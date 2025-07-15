DOCA File Integrity Application Guide

Info Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/ directory.

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build

Info doca_file_integrity is created under /tmp/build/file_integrity/ .





To directly build only the file integrity application:

Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications= false -Denable_file_integrity= true ninja -C /tmp/build

Info doca_file_integrity is created under /tmp/build/file_integrity/ .

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt : Set enable_all_applications to false

Set enable_file_integrity to true Run the following compilation commands : Copy Copied! cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build Info doca_file_integrity is created under /tmp/build/file_integrity/ .

Refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application.