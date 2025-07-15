On This Page
DOCA Flow Connection Tracking
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for the DOCA Flow Connection Tracking (CT) API.
The DOCA Flow Connection Tracking (CT) module is a 5-tuple table designed to efficiently track network connections using hardware resources. It supports the following key features:
Track zone and 5-tuple sessions – Track and manage network connections based on a 5-tuple (source IP, destination IP, source port, destination port, and protocol) along with zone-based separation
Zone-based virtual tables – Enable logical isolation using zones
Aging support – Remove idle connections automatically using configurable timeouts
Connection metadata – Set and manage metadata for tracked connections
Bidirectional packet handling – Manage traffic in both directions of a connection
High connection rate – Efficiently handle a high rate of connections per second (CPS)
The CT module makes it simple and efficient to track connections by leveraging hardware resources.
The DOCA Flow CT Pipe is designed to handle non-encapsulated TCP and UDP packets. It supports two primary actions:
Forward to next pipe – For packets that match a known 6-tuple connection (5-tuple + zone)
Miss to next pipe – For packets without a matching connection entry
The application is responsible for handling packets based on these outcomes.
The DOCA Flow CT API consists of four major components:
CT module manipulation – Configure and manage resources within the CT module
CT connection entry manipulation – Add, remove, or update connection entries efficiently
Callbacks – Handle asynchronous processing results for connection entries
Pipe and entry statistics – Monitor connection tracking performance using pipe-level and entry-level statistics
These components provide flexible control over connection tracking and monitoring, allowing applications to adapt to various network scenarios effectively.
Aging
Aging time refers to the maximum duration (in seconds) a session can remain active without detecting any packets. If no packets are observed within this period, the session is terminated.
To support aging, a dedicated aging thread is launched. This thread polls and checks counters for all active connections, ensuring that stale sessions are removed efficiently.
When aging is enabled, either the
counter flag or a non-zero
timeout must be set for at least one connection entry to trigger session expiration.
Managed Mode
In Managed Mode, the application is responsible for:
Managing worker threads
Parsing and handling connection lifecycles
This mode utilizes DOCA Flow CT management APIs for creating and destroying connections.
The CT aging module automatically notifies the application of aged-out connections by invoking callbacks.
Connection Rules and Management
Users have the flexibility to create connection rules with different patterns, metadata (meta), or counters which can be applied separately for each packet direction.
Users must manually define the appropriate meta and mask values for matching (
match
) and modifying (
modify
) packets.
To create rules in stages:
Create one rule for a connection using the standard API.
Add a second rule for the opposite packet direction using the
doca_flow_ct_entry_add_dir()API.
Processing CT Entries
DOCA Flow provides specialized APIs to process CT entries using a dedicated queue:
doca_flow_entries_process– Processes pipe entries in the queue
doca_flow_aging_handle– Handles the aging of pipe entries
Some APIs, such as CT entry status queries and pipe miss queries, are not supported in Managed Mode.
DPU
To enable DOCA Flow CT on the DPU, perform the following on the Arm:
Enable
iommu.passthroughin Linux boot commands ( or disable SMMU from the DPU BIOS):
Run:
sudo vim /etc/
default/grub
Set
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX="iommu.passthrough=1".
Run:
sudo update-grub sudo reboot
Configure DPU firmware with
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1:
sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
Retrieve
device-idfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand. If, under the MST tab, the value is N/A, run the
mst startcommand.
Update
/etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.confas follows:
ALLOW_SHARED_RQ=
"no"
Perform power cycle on the host and Arm sides.
If working with a single port, set the DPU into e-switch mode:
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address> name esw_multiport value
false cmode runtime
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
If working with two PF ports, set the DPU into multi-port e-switch mode (for the 2 PCIe devices):
sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address> name esw_multiport value
true cmode runtime
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
Define huge pages (see DOCA Flow prerequisites).
ConnectX
To enable DOCA Flow CT on the NVIDIA® ConnectX®, perform the following:
Configure firmware with
LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=1:
sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s LAG_RESOURCE_ALLOCATION=
1
Retrieve
device-idfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand. If, under the MST tab, the value is N/A, run the
mst startcommand.
Perform power cycle.
