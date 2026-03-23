On This Page
- Overview
- Flex IO SDK
- Prerequisites
- Architecture
- API
- Resource Management
- DPA Memory Management
- DPA Window
- DPA Event Handler
- Version API and Backward Compatibility
- Application Debugging
- Application Flow Analysis (dTrace)
- Tracing vs. Printing
- Experimental Flex IO APIs
- Flex IO Samples
- Flex IO SDK Packages
- DPA Application Authentication
- Distribution of Execution Units Across Multiple Applications
- Known Limitations
DPA Development
DOCA Libs and Drivers
The NVIDIA DOCA framework is the key for unlocking the potential of NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 platforms.
DOCA's software environment allows developers to program the DPA to accelerate workloads. Specifically, DOCA includes:
DOCA DPA SDK – a high-level SDK for application-level protocol acceleration
DOCA Flex IO SDK – a low-level SDK to load DPA programs into the DPA, manage the DPA memory, create the execution handlers and the needed hardware rings and contexts
DPACC – DPA toolchain for compiling and ELF file manipulation of the DPA code
Programming Model
The DPA is intended to accelerate datapath operations for the DPU and host CPU. The accelerated portion of the application using DPA is presented as a library for the host application. The code within the library is invoked in an event-driven manner in the context of a process that is running on the DPA. One or many DPA execution units may work to handle the work associated with network events. The programmer specifies different conditions when each function should be called using the appropriate SDK APIs on the host or DPU.
The DPA cannot be used as a standalone CPU.
Management of the DPA, such as loading processes and allocating memory, is performed from a host or DPU process. The host process discovers the DPA capabilities on the device and drives the control plane to set up the different DPA objects. The DPA objects exist as long as the host process exists. When the host process is destroyed, the DPA objects are freed. The host process decides which functions it wants to accelerate using the DPA: Either its entire data plane or only a part of it.
The following diagram illustrates the different processes that exist in the system:
Compiler
DPACC is a compiler for the DPA processor. It compiles code targeted for the DPA processor into an executable and generates a DPA program. A DPA program is a host library with interfaces encapsulating the DPA executable.
This DPA program is linked with the host application to generate a host executable. The host executable can invoke the DPA code through the DPA SDK's runtime.
Compiler Keywords
DPACC implements the following keywords:
Keyword
Application Usage
Comment
Annotate all event handlers that execute on the DPA and all common user-defined datatypes (including user-defined structures) which are passed from the host to the DPA as arguments.
Used by the compiler to generate entry points in the DPA executable and automatically replicate user-defined datatypes between the host and DPA.
Annotate all RPC calls which are invoked by the host and execute on the DPA. RPC calls return a value of
Used by the compiler to generate RPC specific entry points.
Security Attributes
Security attributes enhance the DPA security model by preventing unauthorized access to hardware DPA resources.
If a DPA application requires non-default security attributes, a security attributes blob must be provided to the DPACC compiler using the
--dpa-proc-attr option.
For more details, refer to the following documentation:
DPA Application Security Attributes to Blob – Describes how to create the attributes blob and details the
dpa_attributesfile format.
DOCA DPACC Compiler – Provides general information about the compiler.
Flex IO SDK
Flex IO SDK is a low-level event-driven library to program and accelerate functions on the DPA.
Flex IO SDK Execution Model
To load an application onto the DPA, the user must create a process on the DPA, called a Flex IO SDK process. Flex IO SDK processes are isolated from each other like standard host OS processes.
Flex IO SDK supports the following options for executing a user-defined function on the DPA:
Flex IO SDK event hander – the event handler executes its function each time an event occurs. An event on this context is a completion event (CQE) received on the NIC completion queue (CQ) when the CQ was in the armed state. The event triggers an internal DPA interrupt that activates the event handler. When the event handler is activated, it is provided with a user-defined argument. The argument in most cases is a pointer to the software execution context of the event handler.
The following pseudo-code example describes how to create an event handler and attach it to a CQ:
// Device code __dpa_global__ void myFunc(flexio_uintptr_t myArg){ struct my_db *db = (struct my_db *)myArg; get_completion(db->myCq) work(); arm_cq(myCq); // reschedule the thread flexio_dev_thread_reschedule(); } // Host code main() { /* Load the application code into the DPA */ flexio_process_create(device, application, &myProcess); /* Create event handler to run my_func with my_arg */ flexio_event_handler_create(myProcess, myFunc, myArg, &myEventHandler); /* Associate the event hanlder with a specific CQ */ create_cq(&myCQ,… , myEventHandler) /* Start the event handler */ flexio_event_handler_run(myEventHandler) … }
RPC – remote, synchronous, one-time call of a specific function. RPC is mainly used for the control path to update DPA memory contexts of a process. The RPC's return value is reported back to the host application.
The following pseudo-code example describes how to use the RPC:
// Device code __dpa_rpc__ uint64_t myFunc(myArg) { struct my_db *db = (struct my_db *)myArg; if (db->flag) return 1; db->flag = 1; return 0; } // Host code main() { … /* Load the application code into the DPA */ flexio_process_create(device, application, &myProcess); /* run the function */ flexio_process_call(myProcess, myFunc, myArg, &returnValue); … }
Flex IO SDK Multi-hardware Model
The Flex IO SDK enables building a single DPA application which supports multiple DPA hardware models. DPA hardware models refer to different DPA versions tailored to specific NVIDIA devices, such as NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 and NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8.
When an application is built for multiple hardware models, it generates a copy for each specified hardware model. Users can then select the appropriate Flex IO program (the Flex IO representation of the executable) to load into the Flex IO process by searching for the program by its name and hardware model.
Example implementation:
Flex IO program selection
/* Initialize the Flex IO application selection attributes for the device. */
/* Set the application name to match. */
flexio_app_sel_attr.app_name = DEV_APP_NAME_XSTR(DEV_APP_NAME);
/* Set the hardware platform to default - this will automatically select the appropriate program. */
flexio_app_sel_attr.hw_model_id = FLEXIO_HW_MODEL_DEF;
/* Specify the IBV device context to use for the hardware model query. */
flexio_app_sel_attr.ibv_ctx = ctx.ibv_ctx;
/* Retrieve the Flex IO application.
* The Flex IO application is created per hardware model by DPACC.
* This function matches the selection attributes (application name and HW model)
* with the available applications and returns the best match. If no exact match is
* found, a program built for an older hardware model will be selected.
*/
flexio_app_get(&flexio_app_sel_attr, &ctx.flexio_app);
This example demonstrates how to search for the appropriate Flex IO program for a device's hardware model or an older compatible version (as new hardware models maintain backward compatibility with older code). Users can also request a program for a specific hardware model, in which case only a Flex IO program explicitly built for that model will be selected.
Flex IO SDK Memory Management
The DPA process can access several memory locations:
Global variables defined in the DPA process.
Stack memory – local to the DPA execution unit. Stack memory is not guaranteed to be preserved between different executions of the same handler. For limitations regarding stack memory, refer to the "Memory Model" section.
Heap memory – this is the process' main memory. The heap memory contents are preserved as long as the DPA process is active.
External registered memory – remote to the DPA but local to the server. The DPA can access any memory location that can be registered to the local NIC using the provided API. This includes BlueField DRAM, external host DRAM, GPU memory, and more.
The heap and external registered memory locations are managed from the host process. The DPA execution units can load/store from stack/heap and external memory locations. Note that for external memory locations, the window should be configured appropriately using Flex IO Window APIs.
Flex IO SDK allows the user to allocate and populate heap memory on the DPA. The memory can later be used by in the DPA application as an argument to the execution context (RPC and event handler):
/* Load the application code into the DPA */
flexio_process_create(device, application, &myProcess);
/* allocate some memory */
flexio_buf_dev_alloc(process, size, ptr)
/* populate it with user defined data */
flexio_host2dev_memcpy(process, src, size, ptr)
/* run the function */
flexio_process_call(myProcess, function, ptr, &return value);
Flex IO SDK allows accessing external registered memory from the DPA execution units using Flex IO Window. Flex IO Window maps a memory region from the DPA process address space to an external registered memory. A memory key for the external memory region is required to be associated with the window. The memory key is used for address translation and protection. Flex IO window is created by the host process and is configured and used by the DPA handler during execution. Once configured, LD/ST from the DPA execution units access the external memory directly.
The access for external memory is not coherent. As such, an explicit memory fencing is required to flush the cached data to maintain consistency. See section "Memory Fences" for more.
The following example code demonstrates the window management:
// Device code
__dpa_rpc__ uint64_t myFunc(arg1, arg2, arg3)
{
struct flexio_dev_thread_ctx *dtctx;
flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx(&dtctx);
uint32_t windowId = arg1;
uint32_t mkey = arg2;
uint64_t *dev_ptr;
flexio_dev_window_config(dtctx, windowId, mkey );
/* get ptr to the external memory (arg3) from the DPA process address space */
flexio_dev_status status = flexio_dev_window_ptr_acquire (dtctx, arg3, dev_ptr);
/* will set the external memory */
*dev_ptr = 0xff;
/* flush the data out */
__dpa_thread_window_writeback();
return 0;
}
// Host code
main() {
/* Load the application code into the DPA */
flexio_process_create(device, application, &myProcess);
/* define an array on host */
uint64_t var= {0};
/* register host buffer */
mkey =ibv_reg_mr(&var, …)
/* create the window */
flexio_window_create(process, doca_device->pd, mkey, &window_ctx);
/* run the function */
flexio_process_call(myProcess, myFunc, flexio_window_get_id(window_ctx), mkey, &var, &returnValue);
}
Send and Receive Operation
A DPA process can initiate send and receive operations using the Flex IO outbox object. The Flex IO outbox contains memory-mapped IO registers that enable the DPA application to issue device doorbells to manage the send and receive planes. The DPA outbox can be configured during run time to perform send and receive from a specific NIC function exposed by the DPU. This capability is not available for Host CPUs that can only access their assigned NIC function.
Each DPA execution engine has its own outbox. As such, each handler can efficiently use the outbox without needing to lock to protect against accesses from other handlers. To enforce the required security and isolation, the DPA outbox enables the DPA application to send and receive only for queues created by the DPA host process and only for NIC functions the process is allowed to access.
Like the Flex IO window, the Flex IO outbox is created by the host process and configured and used at run time by the DPA process.
// Device code
__dpa_rpc__ uint64_t myFunc(arg1,arg2,arg3) {
struct flexio_dev_thread_ctx *dtctx;
flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx(&dtctx);
uint32_t outbox = arg1;
flexio_dev_outbox_config (dtctx, outbox);
/* Create some wqe and post it on sq */
/* Send DB on sq*/
flexio_dev_qp_sq_ring_db(dtctx, sq_pi,arg3);
/* Poll CQ (cq number is in arg2) */
return 0;
}
// Host code
main() {
/* Load the application code into the DPA */
flexio_process_create(device, application, &myProcess);
/* Allocate uar */
uar = ibv_alloc_uar(ibv_ctx);
/* Create queues*/
flexio_cq_create(myProcess, ibv_ctx, uar, cq_attr, &myCQ);
my_hwcq = flexio_cq_get_hw_cq (myCQ);
flexio_sq_create(myProcess, ibv_ctx, myCQ, uar, sq_attr, &mySQ);
my_hwsq = flexio_sq_get_hw_sq(mySQ);
/* Outbox will allow access only for queues created with the same UAR*/
flexio_outbox_create(process, ibv_ctx, uar, &myOutbox);
/* Run the function */
flexio_process_call(myProcess, myFunc, myOutbox, my_hwcq->cq_num, my_hwsq->sq_num, &return_value);
}
Synchronization Primitives
The DPA execution units support atomic instructions to protect from concurrent access to the DPA process heap memory. Using those instructions, multiple synchronization primitives can be designed.
