Compiling DPL Applications

--help Print this help message --version Print compiler version -I path Specify include path (passed to preprocessor) -D arg=value Define macro (passed to preprocessor) -U arg Undefine macro (passed to preprocessor) -E Preprocess only, do not compile (prints program on stdout) -M Output `make` dependency rule only (passed to preprocessor) -MD Output `make` dependency rule to file as side effect (passed to preprocessor) -MF file With -M, specify output file for dependencies (passed to preprocessor) -MG with -M, suppress errors for missing headers (passed to preprocessor) -MP with -M, add phony target for each dependency (passed to preprocessor) -MT target With -M, override target of the output rule (passed to preprocessor) -MQ target Like -Mt, override target but quote special characters (passed to preprocessor) -g Enable debugging via DPL Nspect --nocpp Skip preprocess, assume input file is already preprocessed. --Wdisable[=diagnostic] Disable a compiler diagnostic, or disable all warnings if no diagnostic is specified. --Winfo[=diagnostic] Report an info message for a compiler diagnostic. --Wwarn[=diagnostic] Report a warning for a compiler diagnostic, or treat all info messages as warnings if no diagnostic is specified. --Werror[=diagnostic] Report an error for a compiler diagnostic, or treat all warnings as errors if no diagnostic is specified. --maxErrorCount errorCount Set the maximum number of errors to display before failing. --target target Compile for the specified target device. --odir out_directory Write output to out directory --enable feature[,feature]*|--help Enable a feature, or comma-separated list of features --disable feature[,feature]*|--help Disable a feature, or comma-separated list of features