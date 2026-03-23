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HBN Service Release Notes
The following subsections provide information about new features, interoperability, known issues, and bug fixes.
HBN 3.2.2 offers the following new features and updates:
Bug fixes
Supported BlueField Networking Platforms
This version has been validated on the following NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms:
BlueField-2 DPUs:
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
BlueField-3 DPUs:
BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode)/NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE/NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 SuperNICs:
BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC, 100GbE (default mode)/HDR100 IB, Dual port QSFP112, PCIe Gen4.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC, 200GbE (default mode)/NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC, 400GbE/NDR IB (default mode), Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC, 400GbE (default mode)/NDR IB, Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
HBN does not support BlueField platforms with 8GB on-board DDR memory.
Supported BlueField OS
HBN 3.2.2 supports DOCA 3.2.2 (BSP 4.13.2) on Ubuntu 24.04 OS.
Verified Scalability Limits
This version has been tested to sustain the following maximum scalability limits:
Limit
BlueField-2
BlueField-3
Comments
VTEP peers (BlueFields per control plane) in the fabric
8K 1
8K 1
Number of BlueFields (VTEPs) within a single overlay fabric (reachable in the underlay)
L2 VNIs/Overlay networks per BlueField
20
20
Total number of L2 VNIs in the fabric for L2 VXLAN use-case assuming every interface is associated with its own VLAN + L2 VNI
L3 VNIs/Overlay networks per BlueField
20 for up to 4K VTEPs
10 for up to 8K VTEPs
20 for up to 4K VTEPs
10 for up to 8K VTEPs
Total number of L3 VNIs in the fabric for L3 VXLAN use-case assuming every interface is associated with its own VLAN + L2 VNI + L3 VNI + VRF
BlueFields per a single L2 VNI network
8K
8K
Total number of DPUs, configured with the same L2 VNI (3 real DPUs, 2000 emulated VTEPs)
BlueFields per a single L3 VNI network
8K
8K
Total number of DPUs, configured with the same L3 VNI (3 real DPUs, 2000 emulated VTEPs)
Maximum number of local MAC/ARP entries per BlueField
20
20
Max total number of MAC/ARP entries learned from the host on the DPU
Maximum number of local BGP routes per BlueField
200
200
Max total number of BGP routes advertised by the host to the BlueField (BGP peering with the host): 100 IPv4 + 100 IPv6
Maximum number of remote L3 LPM routes (underlay)
8K
8K
IPv4 or IPv6 underlay LPM routes per BlueField (default + host routes + LPM)
Maximum number of EVPN type-2 entries
16K
16K
Remote overlay MAC/IP entries for compute peers stored on a single BlueField (L2 EVPN)
Maximum number of EVPN type-5 entries
32K
80K
Remote overlay L3 LPM entries for compute peers stored on a single BlueField (L3 EVPN)
Maximum number of next-hops in ECMP next-hop group
16
16
Max number of next-hops in ECMP next-hop group (for overlay ECMP)
Maximum number of PFs on the host side
2
2
Total number of PFs visible to the host
Maximum number of VFs on the host side
16
16
Total number of VFs created on the host
Maximum number of SFs on the BlueField side
2
2
Total number of SF devices created on BlueField Arm
The following table lists known issues and limitations for this release of HBN.
|Reference
|Description
|4539931
|Description: Uni-directional UDP traffic matching a DNAT rule fails to egress the DPU. Although connection tracking entries are created, traffic is not forwarded until reverse-direction traffic is detected.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Packet drop; uni-directional traffic
|Reported in HBN version: 3.2.0
|4924262
|Description: During an SSH login, users may encounter a broadcast error message from
systemd-journald stating
Systemd Manager Object Allocation Failure - Permission Denied. This error is a superficial permission warning and has no functional impact on system stability or overall operations.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Systemd; permission denied
|Reported in HBN version: 3.2.0
|4414582
|Description: In L3 EVPN scenarios with 16k overlay and 4k underlay routes, OVS may get stuck or abnormally terminate.
|Workaround: Set:
|Keywords: L3 EVPN; 16k overlay; 4k underlay; OVS
|Reported in HBN version: 2.5.0
|4255661
|Description: ARP packets between DPU and Outside Global which are forwarded using HBN are not hardware-offloaded.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: ARP; outside world/global, HW offload
|Reported in HBN version: 2.5.0
|4255708
|Description: When several ports are configured as part of a bridge and later reconfigured as L3 interfaces, only one port (the 1st port that was enslaved previously to bridge) is correctly reprogrammed as an L3 interface in nl2doca. The remaining ports continue to appear as bridged ports in nl2doca.
|Workaround: Restart the HBN container after unconfiguring the bridge ports and before reconfiguring them as L3 interfaces
|Keywords: Bridge port, L3 port
|Reported in HBN version: 2.5.0
|4193046
|Description: When LLDP is enabled on BlueField, it might not work on uplink ports when the HBN service is running. This might happen if LLDP is running without an interface filter configuration.