Flex IO currently supports basic spin lock primitives. More advanced thread pipelining can be achieved using DOCA DPA events.
DOCA DPA
Supported at beta level.
The DOCA DPA SDK eases DPA code management by providing high-level primitives for DPA work offloading, synchronization, and communication. This leads to simpler code but lacks the low-level control that Flex IO SDK provides.
User-level applications and libraries wishing to utilize the DPA to offload their code may choose DOCA DPA. Use-cases closer to the driver level and requiring access to low-level NIC features would be better served using Flex IO.
The implementation of DOCA DPA is based on the Flex IO API. The higher level of abstraction enables the user to focus on their program logic and not the low-level mechanics.
Refer to DOCA DPA documentation for more details.
Memory Model
The DPA offers a coherent but weakly ordered memory model. The application is required to use fences to impose the desired memory ordering. Additionally, where applicable, the application is required to write back data for the data to be visible to NIC engines (see the coherency table).
The memory model offers "same address ordering" within a thread. This means that, if a thread writes to a memory location and subsequently reads that memory location, the read returns the contents that have previously been written.
The memory model offers 8-byte atomicity for aligned accesses to atomic datatypes. This means that all eight bytes of read and write are performed in one indivisible transaction.
The DPA does not support unaligned accesses, such as accessing
N bytes of data from an address not evenly divisible by
N.
The DPA processes memory can be divided into the following memory spaces:
Memory Space
Definition
Heap
Memory locations within the DPA process heap.
Referenced as
Memory
Memory locations belonging to the DPA process (including stack, heap, BSS and data segment) except the memory-mapped IO.
Referenced as
MMIO (memory-mapped I/O)
External memory outside the DPA process accessed via memory-mapped IO. Window and Outbox accesses are considered MMIO.
Referenced as
System
All memory locations accessible to the thread within Memory and MMIO spaces as described above.
Referenced as
As with many other real-time operating systems (RTOS), the userspace stack is limited in size, and it is user responsibility to ensure the program does not allocate memory beyond the stack's limits. The overall memory range for the userspace stack is slightly less than 8 KB (8184 bytes), meaning that the user's program and the ABI used by the compiler for the function calls themselves should not cross this limit. DPA programs consuming more memory than the amount allocated for the stack would cause anomalous behavior.
Coherency
The coherency between the DPA threads and NIC engines is described in the following table:
Producer
Observer
Coherency
Comments
DPA thread
NIC engine
Not coherent
Data to be read by the NIC must be written back using the appropriate intrinsic (see section "Memory Fence and Cache Control Usage Examples").
NIC engine
DPA Thread
Coherent
Data written by the NIC is eventually visible to the DPA threads.
The order in which the writes are visible to the DPA threads is influenced by the ordering configuration of the memory region (see
In a typical example of the NIC writing data and generating a completion entry (CQE), it is guaranteed that when the write to the CQE is visible, the DPA thread can read the data without additional fences.
DPA thread
DPA thread
Coherent
Data written by a DPA thread is eventually visible to the other DPA threads without additional fences. The order in which writes made by a thread are visible to other threads is undefined when fences are not used. Programmers can enforce ordering of updates using fences (see section "Memory Fences") .
Memory Fences
Fence APIs are intended to impose memory access ordering. The fence operations are defined on the different memory spaces. See information on memory spaces under section "Memory Model".
The fence APIs apply ordering between the operations issued by the calling thread. As a performance note, the fence APIs also have a side effect of writing back data to the memory space used in the fence operation. However, programmers should not rely on this side effect. See section "Cache Control" for explicit cache control operations. The fence APIs have an effect of a compiler-barrier which means that memory accesses are not reordered around the fence API invocation by the compiler.
A fence applies between the "predecessor" and the "successor" operations. The predecessor and successor ops can be refenced using
__DPA_R,
__DPA_W, and
__DPA_RW in the code.
The generic memory fence operation can operate on any memory space and any set of predecessor and successor operations. The other fence operations are provided as convenient shortcuts that are specific to the use case. It is preferable for programmers to use the shortcuts when possible.
Fence operations can be included using the
dpaintrin.h header file.
Generic Fence
void __dpa_thread_fence(memory_space, pred_op, succ_op);
This fence can apply to any DPA thread memory space. Memory spaces are defined under section "Memory Model". The fence ensures that all operations (
pred_op) performed by the calling thread, before the call to
__dpa_thread_fence(), are performed and made visible to all threads in the DPA, host, NIC engines, and peer devices as occurring before all operations (
succ_op) to the memory space after the call to
__dpa_thread_fence().
System Fence
void __dpa_thread_system_fence();
This is equivalent to calling
__dpa_thread_fence(__DPA_SYSTEM, __DPA_RW, __DPA_RW).
Outbox Fence
void __dpa_thread_outbox_fence(pred_op, succ_op);
This is equivalent to calling
__dpa_thread_fence(__DPA_MMIO, pred_op, succ_op).
Window Fence
void __dpa_thread_window_fence(pred_op, succ_op);
This is equivalent to calling
__dpa_thread_fence(__DPA_MMIO, pred_op, succ_op).
Memory Fence
void __dpa_thread_memory_fence(pred_op, succ_op);
This is equivalent to calling
__dpa_thread_fence(__DPA_MEMORY, pred_op, succ_op).
Cache Control
Cache control operations allow the programmer to exercise fine-grained control over data resident in the DPA's caches. They have an effect of a compiler-barrier. The operations can be included using the
dpaintrin.h header file.
Window Read Contents Invalidation
void __dpa_thread_window_read_inv();
The DPA can cache data that was fetched from external memory using a window. Subsequent memory accesses to the window memory location may return the data that is already cached. In some cases, it is required by the programmer to force a read of external memory (see example under "Polling Externally Set Flag"). In such a situation, the window read contents cached must be dropped.
This function ensures that contents in the window memory space of the thread before the call to
__dpa_thread_window_read_inv() are invalidated before read operations made by the calling thread after the call to
__dpa_thread_window_read_inv().
Window Writeback
void __dpa_thread_window_writeback();
Writes to external memory must be explicitly written back to be visible to external entities.
This function ensures that contents in the window space of the thread before the call to
__dpa_thread_window_writeback() are performed and made visible to all threads in the DPA, host, NIC engines, and peer devices as occurring before any write operation after the call to
__dpa_thread_window_writeback().
Memory Writeback
void __dpa_thread_memory_writeback();
Writes to DPA memory space may need to be written back. For example, the data must be written back before the NIC engines can read it. Refer to the coherency table for more.
This function ensures that the contents in the memory space of the thread before the call to
__dpa_thread_writeback_memory() are performed and made visible to all threads in the DPA, host, NIC engines, and peer devices as occurring before any write operation after the call to
__dpa_thread_writeback_memory().
Memory Fence and Cache Control Usage Examples
These examples illustrate situations in which programmers must use fences and cache control operations.
In most situations, such direct usage of fences is not required by the application using Flex IO or DOCA DPA SDKs as fences are used within the APIs.
Issuing Send Operation
In this example, a thread on the DPA prepares a work queue element (WQE) that is read by the NIC to perform the desired operation.
The ordering requirement is to ensure the WQE data contents are visible to the NIC engines read it. The NIC only reads the WQE after the doorbell (MMIO operation) is performed. Refer to coherency table.
#
User Code – WQE Present in DPA Memory
Comment
1
Write WQE
Write to memory locations in the DPA (memory space =
2
Cache control operation
3
Write doorbell
MMIO operation via Outbox
In some cases, the WQE may be present in external memory. See the description of
flexio_qmem below. The table of operations in such a case is below.
#
User Code – WQE Present in External Memory
Comment
1
Write WQE
Write to memory locations in the DPA (memory space =
2
Cache control operation
3
Write doorbell
MMIO operation via Outbox
Posting Receive Operation
In this example, a thread on the DPA is writing a WQE for a receive queue and advancing the queue's producer index. The DPA thread will have to order its writes and writeback the doorbell record contents so that the NIC engine can read the contents.
#
User Code – WQE Present in DPA Memory
Comment
1
Write WQE
Write to memory locations in the DPA (memory space =
2
Order the write to the doorbell record with respect to WQE
3
Write doorbell record
Write to memory locations in the DPA (memory space =
4
Ensure that contents of doorbell record are visible to the NIC engine
Polling Externally Set Flag
In this example, a thread on the DPA is polling on a flag that will be updated by the host or other peer device. The memory is accessed by the DPA thread via a window. The DPA thread must invalidate the contents so that the underlying hardware performs a read.
User Code – Flag Present in External Memory
Comment
Thread-to-thread Communication
In this example, a thread on the DPA is writing a data value and communicating that the data is written to another thread via a flag write. The data and flag are both in DPA memory.
User Code – Thread 1
User Code – Thread 2
Comment
Initial condition,
Thread 1 – write to flag cannot bypass write to
Setting Flag to be Read Externally
In this example, a thread on the DPA sets a flag that is observed by a peer device. The flag is written using a window.
User Code – Flag Present in External Memory
Comment
Contents from DPA memory for the window are written to external memory
Polling Completion Queue
In this example, a thread on the DPA reads a NIC completion queue and updates its consumer index.
First, the DPA thread polls the memory location for the next expected CQE. When the CQE is visible, the DPA thread processes it. After processing is complete, the DPA thread updates the CQ's consumer index. The consumer index is read by the NIC to determine whether a completion queue entry has been read by the DPA thread. The consumer index is used by the NIC to monitor a potential completion queue overflow situation.
User Code – CQE in DPA Memory
Comment
Poll CQ owner bit in DPA memory until the value indicates the CQE is in software ownership.
Coherency model ensures update to the CQ is visible to the DPA execution unit without additional fences or cache control operations.
Coherency model ensures that data in the CQE or referenced by it are visible when the CQE changes ownership to software.
User processes the CQE according to the application's logic.
Calculate the next CQ index taking into account any wraparound of the CQ depth.
Memory operation to write the new consumer index.
Ensures that write to CQ's consumer index is visible to the NIC. Depending on the application's logic, the
Arm the CQ to generate an event if this handler is going to call
DPA-specific Operations
The DPA supports some platform-specific operations. These can be accessed using the functions described in the following subsections. The operations can be included using the
dpaintrin.h header file.
Clock Cycles
uint64_t __dpa_thread_cycles();
Returns a counter containing the number of cycles from an arbitrary start point in the past on the execution unit the thread is currently scheduled on.
Note that the value returned by this function in the thread is meaningful only for the duration of when the thread remains associated with this execution unit.
This function also acts as a compiler barrier, preventing the compiler from moving instructions around the location where it is used.
