DOCA Documentation v3.0.0 July 2025 VGT Update
DOCA Comch

This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications that require communication channels between the x86 host and the BlueField Arm cores.

Introduction

DOCA Comch provides a communication channel between client applications on the host and servers on the BlueField Arm. It introduces features such as high-performance data path over the consumer-producer API, as well as working with DOCA progress engine and other standard DOCA Core objects.

Benefits of using DOCA Comch:

  • Security – the communication channel is isolated from the network

  • Network independent – the state of the communication channel does not depend on the state and configuration of the network

  • Ease of use

DOCA Comch provides two different data path APIs:

  • Basic DOCA Comch send/receive for control messages

  • High bandwidth, low latency, zero-copy, multi-producer, multi-consumer API

The following table summarizes the differences between the two data path APIs:

Features

Basic Send/Receive

Fast Path (using doca_comch_consumer/doca_comch_producer)

Zero-copy

No

Yes

Takes network bandwidth

Yes

No

Isolated from network

Yes

Yes

Max msg size

Fixed

1GB or more (depends on hardware cap)

Multi-threaded

Safe for a single thread

Allows creation of consumer/producers per thread.

Multi-consumer

No

Yes

Multi-producer

Yes – allows multiple clients per server

Yes – allow multiple producers/consumers per connection

Requires doca_mmap and doca_buf

No

Yes

Note

DOCA Comch does not support event-triggered completions.

Prerequisites

This library follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context, it is recommended to read the following sections before:

Changes From Previous Release

N/A

Environment

DOCA Comch based applications can run either on the host machine or on the NVIDIA BlueField Arm.

Sending messages between the host and BlueField Arm can only be run with a BlueField configured with a mode as described in BlueField Modes of Operation.

For basic DOCA Comch send and receive, the following configuration is required:

  • doca_comch_server context must run on the BlueField Arm cores

  • doca_comch_client context must run on the host machine

Note

Producer and consumer objects can run on both the host and BlueField Arm cores. However, there must be a valid client/server connection already established on the channel.

Architecture

DOCA Comch is comprised of four DOCA Core Contexts. All DOCA Comch contexts leverage DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events that are offloaded to hardware.

A doca_comch_server context runs on the BlueField Arm and listens for incoming connections from the host side. Such host side connections are initiated by a doca_comch_client context.

Servers can receive connections from multiple clients in parallel, however, a client can only connect with one server. An established 1-to-1 connection between a client and a server is represented by a doca_comch_connection.

Once an established connection exists between a client and a server, the doca_comch_producer and doca_comch_consumer contexts can be used to run fast path channels.

The following diagram provides examples of the contexts use:

consumers_producers-version-1-modificationdate-1745789858517-api-v2.png

Objects

Description

Location

Scope

doca_comch_server

Allows applications on the BlueField Arm cores to listen on a specific server name and accept new incoming connection from the host

BlueField Arm only

Per host PCIe function (doca_dev + doca_dev_rep)

doca_comch_client

Allows client applications to connect to a specific server name on the BlueField Arm cores

Host only

Per host PCIe function (doca_dev)

doca_comch_connection

A connection handle created on the client side or the server side when a new connection is established. This handle is used to send/receive messages or to create doca_comch_consumers and doca_comch_producers.

BlueField Arm and host

Per client server pair

doca_comch_producer

A handle for a FIFO-like send queue that provides a zero-copy API to send messages to a specific doca_comch_consumer on the same doca_comch_connection. Multiple doca_comch_producers can be created per doca_comch_connection.

BlueField Arm and host

Per doca_comch_connection

doca_comch_consumer

A handle for a FIFO-like receive queue that provides a zero-copy API to receive messages from a doca_comch_producer

BlueField Arm and host

Per doca_comch_connection


Security Considerations

  • DOCA Comch guarantees:

    • The client is connected to the server by providing the exact server name on the client side

    • Only clients on the PF/VF/SF represented by the doca_dev_rep provided upon server creation can connect to the server

    • The connection requests and data path are isolated from the network

  • DOCA Comch does not provide security at the application level:

    • It is up to the user to implement application-level security and verify the identity of the client application

    • A server handles applications from a single PF/VF/SF. If a server application detects a compromised client application, the server app should consider all clients (from that PF/VF/SF) compromised.