If working with a single port:
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address> name esw_multiport value
false cmode runtime
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
If working with two PF ports:
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address0> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address1> mode switchdev sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address0> name esw_multiport value
truecmode runtime sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address1> name esw_multiport value
true cmode runtime
Retrieve
pcie-addressfrom the output of the
mst status -vcommand.
Define huge pages (see DOCA Flow prerequisites).
DOCA Flow CT supports actions based on meta and NAT operations. Each action can be defined as either shared or non-shared.
Action descriptors are not supported.
Shared Actions
Actions that can be shared between entries. Shared actions are predefined and reused in multiple entries.
The user gets a handle per shared action created and uses this handle as a reference to the action where required.
It is user responsibility to track shared actions and to remove them when they become irrelevant.
Shared actions are defined using a control queue (see struct doca_flow_ct_cfg).
Non-shared Actions
Actions provided with their data during entry create/update.
These actions are completely managed by DOCA Flow CT and cannot be reused in multiple flows (i.e., NAT operations).
Action Sets in Pipe Creation
When creating a DOCA Flow CT pipe, users must define action sets, just as they would for any other pipe.
Fields in the CT pipe must be marked as
CHANGEABLE during pipe creation. This allows the actual criteria for these fields to be specified later during entry creation.
Only actions related to meta and NAT, as defined in struct doca_flow_ct_actions , are supported.
During entry creation or update, different actions can be specified for each direction, allowing variations in action content and/or action type.
Feature Enable
To enable user actions, configure the following parameters:
User action templates during DOCA Flow CT pipe creation
Maximum number of user actions (
nb_user_actionson DOCA Flow CT init)
Using Actions in Managed Mode
Init
Configure the following parameters on
doca_flow_ct_init():
nb_ctrl_queues– number of control queues for defining shared actions
nb_user_actions– maximum number of user actions. Must align to 64. Both shared control queues and non-shared control queues cache action IDs to speed up ID allocation. Each queue may cache a maximum of 1024 IDs. Users must configure the expected number of actions + total queues * 1024. This number cannot exceed the number of actions hardware supports.
Create DOCA Flow CT Pipe
Configure actions sets on
doca_flow_pipe_create().
Create Shared Actions
Use
doca_flow_ct_actions_add_shared() with one of the control queues.
Shared actions can be added at any time before use.
Add Entry
Entry can be created in one of the following ways:
Using an action handle of a predefined shared action
Using action data, which is specific to the flow, not sharable (e.g., for NAT operations)
The entry can have different actions and/or different action types per direction.
Remove Entry
Non-shared actions associated with an entry are implicitly destroyed by DOCA Flow CT.
Shared actions are not destroyed. They can be used by the user until they decide to remove them.
Update Entry
Entry actions can be updated per direction. All combinations of shared/non-shared actions are applicable (e.g., update from shared to non-shared).
DOCA Flow CT allows using a different forward pipe per flow direction.
DOCA Flow CT supports the forward pipe in two levels:
Pipe level – a single forward pipe defined during DOCA Flow CT pipe creation and used for all entries
Entry level – forward pipe defined during entry create
DOCA Flow CT operates in one of the two levels
DOCA CT forward in entry level has the following characteristics:
Supports only
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE(up to 4 different forward pipes)
Supports forward pipe per flow direction (both directions can have same/different forward pipe)
Must set forward pipes on each entry create (no default forward pipe)
Turn on the feature:
Create DOCA Flow CT pipe with forward type =
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPEand
next_pipe=
NULL.
Call to
doca_flow_ct_fwd_registerto register forward pipes and get
fwd_handlesin return.
Using Changeable Forward in Managed Mode
Initialize DOCA Flow CT (
doca_flow_ct_init).
Register forward pipes (
doca_flow_ct_fwd_register).
Define pipes that can be used for forward
Create DOCA Flow CT pipe (
doca_flow_pipe_create) w ith definition of possible forward pipes.
Add entry (
doca_flow_ct_add_entry).
Set origin and/or reply
fwd_handlesreturned from
doca_flow_ct_fwd_register.
Update forward for entry direction (
doca_flow_ct_update_entry).
Updating forward handle requires setting all other parameters with their previous values.