Timer Ticks
uint64_t __dpa_thread_time();
Returns the number of timer ticks from an arbitrary start point in the past on the execution unit the thread is currently scheduled on.
Note that the value returned by this function in the thread is meaningful only for the duration of when the thread remains associated with this execution unit.
This intrinsic also acts as a compiler barrier, preventing the compiler from moving instructions around the location where the intrinsic is used.
Instructions Retired
uint64_t __dpa_thread_inst_ret();
Returns a counter containing the number of instructions retired from an arbitrary start point in the past by the execution unit the thread is currently scheduled on.
Note that the value returned by this function in the software thread is meaningful only for the duration of when the thread remains associated with this execution unit.
This intrinsic also acts as a compiler barrier, preventing the compiler from moving instructions around the location where the intrinsic is used.
Fixed Point Log2
int __dpa_fxp_log2(unsigned
int);
This function evaluates the fixed point Q16.16 base 2 logarithm. The input is an unsigned integer.
Fixed Point Reciprocal
int __dpa_fxp_rcp(
int);
This function evaluates the fixed point Q16.16 reciprocal (1/x) of the value provided.
Fixed Point Pow2
int __dpa_fxp_pow2(
int);
This function evaluates the fixed point Q16.16 power of 2 of the provided value.
DPA Attributes
DPA programs should make sure to enable the necessary DPA features for their application:
Feature
Description
Programmable_Congestion_Control
Enables application to serve Programmable Congestion Control events
Device_Emulation
Enables application to emulate a PCIe device
Generating_Empty_CQE
Enables application to generate Empty CQE on a given CQ (e.g., for triggering other software entries).
Congestion_Control_Flow_Context_Access
Enables application to access Congestion Control Flow Context
Enabling these features is done using a dedicated tool. See the DPA Application Security Attributes to Blob guide for details.
The quality status of DOCA libraries is listed here.
This chapter provides an overview and configuration instr uctions for DOCA Flex IO SDK API.
The DPA processor is an auxiliary processor designed to accelerate packet processing and other data-path operations. The Flex IO SDK exposes an API for managing the DPA device and executing native code over it.
The DPA processor is supported on NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPUs and later generations.
After DOCA installation, Flex IO SDK headers may be found under
/opt/mellanox/flexio/include and libraries may be found under
/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/.
Prerequisites
DOCA Flex IO applications can run either on the host machine or on the target DPU.
Developing programs over Flex IO SDK requires knowledge of DPU networking queue usage and management.
Architecture
Flex IO SDK library exposes a few layers of functionality:
libflexio– library for Host-side operations. It is used for resource management.
libflexio-dev– library for DPA-side operations. It is used for data path implementation.
libflexio-libc– a lightweight C library for DPA device code.
libflexio_libcmay expose very partial functionality compared to a standard
libc.
A typical application is composed of two parts: One running on the host machine or the DPU target and another running directly over the DPA.
Hosted and Hostless
Traditionally, DPA applications were built with the control path on the host and the data path on the DPA. Users now have the option to build and run the control path directly on the DPA (Hostless mode).
Hosted Applications – Most control path APIs are defined in the
flexio.hheader (see DOCA API References for details). APIs exclusive to the hosted model are explicitly marked in the Doxygen documentation.
Hostless Applications – Specific hostless-only APIs are defined in the
flexio_htls.hheader. Hostless DPA applications should include only
flexio_htls.h, as it safely includes all other supported control path APIs.
API
Please refer to the DOCA API References.
Resource Management
DPA programs cannot create resources. The responsibility of creating resources, such as Flex IO process, thread, outbox and window, as well as queues for packet processing (completion, receive and send), lies on the DPU program. The relevant information should be communicated (copied) to the DPA side and the address of the copied information should be passed as an argument to the running thread.
Example
Host side:
Declare a variable to hold the DPA buffer address.
flexio_uintptr_t app_data_dpa_daddr;
Allocate a buffer on the DPA side.
flexio_buf_dev_alloc(flexio_process, sizeof(struct my_app_data), &app_data_dpa_daddr);
Copy application data to the DPA buffer.
flexio_host2dev_memcpy(flexio_process, (uintptr_t)app_data, sizeof(struct my_app_data), app_data_dpa_daddr);
struct my_app_datashould be common between the DPU and DPA applications so the DPA application can access the struct fields.
The event handler should get the address to the DPA buffer with the copied data:
flexio_event_handler_create(flexio_process, net_entry_point, app_data_dpa_daddr, NULL, flexio_outbox, &app_ctx.net_event_handler)
DPA side:
__dpa_rpc__ uint64_t event_handler_init(uint64_t thread_arg)
{
struct my_app_data *app_data;
app_data = (my_app_data *)thread_arg;
...
}
DPA Memory Management
As mentioned previously, the DPU program is responsible for allocating buffers on the DPA side (same as resources). The DPU program should allocate device memory in advance for the DPA program needs (e.g., queues data buffer and rings, buffers for the program functionality, etc).
The DPU program is also responsible for releasing the allocated memory. For this purpose, the Flex IO SDK API exposes the following memory management functions:
flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_alloc(struct flexio_process *process, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t *dest_daddr_p);
flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_free(flexio_uintptr_t daddr_p);
flexio_status flexio_host2dev_memcpy(struct flexio_process *process,
void *src_haddr, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr);
flexio_status flexio_buf_dev_memset(struct flexio_process *process,
int value, size_t buff_bsize, flexio_uintptr_t dest_daddr);
Allocating NIC Queues for Use by DPA
The Flex IO SDK exposes an API for allocating work queues and completion queues for the DPA. This means that the DPA may have direct access and control over these queues, allowing it to create doorbells and access their memory.
When creating a Flex IO SDK queue, the user must pre-allocate and provide memory buffers for the queue's work queue elements (WQEs). This buffer may be allocated on the DPU or the DPA memory.
To this end, the Flex IO SDK exposes the
flexio_qmem struct, which allows the user to provide the buffer address and type (DPA or DPU).
Memory Allocation Best Practices
To optimize process device memory allocation, it is recommended to use the following allocation sizes (or closest to it):
Up to 1 page (4KB)
26 pages (256KB)
211 pages (8MB)
216 pages (256MB)
Using these sizes minimizes memory fragmentation over the process device memory heap. If other buffer sizes are required, it is recommended to round the allocation up to one of the listed sizes and use it for multiple buffers.
DPA Window
DPA windows are used to access external memory, such as on the DPU's DDR or host's memory. DPA windows are the software mechanism to use the Memory Apertures mentioned in section "DPA Memory and Caches". To use the window functionality, DPU or host memory must be registered for the device using the
ibv_reg_mr() call.
Both the address and size provided to this call must be 64 bytes aligned for the window to operate. This alignment may be obtained using the
posix_memalign() allocation call.
DPA Event Handler
Default Window/Outbox
The DPA event handler expects a DPA window and DPA outbox structs upon creation. These are used as the default for the event handler thread. Users may choose to set one or both to NULL, in which case there would be no valid default value for one/both of them.
Upon thread invocation on the DPA side, the thread context is set for the provided default IDs. If, at any point, the outbox/window IDs are changed, then the thread context on the next invocation is restored to the default IDs. This means that the DPA Window MKey must be configured each time the thread is invoked, as it has no default value.
Execution Unit Management
DPA execution units (EUs) are the equivalent to logical cores. For a DPA program to execute, it must be assigned an EU.
It is possible to set EU affinity for an event handler upon creation. This causes the event handler to execute its DPA program over specific EUs (or a group of EUs).
DPA supports three types of affinity:
none
,
strict,
group
.
The affinity type and ID, if applicable, are passed to the event handler upon creation using the
affinity field of the
flexio_event_handler_attr struct.
For more information, please refer to Single Point of Resource Distribution.
Execution Unit Partitions
To work over DPA, an EU partition must be created for the used device. A partition is a selection of EUs marked as available for a device. For the DPU ECPF, a default partition is created upon boot with all EUs available in it. For any other device (i.e., function), the user must create a partition. This means that running an application on a non-ECPF function without creating a partition would result in failure.
Flex IO SDK uses
strict and
none affinity for internal threads, which require a partition with at least one EU for the participating devices. Failing to comply with this assumption may cause failures.
Virtual Execution Units
Users should be aware that beside the default EU partition, which is exposed to the real EU numbers, all other partitions created use virtual EUs.
For example, if a user creates a partition with the range of EUs 20-40, querying the partition info from one of its virtual HCAs (vHCAs) it would display EUs from 0-20. So, the real EU number, 39 in this example, would correspond to the virtual EU number 19.
Version API and Backward Compatibility
Flex IO SDK supports partial backward compatibility. This may follow one of the following options:
Work only with the latest version. The user must align their entire code according to the changes in the Flex IO SDK API listed in the document accompanying each version.
Ensure partial backward compatibility for the working code. The user must inform the SDK which version they intend to work with. The SDK provides a set of tools that ensure backward compatibility. The set consists of compile-time and runtime tools.
Version API Toolkit
To support backward compatibility, the Flex IO SDK uses the macros
FLEXIO_VER for the host and
FLEXIO_DEV_VER for the DPA device. The macros have 3 parameters, where the first is the major version (year), the second is the minor version (month), and the third is the sub-minor version (not used, always 0).
Compile-time
This toolkit is available for both the host and DPA device. The header files
flexio_ver.h and
flexio_dev_ver.h contain the macros
FLEXIO_VER and
FLEXIO_VER_LATEST for the host and
FLEXIO_DEV_VER and
FLEXIO_DEV_VER_LATEST for the DPA device. For example, to set backward compatibility for version 24.04, the user must declare the following construct for the host:
#include <libflexio/flexio_ver.h>
#define FLEXIO_VER_USED FLEXIO_VER(24, 4, 0)
#include <libflexio/flexio.h>
And the user must declare the following construct for the DPA device:
#include <libflexio-dev/flexio_dev_ver.h>
#define FLEXIO_DEV_VER_USED FLEXIO_DEV_VER(24, 4, 0)
#include <libflexio-dev/flexio_dev.h>
Where
24 is the major version, and
4 is the minor version.
The files
flexio.h and
flexio_dev.h have the macros
FLEXIO_CURRENT_VERSION and
FLEXIO_LAST_SUPPORTED_VERSION for the host
FLEXIO_DEV_CURRENT_VERSION and
FLEXIO_DEV_LAST_SUPPORTED_VERSION for the DPA device. These versions are provided for internal use and user information. The user should not use these macros.
Runtime
This toolkit is only present for the host. For backward compatibility in runtime, the user can call the function
flexio_status flexio_version_set(uint64_t version); in
flexio.h once before calling any other function from the API, with the version parameter they wish to work with.
The function returns an error in the following cases:
If the specified version is less than
FLEXIO_LAST_SUPPORTED_VERSION
If it exceeds
FLEXIO_CURRENT_VERSION
If the function is called again with a version value different from the previous one
status = flexio_version_set(FLEXIO_VER(24, 4, 0));
if (status == FLEXIO_STATUS_FAILED)
{
return ERROR;
}
It is recommended to use the
FLEXIO_VER_USED macro as a parameter
:
flexio_version_set(FLEXIO_VER_USED);
End of Backward Compatibility
The backward compatibility tools are designed to have an endpoint. With each new version, it is possible to gradually raise the value of
FLEXIO_LAST_SUPPORTED_VERSION for the host and
FLEXIO_DEV_LAST_SUPPORTED_VERSION for the DPA device. If
FLEXIO_VER_USED equals
FLEXIO_LAST_SUPPORTED_VERSION, then the compiler will issue a warning. This is a sign for the user to start transitioning to a newer version.
