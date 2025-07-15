Changes and New Features

Trust Lockdown Health Syndrome: Added a new health syndrome for trust lockdown and expose the CRR bit in the health buffer. When the CRR bit is set, it indicates that the syndrome requires a cold reset for recovery.

A Single PTP Device per Hardware Clock: PHC is typically shared across multiple functions. Currently, the driver creates a separate PTP device for each network interface sharing the same PHC, resulting in redundancy and added complexity. To address this, a single PTP device is now created to represent the shared PHC when operating in real-time mode.

Log IB State Transitions: Enhanced visibility into IB device state transitions by adding log messages to the kernel log (dmesg). Each time an IB device changes state, a corresponding message will be logged. For example: "mlx5_0: Port: 1 Link DOWN".

Optional-counters Binding Support and New Packets/bytes Counters: Previously, optional counters were available only on a per-link basis. This release introduces the ability to bind optional counters to a specific counter object, enabling users to track optional counters across a specific QP group. Support is provided for both automatic and manual binding modes. In both cases, the optional counters that are bound to the QP are those currently configured on the link at the time of binding. Additionally, four new optional counters that track RDMA ingress and egress traffic are introduced: rdma_tx_bytes; rdma_tx_packets; rdma_rx_bytes; rdma_rx_packets . This functionality is exposed to users via the iproute2 package, which must be updated to support this feature.