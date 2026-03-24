DOCA Documentation v3.2.2 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Known Issues

DOCA Framework Known Issues

ReferenceIssue Details
4728626Description: Occasionally, after rebooting the DPU, one of the ports may become inaccessible.
Workaround: To make the port visible and accessible, run mst restart.
Keyword: Ports, mst restart
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4885262Description: During dal2ovs deployments on BlueField-2 devices, the system fails to locate and enable the sfc.service systemd unit, causing the deployment sequence to abort after multiple service verification attempts.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: BlueField-2; deployment failure; systemd unit
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4885262Description: Certain complex traffic flows involving Connection Tracking and Datapath Hashing may fail to offload to hardware.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OVS-DOCA; traffic offloading; dp_hash; CT
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4885260Description: On systems utilizing ConnectX-9 adapters, the ovs-vswitchd process may experience a segmentation fault during high-scale VF testing.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: ovs-vswitchd; SIGSEGV
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4868013Description: During OVS-DOCA operations, the system may log a warning: "received packets with mark X associated to an invalid partially offloaded flow".
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OVS-DOCA; dpif_doca
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4893471Description: Installing a BFB via the DOCA Management Service can cause the BlueField device to become completely unresponsive.
Workaround: Perform a physical power cycle or a hardware-level reset of the DPU. Ensure that all PCIe devices are properly bound before re-attempting management operations.
Keyword: Installation; DMS
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4905887Description: During OVS-DPDK operations, the mlx5_core driver may fail to initialize. This is caused by a failure to query the ISSI, preventing the driver from probing the device and configuring VFs.
Workaround: Perform a firmware reset or a system reboot to clear the device's internal state and allow the driver to initialize correctly.
Keyword: mlx5_core; internal system state interface; OVS-DPDK
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4894797Description: The doca-mgmt library is currently missing its pkg-config configuration file within the DOCA 3.2.2 DPU OS image. This causes build systems like Meson or CMake to automatically locate the dependency and will halt compilation.
Workaround: Manually specify the doca-mgmt include headers and library paths directly in your build environment variables or configuration files instead of relying on pkg-config resolution.
Keyword: Dependency resolution; meson build
Reported in version: 3.2.2
4793060Description: BlueField-3 fwbundle downgrade is not supported via PLDM in DOCA 3.2.1.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Deferred update; downgrade
Reported in version: 3.2.1

4871396

4849953

Description: The dpa-ps and dpa-statistics diagnostic tools are missing from the BlueField-3 BFB image for Oracle Linux 9 and Oracle Linux 8.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DPA; missing package
Reported in version: 3.2.1
4401408Description: When monitoring multiple PTP interfaces, the ptp_ports field in PTP Monitor logs incorrectly displays the same clock id for all interfaces. This clock ID corresponds to the first interface due to a bug in the ptp4l module. The port number, however, is correct.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA Firefly; Logging; PTP
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4549785Description: DPA samples are not supported when running in switchdev mode from the host.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA Core; switchdev
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4540734Description: OVS-DOCA live update is not supported over AML2.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OVS
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4273101Description: High PPS traffic on PF ports (>15Mpps) causes CPS degradation in OVS.
Workaround: Apply a software meter to limit PPS on the PF port using ovs-vsctl set interface <pf> options:sw-meter=pps:200000:32 then restart openvswitch for the setting to take effect.
Keyword: Open vSwitch
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4487794Description: Upgrading to DOCA FW-Bundle 3.0.0 or later on a system with DOCA BF-Bundle (BFB) 2.10.0 or earlier is not supported. Full BF-Bundle (BFB) upgrade is required.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Software update
Reported in version: 3.1.0
4415267Description: When DPA code running by Flex IO RPC or CMD-Q runs into a recoverable error, code execution does not resume from calling context, which results in a timeout.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DPA; Timeout; Flex IO SDK; RPC
Reported in version: 3.0.0
4297489 Description: Due to incompatibility between DPA and host libraries, a DPA device application must be recompiled after updating DOCA to a newer version.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DPA; host library; update
Reported in version: 2.10.0
4270602 Description: UEFI/ATF firmware does not upgrade as part of the Linux Standard Tool process when Secure Boot is disabled.

Workaround: Remove PK key and initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade again.

To remove the PK key, use the UEFI menu to navigate to Device Manager → Secure Boot Configuration → Custom Secure Boot Options → PK Options → Delete Signature.