Initialization Flow

doca_comch_server Initialization Flow

  1. A doca_comch_server is created on a specific doca_dev and a specific doca_dev_rep.

  2. A doca_comch_server must have a unique name per doca_dev/doca_dev_rep (i.e., two servers on the same doca_dev and doca_dev_rep cannot have the same name).

  3. Once doca_ctx_start() is called, the doca_comch_server can start receiving new connection requests.

  4. For the doca_comch_server to process new connection requests and messages, the user must periodically call doca_pe_progress() .

  5. When a new connection request arrives, doca_comch_server calls the connection request handler function and passes a doca_comch_connection object.

The server can now send and receive messages on the connection represented by doca_comch_connection.

doca_comch_client Initialization Flow

  1. A doca_comch_client is created on a specific doca_dev is targeting a specific doca_comch_server.

  2. Once doca_ctx_start() is called, doca_comch_client asynchronously tries to connect to the server.

  3. To establish the connection and receive messages, the user must periodically call doca_pe_progress().

  4. When the connection is established, doca_comch_client calls the state change callback indicating state change to "RUNNING".

The client can now send a receive messages.

The following diagram describes the initialization of a basic client/server connection on DOCA Comch:

client_server_connection-version-1-modificationdate-1745789858270-api-v2.png

doca_comch_consumer Initialization Flow

  1. A doca_comch_consumer is created on a specific doca_comch_connection.

  2. doca_pe_progress()must be periodically called on the client/server PE to allow registration of the consumer.

  3. After the doca_comch_consumer moves to "RUNNING" state:

    1. doca_comch_consumer notifies its existence to the peer (invoking a new consumer event).

    2. The application can start posting receive tasks.

    3. A doca_comch_producer on the peer side can start sending messages to that consumer.

The initialization flow is described in the following diagram:

Consumer_creation_flow-version-1-modificationdate-1745789858747-api-v2.png

Teardown Flow

The teardown flow must be executed in the following order, otherwise errors may occur.

Disconnecting Specific Connection

The proper disconnection process for a specific connection consists of the following steps:

  1. Stop all consumers and producers linked to the connection.

  2. Server/client:

    1. For server, a connection can be disconnected using doca_comch_server_disconnect() . If there are any active producers/consumers linked to the connection, the disconnect would fail. A disconnection notifies the client and initiates teardown on that side too.

    2. For client, since there is only one connection at any given time, the connection can be disconnected by calling doca_ctx_stop(). If there are any active producers/consumers, the command would fail. Stopping the client context notifies the server of the disconnection and causes a disconnection of the connection on it.

Tearing Down DOCA Comch

The proper teardown for a DOCA Comch context consists of the following:

  1. Stop all consumers and producers linked to the context.

  2. Call doca_ctx_stop(). If there are any active connections, they would all be disconnected. If there are any active consumers/producers, the command would fail. Disconnecting/stopping the context informs all active peers of the disconnection, and causes teardown (on clients) or disconnection (on server). Calling doca_ctx_stop() successfully moves the context to "stopping" state.

  3. After moving to stopping state, doca_pe_progress() must be called until the context moves to idle state.

MsgQ (DPA Communication)

DOCA Comch MsgQ leverages the existing consumer/producer model to allow communication between host/BlueField and DPA.

msgq_overview-version-1-modificationdate-1745789858050-api-v2.png

Since communication between the host/BlueField and DPA is local, there is no need to create a server, client, or connection. Instead the user can create a MsgQ and use it to create producers and consumers directly.

When creating a consumer/producer using the MsgQ, it becomes possible to use them in the DPA application as well as the CPU application:

  • The CPU application can utilize existing consumer/producer APIs for communication

  • The DPA application has a different set of APIs that are usable within a DPA application

Communication Direction

Every instance of a MsgQ can only support a single communication direction as follows:

  • Communication from host/BlueField to DPA

    • This direction may be specified using doca_comch_msgq_set_dpa_consumer

    • Consumers created from this MsgQ are referred to as DPA consumers, while producers are CPU producers

  • Communication from DPA to host/BlueField

    • This direction may be specified using doca_comch_msgq_set_dpa_producer

    • Consumers created from this MsgQ are referred to as CPU consumers, while producers are DPA producers

To support bidirectional communication in an application, the user has to create 2 MsgQ instances, as shown in the above diagram.

Configuration Phase

To start using the library, users must go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.

