DOCA Flow Tune Tool

Info DOCA Flow Tune is supported at alpha level.

DOCA Flow Tune is a one-stop-shop solution which allows developers to visualize their traffic steering pipelines, have a live monitor of software Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) as well as hardware counters, and gain valuable performance insights about their DOCA-Flow-based program.

DOCA Flow Tune is especially useful for the following scenarios:

Aiding developers during the development of their traffic steering pipeline by providing visualization of the pipeline, and later also performance insights about the designed pipeline

Aiding developers in pre-production environment by providing live monitoring of the performance indicators of the program on both software and hardware levels, and helping detect possible bottlenecks/critical paths so they are addressed before deployment to production environments

Aiding administrators monitor the program in production by providing live monitoring as well as high-rate hardware counters to be used when analyzing a possible deployment/setup issue

The tool operates in three distinct modes, Monitor, Analyze, and Visualize, which are presented in the following subsections.

Note Collecting, analyzing, and displaying information from the analyzed DOCA-Flow-based program requires the explicit activation of the DOCA Flow Tune server by the target program. For more information about that, please refer to the DOCA Flow Tune Server programming guide.

This mode collects and displays both hardware counters and software KPIs in real time (as extracted from the running DOCA Flow program and the underlying setup), providing a comprehensive view of the system's performance:

This information can also be exported to a CSV file for further analysis.

Info For more information about this mode, please refer to section "Monitor Mode".

Info For information about running DOCA Flow Tune in this mode, please refer to section "Monitor Command".





The analyze mode supports the ability to dump the internal steering pipeline state to be used by Visualize mode.

Info For more information about this mode, please refer to section "Analyze Mode".

Info For more information about running DOCA Flow Tune in this mode, please refer to section "Analyze Command".





This mode allows users to produce a graphical representation of their steering pipeline (as built using the DOCA Flow API), allowing developers to quickly understand their program's pipeline, and compare it with their intended architecture.

The following is an example from the DOCA IPsec Security Gateway reference application:

Graph contains the following shapes: Square - represents a port. Hexagon - represents a pipe. Arrow - represent a possible connection between pipes and ports.

Pipe data is divided into different layers, layers can be stacked one over the other. Base layer - includes pipe general attributes (name, label, type, domain, port id), mask, monitor and actions data. This layer is the default layer to be used in case that no other layer was provided when running DOCA Flow Tune. Cost - includes the minimum and maximum cost that a packet can incur while being processed in a pipe. This layer is an additional layer on top of the base layer. Critical Path - highlights the path with the highest cost in the entire pipeline. If more than one is the highest, only one is highlighted. Resources - Includes pipe resources (number of counters, number of meters, actions memory). This layer is an additional layer on top of the base layer.



Info For more information about this mode, please refer to section "Visualize Mode".