Workaround: Configure LLDP to run only on interfaces where LLDP is required, using a configuration file,
If this configuration file is changed while the LLDP service is running, it must be restarted using
|Keywords: LLDP
|Reported in HBN version: 2.4.1
|4011688
Description: The following critical error message is generated during HBN POD reboot. It can be safely ignored.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Log
|Reported in HBN version: 2.4.0
|4098158
|Description: When using default BGP timers, an OVS restart may lead to extended traffic loss due to BGP peering reset.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: BGP; OVS
|Reported in HBN version: 2.4.0
|3961387
Description: Changing the port number for the NVUE REST API using the NVUE CLI or API is not supported. Do not use the following command to change the port number:
|Workaround: On HBN, NVUE is accessible through 8765 (the default port number).
|Keywords: NVUE API; port number
|Reported in HBN version: 2.3.0
|3967748
|
Description: The command
nv show system api connections does not return any data.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: REST API; nginx
|Reported in HBN version: 2.3.0
|3865633
|Description: Packets with destination port 4789/8472 coming from the host side will be dropped if HBN is configured as an L3 EVPN. Encapsulated VXLAN traffic will be dropped in L3 EVPN scenarios.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: 4789, 8472
|Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|3769309
|Description: A ping (or other IP connectivity check) from a locally connected host in VRF-X to an interface IP address on the DPU/HBN itself in VRF-Y will not work, even if VRF route-leaking is enabled between these two VRFs.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: IP
|Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|3835295
|Description: Traffic entering the HBN service on a host PF/VF main-interface and exiting on a sub-interface of the same PF/VF (and vice-versa) is not hardware offloaded. Similarly, traffic entering HBN service on one sub-interface and exiting through another sub-interface of the same host PF/VF is also not hardware offloaded.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Hardware offload; interfaces
|Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|3772552
|Description: The DHCP relay gateway-interface IP address does not automatically pick up the IP address assigned to the associated VRF.
|Workaround: The gateway-interface IP address must be explicitly configured.
|Keyword: DHCP relay gateway; IP
|Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|3757686
Description: When the HBN container is coming up and applying a large configuration through the NVUE startup service which includes entities used by DHCP relay (for example, interfaces, SVIs, and VRFs), the DHCP relay service may go into a
Workaround: Restart the DHCP relay service that is in the
|Keyword: DHCP relay; fatal; container; restart
|Reported in HBN version: 2.1.0
|3605486
|Description: When the DPU boots up after issuing a "reboot" command from the DPU itself, some host-side interfaces may remain down.
Workaround:
|Keyword: Reboot
|Reported in HBN version: 1.5.0
|3547103
|Description: IPv6 stateless ACLs are not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: IPv6 ACL
|Reported in HBN version: 1.5.0
|3339304
|Description: Statistics for hardware-offloaded traffic are not reflected on SFs within an HBN container.
|
Workaround: Look up the statistics using
ip -s link show on PFs outside of the HBN container. PFs display Tx/Rx data for traffic that is hardware-accelerated in the HBN container.
|Keyword: Statistics; container
|Reported in HBN version: 1.4.0
|3352003
|
Description: NVUE
show,
config, and
apply commands malfunction if the
nvued and
nvued-startup services are not in the
RUNNING and
EXITED states, respectively.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: NVUE commands
|Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
|3184745
|
Description: The command
nv show interface <intf> acl does not display correct information if there are multiple ACLs bound to the interface.
|
Workaround: Use the command
nv show interface <intf> to view the ACLs bound to an interface.
|Keyword: ACLs
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3158934
|
Description: Deleting an NVUE user by removing their password file and restarting the
decrypt-user-add service on the HBN container does not work.
|
Workaround: Either respawn the container after deleting the file or delete the password file corresponding to the user by running
userdel -r username.