Configurations

The context can be configured to match the application use case.

To find out if a certain configuration is supported, or what the min/max value for it is, refer to Device Support.

Mandatory Configurations

These configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:

  • For a basic send/receive client or server:

    • A send task callback

    • A receive event callback

    • A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation

    • A valid server name must be provided on creation (for clients this is the server to connect to)

    • A connection event callback (server only)

  • For fast path producer or consumer:

    • A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation

    • An established client to server connection must be provided on creation

    • A doca_mmap with PCIe read/write permissions of where data should be received must be provided on creation (consumer only)

    • A post receive task callback (consumer only)

    • A send task callback (producer only)

    • A new consumer callback (triggered upon creation/destruction of a remove consumer)

  • For MsgQ fast path producer or consumer:

    • A started MsgQ must be provided on creation

    • A DPA instance must be provided (DPA consumer/producer only)

    • A DPA consumer completion context must be connected (DPA consumer only)

    • A DPA completion context must be attached (DPA producer only)

    • A post receive task callback (CPU consumer only)

    • The number of receive operations (DPA consumer only)

    • A send task callback (CPU producer only)

    • The number of send operations (DPA producer only)

Optional Configurations

The following configurations are optional, if they are not set then a default value will be used:

For basic send/receive client:

  • doca_comch_(server|client)_set_max_msg_size – set the maximum size of message that can be sent. If set, it must be matching between server and client.

  • doca_comch_(server|client)_set_recv_queue_size – set the size of the queue to receive new messages on

For fast path consumers:

  • doca_comch_consumer_set_imm_data_len – set the length of immediate data that a consumer can receive.

Device Support

DOCA Comch requires a device to operate. For instructions on picking a device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.

As device capabilities are subject to change (see DOCA Core Device Support), it is recommended to select a device using the following methods:

  • For basic client and server:

    • doca_comch_cap_server_is_supported

    • doca_comch_cap_client_is_supported

  • For extended fast path functionality:

    • doca_comch_producer_cap_is_supported

    • doca_comch_consumer_cap_is_supported

Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:

  • The maximum length server name

  • The maximum message size

  • The maximum receive queue length

  • The maximum clients that can connect to a server

  • The maximum number of send tasks or post receive tasks

  • The maximum buffer length for fast path

  • The maximum immediate data supported by a fast path consumer

Buffer Support

Basic send and receive between a client and server does not use DOCA buffers and so has no restrictions on buffer type.

  • For producers, supplied buffers need only be from a local mmap

  • For consumers, post receive buffers are required to be from a PCIe export mmap

Note

Chained buffers are not supported in DOCA Comch.


Execution Phase

This section describes execution on CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine. For additional execution environments, refer to section "Alternative Datapath Options".

Tasks

DOCA Comch exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the BlueField hardware according to DOCA Core architecture.

Control Channel Send Task

This task allows the sending of messages between connected client and server objects.

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Number of tasks

doca_comch_server_task_send_set_conf

doca_comch_client_task_send_set_conf

doca_comch_cap_get_max_send_tasks

Maximal message size

doca_comch_server_set_max_msg_size

doca_comch_client_set_max_msg_size

doca_comch_server_get_max_msg_size

doca_comch_client_get_max_msg_size


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Peer

Established client/server connection

Message

Data string to send to remote client/server

The is no requirement for the message to be in DOCA mmap registered memory

Length

Number of bytes in the message

Must not exceed configured max size


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

After the task completes successfully:

  • The message is delivered to the connections remote client/server

  • A receive event is triggered on the remote side

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

  • The message is not delivered to the remote side

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task has been submitted, then the message should not be updated

  • Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

Consumer Post Receive Task

This task allows consumer objects to publish buffers which are available for remote producers to write to.

Note

A Post Receive task may have a NULL buffer if it only wishes to receive immediate data.

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

doca_comch_consumer_task_post_recv_set_conf

doca_comch_consumer_cap_is_supported

Number of tasks

doca_comch_consumer_task_post_recv_set_conf

doca_comch_consumer_cap_get_max_num_tasks

Maximal buffer size

doca_comch_consumer_cap_get_max_buf_size


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Buffer

Buffer that the consumer can receive data on

Data is appended to the tail of the buffer

Info

Buffers doca_mmap must have DOCA_ACCESS_FLAG_PCI_READ_WRITE flag set.


