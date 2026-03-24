On This Page
Known Issues
|Reference
|Issue Details
|4728626
|Description: Occasionally, after rebooting the DPU, one of the ports may become inaccessible.
|Workaround: To make the port visible and accessible, run
mst restart.
|Keyword: Ports, mst restart
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4885262
|Description: During
dal2ovs deployments on BlueField-2 devices, the system fails to locate and enable the
sfc.service systemd unit, causing the deployment sequence to abort after multiple service verification attempts.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: BlueField-2; deployment failure; systemd unit
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4885262
|Description: Certain complex traffic flows involving Connection Tracking and Datapath Hashing may fail to offload to hardware.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: OVS-DOCA; traffic offloading; dp_hash; CT
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4885260
|Description: On systems utilizing ConnectX-9 adapters, the ovs-vswitchd process may experience a segmentation fault during high-scale VF testing.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: ovs-vswitchd; SIGSEGV
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4868013
|Description: During OVS-DOCA operations, the system may log a warning: "received packets with mark X associated to an invalid partially offloaded flow".
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: OVS-DOCA; dpif_doca
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4893471
|Description: Installing a BFB via the DOCA Management Service can cause the BlueField device to become completely unresponsive.
|Workaround: Perform a physical power cycle or a hardware-level reset of the DPU. Ensure that all PCIe devices are properly bound before re-attempting management operations.
|Keyword: Installation; DMS
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4905887
|Description: During OVS-DPDK operations, the
mlx5_core driver may fail to initialize. This is caused by a failure to query the ISSI, preventing the driver from probing the device and configuring VFs.
|Workaround: Perform a firmware reset or a system reboot to clear the device's internal state and allow the driver to initialize correctly.
|Keyword:
mlx5_core; internal system state interface; OVS-DPDK
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4894797
|Description: The
doca-mgmt library is currently missing its
pkg-config configuration file within the DOCA 3.2.2 DPU OS image. This causes build systems like Meson or CMake to automatically locate the dependency and will halt compilation.
|Workaround: Manually specify the
doca-mgmt include headers and library paths directly in your build environment variables or configuration files instead of relying on
pkg-config resolution.
|Keyword: Dependency resolution; meson build
|Reported in version: 3.2.2
|4793060
|Description: BlueField-3 fwbundle downgrade is not supported via PLDM in DOCA 3.2.1.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Deferred update; downgrade
|Reported in version: 3.2.1
4871396
4849953
|Description: The
dpa-ps and
dpa-statistics diagnostic tools are missing from the BlueField-3 BFB image for Oracle Linux 9 and Oracle Linux 8.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DPA; missing package
|Reported in version: 3.2.1
|4401408
|Description: When monitoring multiple PTP interfaces, the
ptp_ports field in PTP Monitor logs incorrectly displays the same clock id for all interfaces. This clock ID corresponds to the first interface due to a bug in the ptp4l module. The port number, however, is correct.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DOCA Firefly; Logging; PTP
|Reported in version: 3.1.0
|4549785
|Description: DPA samples are not supported when running in switchdev mode from the host.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DOCA Core; switchdev
|Reported in version: 3.1.0
|4540734
|Description: OVS-DOCA live update is not supported over AML2.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: OVS
|Reported in version: 3.1.0
|4273101
|Description: High PPS traffic on PF ports (>15Mpps) causes CPS degradation in OVS.
|
Workaround: Apply a software meter to limit PPS on the PF port using
ovs-vsctl set interface <pf> options:sw-meter=pps:200000:32 then restart
openvswitch for the setting to take effect.
|Keyword: Open vSwitch
|Reported in version: 3.1.0
|4487794
|Description: Upgrading to DOCA FW-Bundle 3.0.0 or later on a system with DOCA BF-Bundle (BFB) 2.10.0 or earlier is not supported. Full BF-Bundle (BFB) upgrade is required.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Software update
|Reported in version: 3.1.0
|4415267
|Description: When DPA code running by Flex IO RPC or CMD-Q runs into a recoverable error, code execution does not resume from calling context, which results in a timeout.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DPA; Timeout; Flex IO SDK; RPC
|Reported in version: 3.0.0
|4297489
|Description: Due to incompatibility between DPA and host libraries, a DPA device application must be recompiled after updating DOCA to a newer version.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DPA; host library; update
|Reported in version: 2.10.0
|4270602
|Description: UEFI/ATF firmware does not upgrade as part of the Linux Standard Tool process when Secure Boot is disabled.