This way the user has time at least until the next version to modify their code to comply with the older version.
If
FLEXIO_VER_USED is lower than
FLEXIO_LAST_SUPPORTED_VERSION, then the compiler will issue errors. This is a sign for the user to immediately transition to a newer version. T
he same behavior for the DPA device.
DPA Device-to-Host Capabilities
A common challenge in DPA-based SDKs is binary compatibility, as the host-side components are often provided as shared objects (
.so) while the device-side components are statically linked into the DPA application.
The DPA "CAPS" (capabilities) mechanism is designed to solve this. It allows the DPA application to embed information (such as version or feature support) that the host application can query at runtime and adjust its behavior accordingly.
This is implemented in two parts:
On the DPA (device side): A variable of any type is defined and placed into a custom ELF section using the standard C library
__attribute__annotation. This is processed at build time.
// Example DPA-side capability__attribute__((section(
"<section_name>"), used)) my_cap_t my_dpa_capabilities = { .version =
2, .feature_x =
true};
On the host side: At runtime, the host application uses the FlexIO SDK
flexio_app_extract_symbolAPI to retrieve the contents of that variable from the custom section by name.Note
This process relies on a build-time/runtime distinction. The DPA variable is embedded into the DPA binary at build time, and the host-side FlexIO API reads this static information at runtime.
Application Debugging
Because application execution is divided between the host side and the DPA processor services, debugging may be somewhat challenging, especially since the DPA side does not have a terminal allowing the use of the C stdio library printf services.
Using DPA GDB
See DOCA DPA GDB Server Tool for information.
Using Device Messaging Stream API
Another logging (messaging) option is to use Flex IO SDK infrastructure to send strings or formatted text in general, from the DPA side to the host side console or file. The host side's
flexio.h file provides the
flexio_msg_stream_create API function for initializing the required infrastructures to support this. Once initialized, the DPA side must have the thread context, which can be obtained by calling
flexio_dev_get_thread_ctx.
flexio_dev_msg can then be called to write a string generated on the DPA side to the stream created (using its ID) on the host side, where it is directed to the console or a file, according to user configuration in the creation stage.
It is important to call
flexio_msg_stream_destroy when exiting the DPU application to ensure proper clean-up of the print mechanism resources.
Device messages use an internal QP for communication between the DPA and the DPU. When running over an InfiniBand fabric, the user must ensure that the subnet is well-configured, and that the relevant device's port is in
active state.
Message Stream Functionality
The user can create as many streams as they see fit, up to a maximum of
FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_MAX_STREAMS_AMOUNT as defined in
flexio.h.
Every stream has its own messaging level which serves as a filter where messages with a level below that of the stream are filtered out.
The first stream created is the
default_stream gets stream ID 0, and it is created with messaging level
FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_INFO by default.
The stream ID defined by
FLEXIO_MSG_DEV_BROADCAST_STREAM serves as a broadcast stream which means it messagaes all open streams (with the proper messaging level).
A stream can be configured with a synchronization mode attribute according to the following options:
sync– displays the messages as soon as they are sent from the device to the host side using the verb SEND.
async– uses the verb RDMA write. When the programmer calls the stream's flush functionality, all the messages in the buffer are displayed (unless there was a wraparound due to the size of messages being bigger than the size allocated for them). In this synchronization mode, the flush should be called at the end of the run.
batch– uses RDMA write and RDMA write with immediate. It works similarly to the async mode, except the fact each batch size of messages is being flushed and therefore displayed automatically in every batch. The purpose is to allow the host to use fewer resources for device messaging.
Device Messaging Assumptions
Device messaging uses RPC calls to create, modify, and destroy streams. By default, these RPC calls run with affinity
none, which requires at least one available EU on the default group. If the user wants to set the management affinity of a stream to a different option (any affinity option is supported, including forcing
none, which is the default behavior) they should specify this in the stream attributes using the
mgmt_affinity field.
Printf Support
FlexIO SDK provides limited printf functionality, which is not a full implementation of the standard libc printf. The printf functions are operational only after the message stream mechanism is enabled and will cease to function after it is destroyed.
The following format specifiers and modifiers are supported:
Format specifiers: %c, %s, %d, %u, %i, %x, %X, %o, %p, %%
Flags: 0, -, +, #, space
Width: *, numeric values
Precision: .*, .number
Length modifiers: hh, h, l, ll
The following modifiers are not supported:
Floating-point modifiers: %a, %A, %e, %E, %f, %lf, %LF
Writing the number of characters written so far: %n
For I/O purposes, it is recommended to use the internal device messaging stream API instead of printf.
Core Dump
If the DPA process encounters a fatal error, the user can create a core dump file to review the application's status at that point using a GDB app.
Creating a core dump file can be done after the process has crashed (as indicated by the
flexio_err_status API) and before the process is destroyed by calling the
flexio_coredump_create API.
Recommendations for opening DPA core dump file using GDB:
Use the
gdb-multiarchapplication
The
Programparameter for GDB should be the device-side ELF file
Use the
dpacc-extracttool (provided with the DPACC package) to extract the device-side ELF file from the application's ELF file
Application Flow Analysis (dTrace)
FlexIO provides a tracing mechanism designed to capture code flow information with minimal impact on performance. This feature is known as dTrace.
dTrace Concepts
Concept
Explanation
Trace points (TPs)
Developers place TPs within the DEV code. When dTrace is active, passing these points triggers a report.
Identification
Every TP is identified by a
Arguments
Every TP can optionally include up to five
Sequencing
Every TP event is assigned a unique, sequential number.
Report Structure
A report contains the TP number, arguments (if provided), sequence number, reporting thread ID, and a timestamp.
Lossy Collection
Tracing vs. Printing
It is crucial to understand the differences between Tracing (dTrace) and Printing.
Printing (e.g., using
flexio_dev_print()) guarantees that data is delivered to the viewer. However, the cost is execution time. If a print statement is placed in a critical path, it will significantly impact performance.
Tracing (TP) does not guarantee the delivery of every report. However, because the overhead is minimal, TPs can be left in released code (used judiciously). This allows users to analyze real code flow under real traffic conditions.
If you need to report an error case, use Print. The speed penalty is acceptable for errors. If you need to analyze high-frequency code flow, use Trace. Be aware that some reports may be lost.
Tool Comparison
Feature
dTrace
Ease of Use
Very easy. Results are displayed in a human-readable format.
Challenging. Requires reading abstract data or using additional visualization tools.
Delivery Guarantee
Lossless. Delivery is guaranteed.
Lossy. Data may be dropped during collisions or transport.
Long-term Execution
Impossible/Useless. Not suitable for continuous reporting to the console.
Supported. Can run indefinitely without stopping the application.
Output Format
Human-readable text to screen or file.
Binary file, CSV file, or user callback. Post-processing tools are required for visualization.
On/Off Mode
generally supported, but problematic for long durations.
Supported. Preferred mode. Collect data only when analysis is required.
Management
Not supported via system console.
Supported. Tracing can be activated/deactivated from the host console without modifying user code.
Severity Levels
Supported (ERR / WARN / INFO / DBG).
Not supported. Errors and debug messages should be reported using
dTrace Usage (HOST)
The following minimal code is required to initialize and start dTrace with the default configuration:
C code. Host.
/* Initialize dTrace */
flexio_dtrace_init(flexio_process);
/* Optional: Change dTrace parameters here if non-default config is needed */
flexio_dtrace_create(flexio_process);
/* Start dTrace - trace points are now active */
flexio_dtrace_start(flexio_process);
/* ... Application Runtime ... */
/* Destroy dTrace to release allocated resources */
flexio_dtrace_destroy(ctx.flexio_process);
Refer to
libflexio/flexio.h for extended dTrace API information and defaults.
dTrace Usage (DEV)
Place Trace Points (TPs) at desired locations in your code. During development, TPs can be used as a substitute for standard prints.
Even if dTrace is OFF, every TP in the code adds at least one assembly instruction and requires a read from common memory. On some platforms, this memory read may introduce latency. Remove unnecessary TPs before committing production code.
Example of TP placement:
C code. DEV
#define START_TP_NUMBER 1981
/* Basic timestamp/start marker */
flexio_dev_ts(START_TP_NUMBER);
...
/* Trace point with function name and return address */
flexio_dev_tp(__func__, (uint64_t)__builtin_return_address(0));
...
/* Trace point with string and line number */
flexio_dev_tp(
"Point 2", __LINE__);
...
/* Trace point with string, line number, and variable */
flexio_dev_tp(
"Wrong argument", __LINE__, count);
...
/* Trace point with formatted arguments */
flexio_dev_tp(
"Arguments %lu %lu %lu %lu", count, arg1, arg2, arg3);
...
/* Trace point with raw numeric ID and 5 arguments */
flexio_dev_tp(5, count, arg1, arg2, arg3, i);
...
/* Termination trace point */
flexio_dev_tp(
"Finish");
These examples demonstrate various aspects of TP usage. Combining these variations allows for efficient debugging.
dTrace Output Analysis
dTrace outputs information as binary data (via file or user callback) or as a CSV file. Both contain identical information. The CSV format is shown below for readability:
CSV output file
# line, seq_number, timestamp, tid, TP#, a1, a2, a3, a4, a5
0,
0,
6543090767984,
8010,
0x400033e1,
0x40002458, , , ,
1,
1,
6543090767986,
8010,
0x4000347b,
0x12, , , ,
2,
252,
6543090768005,
8006,
0x40003388,
0,
0x1,
0x2,
0x3,
3,
653,
6543090768006, 800d,
0x40003328,
0,
0x1,
0x2,
0x3,
4,
654,
6543090768007, 800d,
0x4000347b,
0x27, , , ,
5,
7586,
6543090768009,
8010,
0x2a,
0x28, , , ,
6,
37654,
6543090768023,
8013,
0x40003351, , , , ,
While the CSV contains all necessary raw data, it is recommended to use external utilities to convert this file into a more user-friendly text format. Currently, a specific converter is not provided as part of the FlexIO package.
Experimental Flex IO APIs
Flex IO APIs are now marked as experimental which requires adjustment of users' build definitions as follows:
For host-side projects, users must add the compilation flag
-DFLEXIO_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_APIto their projects. For example:
If using meson, add the command
add_project_arguments('-DFLEXIO_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API', language: 'c', native: true)
If using a makefile, add
-DFLEXIO_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_APIto the compiler flags
For device-side projects, add the following when launching the DPACC application:
Add
-DFLEXIO_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_APIto the
--hostcc_argsflag
Add
-DFLEXIO_DEV_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_APIto the
--devicecc_optionsflag
The absence of these macros would result in compilation warnings or errors if the
-Werror flag is used.