|Keyword: User deletion
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3185003
|Description: When a packet is encapsulated with a VXLAN header, it adds extra bytes which may cause the packet to exceed the MTU of link. Typically, the packet would be fragmented but it is silently dropped without fragmentation.
|Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than the host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.
|Keyword: MTU; VXLAN
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3184905
|Description: During VXLAN encapsulation, the DF flag is not propagated to the outer header. Such a packet may be truncated when forwarded in the kernel, and it may be dropped when the hardware is offloaded.
|Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.
|Keyword: VXLAN
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3188688
|
Description: When stopping a container using the
crictl stop command, you may receive an error. The command uses a timeout of 0 which is insufficient to stop all the processes in the HBN container.
Workaround: Pass a greater timeout value when stopping the HBN container by running:
|Keyword: Timeout
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3129749
|Description: The same ACL rule cannot be applied in both the inbound and outbound direction on a port.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: ACLs
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3126560
|Description: The system's time zone cannot be modified using NVUE in the HBN container.
Workaround: The time zone can be manually changed by symlinking the
|Keyword: Time zone; NVUE
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3118204
|Description: Auto-BGP functionality (where the ASN does not need to be configured but is dynamically inferred by the system based on the system's role as a leaf or spine device) is not supported on HBN.
|Workaround: If BGP is configured and used on HBN, the BGP ASN must be manually configured.
|Keyword: BGP
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|3233088
|Description: Since checksum calculation is offloaded to the hardware (and not by the kernel), you might see an incorrect checksum in the tcpdump for locally generated, outgoing packets. BGP keepalives and updates are examples of the packets that display incorrect checksums in tcpdump.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: BGP
|Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|2821785
|Description: MAC addresses are not learned in the hardware but only in software. This may affect performance in pure L2 unicast traffic.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: MAC; L2
|Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
|3017202
|
Description: Due to disabled backend foundation units, some NVUE commands return
500 INTERNAL SERVER ERROR/
404 NOT FOUND. These commands are related to features or subsystems which are not supported on HBN.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Unsupported NVUE commands
|Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
|2828838
Description: NetworkManager and other services not directly related to HBN may display the following message in syslog:
The message has no functional impact and can be safely ignored.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Error
|Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
The following table lists the known issues which have been fixed for this release of HBN.
Reference
Description
4884244
Description: Existing NAT (DNAT/PAT) rules configured on Switch Virtual Interfaces (SVIs) are lost and fail to process traffic after an interface flap. When the link goes down and comes back up, the underlying OVS rules for
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.2
4884296
Description: Removing port match criteria from an Access Control List (ACL) rule using the
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.2
4890147
Description: During HBN initialization, AppArmor denials on the host can block
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.2
4895168
Description: If a container is forcefully restarted (e.g., due to a host reboot), the standard cleanup procedures may not execute correctly. This leaves stale network rules within IPTABLES that persist on the host system. Upon subsequent container starts, these unexpected legacy rules can conflict and break the container's network configuration.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.2
4884294
Description: Router MACs are deleted continuously when L3 EVPN is configured.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.2
4884282
Description: VRFs may not update correctly from nl2docad to OVS leading to incorrect OVS rules that cause traffic to be punted.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.2
5830568
Description: The HBN v3.2.1 resource YAML file published on the NGC catalog incorrectly points to a private staging repository instead of the public NVIDIA repository.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.1
4667419
Description: On systems running the Ubuntu 24.04 BFB image, restarting the HBN container may fail. This can result in
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.1
4748992
Description: The Docker daemon may overwrite the default policy for the FORWARD iptables chain, setting it to
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.0
4667418
Description: Restarting the HBN container causes temporary
Fixed in HBN version: 3.2.0
3743942
Description: The HBN container may hang in
Fixed in HBN version: 3.1.0
4403853
Description: After getting DHCP lease we are not restarting
Fixed in HBN version: 3.1.0
4443601
Description: Fixed a firmware issue where PXE failed to boot when both LAG ports were up.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.1.0
4418454
Description: The
Fixed in HBN version: 3.1.0
3891542
Description: If an NVUE-based routing policy (route map) configuration is used to associate route target extended communities with an EVPN route, only one route target can be specified.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.0.0
4214631
Description: Packets with destination port 4789 coming from the host-side will be dropped if HBN is configured as L3-EVPN, leading to Customer/Tenant encapsulated VXLAN traffic drops in an L3-EVPN scenario. This prevents running VXLAN underlay over HBN VXLAN overlay in L3 EVPN scenarios.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.0.0
4200335
Description: Sometimes the DNS resolution might fail if
Fixed in HBN version: 3.0.0
4196880
Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.
