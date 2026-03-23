DOCA Documentation v3.2.2 LTS (2025 LTS U2)
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Lustre

Lustre is an open-source, parallel distributed file system, generally used for large-scale cluster computing that supports many requirements of leadership class HPC simulation environments.

Lustre Compilation for MLNX_OFED:

Note

This procedure applies to RHEL/SLES OSs supported by Lustre. For further information, please refer to Lustre Release Notes.

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To compile Lustre version 2.4.0 and higher:

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$ ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/
$ make rpms

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$ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE="-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/
$ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE="-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" make rpms

For full installation example, refer to HowTo Install NVIDIA OFED driver for Lustre Community post.
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