If the host-side project uses the pkg-config mechanism for working with libflexio, such as
dependency('libflexio', required: true) for
meson.build or
CFLAGS := $(shell pkg-config --cflags 'libflexio') for a makefile, there is no need to add the compilation flag as this is done automatically.
An example of adding these flags to launch DPACC can be found in the
doca_build_dpacc.sh script in the
flexio-samples package.
Flex IO Samples
This section describes samples based on the Flex IO SDK. These samples illustrate how to use the Flex IO API to configure and execute code on the DPA.
Running Flex IO Sample
The Flex IO SDK samples serve as a reference for building and running Flex IO-based DPA applications. They provide a collection of out-of-the-box working DPA applications that encompass the basic functionality of the Flex IO SDK.
Documentation
Refer to DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software
Refer to DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples
Minimal Requirements
The user must have the following installed:
DOCA DPACC package
DOCA RDMA package
pkg-config package
Python3 package
Gcc with version 7.0 or higher
Meson package with version 0.53.0 or higher
Ninja package
DOCA Flex IO SDK
Sample Structure
Each sample is situated in its own directory and is accompanied by a corresponding description in README files. Every sample comprises two applications:
The first, located in the
devdirectory, is designed for DPA
The second, found in the
hostdirectory, is intended for execution on the DPU or host in a Linux OS environment
Additionally, there is a
common directory housing libraries for the examples. These libraries are further categorized into
dev and
host directories to facilitate linking with similar applications. Beyond containing functions and macros, these libraries also serve as illustrative examples for how to use them.
The list of the samples:
flexio_rpc– sample demonstrating how to run RPC functions from DPA
packet_processor– sample demonstrating how to process packets over DPA
Building the Samples
cd /opt/mellanox/flexio/samples/
./build.sh --check-compatibility --rebuild
Flex IO samples support building for multiple hardware models. Users can specify one or more hardware models to include in the build using the
--cpu flag.
To build Flex IO samples for specific hardware models, use the following example commands:
cd /opt/mellanox/flexio/samples/
./build.sh --check-compatibility --rebuild --cpu bf3,cx8
This process generates builds optimized for the requested hardware models.
Samples
flexio_rpc
This sample application executes Flex IO with a remote process call.
The device program calculates the sum of 2 input parameters, prints the result, and copies the result back to the host application.
This sample demonstrates how applications are built (DPA and host), how to create processes and message streams, how to open the IBV device, and how to use RPC from the host to DPA function.
Compilation
cd /opt/mellanox/flexio/samples/
./build.sh --check-compatibility --rebuild
The output path:
/opt/mellanox/flexio/samples/build/flexio_rpc/host/flexio_rpc
Usage
<sample_root>/build/flexio_rpc/host/flexio_rpc <mlx5_device> <arg1> <arg2>
Where:
mlx5_device– IBV device with DPA
arg1– first numeric argument
arg2– second numeric argument
Example:
$/opt/mellanox/flexio/samples/build/flexio_rpc/host/flexio_rpc mlx5_0
44
55
Welcome to
'Flex IO RPC' sample
Registered on device mlx5_0
/
2/Calculate:
44 +
55 =
99
Result:
99
Flex IO RPC sample is done
flexio_packet_process
This example demonstrates packet processing handling.
The device application implements a handler for
flexio_pp_dev that receives packets from the network, swaps MAC addresses, inserts some text into the packet, and sends it back.
This allows the user to send UDP packets (with a packet length of 65 bytes) and check the content of returned packets. Additionally, the console displays the execution of packet processing, printing each new packet index. Device messaging operates in synchronous mode (i.e., each message from the device received by the host is output immediately).
This sample illustrates how applications work with libraries (DPA and host), how to create SQ, RQ, CQ, memory keys, and doorbell rings, how to create and use DPA memory buffers, how to use UAR, and how to create and run event handlers.
Compilation
cd /opt/mellanox/flexio/samples/
./build.sh --check-compatibility --rebuild
The output path:
/opt/mellanox/flexio/samples/build/packet_processor/host/flexio_packet_processor
Usage
<sample_root>/build/packet_processor/host/flexio_packet_processor <mlx5_device>
Where:
mlx5_device– name of IB device with DPA
--nic-mode– optional parameter indicating that the application is run from the host. If the application is run from DPU, then the parameter should not be used.
For example
$sudo /build/packet_processor/host/flexio_packet_processor mlx5_0
The application must run with root privileges.
Debug
When running the application, the output will display a debug token. This token can be used to connect to the DPA GDB server for debugging purposes.
$sudo build/packet_processor/host/flexio_packet_processor mlx5_0
Welcome to
'Flex IO SDK packet processing' sample app.
Use the token >>>
0x790478344927513b <<<
for debugging
See DOCA DPA GDB Server Tool for instructions on using DPA GDB.
Running with Traffic
Run host-side sample:
$ cd <sample_root>
$ sudo ./build/packet_processor/host/flexio_packet_processor mlx5_0
Use another machine connected to the setup running the application. Bring the interface used as packet generator up:
$ sudo ifconfig my_interface up
Use
scapy to run traffic to the device the application is running on:
$ python
>>> from scapy.all
import *
>>> from scapy.layers.inet
import IP, UDP, Ether
>>> sendp(Ether(src=
"02:42:7e:7f:eb:02", dst=
'52:54:00:79:db:d3')/IP()/UDP()/Raw(load=
"===============12345678"), iface=
"my_interface")
Source MAC must be same as above as the application defines a steering rule for it. Destination MAC can be anything.
The load should be kept the same as above, as the application looks for this pattern and changes it during processing.
Interface name should be changed to the interfaced used for traffic generation.
The packets can be viewed using
tcpdump:
$ sudo tcpdump -i my_interface -en host
127.0.
0.1 -X
Example output
Example output:
11:
53:
51.422075
02:
42:7e:7f:eb:
02 >
52:
54:
00:
12:
34:
56, ethertype IPv4 (
0x0800), length
65:
127.0.
0.1.domain >
127.0.
0.1.domain:
15677 op7+% [b2&
3=
0x3d3d] [15677a] [15677q] [15677n] [15677au][|domain]
0x0000:
4500
0033
0001
0000
4011 7cb7 7f00
0001 E..
3....@.|.....
0x0010: 7f00
0001
0035
0035 001f 42c6 3d3d 3d3d .....
5.5..B.==== <-- Original data
0x0020: 3d3d 3d3d 3d3d 3d3d 3d3d 3d31
3233
3435 ===========
12345
0x0030:
3637
38
678
11:
53:
51.700038
52:
54:
00:
12:
34:
56 >
02:
42:7e:7f:eb:
02, ethertype IPv4 (
0x0800), length
65:
127.0.
0.1.domain >
127.0.
0.1.domain:
26144 op8+% [b2&
3=
0x4576] [29728a] [25966q] [25701n] [28015au][|domain]
0x0000:
4500
0033
0001
0000
4011 7cb7 7f00
0001 E..
3....@.|.....
0x0010: 7f00
0001
0035
0035 001f 42c6
6620
4576 .....
5.5..B.f.Ev <-- Modified data
0x0020: 656e
7420
6465 6d6f 2a2a 2a2a 2a2a 2a2a ent.demo********
0x0030: 2a2a 2a ***
Flex IO SDK Packages
The Flex IO SDK contains the following packages:
flexio-sdk– this package contains Flex IO SDK header and library files for both the host and device sides. The library files for the device side are divided by chip type (i.e., some are for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3, while others are for NVIDIA® ConnectX®-8).
flexio-samples– this package contains Flex IO samples for both the host and device sides
dpa-gdbserver– this package contains Flex IO binary files for both the host and device sides and is used as a gdbserver to debug DPA applications
DPA Application Authentication is supported at beta level for BlueField-3.
DPA Application Authentication is currently only supported with statically linked libraries. Dynamically linked libraries are currently not supported.
This section provides instructions for developing, signing, and using authenticated BlueField-3 data-path accelerator (DPA) applications. It includes information on:
Principles of root of trust and structures supporting it
Device ownership transfer/claiming flow (i.e., how the user should configure the device so that it will authenticate the DPA applications coming from the user)
Crypto signing flow and ELF file structure and tools supporting it
Root of Trust Principles
Signing of 3rd Party DPA App Code
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 introduces the ability for customers/device owners to sign applications running on the DPA with their private key and have it authenticated by a device-embedded certificate chain. This provides the benefit of ensuring that only code permitted by the customer can run on the DPA. The customer can be any party writing code intended to run on the DPA (e.g., a cloud service provider, OEM, etc).
The following figure illustrates the signature of customer code. This signature will allow NVIDIA firmware to authenticate the source of the application's code.
Example of Customer DPA Code Signed by Customer for Authentication
The high-level scheme is as follows (see figure "Loading of Customer Keys and CA Certificates and Provision of DPA Firmware to BlueField-3 Device" ):
The numbers of these steps correspond to the numbers indicated in the figure below.
Customer provides NVIDIA Enterprise Support the public key for device ownership.
NVIDIA signs the customer's public key and sends it back to the customer.
Customer uploads the NVIDIA-signed public key to the device, enabling "Transfer of Ownership" to the customer (from NVIDIA).
Using the private key corresponding to the public key uploaded to the device, the customer can now enable DPA authentication and load the root certificate used for authentication of DPA App code.
DPA app code crypto-signed by the customer serves to authenticate the source of the app code.
The public key used to authenticate the DPA app is provided as part of the certificate chain (leaf certificate), together with the DPA firmware image.
App code and the owner signature serves to authorize the app execution by the NVIDIA firmware (similar to NVIDIA own signature).
Loading of Customer Keys and CA Certificates and Provision of DPA Firmware to BlueField-3 Device
The following sections provide more details about this high-level process.
Verification of Authenticity of DPA App Code
Authentication of application firmware code before authorization to execute shall consist of validation of the customer certificate chain and customer signature using the customer's public key.
Public Keys (Infrastructure, Delivery, and Verification)
For the purposes of the authentication verification of the application firmware, the public key must be securely provided to the hardware. To do so, a secure Management Component Control (MCC) Flow shall be used. Using this, the content of the downloaded certificate is enveloped in an MCC Download Container and signed by NVIDIA Private Key.
The following is an example of how to use the MCC flow describes in detail the procedures, tools and structures supporting this (Section "Loading of CSP CA Certificates and Keys and Provisioning of DPA Firmware to Device" describes the high-level flow for this).
The following command burns the certificate container:
flint -d <mst device> -i <signed-certificate-container> burn
Two use cases are possible:
The DPA application is developed internally in NVIDIA, and the authentication is based on internal NVIDIA keys and signing infrastructure
The DPA application is developed by a customer, and the authentication is based on the customer certificate chain
In either case, the customer must download the relevant CA certificate to the device.
ROT Certificate Chain
This figure illustrates the build of the certificate chain used for validation of DPA app images. The leaf certificate of these chains is used to validate the DPA application supplied by the customer (with ROT from customer CA). The NVIDIA certificate chain for validation of DPA applications (built internally in NVIDIA) is structured in a very similar way. OEMDpaCert CA is the root CA which can be used by the customer to span their certificate chain up to the customer leaf certificate which is used for validating the signature of the application's image. Similarly, NVDADpaCert CA is the root CA used internally in NVIDIA to build the DPA certificate chain for validation of NVIDIA DPA apps.