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

The task only completes once a producer has written to the advertised buffer (or immediate data, or both), not when the post receive has completed.

Upon successful completion, the buffer contains the data written by the producer and its length is updated appropriately.

Task Completion Failure

Task failure occurs if a buffer has not been successfully posted to receive data.

If the task fails midway:

  • The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

  • Producers are not aware of the buffer so would not write to it

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to

  • Buffer must come from memory with PCIe read/write access

  • Chained buffer lists are not supported

  • MsgQ consumer does not support providing doca_buf, and can only receive immediate data

  • Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

Producer Send Task

This task allows producer objects to copy buffers for use by remote consumers.

Task Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Enable the task

doca_comch_producer_task_send_set_conf

doca_comch_producer_cap_is_supported

Number of tasks

doca_comch_producer_task_send_set_conf

doca_comch_producer_cap_get_max_num_tasks

Maximal buffer Size

doca_comch_producer_cap_get_max_buf_size


Task Input

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name

Description

Notes

Buffer

Buffer that should be copied to a consumer

Only the data residing in the data segment is copied

Immediate data

Short byte array to add to the post receive completion entry

This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads

Immediate data length

Length of data immediate data pointed to

Maximum length is determined/set by individual consumers

Consumer ID

Identifier for the target consumer to write to

Active consumers and their IDs are advertised through consumer events


Task Output

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Task Completion Success

After the task is completed successfully:

  • The data is copied form the buffer to the next free buffer posted by the given consumer

  • Consumers process buffers from a given consumer in the order they are sent

Task Completion Failure

If the task fails midway:

  • The context may enter stopping state if a fatal error occurs

  • The source and destination doca_buf objects are not modified

  • The destination memory may be modified

Task Limitations

  • The operation is not atomic

  • Once the task has been submitted, the buffer should not be read/written to

  • The buffer length should not be greater than consumer post receive buffers (an invalid value is returned otherwise)

  • MsgQ producer does not support providing doca_buf, and can only send immediate data

  • All limitations described in DOCA Core Task

Events

DOCA Comch exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen out of the blue, according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Event.

Common events as described in DOCA Core Event.

Control Channel Receive Event

This event triggers whenever a remote client/server has sent a message to the local client/server object.

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event

doca_comch_server_event_msg_recv_register

doca_comch_client_event_msg_recv_register


Event Trigger Condition

The event is triggered when a remote message is received on any currently active connection associated with the client or server.

Event Output

Upon event detection, the registered callback is triggered, passing the following parameters:

  • A pointer to the message data

    Info

    The data is only valid in the context of the callback.

  • The length in bytes of the message

  • The active connection on which the message was received

Connection Status Changed Event (Server Only)

This event provides asynchronous updates on the state of any connections associated with a server.

Note

A client object can only connect to a single server, so its connection state can be tracked through its doca_ctx state and the generic doca_ctx_set_state_changed_cb function.

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event

doca_comch_server_event_connection_status_changed_register


Event Trigger Condition

The event is triggered when a new connection is either established or a current connection disconnected on a server.

Event Output

Separate callbacks are registered for connection or disconnection events with the appropriate one triggered based on the specific event.

Both callbacks contain a Boolean indicating if the connection or disconnection was successful.

Consumer Event

This event indicates that a new consumer object has been created or an existing consumer object has been destroyed.

Event Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Register to the event

doca_comch_server_event_consumer_register

doca_comch_client_event_consumer_register


Event Trigger Condition

The event is triggered whenever a new consumer is created or a current consumer destroyed on the remote side of an established DOCA Comch connection.

Event Output

The event hits a separate callback for either the creation or destruction of a consumer.

Callback parameters include:

  • The established DOCA Comch connection on which the consumer is connected (on the remote side)

  • The ID of the consumer (a unique value per Comch connection)

State Machine

The DOCA Comch library follows the Context state machine described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.

The following section describes how to move to the state and what is allowed in each state.

