DOCA Flow Tune Tool
DOCA Flow Tune is a powerful, one-stop-shop solution, providing visibility and analysis capabilities for DOCA Flow programs.
DOCA Flow Tune is supported at alpha level.
DOCA Flow Tune is a one-stop-shop solution which allows developers to visualize their traffic steering pipelines, have a live monitor of software Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) as well as hardware counters, and gain valuable performance insights about their DOCA-Flow-based program.
DOCA Flow Tune is especially useful for the following scenarios:
Aiding developers during the development of their traffic steering pipeline by providing visualization of the pipeline, and later also performance insights about the designed pipeline
Aiding developers in pre-production environment by providing live monitoring of the performance indicators of the program on both software and hardware levels, and helping detect possible bottlenecks/critical paths so they are addressed before deployment to production environments
Aiding administrators monitor the program in production by providing live monitoring as well as high-rate hardware counters to be used when analyzing a possible deployment/setup issue
The tool operates in three distinct modes, Monitor, Analyze, and Visualize, which are presented in the following subsections.
Collecting, analyzing, and displaying information from the analyzed DOCA-Flow-based program requires the explicit activation of the DOCA Flow Tune server by the target program. For more information about that, please refer to the DOCA Flow Tune Server programming guide.
Monitor Mode Overview
This mode collects and displays both hardware counters and software KPIs in real time (as extracted from the running DOCA Flow program and the underlying setup), providing a comprehensive view of the system's performance:
This information can also be exported to a CSV file for further analysis.
For more information about this mode, please refer to section "Monitor Mode".
For information about running DOCA Flow Tune in this mode, please refer to section "Monitor Command".
Analyze Mode Overview
The analyze mode supports the ability to dump the internal steering pipeline state to be used by Visualize mode.
For more information about this mode, please refer to section "Analyze Mode".
For more information about running DOCA Flow Tune in this mode, please refer to section "Analyze Command".
Visualize Mode Overview
This mode allows users to produce a graphical representation of their steering pipeline (as built using the DOCA Flow API), allowing developers to quickly understand their program's pipeline, and compare it with their intended architecture.
The following is an example from the DOCA IPsec Security Gateway reference application:
Mermaid Graph
Graph contains the following shapes:
Square - represents a port.
Hexagon - represents a pipe.
Arrow - represent a possible connection between pipes and ports.
Pipe data is divided into different layers, layers can be stacked one over the other.
Base layer - includes pipe general attributes (name, label, type, domain, port id), mask, monitor and actions data. This layer is the default layer to be used in case that no other layer was provided when running DOCA Flow Tune.
Cost - includes the minimum and maximum cost that a packet can incur while being processed in a pipe. This layer is an additional layer on top of the base layer.
Critical Path - highlights the path with the highest cost in the entire pipeline. If more than one is the highest, only one is highlighted.
Resources - Includes pipe resources (number of counters, number of meters, actions memory). This layer is an additional layer on top of the base layer.
For more information about this mode, please refer to section "Visualize Mode".
For more information on running DOCA Flow Tune in this mode, please refer to section "Visualize Command".
DOCA Flow Tune depends on the following DOCA SDK libraries:
DOCA 3.0.0 and higher.
For optimal experience, it is recommended to comply with the prerequisites of all the listed dependencies, and especially with their recommended firmware versions.
To execute DOCA Flow Tune tool:
Usage: doca_flow_tune [Program Commands] [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
Program Commands:
analyze Run Flow Tune in Analyze mode
monitor Run Flow Tune in Monitor mode
visualize Run Flow Tune in Visualize mode
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-v, --version Print program version information
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
-j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file
This usage printout can be printed to the command line interface (CLI) using the
-h (or
--help) option:
doca_flow_tune -h
The same applies for each of the tool's commands (and subcommands). For instance:
doca_flow_tune monitor -h
Monitor Command
The
monitor command presents software KPIs and hardware counters. Each component offers various options, which can be specified in the configuration file under the
monitor section, or through the CLI.