For the library API reference, refer to DOCA Flow and CT API documentation in the DOCA Library APIs.
The pkg-config (
*.pc file) for the Flow CT library is included in DOCA's regular definitions :
doca.
The following sections provide additional details about the library API.
enum doca_flow_ct_flags
DOCA Flow CT configuration optional flags.
Flag
Description
Enable internal pipe counters for packet tracking purposes. Call
Enable worker thread internal debug counter periodical dump.
Disable aging
Allow Tunnel or non-tunnel in different direction.
Disable counter and aging to save aging thread CPU cycles
The user must check TCP SYN flags and UDP in CT miss flow to identify ADD type packets.
Hint traffic comes from uplink wire and forwards to uplink wire.
Note
If this flag is set, the direction info must be
Apply the connection duplication filter for UDP connections only
enum doca_flow_ct doca_flow_ct_entry_flags
DOCA Flow CT Entry optional flags.
Flag
Description
Entry is not buffered; send to hardware immediately
Apply flags to origin direction
Apply flags to reply direction
Origin direction is IPv6; origin match union in struct
Reply direction is IPv6; reply match union in struct
Apply counter to origin direction
Apply counter to reply direction
Counter is shared for both direction (origin and reply)
Enable flow log on entry removed
Allocate on entry not found when calling
Enable duplication filter on origin direction
Enable duplication filter on reply direction
enum doca_flow_ct_rule_opr
Options for handling flows in autonomous mode with shared actions. The decision is taken on the first flow packet.
Operation
Description
Flow should be defined in the CT pipe using the required shared actions handles
Flow should not be defined in the CT pipe. The packet should be dropped.
Flow should not be defined in the CT pipe. The packet should be transmitted.
struct direction_cfg
Managed mode configuration for origin or reply direction.
Field
Description
5-tuple match pattern applies to packet inner layer
Mask to indicate meta field and bits to match
Mask to indicate meta field and bits to modify on connection packet match
doca_flow_ct_cfg
DOCA Flow CT configuration manipulation:
struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *ct_cfg;
ret = doca_flow_ct_cfg_create(&ct_cfg);
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_flags(ct_cfg, flags);
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_queues(ct_cfg, n_queues);
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_connections(ct_cfg, n_v4, n_v6, n_max);
...
ret = doca_flow_ct_init(ct_cfg);
final:
ret = doca_flow_ct_cfg_destroy(ct_cfg);
Where:
Field
Description
doca_flow_ct_cfg_create(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg **cfg)
Create CT configuration
doca_flow_ct_cfg_destroy(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg)
Destroy CT configuration
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_flags(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t flags)
Set CT flags; see
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_queues(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t n_queues)
Set number of hardware queues to manipulate connections
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_queue_depth(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t queue_depth);
Set queue depth; default to 512 rules
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_ctrl_queues(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t n_ctrl_queues)
Number of CT control queues used for defining shared actions
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_user_actions(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t n_user_actions)
Maximum number of user actions supported (shared and non-shared).
Minimum value is 1K * (
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_connections(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg,
Maximum number of IPv4, IPv6, and total CT connections
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_max_connections_per_zone(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg,
Max CT connection per zone
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_counter_asymmetric(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t n_counter_asymmetric)
Max connections with an asymmetric counter; non-shared counter
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_entry_private_data_size(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t entry_priv_data_size)
User private data size to allocate per connection
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_entry_finalize_cb(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg,
Entry finalize callback to query connection final stats
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_status_update_cb(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg,
Status update callback to notify on counter changes
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_aging_core(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t aging_core)
CPU core ID for CT aging thread to bind.
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_aging_query_delay(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t aging_query_delay_s)
CT aging query delay for new created connections
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_aging_plugin_ops(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg,
User-defined aging logic callback functions. Fallback to default aging logic
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_dup_filter_size(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg, uint32_t dup_filter_sz)
Number of connections to cache in the duplication filter
doca_flow_ct_cfg_set_direction(struct doca_flow_ct_cfg *cfg,
Configuration origin and reply direction
struct doca_flow_ct_actions
This structure is used in the following cases:
For defining shared actions. In this case, action data is provided by the user. The action handle is returned by DOCA Flow CT.