Workaround: Remove PK key and initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade again.
To remove the PK key, use the UEFI menu to navigate to Device Manager → Secure Boot Configuration → Custom Secure Boot Options → PK Options → Delete Signature.
|Keyword: UEFI/ATF; PK; Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Authentication
|Reported in version: 2.10.0
|4200690
|Description: The fTPM trusted application is signed for testing proposes only (i.e., not securely) with a development key.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE
|Reported in version: 2.10.0
|N/A
|Description: Applications using DPA might not work with older firmware versions .
|Workaround: Full upgrade of all DOCA 2.9.0 components including the firmware (i.e., doca-host and BF-Bundle) .
|Keyword: DPA; backward compatibility
|Reported in version: 2.9.0
|N/A
|Description: Applications using FlexIO SDK API may have missing symbols during runtime.
|Workaround: Re-compile FlexIO-based applications with the DOCA 2.9.0 release.
|Keyword: FlexIO; backward compatibility
|Reported in version: 2.9.0
|4095728
|Description: Corrupt create repo causes doca-kernel repo to not contain the repo data.
|
Workaround: If repo data is missing after installing the doca-kernel repo, run
createrepo --help. If no output is generated, then the createrepo is corrupted and must be removed and reinstalled.
|Keyword: Kernel; repo
|Reported in version: 2.9.0
|4049034
|Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do yum update after BFB installation.
Workaround: To perform yum update with either openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, follow these procedures depending on the use case:
|Keyword: openEuler
|Reported in version: 2.9.0
|4046180
|
Description: PCIe data IDs that require
Node,
PCIe index, and
Depth parameters in
doca_telemetry_diag, the only valid values are 0, 0, 0.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DOCA Telemetry
|Reported in version: 2.9.0
|4129715
|Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the "native" arch flag.
|Keyword: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).
|Keyword: Linux; GCC
|Reported in version: 2.9.0
|4035553
|
Description:
oper_sample_period does not always reflect the correct sample period. In some cases, it will reflect the
admin_sample_period instead.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Core
|Reported in version: 2.8.0
|4022563
|Description: OVS-DOCA connection tracking with E2E enabled is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: OVS-DPDK; connection tracking; E2E
|Reported in version: 2.8.0
|3844705
|Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the BlueField eMMC over time.
|Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
|Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
|Reported in version: 2.7.0
|3877725
Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log.
Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode.
|Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install
|Reported in version: 2.7.0
|3855702
|
Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on
rdma-core lower than 48.x.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: RDMA; SWS
|Reported in version: 2.7.0
|3855485
Description:
When enabling the
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: NVconfig; RShim; dmsg
|Reported in version: 2.7.0
|3831230
|Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of BlueField eMMC over time.
|Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
|Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
|Reported in version: 2.7.0
|3743879
|
Description:
mlxfwreset could timeout on servers where the RShim driver is running and INTx is not supported. The following error message is printed:
BF reset flow encountered a failure due to a reset state error of negotiation timeout.
Workaround:
Set
If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before
|Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx
|Reported in version: 2.7.0
|3678069
|
Description: If using BlueField with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create
bf.cfg file with
device=/dev/mmcblk0, then install the
*.bfb as normal.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: NVMe
|Reported in version: 2.5.0
|N/A
|Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in a future release.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: EU tool
|Reported in version: 2.5.0
|3666160
|
Description: Installing BFB using
bfb-install when
mlxconfig
PF_TOTAL_SF>1700, triggers server reboot immediately.
|
Workaround: Change
PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.
|
Keyword: SF;
PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation
|Reported in version: 2.2.1
|3594836
|Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.
|Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.
|Keyword: Tracer FlexIO
|Reported in version: 2.2.1
|3592080
|Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on BlueField
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: UEK; VF
|Reported in version: 2.2.1
|3546202
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel
|Reported in version: 2.2.0
|3566042
|Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
|Reported in version: 2.2.0
|3546474
|Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
|Workaround: On BlueField, create
/etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command
bfcfg.
|Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
|Reported in version: 2.2.0
|3561723
|Description: Running
mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: mlxfwreset
|Reported in version: 2.2.0
|3306489
|Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
|Workaround: Add
intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.
|Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
|Reported in version: 2.2.0
|3534219
|Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:
|Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade
|Reported in version: 2.2.0
|3462630
When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
|Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
|Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
|Reported in version: 2.0.2
|3448841
|Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet BlueField runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
Workaround: Use
|Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
|Reported in version: 2.0.2
|2706803
|Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: VF; limitation
|Reported in version: 2.0.2
|3273435
|Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
|Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
|Keyword: Modes of operation; driver
|Reported in version: 2.0.2
|3264749
Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:
If these commands have executed successfully you should see
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: RegEx; hugepages
|Reported in version: 1.5.1
|3240153
|Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Kernel
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
|3217627
|Description: The
doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of
Operation not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand
|Reported in version: 1.5.0
Reference
Description
4694905 / 4780778
Description: The system requires DKMS version 3.2 or higher to be installed as a package. Please make sure that DKMS is properly installed and available on the system.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DKMS
Reported in version: 3.2.0
4656429
Description: DOCA-Host installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after DOCA-Host installation in RHEL 8 and above.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Installation, CIFS, RHEL 8 and above
Reported in version: 3.0.0
4662007
Description: The same GCC version used to build the kernel must be used during module compilation to ensure compatibility.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: GCC version
Reported in version: 3.2.0
4662554
Description: DOCA-OFED compilation fails when CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD is disabled in the kernel.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4574425
Description: After shutting down a Xen VM with a PCI device attached, rebinding the device to mlx5_core may fail with the following error and can result in a leak of a command resourc.:
Workaround: Re-enable SR-IOV after the Xen VM shutdown issue, run the following commands:
Keyword: Xen VM, PCI device
Reported in version: 3.2.0
4641515
Description: Starting with the October 2025 firmware release (32.47.1xxx), backward compatibility with older MFT versions (4.31.0-149 and 4.30.0-139) is no longer supported. Using these older versions may cause unexpected behavior or prevent device detection.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Firmware; MFT; compatibility
Reported in version: 3.2.0
4542517
Description:
Since there is no option to disable statistics collection for unmanaged interfaces, the issue cannot be mitigated without risking loss of connectivity.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: systemd-networkd
Reported in version: 3.2.0
4545488
Description: When upgrading from DOCA with RShim version 2.1.13 and below, a missing support table prevents firmware version extraction from the image bundle, resulting in warning messages. Installation proceeds, but firmware versions are not verified post-installation.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Doca-installer; DOCA-Host; firmware extraction
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4405369
Description: Hash action is not supported concurrently with mirroring.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OVS; ECMP; tunnel mirroring
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4522588
Description: Installing any profile on Amazon Linux fails due to two issues: incorrect priorities assigned to inbox repositories and an unsupported signing method.
Workaround: Change the repository priority and disable GPG checks by updating
Keyword: Installation
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4352000
Description: Modified ptp4l to limit LISTENING port prints to only occur on Best Master Clock (BMC) changes.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: PTP sync
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4446815
Description: Since
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Lightweight SF, mlxdevm
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4449280
Description: When one port on the switch is shut down, the driver does not update the LAG map.
Workaround: To ensure proper ECMP behavior, set
Keyword: ECMP
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4404719
Description: See DOCA-HOST 3.1.0 (July 2025) changes in section Customer Affecting Changes.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: PCI information
Reported in version: 3.0.0
4273881
Description: PCI information is missing on RedHat p host.
Workaround:
Matching an interface name with its PCI address requires running:
Keyword: PCI information
Reported in version: 3.0.0
4155701
Description: When offloading xfrm states to hardware, the offloading device is linked to the skb's secpath. If an skb is freed or deferred, an unregister netdevice operation may hang because the netdevice is still being reference-counted.
Workaround: Remove the netdevice from the xfrm states when the netdevice is unregistered.
Keyword: IPSec Crypto Offload
Reported in version: 2.10.0
Internal Ref.
Issue
4776492
Description: Occasionally, upgrading PLDM BFB from DOCA v3.2.0 to v3.2.1 may lead to an assert 0x7 in dmesg.