Keyword: UEFI/ATF; PK; Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Authentication
Reported in version: 2.10.0
4200690 Description: The fTPM trusted application is signed for testing proposes only (i.e., not securely) with a development key.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: fTPM over OP-TEE
Reported in version: 2.10.0
N/A Description: Applications using DPA might not work with older firmware versions .
Workaround: Full upgrade of all DOCA 2.9.0 components including the firmware (i.e., doca-host and BF-Bundle) .
Keyword: DPA; backward compatibility
Reported in version: 2.9.0
N/A Description: Applications using FlexIO SDK API may have missing symbols during runtime.
Workaround: Re-compile FlexIO-based applications with the DOCA 2.9.0 release.
Keyword: FlexIO; backward compatibility
Reported in version: 2.9.0
4095728 Description: Corrupt create repo causes doca-kernel repo to not contain the repo data.
Workaround: If repo data is missing after installing the doca-kernel repo, run createrepo --help. If no output is generated, then the createrepo is corrupted and must be removed and reinstalled.
Keyword: Kernel; repo
Reported in version: 2.9.0
4049034 Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do yum update after BFB installation.

Workaround: To perform yum update with either openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, follow these procedures depending on the use case:

  1. To update DOCA only, disable ALL repos:

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    dnf --disablerepo='*' --enablerepo='kubernetes,doca' -y update

  2. To update OS components, exclude rdma-core using one of the following options:

    • Option 1 – disable rdma-core from dnf.conf using excludepkgs=rdma-core*oe2203sp3*
    • Option 2 – disable rdma-core from openEuler.repo file under OS and everything using exlude=rdma-core*

    • Option 3 – run

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      yum update -x rdma-core

Keyword: openEuler
Reported in version: 2.9.0
4046180 Description: PCIe data IDs that require Node, PCIe index, and Depth parameters in doca_telemetry_diag, the only valid values are 0, 0, 0.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA Telemetry
Reported in version: 2.9.0
4129715 Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the "native" arch flag.
Keyword: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).
Keyword: Linux; GCC
Reported in version: 2.9.0
4035553 Description: oper_sample_period does not always reflect the correct sample period. In some cases, it will reflect the admin_sample_period instead.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Core
Reported in version: 2.8.0
4022563 Description: OVS-DOCA connection tracking with E2E enabled is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OVS-DPDK; connection tracking; E2E
Reported in version: 2.8.0
3844705 Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the BlueField eMMC over time.
Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3877725

Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log.

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echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 2" > /dev/rshim0/misc
cat /dev/rshim0/misc

Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode.

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[13:58:39] INFO: Installation finished
...
[14:01:53] INFO: Rebooting...

Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3855702 Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on rdma-core lower than 48.x.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RDMA; SWS
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3855485

Description: When enabling the PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_ENABLE NVconfig, the mlx devices, and potentially the RShim devices disappear. Also, looking at the kernel logs using dmesg shows the following messages:

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pci 0000:29:00.0: BAR 0: no space for [mem size 0x0200 0000 64bit pref]
pci 0000:29:00.0: BAR 2: no space for [mem size 0x0080 0000 64bit pref]
...

Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVconfig; RShim; dmsg
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3831230 Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for BlueField eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of BlueField eMMC over time.
Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3743879 Description: mlxfwreset could timeout on servers where the RShim driver is running and INTx is not supported. The following error message is printed: BF reset flow encountered a failure due to a reset state error of negotiation timeout.

Workaround: Set PCIE_HAS_VFIO=0 and PCIE_HAS_UIO=0 in /etc/rshim.conf and restart the RShim driver. Then re-run the mlxfwreset command.

If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before mlxfwreset and bind it back after mlxfwreset:

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echo "DROP_MODE 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc
mlxfwreset <arguments>
echo "DROP_MODE 0" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx
Reported in version: 2.7.0
3678069 Description: If using BlueField with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0, then install the *.bfb as normal.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVMe
Reported in version: 2.5.0
N/A Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in a future release.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: EU tool
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3666160 Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF>1700, triggers server reboot immediately.
Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.
Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3594836Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.
Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.
Keyword: Tracer FlexIO
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3592080Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on BlueField
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: UEK; VF
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3546202

Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:

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[    3.787135] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17:00: Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead

This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3566042 Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3546474 Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
Workaround: On BlueField, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg.
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3561723Description: Running mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3306489Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.
Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3534219Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:

  1. Run:

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    echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

  2. Reboot Arm.
Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3462630

When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:

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error: shim_lock protocol not found.
error: you need to load the kernel first.

Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3448841Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet BlueField runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".

Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0. For example:

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echo "options ib_core netns_mode=0" >> /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf

Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
Reported in version: 2.0.2
2706803Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: VF; limitation
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3273435 Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
Keyword: Modes of operation; driver
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3264749

Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:

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sudo hugeadm --pool-pages-min DEFAULT:2048M
sudo systemctl start mlx-regex.service
systemctl status mlx-regex.service

If these commands have executed successfully you should see active (running) in the last line of the output.

Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RegEx; hugepages
Reported in version: 1.5.1
3240153Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Kernel
Reported in version: 1.5.0
3217627Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of Operation not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand
Reported in version: 1.5.0

DOCA-Host and DOCA Drivers Known Issues

Reference

Description

4694905 / 4780778

Description: The system requires DKMS version 3.2 or higher to be installed as a package. Please make sure that DKMS is properly installed and available on the system.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DKMS

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4656429

Description: DOCA-Host installation caused CIFS to break in RHEL 8 and above. A dummy module was added so that CIFS will be disabled after DOCA-Host installation in RHEL 8 and above.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Installation, CIFS, RHEL 8 and above

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4662007

Description: The same GCC version used to build the kernel must be used during module compilation to ensure compatibility.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: GCC version

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4662554

Description: DOCA-OFED compilation fails when CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD is disabled in the kernel.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: CONFIG_XFRM_OFFLOAD

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4574425

Description: After shutting down a Xen VM with a PCI device attached, rebinding the device to mlx5_core may fail with the following error and can result in a leak of a command resourc.:

mlx5_core 0000:05:00.2: wait_func:1205:(pid 11034): ENABLE_HCA(0x104) timeout.

Workaround: Re-enable SR-IOV after the Xen VM shutdown issue, run the following commands:

# echo 0000:05:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/pciback/unbind

# echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/sriov_numvfs

# echo 2 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/sriov_numvfs

# echo 0000:05:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/pciback/unbind

# echo 0000:05:00.2 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/bind

Keyword: Xen VM, PCI device

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4641515

Description: Starting with the October 2025 firmware release (32.47.1xxx), backward compatibility with older MFT versions (4.31.0-149 and 4.30.0-139) is no longer supported. Using these older versions may cause unexpected behavior or prevent device detection.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Firmware; MFT; compatibility

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4542517

Description: systemd-networkd continuously monitors all network interfaces, including unmanaged ones. On systems with thousands of virtual interfaces (e.g., over 2,000), this behavior causes high CPU usage, slow network command responses, and timeouts.

Since there is no option to disable statistics collection for unmanaged interfaces, the issue cannot be mitigated without risking loss of connectivity.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: systemd-networkd

Reported in version: 3.2.0

4545488

Description: When upgrading from DOCA with RShim version 2.1.13 and below, a missing support table prevents firmware version extraction from the image bundle, resulting in warning messages. Installation proceeds, but firmware versions are not verified post-installation.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Doca-installer; DOCA-Host; firmware extraction

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4405369

Description: Hash action is not supported concurrently with mirroring.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OVS; ECMP; tunnel mirroring

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4522588

Description: Installing any profile on Amazon Linux fails due to two issues: incorrect priorities assigned to inbox repositories and an unsupported signing method.

Workaround: Change the repository priority and disable GPG checks by updating /etc/yum.repos.d/doca.repo to the following:

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[doca]
name=DOCA 3.1.0-056000
baseurl=file:///usr/share/doca-host-3.1.0/repo
enabled=1
gpgkey=file:///usr/share/doca-host-3.1.0/repo/RPM-GPG-KEY-doca
priority=10
gpgcheck=0

Keyword: Installation

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4352000

Description: Modified ptp4l to limit LISTENING port prints to only occur on Best Master Clock (BMC) changes.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: PTP sync

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4446815

Description: Since mlxdevm does not yet support lightweight SFs, attempting to activate an SF after setting max_io_eqs to zero will fail with the following error: "alloc_netdev: Unable to allocate device with zero RX queues."

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Lightweight SF, mlxdevm

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4449280

Description: When one port on the switch is shut down, the driver does not update the LAG map.

Workaround: To ensure proper ECMP behavior, set ignore_routes_with_linkdown to 1.