Usage: doca_flow_tune monitor [Program Commands] [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
Program Commands:
background Collect software key performance indicators and hardware counters on the background
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
Program Flags:
--enable-csv Enable dumping data to CSV file
--disable-csv Disable dumping data to CSV file
--csv-file-name CSV file name to create
--hw-profile Register hardware profile {basic, full}
--sw-profile Register software profile
-f, --cfg-file JSON configuration file
Supported sub-commands:
background– This subcommand allows performing CSV dumping without displaying the output on the screen. This is useful for scenarios where one wants to log counters without cluttering the terminal. It also supports high-rate dumping for hardware counters which may be activated using the
--high-rateflag.
Usage: doca_flow_tune monitor background [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
forthe program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE> Program Flags: --high-rate Enable dumping hardware counters data to CSV file in high rate --hw-profile Register hardware profile {basic, full} --sw-profile Register software profile
CLI Examples
To launch the
monitorcommand with a given configuration file:
doca_flow_tune monitor -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json
To launch the
monitorcommand with both a given configuration file and a CLI parameter for specifying the desired hardware counters profile:
doca_flow_tune monitor -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json --hw-profile basic
To launch the
monitorcommand with the
backgroundsubcommand and the request to perform a high rate collection and export for the hardware counters:
doca_flow_tune monitor -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json background --high-rateNote
The tool silently creates and updates the
flow_tune.csvfile.
Analyze Command
The
analyze command runs a specified set of analysis methods over the target DOCA Flow program. The analysis supports the ability to export a JSON description of the steering pipeline, as is used by the
visualize command, and could later be used for future analysis methods (both online or offline).
Usage: doca_flow_tune analyze export [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
Program Flags:
--file-name File name on which the pipeline information will be saved
-f, --cfg-file JSON configuration file
Supported subcommands:
export– This command allows the tool to export a running DOCA Flow program's pipeline into a JSON file. This file is the main input for other features of the tool, such as the graphical visualization.Note
The
exportsubcommand is currently mandatory.
CLI Examples
To launch the analyze command without a configuration file:
doca_flow_tune analyze export
The JSON file is stored into its default path.
To launch the
analyzecommand with a given configuration file that specifies the desired values for all needed configurations:
doca_flow_tune analyze export -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json
To launch the
analyzecommand with a configuration file while also configuring the output path for the exported JSON file through the CLI:
doca_flow_tune analyze export -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json --file-name my_program_pipeline_desc.json
The exported pipeline is stored as
my_program_pipeline_desc.jsoninto the chosen/default output directory.
Visualize Command
The
visualize command visualizes the steering pipeline of a given DOCA Flow program. The command works on a given JSON file as input. This file can either be generated by the
analyze export command or queried dynamically from a running program, in which case the command would dump the pipeline from the program and then generate the visualization output file.
The visualization output file is a Mermaid markdown format.
This file can be fed to any of the widely available Mermaid visualization tools, as explained in depth in the corresponding section "Visualize Mode".