Customer private keys must be kept secure and are the sole responsibility of the customer to maintain. It is recommended to have a set of keys ready and usable by customer for redundancy purposes.The whole customer certificate chain, including root CA and leaf, must not exceed 4 certificates.
The
NVDA_CACert_DPA and
OEM_CACert_DPA certificates are self-signed and trusted because they are loaded by the secure MCC flow and authenticated by the firmware.
The customer certificate chain beyond
OEM_CACert_DPA is delivered with the DPA image, including the leaf certificate that is used for validating the cryptographic signature of the DPA firmware (see table "ELF Crypto Data Section Fields Description").
For more details on the certificates and their location in the flash, contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support to obtain the Flash Application Note. The rest of the certificate chain used for the DPA firmware authentication includes:
For NVIDIA-signed images (e.g., figure "ROT Certificate Chain"): NVDA DPA root certificate (
NVDA_CACert_DPAcan be downloaded here)
For customer-signed images (e.g., figure "ROT Certificate Chain"): Customer CA certificate, customer product, and customer leaf certificates
In both cases (NVIDIA internal and customer-signed) these parts of the certificate chain are attached to the DPA firmware image.
Loading of CSP CA Certificates and Keys and Provisioning of DPA Firmware to Device
The figure "Loading of Customer Keys and CA Certificates and Provision of DPA Firmware to BlueField-3 Device" shows, at high-level, the procedures for loading user public keys to the device, signing and loading of customer certificates MCC container, and downloading the DPA firmware images.
For clarity, the hierarchy of ROT validation is as follows:
Customer public key to be used for customer TLVs and
CACert_DPAcertificate validation,
PK_TLV(i.e.,
NV_LC_NV_PUBLIC_KEY):
For a device whose DPA authentication ability the customer wishes to enable for the first time, the customer must get it signed and authenticated by NVIDIA keys by reaching out to NVIDIA Enterprise Support. The complete flow is described in "Device Ownership Claiming Flow".
After
PK_TLVis loaded, it can be updated by authenticating the update using either the same
PK_TLV. The complete flow is described in "Device Ownership Claiming Flow".
Authentication of TLV for enabling/disabling DPA authentication is also validated by the
PK_TLV. The complete flow is described in section "DPA Authentication Enablement".
Loading of CA certificate (
CACert_DPA) to be used for DPA code validation. It is authenticated using the same
PK_TLV.
The complete flow is described in "Uploading DPA Root CA Certificate".
The public key in the leaf of the certificate chain anchored by
CACert_DPAis used for authentication of the DPA firmware Image.
The structure of the ELF file containing the DPA app and the certificate chain is described in "ELF File Structure".
A scalable and reliable infrastructure is required to support many users. The customer must also have an infrastructure to support their own code signing process according to their organization's security policy. Both matters are out of the scope of this document.
Trying to utilize the DPA signing flow in a firmware version prior to DOCA 2.2.0 is not supported.
Device Ownership Claiming Flow
NVIDIA networking devices allow the user of the device to customize the configurations, and in some cases change the behavior of the device. This set of available customizations is controlled by higher level NVIDIA configurations that come either as part of the device firmware or as a separate update file. To allow customers/device owners to change the set of available configurations and allowed behaviors, each device can have a device owner who is allowed to change the default behaviors and configurations of the device, and to change what configurations are exposed to the user.
The items controlled by the customer/device owner are:
Device configurations: The customer/device owner can change the default value of any configuration available to users. They can also prevent users from changing the value.
Trusted root certificates: The customer/device owner can control what root certificates the device trusts. These certificates control various behaviors (e.g., what 3rd party code the BlueField DPA accepts).
After the device has the public key of the owner, whenever an NVconfig file is signed with this key, one of two things must be true:
The
nv_file_idfield in the NVconfig file must have the parameter
keep_same_priorityas
True; or
The NVconfig file must contain the public key itself (so the public key is rewritten to the device)
Otherwise, the public key is removed from the device, and as such will not accept files signed by the matching private key.
Detailed Ownership Claiming Flow
Customer generates a private-public key pair, and a UUID for the key pair.
Generating UUID for the key pair:
uuidgen -t
Example output:
77dd4ef0-c633-11ed-9e20-001dd8b744ff
Generating an RSA key pair:
openssl genrsa -out OEM.77dd4ef0-c633-11ed-9e20-001dd8b744ff.pem 4096
Example output:
Generating RSA private key, 2048 bit long modulus ...........+++ ..............+++ e is 65537 (0x10001)
Extracting the public key file from the RSA key pair:
openssl rsa -in OEM.77dd4ef0-c633-11ed-9e20-001dd8b744ff.pem -out OEM.77dd4ef0-c633-11ed-9e20-001dd8b744ff.public -pubout -outform PEM
Output:
writing RSA key
The public key should look similar to the following:
-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY----- MIICIjANBgkqhkiG9w0BAQEFAAOCAg8AMIICCgKCAgEAxfijde+27A3pQ7MoZnlm mtpyuHO1JY9AUeKaHUXkWRiopL9Puswx1KcGfWJSNzlEPZRevTHraYlLQCru4ofr W9NBE/qIwS2n7kiFwCCvZK6FKUUqZAuMJTpfuNtv9o4C4v0ZiX4TQqWDND8hy+1L hPf3QLRiJ/ux4G6uHIFwENSwagershuKD0RI6BaZ1g9S9IxdXcD0vTdEuDPqQ0m4 CwEs/3xnksNRLUM+TiPEZoc5MoEoKyJv4GFbGttabhDCt5sr9RqAqTNUSDI9B0jr XoQBQQpqRgYd3lQ31Fhh3G9GjtoAcUQ6l0Gct3DXKFTAADV3Lyo1vjFNrOKUhdhT pjDKzNmZAsxyIZI0buc24TCgj1yPyFboJtpnHmltyxfm9e+EJsdSIpRiX8YTWwkN aIzNj08VswULwbKow5Gu5FFpE/uXDE3cXjLOUNnKihszFv4qkqsQjKaK4GszXge+ jfiEwsDKwS+cuWd9ihnyLrIWF23+OX0S5xjFXDJE8UthOD+3j3gGmP3kze1Iz2YP Qvh3ITPRsqQltaiYh+CivqaCHC0voIMOP1ilAEZ/rW85pi6LA8EsudNMG2ELrUyl SznBzZI/OxMk4qKx9nGgjaP2YjmcPw2Ffc9zZcwl57ThEOhlyS6w3E9xwBvZINLe gMuOIWsu1FK3lIGxMSCUZQsCAwEAAQ== -----END PUBLIC KEY-----
Customer provides NVIDIA Enterprise Support the public key for device ownership with its UUID.
NVIDIA generates a signed NVconfig file with this public key and sends it to the customer. This key may only be applied to devices that do not have a device ownership key installed yet.
Customer uses
mlxconfigto install the OEM key on the needed devices.
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<dev> apply oem_public_key_nvconfig.bin
To check if the upload process has been successful, the customer can use
mlxconfig to query the device and check if the new public key has been applied. The relevant parameters to query are
LC_NV_PUB_KEY_EXP,
LC_NV_PUB_KEY_UUID, and
LC_NV_PUB_KEY_0_255.
Example of query command and expected response:
mlxconfig -d <dev>-e q LC_NV_PUB_KEY_0_255
Uploading DPA Root CA Certificate
After uploading a device ownership public key to the device, the owner can upload DPA root CA certificates to the device. There can be multiple DPA root CA certificates on the device at the same time.
If the owner wants to upload authenticated DPA apps developed by NVIDIA, they must upload the NVIDIA DPA root CA certificate found here.
If the owner wants to sign their own DPA apps, they must create another public-private key pair (in addition to the device ownership key pair), create a certificate containing the DPA root CA public key, and create a container with this certificate using
mlxdpa.
To upload a signed container with a DPA root CA certificate to the device,
mlxdpa must be used. This can be done both for either NVIDIA or customer-created certificates.
Generating DPA Root CA Certificate
Create a DER encoded certificate containing the public key used to validate DPA apps.
Generating a certificate and a new key pair:
openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 -keyout OEM-DPA-root-CA-key.pem -outform der -out OEM-DPA-root-CA-cert.crt -sha256 -nodes -subj "/C=XX/ST=OEMStateName/L=OEMCityName/O=OEMCompanyName/OU=OEMCompanySectionName/CN=OEMCommonName" -days 3650Note
Both SHA256 and SHA512 are supported in cert. Only a RSA 4096 key is supported. The size of each certificate in DER format must be less than 1792 bytes.
Output:
Generating a 4096 bit RSA private key ......++ ......................++ writing new private key to 'OEM-DPA-root-CA-key.pem' -----
Create a container for the certificate and sign it with the device ownership private key.
To create and add a container:
mlxdpa --cert_container_type add -c <cert.der> -o <path to output> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia/OEM/User> create_cert_container
Output example:
Certificate container created successfully!
To sign a container:
mlxdpa --cert_container <path to container> -p <key file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --cert_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia/OEM/User> -o <path-to-output> sign_cert_container Certificate container signed successfully!
Manually Signing Container
If the server holding the private key cannot run
mlxdpa, it is possible to manually sign the certificate container and add the signature to the container. In that case, the following process should be followed:
Generate unsigned cert container:
mlxdpa --cert_container_type add -c <.DER-formatted-certificate> -o <unsigned-container-path> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --cert_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority OEM create_cert_container
Generate signature field header:
echo "90 01 02 0C 10 00 00 00 00 00 00 00" | xxd -r -p - <signature-header-path>
Generate signature of container (in whatever way, this is an example only):
openssl dgst -sha512 -sign <private-key-pem-file> -out <container-signature-path> <unsigned-container-path>
Concatenate unsigned container, signature header, and signature into one file:
cat <unsigned-container-path> <signature-header-path> <container-signature-path> > <signed-container-path>
Uploading Certificates
Upload each signed container containing the desired certificates for the device.
flint -d <dev> -i <signed-container> -y b
Output example:
-I- Downloading FW ...
FSMST_INITIALIZE - OK
Writing DIGITAL_CACERT_REMOVAL component - OK
-I- Component FW burn finished successfully.
Removing Certificates
To remove root CA certificates from the device, the user must apply a certificate removal container signed by the device ownership private key.
There are two ways to remove certificates, either removing all certificates, or removing all installed certificates:
Removing all root CA certificates from the device:
Generate a signed container to remove all certificates.
Created certificate container:
mlxdpa --cert_container_type remove --remove_all_certs -o <path-to-container> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia/OEM/User> create_cert_container
Output example:
Certificate container created successfully!
Sign certificate container:
mlxdpa --cert_container <path-to-container> -p <key-file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia/OEM/User> -o <path-to-signed-container> sign_cert_container
Output example:
Certificate container signed successfully!
Apply the container to the device.
flint -d <dev> -i <signed-container> -y b
Output example:
-I- Downloading FW ... FSMST_INITIALIZE - OK Writing DIGITAL_CACERT_REMOVAL component - OK -I- Component FW burn finished successfully.
Removing specific root CA certificates according to their UUID:
Generate a signed container to remove certificate based on UUID.