Keyword: ECMP

Reported in version: 3.1.0

4404719

Description: See DOCA-HOST 3.1.0 (July 2025) changes in section Customer Affecting Changes.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: PCI information

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4273881

Description: PCI information is missing on RedHat p host.

Workaround: Matching an interface name with its PCI address requires running: ll /sys/class/net/ | grep <interface name>

Keyword: PCI information

Reported in version: 3.0.0

4155701

Description: When offloading xfrm states to hardware, the offloading device is linked to the skb's secpath. If an skb is freed or deferred, an unregister netdevice operation may hang because the netdevice is still being reference-counted.

Workaround: Remove the netdevice from the xfrm states when the netdevice is unregistered.

Keyword: IPSec Crypto Offload

Reported in version: 2.10.0

BlueField-3 Firmware Known Issues

Internal Ref.

Issue

4776492

Description: Occasionally, upgrading PLDM BFB from DOCA v3.2.0 to v3.2.1 may lead to an assert 0x7 in dmesg.

Workaround: Install DOCA v3.2.1 bfb file using "bfb-install" command, and power cycle the server.

Keywords: PLDM

Detected in version: 32.47.1088

4604969

Description: Probe packets might be dropped at the transmission stage when multiple congestion control flows are active.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCC, RTT, probe

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

4683823

Description: Some diagnostic data counters share hardware resources and cannot be configured simultaneously since 64-bit counter formats (e.g., DIAG_DATA_PARAMS_CONTEXT.output_format set to FORMAT_0 or FORMAT_1) consume more hardware resources per counter.

Workaround: If a NO_RESOURCES error occurs, use output_format FORMAT_2 to reduce resource usage.

Keywords: DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

4685736

Description: Creating a DPA process that allocates a 128 MB data segment and loads a dynamic library may fail with syndrome 0xdc30ac.

Workaround: Limit the DPA application’s data segment size to 64 MB.

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 32.47.1026

4535791

Description: When running sync2 on an EP configuration, the following error may appear during the MLXFWReset sync2 operation: ERROR: System Off: operation not handled.

Although sync2 is intended for use in a switch topology, it can technically run on an EP configuration. However, this is not the default mode, nor is it a typical or recommended use case.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: sync2, EP configuration

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

4534767

Description: In multi-probe mode, only one slot of IFA1 or IFA2 is allowed, although IFA1 and IFA2 can operate together.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCC, IFA1, IFA2

Detected in version: 32.46.1006

4394475

Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4422120

Description: Any BFB upgrade from the October GA (2.9.2) to the new BFB will trigger a 0x00b4 assert. Nonetheless, the update will complete successfully, and the customer can safely ignore the assert.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: BFB upgrade

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4216761

Description: For all host-related counters, the buffers used by the Arm are the same as those used by the host. Buffer usage is tracked collectively, combining both ARM and host consumption.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4125431

Description: The MKEY created by software (VirtIo.Net DPA App is created with a length of 1 byte and used to access L2 memory. Since the minimum translation size is 64 bytes, using a 1-byte MKEY results in a translation error and triggers an exception.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: MKEY

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4303583

Description: The query_header_modify_pattern command may produce inaccurate results when specific fields are used.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: query_header_modify_pattern command

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4296168

Description: Running mlxfwreset fails when the DPU is configured as the root complex for NVMe drives. This issue impacts the configuration use case where the DPU acts as the root complex for NVMe drives, rather than the BF-3 in the host functioning as a PCIe Switch for the NVMe.

Workaround: To ensure the firmware reset works correctly, explicitly run the fwreset command from the host using the "--method 1" flag (hot reset).

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Detected in version: 32.45.1020

4193036

Description: The initial allocation of DPA_THREAD on group affinity allocates memory for all EUs, including stack, core dump, and other resources.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DPA

Detected in version: 32.44.1036

4007228

Description: NC-SI pass-through requires the user to allocate a MAC address to the platform BMC.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: NC-SI pass-through

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

3787618

Description: NVIA register is not allowed for external host if any field of EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV or EXTERNAL_HOST_PRIV_FAST TLVs is not set as the default.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Host privilege

Discovered in Version: 32.41.1000

3636631

Description: When configuring BlueField-3 Arm cores as PCIe root-complex, all non-mlx5 devices must always set the BlueField-3’s IOMMU to disabled or passthrough mode. Turning IOMMU “ON” requires special handling of interrupts in the driver or the use of polling. For further assistance, contact NVIDIA support.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: IOMMU

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614529

Description: The supported DDR5 link speed in SKU B3220, is 5200 MT/s.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: DDR5 link speed

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3728450

Description: SW_RESET with a pending image is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: SW_RESET

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3614288

Description: Occasionally, the device may hang when there a hot plug is performed from a unknown direction.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Hot-plug operation

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

-

Description: The I2C clock fall time is lower than the 12ns minimum defined in the I2C-bus specification.