Idle

In this state it is expected that the application either:

  • Destroys the context

  • Starts the context

Allowed operations:

  • Configuring the context according to Configurations

  • Starting the context

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

None

Create the context

Running

Call stop after making sure all tasks have been freed

Stopping

Call progress until all tasks are completed and freed


Starting

In this state it is expected that the application will:

  • Call progress to allow transition to next state (e.g., when a connection attempt completes)

Allowed operations:

  • Call progress

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Call start after configuration


Running

In this state, it is expected that the application:

  • Allocates and submit tasks

  • Calls progress to complete tasks and/or receive events

Allowed operations:

  • Allocate a previously configured task

  • Submit an allocated task

  • Call stop

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Idle

Call start after configuration

Starting

Call progress until context state transitions


Stopping

In this state, it is expected that the application will:

  • Free any completed tasks

Allowed operations:

  • Allocate previously configured task

  • Submit an allocated task

  • Call stop

It is possible to reach this state as follows:

Previous State

Transition Action

Running

Call progress and fatal error occurs

Running

Call stop without freeing all tasks


Alternative Datapath Options

DOCA Comch can be run on as part of DPA data path, using the MsgQ.

DPA

Using the MsgQ it is possible to create consumer/producer on the DPA. They follow the definition described in DOCA Core DPA.

Since these objects can be used in DPA, they have DPA APIs that can be used to perform the data path operations expanded on in the following subsections.

Consumer Ack

The doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_ack API prepares the DPA consumer to receive a number of immediate messages from CPU producers.

Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Queue Size

doca_comch_consumer_set_dev_max_num_recv


Input

Name

Description

Notes

Number of Messages

A number describing how many additional immediate messages this consumer can receive

Must not exceed the queue size


Completion

Whenever a message is received from the CPU producer a completion element is generatedand can be polled using doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_get_completion.

Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:

Name

Description

Notes

Immediate Message

A pointer to the immediate message that the CPU producer sent

The message lifetime is the same as the completion element lifetime. That is, once the completion is acked using doca_dpa_dev_comch_consumer_completion_ack, the pointer is no longer valid.

To retain the message past the completion lifetime, the user must copy the contents of the message.

Immediate Message Length

The length in bytes of the immediate message that the CPU producer sent

Producer ID

The ID of the CPU producer that sent the message

User can find the IDs of each producer by using doca_comch_producer_get_id


Limitations

  • The maximal immediate message size is 32 bytes

Producer Post Send Immediate Only

The doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_post_send_imm_only API sends an immediate message to the CPU consumer. Once the message arrives at the CPU consumer side, the CPU consumer receive task completes.

The CPU producer must have posted a receive task prior to this. The user can verify if the consumer can receive the message using doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_is_consumer_empty. Note, however, that this may add overhead.

Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Queue Size

doca_comch_producer_set_dev_max_num_send


Input

Name

Description

Notes

Immediate Message

Short byte array to be sent to the CPU consumer

This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads

Immediate Message Length

Length of the message the immediate message points to

The maximum length is 32 bytes

Consumer ID

Identifier for the target CPU consumer to write to

User can find the IDs of each consumer by using doca_comch_consumer_get_id

Completion Requested

Flag indicating whether to generate a completion once the send is completed

This refers to the DPA producer completion which is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives

  • 0 – no completion

  • 1 – otherwise


Completion

Once the message arrives to the CPU consumer, a completion element is generated, indicating that the send is complete (this is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives) and can be polled using doca_dpa_dev_get_completion.

Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:

Name

Description

Notes

Producer User Data

Producer user data provided during configuration of the producer

User data previously set using doca_ctx_set_user_data when configuring this producer. User data which is returned belongs to the DPA producer this completion has been generated for, and can be used to identify the specific producer.


Limitations

  • The maximal immediate message size is 32 bytes

Producer DMA Copy

The doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_dma_copy API performs a DMA copy operation and, once the copy operation is done, sends an immediate message to the CPU consumer. Once the message arrives at the CPU consumer side, the CPU consumer receive task completes.

The CPU producer must have posted a receive task prior to this. The user can verify if the consumer can receive the message using doca_dpa_dev_comch_producer_is_consumer_empty. Note, however, that this may add overhead.