Create the container.
mlxdpa --cert_container_type remove --cert_uuid <uuid> -o <path-to-container> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia/OEM/User> create_cert_container
Output example:
Certificate container created successfully!
Sign the container:
mlxdpa --cert_container <path-to-container> -p <key-file> --keypair_uuid <uuid> --cert_uuid <uuid> --life_cycle_priority <Nvidia/OEM/User> -o <path to output> sign_cert_container
Output example:
Certificate container signed successfully!
Apply the container to the device:
flint -d <dev> -i <signed container> -y b
Output:
-I- Downloading FW ... FSMST_INITIALIZE - OK Writing DIGITAL_CACERT_REMOVAL component - OK -I- Component FW burn finished successfully.
DPA Authentication Enablement
After the device has a device ownership key and DPA root CA certificates installed, the owner of the device can enable DPA authentication. To do this, they must create an NVconfig file, sign it with the device ownership private key, and upload the NVconfig to the device.
Generating NVconfig Enabling DPA Authentication
Create XML with TLVs to enable DPA authentication.
Get list of available TLVs for this device:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<dev> gen_tlvs_file enable_dpa_auth.txt
Output:
Saving output... Done!
Example part of the generated text file:
file_applicable_to 0 file_comment 0 file_signature 0 file_dbg_fw_token_id 0 file_cs_token_id 0 file_btc_token_id 0 file_mac_addr_list 0 file_public_key 0 file_signature_4096_a 0 file_signature_4096_b 0 …
Edit the text file to contain the following TLVs:
file_applicable_to 1 nv_file_id_vendor 1 nv_dpa_auth 1
Convert the
.txtfile to XML format with another mlxconfig command:
mlxconfig -a gen_xml_template enable_dpa_auth.txt enable_dpa_auth.xml
Output:
Saving output... Done!
The generated
.xmlfile:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <config xmlns="http://www.mellanox.com/config"> <file_applicable_to ovr_en='1' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <psid></psid> <psid_branch></psid_branch> </file_applicable_to> <nv_file_id_vendor ovr_en='1' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <!-- Legal Values: False/True --> <disable_override></disable_override> <!-- Legal Values: False/True --> <keep_same_priority></keep_same_priority> <!-- Legal Values: False/True --> <per_tlv_priority></per_tlv_priority> <!-- Legal Values: False/True --> <erase_lower_priority></erase_lower_priority> <file_version></file_version> <day></day> <month></month> <year></year> <seconds></seconds> <minutes></minutes> <hour></hour> </nv_file_id_vendor> <nv_dpa_auth ovr_en='1' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <!-- Legal Values: False/True --> <dpa_auth_en></dpa_auth_en> </nv_dpa_auth> </config>
Edit the XML file and add the information for each of the TLVs, as seen in the following example XML file:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <config xmlns="http://www.mellanox.com/config"> <file_applicable_to ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <psid>TODO</psid> <psid_branch>TODO</psid_branch> </file_applicable_to> <nv_file_id_vendor ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <disable_override>False</disable_override> <keep_same_priority>True</keep_same_priority> <per_tlv_priority>False</per_tlv_priority> <erase_lower_priority>False</erase_lower_priority> <file_version>TODO</file_version> <day>TODO</day> <month>TODO</month> <year>TODO</year> <seconds>TODO</seconds> <minutes>TODO</minutes> <hour>TODO</hour> </nv_file_id_vendor> <nv_dpa_auth ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <dpa_auth_en>True</dpa_auth_en> </nv_dpa_auth> </config>Note
In
nv_file_id_vendor,
keep_same_prioritymust be
Trueto avoid removing the ownership public key from the device. More information they can be found in section "Device Ownership Claiming Flow".Note
The
ovr_enshould be set to 0. This can ignore user priority changing
nv_dpa_auth.
Convert XML file to binary NVconfig file and sign it using
mlxconfig:
mlxconfig -p OEM.77dd4ef0-c633-11ed-9e20-001dd8b744ff.pem -u 77dd4ef0-c633-11ed-9e20-001dd8b744ff create_conf enable_dpa_auth.xml enable_dpa_auth.bin
Output of
create_confcommand:
Saving output... Done!
Upload NVconfig file to device by writing the file to the device:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<dev> apply enable_dpa_auth.bin
Output:
Saving output... Done!
Verify that the device has DPA authentication enabled by reading the status of DPA authentication from the device:
mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<dev> -e q DPA_AUTHENTICATION
Output:
Device #1: ---------- Device type: BlueField3 … … Configurations: Default Current Next Boot RO DPA_AUTHENTICATION True(1) True(1) True(1)
The DPU's factory default setting is configured with
dpa_auth_en=0(i.e., DPA applications can run without authentication). To prevent configuration change by any user, it is strongly recommended for the customer to generate and install NVconfig with
dpa_auth_en=0/1, according to their preferences, with
ovr_en=0.
Manually Signing NVconfig File
If the server holding the private key cannot run mlxconfig, it is possible to manually sign the binary NVconfig file and add the signature to the file. In this case, the following process should be followed instead of step 2:
Generate unsigned NVconfig bin file from the XML file:
mlxconfig create_conf <xml-nvconfig-path> <unsigned-nvconfig-path>
Generate random UUID for signature:
uuidgen -r | xxd -r -p - <signature-uuid-path>
Generate signature of NVconfig bin file (in whatever way, this is an example only):
openssl dgst -sha512 -sign <private-key-pem-file> -out <nvconfig-signature-path> <unsigned-nvconfig-path>
Split the signature into two parts:
head -c 256 <nvconfig-signature-path> > <signature-part-1-path> && tail -c 256 <nvconfig-signature-path> > <signature-part-2-path>
Add signing key UUID:
echo "<signing-key-UUID>" | xxd -r -p - <signing-key-uuid-path>
Use the signing key UUID, which must have a length of exactly 16 bytes, in a format like
aa9c8c2f-8b29-4e92-9b76-2429447620e0.
Generate headers for signature struct:
echo "03 00 01 20 06 00 00 0B 00 00 00 00" | xxd -r -p - <signature-1-header-path> echo "03 00 01 20 06 00 00 0C 00 00 00 00" | xxd -r -p - <signature-2-header-path>
Concatenate everything:
cat <unsigned-nvconfig-path> <signature-1-header-path> <signature-uuid-path> <signing-key-uuid-path> <signature-part-1-path> <signature-2-header-path> <signature-uuid-path> <signing-key-uuid-path> <signature-part-2-path> > <signed-nvconfig-path>
Device Ownership Transfer
The device owner may change the device ownership key to change the owner of the device or to remove the owner altogether.
First Installation
To install the first
OEM_PUBLIC_KEY on the device, the user must upload an NVCONFIG file signed by NVIDIA. This file would contain the 3
FILE
_OEM_PUBLIC_KEY TLVs of the current user.
Removing Device Ownership Key
Before completely removing the device ownership key, it is recommended that the device owner reverts any changes made to the device, as these changes cannot be undone afterward. Specifically, the root CA certificates installed by the owner should be removed.
To remove device ownership key completely, follow the steps in section "Generating NVconfig Enabling DPA Authentication" to create an XML file with TLVs.
Edit the XML file to contain the following TLVs:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="UTF-8"?> <config xmlns="http://www.mellanox.com/config"> <file_applicable_to ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <psid> MT_0000000911</psid> <psid_branch> </psid_branch> </file_applicable_to> <nv_file_id_vendor ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'> <disable_override>False</disable_override> <keep_same_priority>False</keep_same_priority> <per_tlv_priority>False</per_tlv_priority> <erase_lower_priority>False</erase_lower_priority> <file_version>0</file_version> <day>17</day> <month>7</month> <year>7e7</year> <seconds>1</seconds> <minutes>e</minutes> <hour>15</hour> </nv_file_id_vendor> </config>
The TLVs in this file are the only TLVs that will have OEM priority after this file is applied, and as the device ownership key will no longer be on the device, the OEM will no longer be able to change the TLVs. To have OEM priority TLVs on the device after removing the device ownership key, add to this XML any TLV that must stay as default on the device.
Convert the XML file to a binary NVconfig TLV file signed by the device ownership key as described in section "Generating NVconfig Enabling DPA Authentication".
Apply the NVconfig file to the device as described in section "Generating NVconfig Enabling DPA Authentication".
Changing Device Ownership Key
To transfer ownership of the device to another entity, the previous owner can change the device ownership public key to the public key of the new owner.
To do this, they can use an NVconfig file, and include in it the following TLVs:
<nv_ls_nv_public_key_0 ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'>
<public_key_exp>65537</public_key_exp>
<keypair_uuid>77dd4ef0-c633-11ed-9e20-001dd8b744ff</keypair_uuid>
</nv_ls_nv_public_key_0>
<nv_ls_nv_public_key_1 ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'>
<key>
c5:f8:a3:75:ef:b6:ec:0d:e9:43:b3:28:66:79:
66:9a:da:72:b8:73:b5:25:8f:40:51:e2:9a:1d:45:
e4:59:18:a8:a4:bf:4f:ba:cc:31:d4:a7:06:7d:62:
52:37:39:44:3d:94:5e:bd:31:eb:69:89:4b:40:2a:
ee:e2:87:eb:5b:d3:41:13:fa:88:c1:2d:a7:ee:48:
85:c0:20:af:64:ae:85:29:45:2a:64:0b:8c:25:3a:
5f:b8:db:6f:f6:8e:02:e2:fd:19:89:7e:13:42:a5:
83:34:3f:21:cb:ed:4b:84:f7:f7:40:b4:62:27:fb:
b1:e0:6e:ae:1c:81:70:10:d4:b0:6a:07:ab:b2:1b:
8a:0f:44:48:e8:16:99:d6:0f:52:f4:8c:5d:5d:c0:
f4:bd:37:44:b8:33:ea:43:49:b8:0b:01:2c:ff:7c:
67:92:c3:51:2d:43:3e:4e:23:c4:66:87:39:32:81:
28:2b:22:6f:e0:61:5b:1a:db:5a:6e:10:c2:b7:9b:
2b:f5:1a:80:a9:33:54:48:32:3d:07:48:eb:5e:84:
01:41:0a:6a:46:06:1d:de:54:37:d4:58:61:dc:6f:
46:8e:da:00:71:44:3a:97:41:9c:b7:70:d7:28:54:
c0:00:35:77:2f:2a:35:be:31:4d:ac:e2:94:85:d8:
53:a6:
</key>
</nv_ls_nv_public_key_1>
<nv_ls_nv_public_key_2 ovr_en='0' rd_en='1' writer_id='0'>
<key>
30:ca:cc:d9:99:02:cc:72:21:92:34:6e:e7:
36:e1:30:a0:8f:5c:8f:c8:56:e8:26:da:67:1e:69:
6d:cb:17:e6:f5:ef:84:26:c7:52:22:94:62:5f:c6:
13:5b:09:0d:68:8c:cd:8f:4f:15:b3:05:0b:c1:b2:
a8:c3:91:ae:e4:51:69:13:fb:97:0c:4d:dc:5e:32:
ce:50:d9:ca:8a:1b:33:16:fe:2a:92:ab:10:8c:a6:
8a:e0:6b:33:5e:07:be:8d:f8:84:c2:c0:ca:c1:2f:
9c:b9:67:7d:8a:19:f2:2e:b2:16:17:6d:fe:39:7d:
12:e7:18:c5:5c:32:44:f1:4b:61:38:3f:b7:8f:78:
06:98:fd:e4:cd:ed:48:cf:66:0f:42:f8:77:21:33:
d1:b2:a4:25:b5:a8:98:87:e0:a2:be:a6:82:1c:2d:
2f:a0:83:0e:3f:58:a5:00:46:7f:ad:6f:39:a6:2e:
8b:03:c1:2c:b9:d3:4c:1b:61:0b:ad:4c:a5:4b:39:
c1:cd:92:3f:3b:13:24:e2:a2:b1:f6:71:a0:8d:a3:
f6:62:39:9c:3f:0d:85:7d:cf:73:65:cc:25:e7:b4:
e1:10:e8:65:c9:2e:b0:dc:4f:71:c0:1b:d9:20:d2:
de:80:cb:8e:21:6b:2e:d4:52:b7:94:81:b1:31:20:
94:65:0b
</key>
</nv_ls_nv_public_key_2>
If the transfer is internal, the owner should set
keep_same_priority=True in nv_file_id_vendor TLV and only include the 3
nv_ls_nv_public_key_* TLVs,
file_applicable_to and
nv_file_id_vendor TLVs in the NVconfig file.