For defining an entry with actions. The structure can be filled with two options:
With action handle of a previously created shared action
With non-shared action data
DOCA Flow CT action structure.
enum doca_flow_resource_type resource_type;
union {
/* Used when creating an entry with a shared action. */
uint32_t action_handle;
/* Used when creating an entry with non-shared action or when creating a shared action. */
struct {
uint32_t action_idx;
struct doca_flow_meta meta;
struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port;
union {
struct doca_flow_ct_ip4 ip4;
struct doca_flow_ct_ip6 ip6;
};
} data;
};
Where:
Field
Description
Shared/non-shared action
Shared action handle
Actions template index
Modify meta values
UDP or TCP source and destination port
Source and destination IPv4 addresses
Source and destination IPv6 addresses
The value in
meta
,
l4_port
,
ip4
, and
ip6
should start from
bit0, the least significant bit, regardless of which bits are set in mask. For example,
action_val.meta.u32[0] = DOCA_HTOBE32(0x12),
action_mask.meta.u32[0] = DOCA_HTOBE32(0x0000FF00) sets bits 15-8 to
0x12.
This section describes DOCA Flow CT samples based on the DOCA Flow CT pipe.
The samples illustrate how to use the library API to manage TCP/UDP connections.
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
The binary
doca_flow_ct_udpis created under
/tmp/build/samples/.
Sample (e.g.,
doca_flow_ct_udp) usage:
Usage: doca_<sample_name> [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-v, --version Print program version information
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
-j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file
Program Flags:
-p, --pci_addr <PCI-ADDRESS> PCI device address
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/samples/<sample_name> -h
The following is a CLI example for running the samples when port
03:00.0 is configured (multi-port e-switch) as manager port:
/tmp/build/samples/doca_<sample_name> -- -p 03:00.0 -l 60
To avoid the test being impacted by unexpected packets, it only accepts packets like the following examples:
IPv4 destination address is
1.1.1.1
IPv6 destination address is
0101:0101:0101:0101:0101:0101:0101:0101
Samples
All CT UDP samples demonstrate the usage of the connection's duplication filter. Duplication filter is used if the user is interested in preventing same connection rule insertion in a high-rate workload environment.
These samples are also available on GitHub.
Flow CT 2 Ports
This sample illustrates how to create a simple pipeline on two standalone e-switches. M ulti-port e-switch must be disabled.
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address0> mode switchdev
sudo devlink dev eswitch set pci/<pcie-address1> mode switchdev
sudo devlink dev param set pci/<pcie-address0> name esw_multiport value false cmode runtime
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT.
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink ports where port 0 and 1 each has a special role of being a switch manager port.Info
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Creating a pipeline on each port:
Building an UDP pipe to filter non-UDP packets.
Building a CT pipe to hold UDP session entries.
Building a counter pipe with an example 5-tuple entry to which non-unidentified UDP sessions should be sent.
Building a hairpin pipe to send back packets.
Building an RSS pipe from which all packets are directed to the sample main thread for parsing and processing.
Packet processing on each port:
The first UDP packet triggers the miss flow as the CT pipe is empty.
Performing 5-tuple packet parsing.
Calling
doca_flow_ct_add_entry()to create a hardware rule according to the parsed 5-tuple info.
The second UDP packet based on the the same 5-tuple should be sent again. Packet hits the hardware rule inserted before and sent back to egress.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_2_ports_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_2_ports_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/meson.buildFlow CT UDP
This sample illustrates how to create a simple UDP pipeline with a CT pipe in it.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT .
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink representor ports where port 0 has a special role of being a switch manager port.
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Creating a pipeline on the main port:
Building an UDP pipe to filter non-UDP packets.
Building a CT pipe to hold UDP session entries.
Building a counter pipe with an example 5-tuple entry to which non-unidentified UDP sessions should be sent.
Building a VXLAN encapsulation pipe to encapsulate all identified UDP sessions.
Building an RSS pipe from which all packets are directed to the sample main thread for parsing and processing.
Packet processing:
The first UDP packet triggers the miss flow as the CT pipe is empty.
5-tuple packet parsing is performed.
doca_flow_ct_add_entry()is called to create a hardware rule according to the parsed 5-tuple info.