Workaround: Install DOCA v3.2.1 bfb file using "bfb-install" command, and power cycle the server.
Keywords: PLDM
Detected in version: 32.47.1088
4604969
Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe
Detected in version: 32.47.1026
4683823
Description: Some diagnostic data counters share hardware resources and cannot be configured simultaneously since 64-bit counter formats (e.g., DIAG_DATA_PARAMS_CONTEXT.output_format set to FORMAT_0 or FORMAT_1) consume more hardware resources per counter.
Workaround: If a NO_RESOURCES error occurs, use output_format FORMAT_2 to reduce resource usage.
Keywords: DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics
Detected in version: 32.47.1026
4685736
Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.
Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.
Keywords: DPA
Detected in version: 32.47.1026
4535791
Description: When running sync2 on an EP configuration, the following error may appear during the MLXFWReset sync2 operation: ERROR: System Off: operation not handled.
Although sync2 is intended for use in a switch topology, it can technically run on an EP configuration. However, this is not the default mode, nor is it a typical or recommended use case.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: sync2, EP configuration
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
4534767
Description: In multi-probe mode, only one slot of IFA1 or IFA2 is allowed, although IFA1 and IFA2 can operate together.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCC, IFA1, IFA2
Detected in version: 32.46.1006
4394475
Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either
Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
Detected in version: 32.45.1020
4422120
Description: Any BFB upgrade from the October GA (2.9.2) to the new BFB will trigger a 0x00b4 assert. Nonetheless, the update will complete successfully, and the customer can safely ignore the assert.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BFB upgrade
Detected in version: 32.45.1020
4216761
Description: For all host-related counters, the buffers used by the Arm are the same as those used by the host. Buffer usage is tracked collectively, combining both ARM and host consumption.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters
Detected in version: 32.45.1020
4125431
Description: The MKEY created by software (VirtIo.Net DPA App is created with a length of 1 byte and used to access L2 memory. Since the minimum translation size is 64 bytes, using a 1-byte MKEY results in a translation error and triggers an exception.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MKEY
Detected in version: 32.45.1020
4303583
Description: The query_header_modify_pattern command may produce inaccurate results when specific fields are used.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: query_header_modify_pattern command
Detected in version: 32.45.1020
4296168
Description: Running mlxfwreset fails when the DPU is configured as the root complex for NVMe drives. This issue impacts the configuration use case where the DPU acts as the root complex for NVMe drives, rather than the BF-3 in the host functioning as a PCIe Switch for the NVMe.
Workaround: To ensure the firmware reset works correctly, explicitly run the fwreset command from the host using the "--method 1" flag (hot reset).
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Detected in version: 32.45.1020
4193036
Description: The initial allocation of DPA_THREAD on group affinity allocates memory for all EUs, including stack, core dump, and other resources.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DPA
Detected in version: 32.44.1036
4007228
Description: NC-SI pass-through requires the user to allocate a MAC address to the platform BMC.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: NC-SI pass-through
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
3787618
Description: NVIA register is not allowed for external host if any field of EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs is not set as the default.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Host privilege
Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000
3636631
Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IOMMU
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3614529
Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220, is 5200 MT/s.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DDR5 link speed
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3728450
Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SW_RESET
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3614288
Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hot-plug operation
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
-
Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.
For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: I2C clock
Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048
3439438
Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: 400G linkup time
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3534128
Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Flash access
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3534219
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform:
Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3547022
Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync1 reset
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3439438
Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3178339
Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe PML1
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002
3275394
Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PCIe
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
2878841
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Socket-Direct
Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306
Internal Ref.
Issue
4394475
Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.
Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either
Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO
Detected in version: 24.45.1020
3754913
Description: PHYless Reset is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PHYless Reset
Discovered in Version: 24.40.1000
3525865
Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset
Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048
-
Description: When
This might also cause an error while using timestamps for delay measurements (e,g., delay measurements reported by a PTP daemon) and even negative delay measurements in some cases.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PTP path delay
Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002
2878841
Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Signature retransmit flow
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
3329109
Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E
Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300
3267506
Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Counters, CRC
Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000
3141072
Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
2870970
Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.
Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: GTP encapsulation
Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002
2870213
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2855592
Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2850003
Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Link recovery counter
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
2616755
Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Steering, IPoIB
Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048