Usage: doca_flow_tune visualize [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level
for the program <
10=DISABLE,
20=CRITICAL,
30=ERROR,
40=WARNING,
50=INFO,
60=DEBUG,
70=TRACE>
Program Flags:
--pipeline-desc Input JSON file that represents the Flow application pipeline
--file-name File name on which the visualization information will be saved
-f, --cfg-file JSON configuration file
--cost Show cost
--critical-path Show critical path
--resources Show resources
CLI Examples
Launching the
visualizecommand without the configuration file leads to a live query of the pipeline against the running DOCA Flow program. Since no input JSON file was provided, it automatically dumps a JSON file of the running DOCA Flow program to use for the mermaid:
doca_flow_tune visualize
Example output:
2025-
04-
09
15:
06:
44- flow_tune - INFO - Pipeline description file not provided or doesn't exist, dumping pipeline description to /tmp/tmp_pipeline_desc.json
2025-
04-
09
15:
06:
44- flow_tune - INFO - Flow program pipeline information was exported to
"/tmp/tmp_pipeline_desc.json"
2025-
04-
09
15:
06:
44- flow_tune - INFO - Mermaid graph exported to /tmp/flow_tune/flow_tune_pipeline_vis.md
2025-
04-
09
15:
06:
44- flow_tune - INFO - DOCA Flow Tune finished successfully
Launching the
visualizecommand with a given configuration file that specifies the desired values for all needed configurations:
doca_flow_tune visualize -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json
To launch the
visualizecommand with a configuration file while configuring the output path for the Mermaid file through the CLI and providing an offline pipeline file:
doca_flow_tune visualize -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json --file-name my_program_pipeline_viz.md --pipeline-desc my_program_pipeline_desc.json
The exported Mermaid file is stored as
my_program_pipeline_viz.mdinto the chosen/default output directory. Because the pipeline description file is explicitly provided, this command could be used offline, as it would not need connection with the DOCA Flow program to visualize.Note
To launch the
visualizecommand with the
--critical-pathor
--costflags,
"low_level_info"is required to be
truein the configuration file provided:
doca_flow_tune visualize --cost -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json # flow_tune_cfg.json has
"low_level_info":
truein the analyze section
or that the offline pipeline JSON file was dumped with
"low_level_info" true:\
doca_flow_tune visualize --cost --pipeline-desc my_program_pipeline_desc.json # my_program_pipeline_desc.json was dumped with
"low_level_info":
true
DOCA Flow Tune has a configuration file which allows customizing various settings.
The configuration file is divided into sections in order to simplify its usage.
Config File Default Values
If a configuration file is not provided, DOCA Flow Tune uses its default values for fields which are mandatory.
A list of all default values can be seen in the appendix.
In Monitor mode, if a software KPIs or hardware counters query is not needed, removing the
hardware or
software fields from the configuration file disables the respective feature.
Custom Config File
Instead of using default configuration values, users can create a file of their own and provide a file path when running DOCA Flow Tune (
-f/
--cfg-file).
Once used, DOCA Flow Tune loads all provided values directly from the file, while the rest of the fields (if any) use their respective default values.
Overriding Config Values from CLI
Setting s
ome of the fields in the configuration file is supported through CLI using the
--file-name
flag.
If used, the provided values from the CLI would override the values of the fields from the configuration file. This allows for easier configuration of common values without the need to create a new custom file or to modify an existing configuration file.
Common Configuration Values
Some sections of the configuration file are shared between multiple runtime modes of DOCA Flow Tune (i.e., Monitor, Analyze, Visualize) and generally have to do with the output/input file paths and interaction with the live DOCA Flow program.
flow_tune_cfg.json
{
...
"outputs_directory":
"/tmp/flow_tune/",
...
"network": {
"server_uds":
"/tmp/tune_server.sock",
"uds_directory":
"/var/run/doca/flow_tune/"
},
...
}
Output Directory
outputs_directory defines the main directory on which all output products are saved. This field does not have a default value. If no value is provided, DOCA Flow Tune files are saved at the following directories:
CSV file –
/var/log/doca/flow_tune/
Analyze export pipeline description file –
/tmp/flow_tune/
Pipeline visualization file –
/tmp/flow_tune/
Connection to DOCA Flow Tune Server
Some features of DOCA Flow Tune work by interacting with a live DOCA Flow based program. This is enabled through a server that is running in the background as part of the DOCA Flow library, and requires all of the following to be applied:
DOCA Flow based program should explicitly enable the server.Info
More information is available in the relevant DOCA Flow Tune Server programming guide.
The DOCA-Flow-based program should run using the trace-enabled DOCA Flow library.Info
More information is available in the "Debug and Trace Features" section of the DOCA Flow programming guide.
DOCA Flow Tune should be configured in a way to allow it to connect to the matching server. This can be done by modifying the following
variables under the
network
section of the configuration file:
server_uds– DOCA Tune Server Unix Domain Socket (UDS) path. Default value is
/tmp/tune_server.sock.
uds_directory– Directory on which all local UDSs are created. Default value is
/var/run/doca/flow_tune/.
Hardware Counters
This table provides the supported hardware counters and their associated profiles.