For further information, refer to the I²C-bus Specification, Version 7.0, October 2021, https://www.i2c-bus.org/.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: I2C clock

Discovered in Version: 32.39.2048

3439438

Description: When connecting to a High Speed Traffic Generator in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: 400G linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534128

Description: External flash access such as flash read using the MFT tools will fail if there is a pending image on the flash.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Flash access

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3534219

Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware, perform:

  • echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

  • Arm reboot

Keywords: BlueField-3; downgrade

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3547022

Description: When unloading the network drivers on an external host, sync1 reset may be still reported as 'supported' although it is not. Thus, initiating the reset flow may result in reset failure after a few minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync1 reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3439438

Description: When connecting to a Spirent switch in 400G speed, the linkup time may takes up to 3 minutes.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Spirent, 400G, linkup time

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3178339

Description: PCIe PML1 is disabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe PML1

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 32.38.1002

3275394

Description: When performing PCIe link secondary-bus-reset, disable/enable or mlxfwreset on AMD based Genoa systems, the device takes longer then expected to link up, due to a PCIe receiver termination misconfiguration.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PCIe

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

2878841

Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

3412847

Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Socket-Direct

Discovered in Version: 32.37.1306

BlueField-2 Firmware Known Issues

Internal Ref.

Issue

4394475

Description: The existing congestion control configuration applies globally, rather than on a per-priority basis.

Workaround: Ensure that the configuration values for all priorities are aligned in either mlxconfig ROCE_CC_PRIO_MASK_P$port or sysfs ecn/roce_rp/enable/$port.

Keywords: Congestion control, ROCE_CC_PRIO

Detected in version: 24.45.1020

3754913

Description: PHYless Reset is currently not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PHYless Reset

Discovered in Version: 24.40.1000

3525865

Description: Unexpected system behavior might be observed if the driver is loaded while reset is in progress.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Sync 1 reset, firmware reset

Discovered in Version: 24.39.2048

-

Description: When tx_port_ts is set to "true", due to a compensation mechanism in the Tx timestamp available in some hardware Rx timestamp errors, a symmetrical error and no clock offset occur when using the timestamps to synchronize the device clock.

This might also cause an error while using timestamps for delay measurements (e,g., delay measurements reported by a PTP daemon) and even negative delay measurements in some cases.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: PTP path delay

Discovered in Version: 24.38.1002

2878841

Description: The firmware rollback fails for the signature retransmit flow if the QPN field is configured in the mkey (as it only allows the given QP to use this Mkey) as the firmware rollback flow relies on an internal QP that uses the mkey.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Signature retransmit flow

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

3329109

Description: MFS1S50-H003E cable supports only HDR rate when used as a split cable.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: HDR, split cable, MFS1S50-H003E

Discovered in Version: 24.37.1300

3267506

Description: CRC is included in the traffic byte counters as a port byte counter.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Counters, CRC

Discovered in Version: 24.35.2000

3141072

Description: The "max_shaper_rate" configuration query via QEEC mlxreg returns a value translated to hardware granularity.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: RX Rate-Limiter, Multi-host

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2870970

Description: GTP encapsulation (flex parser profile 3) is limited to the NIC domain.

Encapsulating in the FDB domain will render a 0-size length in GTP header.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: GTP encapsulation

Discovered in Version: 24.34.1002

2870213

Description: Servers do not recover after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to 32 followed by power cycle.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2855592

Description: When working with 3rd party device (e.g., Paragon) in 25GbE speed, the 25GbE speed must be configured in force mode.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Force mode, 3rd party devices, 25GbE

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2850003

Description: Occasionally, when rising a logical link, the link recovery counter is increase by 1.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Link recovery counter

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048

2616755

Description: Forward action for IPoIB is not supported on RX RDMA Flow Table.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Steering, IPoIB

Discovered in Version: 24.33.1048
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