Configuration

Description

API to Set the Configuration

API to Query Support

Queue Size

doca_comch_producer_set_dev_num_recv


Input

Name

Description

Notes

Destination Mmap

Mmap representing the memory to be used as the destination of the copy operation

This mmap must have LOCAL_READ_WRITE access enabled

Destination Address

The address to be used as the destination of the copy operation

The address and copy length must be within the range of the destination mmap's memory range

Source Mmap

Mmap representing the memory to be used as the source of the copy operation

This mmap must have LOCAL_READ access enabled

Source Address

The address to be used as the source of the copy operation

The address and copy length must be within the range of the source mmap's memory range

Length

The length of the copy operation

Source and destination addresses must not overlap

Immediate Message

Short byte array to be sent to the CPU consumer once the copy operation is done

This is not a zero copy operation but does improve latency for small payloads

Immediate Message Length

Length of the message the immediate message points to

The maximum length is 32 bytes

Consumer ID

Identifier for the target CPU consumer to write to

User can find the IDs of each consumer using doca_comch_consumer_get_id

Completion Requested

Flag indicating whether to generate a completion once the send is completed

This refers to the DPA producer completion which is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives

  • 0 – no completion

  • 1 – otherwise


Completion

Once copy is complete and the message arrives to the CPU consumer, a completion element is generated, indicating that the copy is complete (this is separate from the completion the CPU consumer receives) and can be polled using doca_dpa_dev_get_completion.

Using the generated completion, it is possible to get the following outputs:

Name

Description

Notes

Producer User Data

Producer user data provided during configuration of the producer

The user data set using doca_ctx_set_user_data when configuring this producer. The user data which is returned belongs to the DPA producer this completion has been generated for, and can be used to identify the specific producer.


Limitations

  • The maximal immediate message size is 32 bytes

DOCA Comch Samples

This section describes DOCA Comch samples based on the DOCA Comch library.

The samples illustrate how to use the DOCA Comch API to do the following:

  • Set up a client/server between host and BlueField Arm cores and use it to send text messages

  • Configure fast path producers and consumers, and send messages between them

Info

All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.

Running the Samples

  1. Refer to the following documents:

  2. To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:

    Copied!
                
    
            
    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/<sample_name>
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build

    The binary doca_<sample_name> is created under /tmp/build/.

  3. All DOCA Comch samples accept the same input arguments:

    Sample

    Argument

    Description

    doca_comch_ctrl_path_server

    doca_comch_ctrl_path_client

    doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_server

    doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_client

    -p, --pci-addr

    DOCA Comch device PCIe address

    -r, --rep-pci

    DOCA Comch device representor PCIe address (required only on BlueField Arm)

    -t, --text

    Text to be sent to the other side of channel (overwrites default)

  4. For additional information per sample, use the -h option:

    Copied!
                
    
            
    /tmp/build/<sample_name> -h

Samples

Tip

These samples are also available on GitHub.

DOCA Comch Control Path Client/Server

Note

doca_comch_ctrl_path_server must be run on the BlueField Arm side and started before doca_comch_ctrl_path_client is started on the host.

This sample sets up a client server connection between the host and BlueField Arm cores.

The connection is used to pass two messages, the first sent by the client when the connection is established and the second by the server on receipt of the client's message.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the core DOCA structures.

  3. Initializing and configuring client/server contexts.

  4. Registering tasks and events for sending/receiving messages and tracking connection changes.

  5. Allocating and submitting tasks for sending control path messages.

  6. Handling event completions for receiving messages.

  7. Stopping and destroying client/server objects.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_client/comch_ctrl_path_client_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_client/comch_ctrl_path_client_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_server/comch_ctrl_path_server_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_server/comch_ctrl_path_server_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_common.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_ctrl_path_common.h

DOCA Comch Data Path Client/Server

Note

doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_server should be run on the BlueField Arm cores and should be started before doca_comch_data_path_high_speed_client is started on the host.

This sample sets up a client server connection between host and BlueField Arm.

The connection is used to create a producer and consumer on both sides and pass a message across the two fastpath connections.

The sample logic includes:

  1. Locating DOCA device.

  2. Initializing the core DOCA structures.

  3. Initializing and configuring client/server contexts.

  4. Initializing and configuring producer/consumer contexts on top of an established connection.

  5. Submitting post receive tasks for population by producers.

  6. Submitting send tasks from producers to write to consumers.

  7. Stopping and destroying producer/consumer objects.

  8. Stopping and destroying client/server objects.

References:

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speed_client/comch_data_path_high_speed_client_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speedclient/comch_data_path_high_speed_client_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speedserver/comch_data_path_high_speed_server_main.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speedserver/comch_data_path_high_speed_server_sample.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speed_common.c

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_comch/comch_data_path_high_speed_common.h