Counter Name
Description
Unit
Profile Basic
Profile Full
Notes
RX Packet Rate
The number of received packets per second
pkt/sec
RX Bandwidth
The data transfer rate based on the number of packets received per second
Gb/s
RX Packet Average Size
The average size of received data packets
Bytes
TX Packet Rate
The number of packets transmitted per second
pkt/sec
TX Bandwidth
The data transfer rate based on the number of packets transmitted per second
Gb/s
TX Packet Average Size
The average size of transmitted data packets
Bytes
RX SW Drops
The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated QPs/RQs (excluding hairpin QPs/RQs)
Info
Supported only on NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 and above.
drops/sec
If drops are observed, this may be because the software was unable to process all received packets. Consider reducing CPU processing time or increasing the number of utilized cores and queues.
Hairpin Drops
The number of dropped packets due to a lack of WQE for the associated hairpin QPs/RQs
Info
Supported only on NVIDIA® ConnectX®-7 and above.
drops/sec
If drops are observed, the Tx packet processing is probably causing a bottleneck. Consider simplifying the process or adjusting the number or size of hairpin queues, or implementing locking mechanisms.
RX HW Drops
The number of packets discarded due to no available data or descriptor buffers in the RX buffer
drops/sec
If drops are observed, the Rx packet processing is probably causing a bottleneck. Consider simplifying it.
ICM Cache Miss Rate
The rate of data requests that miss in the ICM (interconnect context memory) cache
events/sec
ICM Cache Miss per Packet
The number of data requests that miss per packet
events/pkt
PCIe Inbound Bandwidth
The number of bits received from the PCIe toward the device per second.
Gb/s
PCIe counters are supported only on the host side
PCIe Outbound Bandwidth
The number of bits transmitted from the device toward the PCIe per second
Gb/s
PCIe AVG Read latency
The average PCIe read latency for all read data
nsec
PCIe Max Latency
T he maximum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device
nsec
PCIe Min Latency
T he minimum latency (in nanoseconds) for a single PCIe read from the device
nsec
RX Hops Per Packet
The number of Hops per packet in RX domain
hops/pkt
TX Hops Per Packet
The number of Hops per packet in TX domain
hops/pkt
Software Key Performance Indicators
This table provides the supported software KPIs and their associated profiles.
Key Performance Indicator
Description
Units
Profile
Insertion rate
The number of successful table entry insertion actions (per queue) per second.
actions/sec
Deletion rate
The number of successful table entry deletion actions (per queue) per second.
actions/sec
Action resources
Amount of resources being used by the program for all user defined actions
Action Resources Counters
The actions resources section shows the following counters per port, including the total allocated and how much are in use:
Counter name
Number of Shared Counters
Number of Counters
Number of Shared Meters
Number of Meters
Actions Memory
Configuration
CSV Format
The CSV format stores two types of rows, specific to each counter module:
Hardware Counter Rows (Module ID=0)
Module ID
HW Counter ID
Counter Value
Timestamp
0
1
8
142623139459
0
2
197503959728
142623139459
Module ID – Hardware module identifier
HW Counter ID – Unique identifier for the hardware counter
Counter Value – Counter value
Timestamp – Hardware timestamp
Hardware Counter ID Mapping
HW Counter ID
Description
Units
0
Rate of RX packets on port 0
Packets per second
1
Rate of RX packets on port 1
Packets per second
2
RX bandwidth on port 0
Gb/s
3
RX bandwidth on port 1
Gb/s
4
Average RX packet size on port 0
Bytes
5
Average RX packet size on port 1
Bytes
6
Rate of TX packets on port 0
Packets per second
7
Rate of TX packets on port 1
Packets per second
8
TX bandwidth on port 0
Gb/s
9
TX bandwidth on port 1
Gb/s
10
Average TX packet size on port 0
Bytes
11
Average TX packet size on port 1