If the transfer is to another OEM/CSP, the owner should clean the device (similarly to removing the device ownership key) and set
keep_same_priority=False in
nv_file_id_vendor TLV.
ELF File Structure
For maximum firmware code reuse, the format of the DPA image loaded from the driver should match the format of the file loaded from flash. ELF is the default file format for files loaded from the host; consequently, it is also the chosen format for the DPA image, whether loaded from flash or the host.
The following figure schematically illustrates a generic ELF file structure.
To support DPA Code authentication additional information needs to be presented to firmware. This info must include:
Cryptographic signature of the DPA code
Customer certificate chain, including a Leaf Certificate with the public key used for signature validation (as described in section "Public Keys (Infrastructure, Delivery, and Verification)")
ELF File Structure Schematic
Crypto Signing Flow
The host ELF contains components that run on the host and components that run on the DPA. DPA code files are incorporated into the main host ELF as binaries. A single host file may include multiple DPA applications.
When signing DPA applications is required, the MFT Signing Tool performs the following steps (also see figure "Crypto Signing Flow"):
Extract the Applications List Table using the DPACC ELF manipulation library APIs.
Input – host ELF
Output – an applications list data table containing:
DPA app index
DPA app name
Offset in host ELF
Size of app
Name of corresponding crypto data section
Fill Hash List Table:Note
Repeat steps 2 and 3 for each DPA application (from i=1 to i=N, where N is the number of DPA apps in the host ELF).
Input:
Dpa_App_i
Output: Hash List Table
Sign the Crypto Data:
Input:
{Metadata, Hash List Table}, key handle (e.g., UUID from the leaf of the Certificate Chain).
Output: A
Crypto_Data"blob" containing the Metadata, Hash List Table, Crypto Signature, and Certificate Chain.
Add the Crypto Data Section to the Host ELF:
Inputs: Host ELF, crypto data section name
Output: Host ELF filename with the added signature
The structures used in this flow (e.g., Hash List Table, Metadata) are detailed in the sections "ELF Crypto Data Section Content" and "Hash List Table Layout".
Signing the crypto data can be performed using a signing server or a locally stored key.
Crypto Signing Flow
ELF Cryptographic Data Section
This figure shows, schematically, the layout of the cryptographic data section, and the following subsections provide details about the ELF section header and the rest of the structures.
ELF Cryptographic Data Section Layout
Crypto Data ELF Section Header
Defined according to the ELF section header format.
ELF Section Header
Name
Offset
Range
Description
0x0
4B
&("Cryptographic Data Section DPA App X")
An offset to a string (in the
0x4
4B
0x70000666
0X8
8B
0 – no flags
0x10
8B
Virtual address of the section in memory, for sections that are loaded
0x18
8B
Offset of the section in the file image
0x20
8B
Size in bytes of the section in the file image. Depends on the content (e.g., presence and type of public key certificate chain and signature).
0x28
4B
0 –
0x2C
4B
0 – no extra information about the section
0x30
8B
Contains the required alignment of the section. This field must be a power of two.
0x38
8B
0
0x40
End of section header (size)
ELF Crypto Data Section Content
ELF Crypto Data Section Fields Description
Name
Offset
Range
Description
metadata_version
0x0
15:0
Version metadata structure format. Initial version is 0.
Reserved (
0x4
15:8
Reserved
Reserved
0x8
31:0
Reserved
Reserved
0xC
31:0
Reserved. Shall be set to all zeros.
Reserved
0x10
16B
Reserved. Shall be set to all zeros.
Reserved
0x20
4 bytes
Reserved. Shall be set to all zeros.
Reserved
0x24
24B
Reserved. Shall be set to all zeros.
signature_type
0x3c
15:0
Signature Type. Only relevant for signed firmware:
Hash List Table
0x40
HashTableLength
Crypto Signature
0x40 + HashTableLength
Signature_Length
Signature_Length depends on the signature_type.
Certificate_Chain
0x40 + HashTableLength + Signature_Length
CrtChain_Length
Structure given the table under section "Certificate Chain Layout".
Padding
FF-padding to align the full size of the data to multiples of DWords (DWs)
The full length of the ELF crypto data section shall be a multiple of DWs (due to firmware legacy implementation). Thus, the MFT (as part of the flow described in figure "Crypto Signing Flow") shall add FF-padding for this structure to align to multiple of DW.
Hash List Table Layout
This table specifies the hash table layout (proposal).
The table contains two parts:
The 1st part corresponds to the segments of the ELF file, as referenced by the Program Header Table of the EFL file
The 2nd part corresponds to the sections of the ELF file, as referenced by the Section Header Table
The hash algorithm to be used is SHA-256.
Hash List Table Layout (Proposal)
Name
Offset
Range
Description
Hash Table Magic Pattern
0x0
8 bytes
ASCII "HASHLIST' string:
0x0: 31:24 – "H", 23:16 – "A", 15:8 – "S", 7:0 – "H"
0x4: 31:24 – "L", 23:16 – "I", 15:8 – "S", 7:0 – "T"
Number of Entries – Segments
0x8
7:0
Number of entries in Hashes Segments part, N_Segments.
Reserved
0x8
31:8
Reserved
Number of Entries – Sections
0xc
7:0
Number of entries in Hashes Sections part, N_Sections.
Minimum – 0
Reserved
0xc
31:8
Reserved
Reserved
0x10
16 bytes
Reserved
DPA Application ELF Hash
0x20
32 bytes
Hash of the full ELF App file
ELF Header Hash
0x40
32 bytes
Hash of the ELF Header
Program Header Hash
0x60
32 bytes
Hash of the program header
Hash of 1st Segment referenced in the Program Header Table
0x80
32 bytes
Hash of 1st segment referenced in the Program Header Table
Hash of 2nd Segment referenced in the Program Header Table
0xA0
32 bytes
Hash of 2nd Segment referenced in the Program Header Table
……
……
…..
……
Hash of N_Segments (last) Segment referenced in the Program Header Table
0x60 + N_Segments*0x20
32 bytes
Hash of 2nd segment referenced in the Program Header Table
Section Header Table Hash
0x80 + N_Segments*0x20
32 bytes
Hash of the Section Header Table
Hash of 1st Section referenced in the Section Header Table
+ 0x20
32 bytes
Hash of 1st section referenced in the Section Header Table
Hash of 2nd Section referenced in the Section Header Table
+ 0x20
32 bytes
Hash of 2nd section referenced in the Section Header Table
……
……
…..
……
Hash of N_Sections (last) Section referenced in the Section Header Table
+ 0x20
32 bytes
Hash of N_Sections (last) section referenced in the Section Header Table
The 32-bytes hash fields of different sections/segments in the previous table shall follow Big-Endian convention, as illustrated here:
Hash Fields (Big Endian) Bytes Alignment
Certificate Chain Layout
The following table specifies the certificate chain layout. The leaf (the last certificate) of the chain is used as the public key for authentication of the DPA code. This structure is aligned with the certificate chain layout as defined in the Flash Application Note.
Certificate Chain Layout
Name
Offset
Range
Description
Type
0x0
3:0
Chain type. Shall be set to 1. 3rd party code authentication certificate chain.
Count
0x0
7:4
Number of certificates in this chain
Length
0x0
23:8
Total length of the certificate chain, in bytes, including all fields in this table
Reserved
0x4
31:0
31:0 – Reserved
CRC
0x8
15:0
The CRC of the header, for header integrity check, covering DWs in 0x0, 0x4
Certificates
0xC-0x1000
One or more ASN.1 DER-encoded X509v3 certificates. The ASN.1 DER encoding of each individual certificate can be analyzed to determine its length.
The certificates shall be listed in hierarchical order, with the leaf certificate being the last on the list.
Managing DPA execution units across multiple applications is challenging due to the variability in available units and running applications. To address this, administrators can define a subset of execution units (EUs) for each application to run on, as described in the Single Point of Resource Distribution page.
This approach is supported by the following applications:
DPA basic initiator sample
To implement this, create a YAML file describing the DPA resource allocation before running the application.
Applications receive their EU allocation through the following command-line arguments:
--dpa-resources – Path to the YAML file containing DPA resource definitions
--dpa-app-key – Name of the application as defined in the resources YAML file
When properly configured, execution units are assigned to the application according to the YAML file's resource specifications.
Execution Unit Groups (EUGs) are currently unsupported.
The PCC application still accepts the --threads command line argument for backward compatibility, but it cannot be used alongside the new DPA resources flags. This argument will be removed in future versions.
Supported Devices
BlueField-3 based DPUs
ConnectX-8 based NICs
Only ECPF/PF may be used for loading DPA applications
Supported Host OS
Windows is not supported
Supported SDKs
DOCA Flex IO at GA level
DOCA DPA at beta level
Toolchain
DPA image-signing and signature-verification are not currently supported
Flex IO
When
flexio_dev_outbox_config_uar_extensionAPI is called with a
device_idparameter different than PF/ECPF ID (i.e., move to SF/VF outbox) and the APIs
flexio_dev_yield(),
flexio_dev_print(), or
flexio_dev_msg()are called, then when either of those 3 APIs return, the user cannot work with the SF/VF queues.
Flex IO SDK tracer might suffer from data loss and ordering issues when working under high load (multithread/high rate).
Functions that copy data from the host to the DPA use WQEs and may be blocked for an extended period under heavy high-priority traffic. To mitigate this, it is recommended to configure a 99/1 weight between high-priority traffic and TC7.
The following Flex IO SDK API functions are directly affected:
flexio_memcpy()
flexio_host2dev_memcpy()
flexio_buf_dev_memset()
flexio_copy_from_host()
Additionally, the following API functions use copy operations and are indirectly affected:
flexio_cq_create()
flexio_event_handler_create()
flexio_event_handler_run()
flexio_process_call()
flexio_cmdq_create()
flexio_log_dev_init()