The second UDP packet based on the the same 5-tuple should be sent again. Packet hits the HW rule inserted before and directed to port 0 after VXLAN encapsulation.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_udp_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/flow_ct_udp_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp/meson.build
Flow CT UDP Query
This sample illustrates how to query a Flow CT UDP session entry. The query can be done according to session direction (origin or reply). The pipeline is identical to that of the Flow CT UDP sample.
This sample adds the following logic:
Dumping port 0 information into a file at
./port_0_info.txt.
Querying UDP session hardware entry created after receiving the first UDP packet:
Origin total bytes received
Origin total packets received
Reply total bytes received
Reply total packets received
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_query/flow_ct_udp_query_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_query/flow_ct_udp_query_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_udp_query/meson.build
Flow CT UDP Single Match
This sample is based on the Flow CT UDP sample. The sample illustrates that a hardware entry can be created with a single match (matching performed in one direction only) in the API call
doca_flow_ct_add_entry().
Flow CT Aging
This sample illustrates the use of the DOCA Flow CT aging functionality. It demonstrates how to build a pipe and add different entries with different aging times and user data.
No packets need to be sent for this sample.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT .
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink representor ports where port 0 has a special role of being a switch manager port.Info
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Building a UDP pipe to serve as the root pipe.
Building a counter pipe with an example 5-tuple entry to which CT forwards packets.
Adding 32 entries with a different 5-tuple match, different aging time (3-12 seconds), and setting user data. User data will contain the port ID, entry number, and status.
Handling aging in small intervals and removing each entry after age-out.
Running these commands until all 32 entries age out.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_aging/flow_ct_aging_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_aging/flow_ct_aging_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_aging/meson.build
Flow CT TCP Actions
This sample illustrates how a to add shared and non-shared actions to CT TCP sessions. The pipeline is identical to that of the Flow CT TCP sample.
The sample expects to receive at least
SYN and
FIN packets.
This sample adds a shared action on one side of the session that placed the value 1 in the packet's metadata, while on the other side of the session a non-shared action is placed. The non-shared action simply flips the order of the source-destination IP addresses and port numbers.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Flow by indicating
mode_args="switch,hws"in the
doca_flow_cfgstruct.
Initializing DOCA Flow CT .
Starting two DOCA Flow uplink representor ports where port 0 has a special role of being a switch manager port.
Ports are configured according to the parameters provided to
doca_dpdk_port_probe()in the main function.
Creating a pipeline on the main port:
Building an TCP pipe to filter non-TCP packets.
Building a CT pipe to hold TCP session entries.
Building a CT miss pipe which forwards all packets to RSS pipe.
Building an RSS pipe from which all packets are directed to the sample main thread for parsing and processing.
Building a TCP flags filter pipe which identifies the TCP flag inside the packets.
SYN,
FIN, and
RSTpackets are forwarded the to RSS pipe while all others are forwarded to the EGRESS pipe.
Building an EGRESS pipe to forward packets to uplink representor port 1.
Packet processing:
The first TCP packet triggers the miss flow as the CT pipe is empty.
5-tuple packet parsing is performed.
TCP flag is examined.
In case of a
SYNflag, a hardware entry is created.
For
FINor
RSTflags, the HW entry is removed and all packets are transferred to uplink representor port 1 using
rte_eth_tx_burst()on port 0 (proxy port) by rte_flow_dynf_metadata_set() to 1.
From this point on, all TCP packets belonging to the above session are offloaded directly to uplink port representor 1.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_actions/flow_ct_tcp_actions_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_actions/flow_ct_tcp_actions_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp_actions/meson.build
Flow CT TCP IPv4/IPv6
This sample illustrates how to manage a flow with a different IP type per direction.
In case of a
SYN flag:
A single HW entry of IPv4 is created as origin direction
An additional HW entry of IPv6 is created as reply direction
From this point on, all IP v4 TCP packets (belonging to the origin direction) and all IPv6 TCP packets (belonging to the reply direction) are offloaded.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/flow_ct_tcp_sample_ipv4_ipv6.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/flow_ct_tcp_ipv4_ipv6_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_ct_tcp/meson.build