Bytes
12
ICMC misses rate
Events per second
13
ICMC misses per packet
Events per packet
14
The bandwidth of bytes received from PCIe toward the device
Gb/s
15
The bandwidth of bytes transmitted from the device toward PCIe
Gb/s
16
The average PCIe read latency
Nanoseconds
17
The total latency for all PCIe read from the device
Nanoseconds
18
The total number of PCIe packets
Events
19
The maximum latency for a single PCIe read from the device
Nanoseconds
20
The minimum latency for a single PCIe read from the device
Nanoseconds
21
RX software drops
Drops per second
22
Hairpin drops
Drops per second
23
RX hardware drops
Drops per second
26
RX Hops Per Packet
[Hops/Packet]
27
TX Hops Per Packet
[Hops/Packet]
Software KPI Rows (Module ID=1)
Module ID
Port ID
SW Counter Type
Counter Value
Timestamp
1
0
Queue 0 Insertion Rate
34511
1727345744137828
1
1
Queue 0 Insertion Rate
37050
1727345755137828
1
0
Action Resource 64B Allocated Shared Counters
4
1727345755137828
1
0
Action Resource 64B Used Shared Counters
3
1727345755137828
Module ID – Software module identifier
Port ID – Software port ID
SW KPI Type – KPI type
KPI Value – KPI value
Timestamp – Software timestamp
Configuration File
DOCA Flow Tune's configuration file consists of two main parts of relevance for Monitor mode:
csvdump object
monitorconfiguration object
The following is an example for both sections:
flow_tune_cfg.json
{
...
"csv": {
"enable":
false,
"file_name":
"flow_tune.csv",
"max_size_bytes":
1000000,
"max_files":
1
},
...
"monitor": {
"screen_mode":
"dark",
// modes: {light, dark}
"hardware": {
"pci_addresses": [
"b1:00.0",
"b1:00.1"
],
"profile":
"full"
// profiles: {basic, full}
},
"software": [
{
"flow_port_id":
0,
"profiles": [
"entries_ops_rates"
// profiles: {entries_ops_rates, action_resources}
]
},
{
"flow_port_id":
1,
"profiles": [
"entries_ops_rates"
]
}
]
}
...
}
CSV Configuration Section
CSV dumping allows exporting the hardware and software counters collected by the tool into a CSV file for further analysis or record keeping. This is particularly useful for logging performance metrics over time.
How to Enable CSV Dumping
To enable CSV dumping, modify the configuration in the JSON file as follows:
{
"csv": {
"enable":
true,
"file_name":
"flow_tune.csv",
"max_size_bytes":
1000000,
"max_files":
1
}
}
The supported fields are:
enable– Set to
trueto enable CSV dumping or
falseto disable it. Default value is
false.
file_name– The name of the CSV file where the data will be saved.
max_size_bytes– The maximum size (in bytes) of the CSV file. Once this limit is reached, a new file is created based on the
max_filessetting.
max_files– The maximum number of CSV files to keep. When this limit is reached, the oldest files are deleted.
CSV dumping can also be enabled or disabled from the CLI using the
--enable-csv or
--disable-csv flags, respectively. For example:
doca_flow_tune monitor -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json --enable-csv
Additionally, the CSV filename can be updated by using the
--csv-file-name flag, for example:
doca_flow_tune monitor -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json --csv-file-name
"counters_dump.csv"
Monitor Configuration Section
Screen Mode
The Monitor module supports two screen modes:
dark and
light.
Hardware
The
hardware section includes the
pci_addresses and
profile fields:
The
pci_addressesfield expects an array of PCIe addresses for NIC ports. The tool uses these addresses to retrieve the corresponding NIC device and the desired port IDs.Note
PCIe addresses must belong to the same device.Info
The tool supports up to two ports per device.
The
profilefield expects to receive either a
basicor
fullprofile.
basicprofile – includes packet- and port-related counters (i.e., Bandwidth, Packets Per Second, Average Packet Size, Packet Drops)
fullprofile – includes all the
basiccounters and adds additional debug counters (e.g., ICMC and PCIe counters)Info
For more information about the counters please refer to section "Hardware Counters".
