Counters information of High Update Rate Table

      Retreive counters

      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpl_rt_controller_counter_data counter_data;
/* The counter_data structure will have the data after the API is called */
doca_error_t result = dpl_shm_hello_world_default_entry_counter(device,
    DPL_SHM_HELLO_WORLD_MAIN_FLOW_MY_SHM_TABLE_TABLE_ID,
    &counter_data);

Packet IO

Controller Packet in (pipeline to controller) and Packet out (controller to pipeline) are supported in the DOCA Target Architecture. To send a packet to the controller with metadata:

  • Create a struct with the annotation @nv_controller_metadata("packet_in")

  • The struct must be exactly 32 bits in width (user must insert padding as needed)

  • Use the extern action extern void nv_send_to_controller<PACKET_META>(in PACKET_META pkt_in_meta);

To check if a packet that has ingressed the pipeline from the controller:

  • Add as a match key "std_meta.ingress_port" to a P4 table key set

  • Add an entry that specifies the key value to be the p4_controller_port_id defined in the DPL Port ID Mapping step.

P4Runtime Extern Entities

DPL-specific extern entities are extended per the P4Runtime Specification (v1.4.1). These extensions encode vendor specific messages using the google.protobuf.Any type to facilitate custom resource configuration.

NvPSP

The following p4info Protobuf extension allows a controller to initialize the NvPSP resource and specify its size:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
// SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
// SPDX-License-Identifier: LicenseRef-NvidiaProprietary
//
// NVIDIA CORPORATION, its affiliates and licensors retain all intellectual
// property and proprietary rights in and to this material, related
// documentation and any modifications thereto. Any use, reproduction,
// disclosure or distribution of this material and related documentation
// without an express license agreement from NVIDIA CORPORATION or
// its affiliates is strictly prohibited.
 
syntax = "proto3";
package nvidia.dpl.config.v1;
 
// a copy of the base P4Ids message with the vendor values
message NvDPLIds {
  enum Prefix {
    UNSPECIFIED = 0;
    NV_PSP = 0x8b;
  }
}
 
message NvPSPInfo {
  NvPSP psp = 1;
}
 
message NvPSP {
  // number of entries in the psp array
  uint64 size = 1;
}


© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Mar 23, 2026
content here