SNAP-4 Service Environment Variables
Name
Description
Default
Enable/disable RDMA zero-copy transport type.
For more info refer to section "Zero Copy (SNAP-direct)".
It is recommended that namespaces discovered from the same remote target are not shared by different PCIe emulations. If it is desirable to do that, users should set the variable
Warning
By doing so, the user must ensure that SPDK bdev always completes IOs (either with success or failure) in a reasonable time. Otherwise, the system may stall until all IOs return.
Enable/disable virtio-blk recovery using shared memory files. This allows recovering without using
The name of the RDMA device configured to have emulation management capabilities.
If the variable is not defined (default), SNAP searches through all available devices to find the emulation manager (which may slow down initialization process). Unless configured otherwise, SNAP selects the first ECPF (i.e., "mlx5_0") as the emulation manager.
Unset
Configure the Virtio-blk data path Provider. Valid options:
Support for IO/core Multiplexer (MP) capabilities in DPA provider for NVMe. For more info refer to section "NVMe DPA multiplexer (MP) data path Provider" - options "weighted_rr", "none"
SNAP process termination time when using
File path to redirect SNAP logs to at startup, will append/create.
Unset
To change the SNAP environment variables add the following to the
doca_snap.yaml and continue from section "Adjusting YAML Configuration".
env:
- name: VARIABLE_NAME
value: "VALUE"
For example:
env:
- name: SNAP_RDMA_ZCOPY_ENABLE
value: "1"
To change the SNAP environment variables:
Add/modify the configuration under
scripts/set_environment_variables.sh.
Rerun:
source scripts/set_environment_variables.sh
Rerun SNAP.