The hardware counters profile can be set from the CLI by adding
--hw-profile. For example:
doca_flow_tune monitor -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json --hw-profile basic
Software
The
software section includes the
flow_port_id and
profiles fields:
flow_port_idfield – expects a single DOCA Flow port identification number. Flow port ID should be set by the DOCA Flow program, by calling the
doca_flow_port_cfg_set_devargs()API call with a proper port ID string.
profilesfield – expects to receive one or more supported profiles.
entries_ops_ratesprofile – includes both insertion and deletion rates KPIs
action_resourcesprofile - includes data on the counters, meters, and actions memory that were allocated and are in use.
The software profile can be set from the CLI by adding
--sw-profile, for example:
doca_flow_tune monitor -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json --sw-profile entries_ops_rates
Analyze mode gathers (and later analyzes) information in order to assist users to better understand and debug their DOCA-Flow-based program.
Pipeline Export
This tool export an internal state of the DOCA-Flow-based program in a proprietary JSON format. This allows the tool to provide offline information about a given program which can be later be analyzed. One such example is the ability to visualize the pipeline of the target program without having said program run on real hardware.
While the pipeline export operation is meant to encode all relevant information for future analysis, the format itself is proprietary and is only meant to be consumed by other DOCA tools.
Supported Pipe types:
Basic
Control
Hash
CT (partially supported):
Pipe level FWD and FWD miss.
Basic data
Viewing the Pipeline
After running DOCA Flow Tune tool with the
visualize command, an output Mermaid file is generated. The content of the file is the raw format for the markdown markup language (known as "Mermaid" format). This is a widely supported industry standard for visualization purposes. An example for an online graphical editor for the Mermaid format is the Mermaid Live website.
Copy and paste the content of the Mermaid file into the online editor to be able to view the visualization pipeline of your program.
Visualization Layers
The following diagrams were taken from the DOCA IPsec Security Gateway reference application.
Base Layer
Base layer is the default layer in case no other layer was provided by the user. Layer responsibility is to present on the Mermaid pipeline subgraph nodes and links important data that was provided to the DOCA Flow library through its API.
Pipe node data:
Basic pipe attributes
Name
Label
Domain
Type
Root or not
Pipe masking.
Pipe actions.
Pipe monitor resources.
Pipe link (arch) data:
In case of Control pipe, each link contains the match value.
For all other pipes, in case of FWD_MISS link an indication will appear.
Resources Layer
Resources layer is the additional layer on top of base layer, can enable it through visualization command line with
--resources flag.
This layer focuses on the following resources:
Counters
Meters
Actions memory
Number of entries
Pipe node data:
For all pipe types will have, the total actions in use by the entries
Beside control pipe, other pipes include the resources per action
Cost Layer
Cost layer is the additional layer on top of base layer, can enable it through visualization command line with
--cost flag.
The cost's layer objective is to approximate that number of cache misses a packet will incur while being processed in a pipe. It includes for each pipe the minimum and maximum number of cache misses.
Critical Path Layer
Critical path layer highlights the most critical path. A path is defined as most critical if it has the most cache misses. If more than one path has the most cache misses, a random one is highlighted.
Known Issues
In some cases, control pipe links match data is missing.
In some cases, forward miss links match data is missing.
Match values for the following fields are not supported:
outer.l2_type
outer_l3_type
outer_l4_type
tun.gre.protocol
tun.key_present
In some cases, when visualizing with critical path, multiple or broken paths appear.
Actions Memory Calculation
DOCA Flow API require setting the max action memory that will be allocated using doca_flow_port_cfg_set_actions_mem_size() function.
Application can get the best number to set by using one of the following strategies :
Measured Strategy:
In this strategy the application is configured with the max action memory supported by the system.
While the application is running with the expected load, the tool should be run in Monitor mode.
The final stage is to replace the value of actions memory configured in the application with the used actions memory that was reported by the tool, and that matches the requirements from DOCA Flow's respective API.
Calculated Strategy:
In this strategy the application is configured with small action memory size.
After the application created the pipes and before entries are added, the tool should be run in Visualization mode with resource layer.
Now the developer should calculate the need value by calculating the expected action memory per pipe by multiply the number of entries expected
in this pipe with the actions memory reported per entry, then set the action memory to the sum of memory from all the pipes.