Fixed in HBN version: 3.0.0
4264397
Description: OVS does not punt the IPv6 neighbor advertisements with unicast destination MAC address to the CPU; therefore, the endpoint MAC may not be learnt on the VTEP as long as the endpoint is silent (resulting in traffic towards endpoint to be software-forwarded). This is applicable only for absolutely silent end hosts which do not initiate any IPv6 neighbor solicitation messages. After the silent end host initiates the traffic, traffic will be hardware forwarded. This issue will persist only if the end points never initiate any traffic but only send IPv6 neighbor advertisements as a response to IPv6 neighbor solicitation (rare).
Fixed in HBN version: 3.0.0
4155959
Description: With uplinks in the br-sfc bridge, IPv6 traffic in the uplink-to-uplink direction results in an OVS crash, resulting in complete traffic drop.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.5.0
4197067
Description: The management VRF does not have an IPv6 address configured, resulting in the absence of a default IPv6 route in the management VRF. Consequently, IPv6 connectivity on the management port is unavailable and only IPv4 connectivity is supported.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.5.0
4093502
Description: VRF interfaces have a loopback address, but these loopback addresses have scope global, not scope host which can break source IP address lookup for packets originating from the VRF.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0
4029473
Description: Rarely, after deleting then re-creating an interface, BGP peering over that interface may announce IPv6 routes with an IPv4-mapped IPv6 address as the next hop, which the BGP peer device at the other end can reject.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0
4125363
Description: On newer BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices,
Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0
3965589
Description: When SR-IOV VFs are created or deleted, then recreated, some ports may stay in ethX naming format and not be properly renamed to pfXvfY format. This results in the port remaining in an error state when running the command
Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0
4004191
Description: Due to security fixes on BlueField-2, the number of context switches increased by 20% which may result in user applications (for example, nl2doca) running slower.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0
3880352
Description: Deleting and re-adding SR-IOV ports might result in some ports in the
Fixed in HBN version: 2.4.0
3960825
Description: When either
Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0
3538167
Description: An explicit restart of the FRR service may be required if the BGP AS number is changed via NVUE.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0
3360699
Description: To decrease the default MTU on HBN interfaces, you must make the change on both the BlueField and within HBN, then reboot the BlueField for the change to take effect.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0
3864080
Description: When an interface is toggled off and on, its sub-interfaces lose their IPv6 addresses and do not get them back.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.3.0
3632344
Description: HBN interfaces on the BlueField side (outside the HBN container) may not receive their proper MTU set from
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
3760869
Description: Datapath flow with very low PPS may be deleted before aging time (60 sec) in environments with a large number of routes (16K+).
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
3770992
Description: It is not possible to configure an IPv6 default (
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
3824881
Description: When the number of unique ECMP groups exceeds 6, programming prefixes with more than 6 ECMP groups fails. Uniqueness is determined by the ECMP content, so multiple routes with the same nexthop paths use only one ECMP group.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
3705894
Description: In an EVPN Symmetric Routing scenario, IPv6 traffic is not hardware-offloaded.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
3519324
Description: The DOCA HBN container takes one minute longer to spawn, compared to the 1.4.0 HBN release.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0
3219539
Description: TC rules are set by OVS to map uplink and host representor ports to the HBN service. These rules can expire, so packets may need to be software-forwarded periodically to refresh them.
Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0
3610971
Description: The output of
Fixed in HBN version: 2.0.0
3452914
Description: IPv6 OOB connectivity from the HBN container stops working if the
Fixed in HBN version: 1.5.0
3191433
Description: ECMP selection for the underlay path uses the ingress port and identifies uplink ports via round robin. This may not result in a uniform traffic distribution.
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
3049879
Description: When reloading (
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
3284607
Description: When an ACL is configured for IPv4 and L4 parameters (protocol tcp/udp, source, and destination ports) match, the ACL also matches IPv6 traffic with the specified L4 parameters.
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
3282113
Description: Some DPUs experience an issue with the clock settings after installing a BlueField OS in an HBN setting in which the date reverts back to "Thu Sep 8, 2022."
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
3354029
Description: If interfaces configured for BGP unnumbered peering are not defined in the
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0