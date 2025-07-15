DOCA DPA Comms

Note This feature is supported at the beta level.

The DOCA DPA device communication library provides a set of communication utilities (e.g., RDMA) to facilitate data transfers between nodes using efficient communication primitives.

The primary communication object is called an RDMA DPA handle. It represents a unidirectional communication pipe between two nodes and is exclusively accessible from the kernel. These handles are established by setting a DOCA RDMA context on the DPA data path.

Info For more information on configuring and using RDMA contexts, refer to DOCA RDMA documentation.

To monitor the completion of communication operations, users can attach a DOCA RDMA context to a DPA Completion Context.

There are two options for tracking completion events:

DPA thread association – Users can associate the Completion Context with a DPA Thread, which is automatically triggered when a communication operation completes.

Manual polling – Alternatively, users may manually poll the Completion Context without assigning it to a DPA Thread. This approach provides greater control in scenarios where asynchronous event management is not required.

This flexible design allows users to optimize their applications based on specific performance and operational needs.