Counter Observation
By running the tool in monitor mode, can observe hardware/software counters and view their values per second. This shows real-time performance metrics and helps in identifying bottlenecks.
Program Pipeline Visualization
By running the tool in visualization mode, can get a draw for DOCA Flow program pipeline, which allows debugging the code during development. This helps in understanding the flow of execution, identifying issues, and optimizing the code effectively.
Identifying "bottle neck" Pipes
By running the tool in visualization mode with --cost and --critical-path, we can get a see the pipes in the program that are slowing down the packet processing, and think about how to minimize them.
Telemetry fwctl driver is not loaded
Error
When running the DOCA Flow Tune in Monitor mode, the following log messages are encountered at startup:
[DOCA][WRN][priv_doca_telemetry_fwctl.cpp:
121][priv_doca_telemetry_fwctl_find_device_by_pci] Failed finding fwctl device: Opening directory /sys/
class/fwctl/ failed. Make sure you have the fwctl driver loaded
[DOCA][ERR][priv_doca_telemetry_fwctl.cpp:
201][priv_doca_telemetry_fwctl_open_by_devinfo] devinfo
0x55c572286520: Failed to open fwctl device: Failed to find matching fwctl device
Solution
The DOCA Telemetry SDK uses the
fwctl driver to query the hardware counters, so it is essential to have it installed and loaded.
Step 1: Verify the Driver Installation
First, check if the driver is installed as follow:
Debian/Ubuntu:
$ sudo apt list --installed | grep fwctl
RHEL:
$ sudo yum list installed | grep fwctl
If the driver is not installed, install it by running the following commands:
Debian/Ubuntu:
$ sudo apt search fwctl >> <fwctl-
package-name>/.... $ sudo apt install -y <fwctl-
package-name>
RHEL:
$ sudo yum search fwctl >> <fwctl-
package-name>/.... $ apt/yum install -y <fwctl-
package-name>
Step 2: Check if the Driver is Loaded
After installing the driver, verify that it is loaded by executing:
$ sudo lsmod | grep fwctl
You should see output similar to:
> mlx5_fwctl
20480
0
> fwctl
16384
1 mlx5_fwctl
> mlx5_core
2134016
2 mlx5_fwctl,mlx5_ib
> mlx_compat
69632
14 rdma_cm,ib_ipoib,mlxdevm,mlxfw,mlx5_fwctl,iw_cm,ib_umad,fwctl,ib_core,rdma_ucm,ib_uverbs,mlx5_ib,ib_cm,mlx5_core
If the driver is not loaded, load it by running:
$ sudo modprobe mlx5_fwctl
Mermaid visualization in Visual Studio Code
Visual Studio Code provides extensions to view Mermaid markdown format, these extensions can be used to view the Mermaid output from DOCA Flow Tune tool.
However, for these extension to work, the Mermaid file should be modified with Mermaid opening and closure lines as follows:
```mermaid
<original_mermaid_file_content>
```
Limited feature set – could not detect a running DOCA Flow program
Error
When running DOCA Flow Tune, the following log message is encountered at startup, followed by some features failing to work/load:
[DOCA][WRN][flow_tune.cpp:
195][get_flow_app_data] Could not detect a running DOCA Flow program, some features will be impacted
Solution
Some features of DOCA Flow Tune work by interacting with a live DOCA-Flow-based program. This is enabled through a server running in the background as part of the DOCA Flow library, and requires all of the following to be applied:
DOCA-Flow-based program should explicitly enable the server. More information is available in the DOCA Flow Tune Server programming guide.
DOCA-Flow-based program should run using the "trace enabled" DOCA Flow library. More information is available in the "Debug and Trace Features" section of the DOCA Flow programming guide.\
visualize --cost or --critical-path isn't working
Error
When running DOCA Flow Tune visualize mode with --cost or --critical-path, the following error message is encountered, and the tool exists with error.
2025-
04-
14
12:
24:
20 - flow_tune - ERROR - Low level info need to be enabled to visualize cost or critical path
2025-
04-
14
12:
24:
20 - flow_tune - ERROR - Failed to export mermaid graph
2025-
04-
14
12:
24:
20 - flow_tune - ERROR - DOCA Flow Tune failed during
"visualize" command: Invalid input
2025-
04-
14
12:
24:
20 - flow_tune - ERROR - DOCA Flow Tune finished with errors
Solution
To use --cost or --crtitical-path,
"low_level_info" is required to be
true in the configuration file provided:
doca_flow_tune visualize --cost -f /tmp/flow_tune_cfg.json # flow_tune_cfg.json has
"low_level_info":
true in the analyze section
or that the offline pipeline JSON file was dumped with
"low_level_info" true :
doca_flow_tune visualize --cost --pipeline-desc my_program_pipeline_desc.json # my_program_pipeline_desc.json was dumped with
"low_level_info":
true
flow_tune_cfg.json
{
"outputs_directory":
"/tmp/flow_tune/",
"logging": {
"developer_log":
"/var/log/doca/flow_tune/flow_tune_dev.log",
"operational_log":
"/var/log/doca/flow_tune/flow_tune.log"
},
"network": {
"server_uds":
"/tmp/tune_server.sock",
"uds_directory":
"/var/run/doca/flow_tune/"
},
"csv": {
"enable":
false,
"file_name":
"flow_tune.csv",
"max_size_bytes":
1000000000,
"max_files":
1
},
"analyze": {
"file_name":
"flow_tune_pipeline_desc.json",
"low_level_info":
false
},
"visualize": {
"pipeline_desc_file":
"/tmp/flow_tune/flow_tune_pipeline_desc.json",
// Non-mandatory field
"file_name":
"flow_tune_pipeline_vis.md"
},
"monitor": {
"screen_mode":
"light",
"hardware": {
"pci_addresses": [
"08:00.0",
"08:00.1"
],
"profile":
"full"
},
"software": [
{
"flow_port_id":
0,
"profiles": [
"entries_ops_rates",
"action_resources"
]
},
{
"flow_port_id":
1,
"profiles": [
"entries_ops_rates",
"action_resources"
]
}
]
}
}
Where:
outputs_directory– Main directory on which all output products are saved. This field does not have a default value. If no value is provided, DOCA Flow Tune files are saved at the following directories:
CSV file –
/var/log/doca/flow_tune/
Analyze export pipeline description file –
/tmp/flow_tune/
Pipeline visualization file –
/tmp/flow_tune/
logging- Log files directory.
developer_log- developer level log file.
operational_log- user level log file.
network
server_uds– DOCA Tune Server Unix Domain Socket (UDS) path. Default value is
/tmp/tune_server.sock.
uds_directory– Directory on which all local UDS is created. Default value is
/var/run/doca/flow_tune/.
csv
enable– true if information should be saved into a CSV file. Default value is
false.
file_name– CSV filename. Default value is
flow_tune.csv.
max_size_bytes– CSV file maximum size in bytes. When the limit is reached, a new file is created. Default value is
1Gb.
max_files– Maximum CSV files to create. Default value is
1.
analyze
file_name– Flow program pipeline description filename. File is created under
outputs_directorypath. Default value is
flow_tune_pipeline_desc.json.
low_level_info- Pipeline description JSON file to include low level information.
visualize
pipeline_desc_file– Flow program pipeline description input file path. This file is the product of the
analyze exportcommand. If not provided, then the visualize command triggers a creation of it (a run of
analyze export).
file_name– Flow program pipeline visualization filename. File is created under the
outputs_directorypath. Default value is
flow_tune_pipeline_vis.md.
monitor
screen_mode– Monitor command theme to be used. Default value is
light.
hardware
pci_addresses– List of PCIe addresses which DOCA Flow Tune should inspect.
profile– Hardware profile to be used for each PCIe address given. Default value is
full.
software
flow_port_id– Flow program port identification number which DOCA Flow Tune should inspect.
profiles– List of software profiles to be used for the specific port identification number given. Default value is
[entries_ops_rates].